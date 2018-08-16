Casa Systems Q2 2018 Earnings Review

Introduction

Yesterday on the 14th of August 2018, the 2nd quarter earnings for Casa Systems where released after the close of market. These earnings where initially quite disconcerting. This is because revenue was approximately $20m lower than analysts expected and FY18 revenue projections had been cut by about $50 million. After this information was released, the share price begun to decline significantly.

In addition, we recently wrote an article outlining why we believed that Casa Systems potentially represented an interesting investment opportunity. As a result, we thought it was important to analyse these earnings and give our thoughts as to whether these new earnings change our position. After having gone through the earnings reports and listened to the call. It became clear that there where 3 key pieces of information conveyed by management that are potentially easy to overlook.

1. Temporary broadband slowdown

The management of Casa Systems made it clear on the call that they believe the slowdown in revenue growth for FY18 is because of a reduction in broadband related revenue. In addition, management further articulated that broadband revenues are currently being dampened because customers are pushing out orders/contracts to next year and beyond. This is because management believes operators will be making significant improvements in the coming years to their systems. However, while they contemplate these large changes they are mainly focusing on the short term. To further illustrate this management also said that they believe certain operators are currently running their systems at significantly higher capacities than in the past.

In addition, the CEO made the point that, as for the most recent data point, Casa Systems market share for broadband has actually increased.

The following quotes from management form the Q2 earnings call give evidence to support these views articulated above (transcript):

"Some moderation in our top line growth during the second quarter was the result of timing for several projects that were already signed or related to new contracts. These are now being pushed out to later in the year."

"We are seeing certain customers defer chassis-based CCAP purchases as they finalize plans to implement distributed access architecture or DAA. We believe that DAA represents our next growth inflection point in the cable space."

“We are confident our cable business is healthy and will continue to grow...”

"And as of Q1, 2018, that's the latest data we have according to S&P Global, our share of channel shipments increased to about 30%. So we actually gained. So we didn't lose market share."

"We cannot rollout production deployment to late 2018, but we cannot forecast that accurately. But we believe with high confidence that 2019 we'll see quite a bit of production deployment."

"...is that capacity demand has not abated..."

"As a result, given the significant shift in CapEx this entails rather than making large scale capacity decisions and this mostly affects our appliance business, they are doing fillings of capacity. So if they were running their networks up to a 65% or 70% and procuring additional capacity, we now see them running their networks at 80%, 85% in some instances, 90% before they buy, software based capacity to put out fires."

2. Managements tone

The management seems to be optimistic about the future and believes that the slowdown in revenue (as mentioned above) is more of a timing issue than a permanent deterioration in the broadband business. Management have stated that they are optimistic about the longer term outlook of the business and also announced a share buyback at the time of the earnings release.

The following quotes from management form the Q2 earnings call give evidence to support these points made above:

"$75 million share buyback that we announced today in conjunction with our earnings release."

"We are as enthusiastic as ever about the outlook for our business, when measured over a multi-quarter and the multi-year period."

"As network architectures across access technologies converge, we believe that our innovations and insights gained over the past decade, uniquely positioned us to continue taking share in the cable, wireless and the fixed telco markets."

3. Wireless momentum

Casa's significant investment into research and development in regards to wireless is finally starting to bear fruit. On the call it was mentioned that Casa Systems is expecting to realise "meaningful" wireless revenue in Q4.

The following quote from management from the Q2 earnings call gives evidence to support this point articulated above:

"As you know, early in the year we announced wins with the four large wireless operators. Initial orders for these wins to date exceed $20 million. We believe that we will see material revenue from these wins beginning in Q4 of this year."

Conclusion

While, it is difficult to measure to what degree the revenue miss and guidance adjustments show meaningful deteriorations in the businesses as opposed to temporary setbacks. For the moment, we are taking the stance that the above points and the sentiments laid out by management are likely to be correct. However, this could be an area of contention amongst investors as an argument could be made as to what degree can these statements be taken at face value. This is because the nature of this business makes it very difficult to make forward looking statements.

However, we believe it likely that the original thesis is still mostly intact because of the potential for broadband growth in FY19 and beyond as well as materialisation of wireless revenue's. However, we still have to take into account that there is additional uncertainty and lack of visibility in regards to investing in Casa Systems. In addition, we will be on the look out for evidence that this dampening in broadband services space is evidence of something more serious than a "issue as one of timing" which if true would force us to change our outlook. However, it is important to remember that as mentioned in the my other analysis investing in companies like Casa Systems is not without its risks and common stocks such as Casa Systems can be quite volatile because of the unpredictability of the business in the short term as highlighted by the following statement from management: "While we generally have visibility into the scope and sizing of the projects to be launched, it is difficult to forecast with a high degree of certainty the precise timing for spending on and deployment of these projects."

Disclosure: I am/we are long CASA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.