NIO Files To Raise IPO Capital In U.S. Markets

NIO needs capital to scale its production capacity, build out its sales network and compete with incoming players such as Tesla.

NIO aims to raise $1.8 billion in a U.S. IPO, although the final amount may be higher.

NIO (NIO) intends to raise gross proceeds of $1.8 billion from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm develops and sells premium electric semi-autonomous vehicles to luxury buyers in China.

NIO needs to quickly obtain significant capital if it is to compete effectively with Tesla and other EV providers in a changing automobile landscape in China.

Company & Technology

The Shanghai, China-based NIO was founded in 2014 to design, manufacture and sell electric automobiles in China, Germany, and the US.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Bin Li who is currently also Chairman of the Board of Directors in Bitauto Holdings Limited, a co-founded by him company. Previously he served as the CEO of BHL. In addition, he is currently a Vice-Chairman at the China Automobile Dealers Association.

In 2008, Bin Li was recognized by CADA as one of the top ten most influential people in the China automobile dealer industry over the past 20 years.

NIO has developed two electric vehicles, the EP9 supercar and the ES8 electric SUV. They also provide their customers with a community space service, named NIO Home, and a car charging service named NIO Power.

Other at-home or on-the-go solutions include Power Home, a home charging solution, Power Swap, a battery swapping service, Power Mobile, a mobile charging service through charging trucks, and Power Express, a 24-hour on-demand pick-up and drop-off charging service.

Below is a brief overview video of NIO ES8, the firm’s production electric SUV:

(Source: NIO)

Investors in NIO included Tencent Holdings, Baidu, Temasek Holdings, Joy Capital and Sequoia Capital China, among others.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by McKinsey & Company, China’s OEMs manufactured 375,000 electric cars in 2016 which accounted for a 43% share of the global electric-vehicle market.

The main factors expected to drive market growth are the tax and fee exemptions in some areas and subsidies given by the Chinese government for buying an electric car, accounting for usually 23% of the vehicle price.

Major competitors that are developing premium electric vehicle capacity in China include:

Tesla (TSLA)

Audio (NSU.DE)

Mercedes

SAIC Motor (600104.SS)

BYI Auto (OTCPK:BYDDF)

Financial Performance

NIO’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Initially small topline revenue

No gross profit

N/A gross margin

Large negative cash flow due to design and manufacturing startup costs

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: NIO F-1)

Total Revenue

Q2 2018: $7.0 million

2017: $0

2016: $0

Gross Profit

Q2 2018: ($23.2 million) gross loss

2017: $0

2016: $0

Gross Margin

Q2 2018: Negative

2017: N/A

2016: N/A

Cash Used In Operations

Q2 2018: ($549.3 million) cash used in operations

2017: ($691.3 million) cash used in operations

2016: ($338.6 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $668.5 million in cash and $639.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($712.4 million).

IPO Details

NIO intends to raise $1.8 billion in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing its Class A shares.

Class B and Class C shareholders, which include the founder of NIO, Bin Li, will be entitled to four and eight votes per share, respectively. Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share.

Multiple share classes are a structure whereby management or existing investors may retain voting control over the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for research and development of products, services and technology for selling and marketing and development of sales channels, including NIO Houses for the development of our manufacturing facilities and the roll-out of our supply chain. We estimate that total capital expenditures in connection with the improvements and installation of equipment at our Shanghai manufacturing facility will be approximately US$650 million. Half of such expenditures are expected to be financed through net proceeds from this offering, cash on hand obtained through prior equity financing and cash from sales of vehicles, and the other half are expected to be financed through interest-free or low-interest debt financing supported by the relevant Shanghai governmental entities; and for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan, Stanley, Goldman Sachs [Asia], J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank Securities, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank and Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

