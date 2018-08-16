Uniti Group: Let's Make A Deal

Sale-leaseback transactions are good investments, but coming in too slowly and too costly for Uniti to depend on them.

Investment Thesis

Uniti Group (UNIT) is seeking to rapidly diversify away from Windstream Holdings (WIN) for its revenue. UNIT's management is considering private equity deals but can UNIT effectively manage a higher debt load?

UNIT's Big Revenue Source

UNIT has one single large revenue source - Windstream. Currently, Windstream provide an oversized portion of UNIT's funds. This has never been a secret, and Windstream's legal and financial troubles have added extra fire to UNIT's management to get diversified. UNIT wants to see Windstream providing only 50% of its revenue by mid-2019.

Source: UNIT Earnings Slides

UNIT has a total revenue in 2017 for $916 million, of this $685 million came from UNIT's leasing division - which houses their Windstream lease - in 2017, just under 75% of UNIT's total revenue. This means to hit their goal, UNIT needs to find opportunities across the board to fill in an additional 25%. A further hurdle is that in 2018, the Windstream lease sees its first escalator, pushing its annual rent to $694 Million - meaning that UNIT's goal post is moving. Currently, UNIT is expecting to see a total revenue in 2018 of $1,010 million, of which, $694 million will be from Windstream, meaning 68% of their revenue will originate from one source.

UNIT also reports an adjusted amount. What this does is it provides a view of their income based on if the various transactions and deals they signed were done on January 1st of this year. This gives a yearlong picture for next year if nothing were to change. In this view, Windstream provides 67.7% of UNIT's total revenue.

UNIT's Leasing Focus

Source: UNIT Earnings Slides

UNIT's leasing division by far provides the majority of UNIT's revenue. Putting the much-celebrated TPx/CenturyLink/CableSouth transactions into picture provides the stark contrast in how large Windstream's lease compared to all the leases signed since. UNIT has been forced to complete smaller transactions due to its liquidity and share price. UNIT averages just over 9% return on its sale-leaseback transactions. However, its current dividend yield sits at 12%.

Source: UNIT Earnings Slides

TPx was UNIT's first non-Windstream lease of significant size. This first lease seems to have set the standard for UNIT's leasing division. Following this pattern, the CableSouth lease yields the same return of 9.3%.

Source: UNIT Earnings Slides

Both of these leases move the needle ever so slightly towards greater diversification. However, they greatly pale in comparison to what is needed. With initial returns of 9.3%, a lease to push UNIT to 50% diversification would need to generate $363 million annually, meaning a purchase price on the sale-leaseback of $3,903 million. This is determined by taking the standard pattern of 9.3% initial return and dividing the needed income to reach the diversification target to determine the initial cost.

UNIT currently has a total debt of $4,740 million, unless UNIT can drive higher returns off this larger or multiple larger deals - UNIT will be forced essentially double its debt balance.

Options Outside Of Sale-Leaseback Transactions

UNIT needs to find alternatives to fund their growth. The return of 9.3% on sale-leaseback transactions is beneficial but too costly for UNIT to keep doing them alone as their big push to achieve revenue diversification. UNIT is sitting on $350 million of liquidity to achieve its goals - unless it issues equity or secures additional funding via debt. One avenue of higher returns is via leasing its existing unused fiber.

Source: UNIT Earnings Slides

National MSO is the first, large directly leased transaction that UNIT has had the opportunity to announce. UNIT will see annual revenue of approx. $4 million generated from this. UNIT is not having to output any capital for this transaction. Further agreements like this should be the second fundamental basis for UNIT's growth. UNIT's Fiber group is key to the long-term success of UNIT as a whole. While UNIT's tower division offers a possible channel, it currently is so small its impact is barely seen between these two other divisions.

UNIT's Fiber sales team, which we've spoken of before as a possible channel for growth without high debt, has an additional $350 million in contract value in its funnel. Any portion of that captured in the next 6 months, the timeframe that management states this value could be captured, would greatly offset any debt needed to diversify away from Windstream.

Hypothetically, in a perfect world, the fiber sales team captures all of this $350 million needed. Then UNIT only needs $13 million more in annual revenue to diversify Windstream's portion of their revenue to 50%. This is unrealistic however. I'd deem it safer to assume that the sales team captures closer to 50%, then the amount of debt needed by UNIT to reach its goal is still significantly reduced.

The Debt Grind

The problem with debt is the interest expense. Every time UNIT is forced to avoid the equity market and tap into debt, it has to ensure its transactions will cover its debt expenses and benefit shareholders. UNIT ended 2017 with $4.54 billion in debt and had to pay out $326.6 million in interest. UNIT's interest expense will soon surpass their dividend payments in total amount - especially if UNIT takes on any more significant amounts of debt to continue its diversity.

UNIT's management is excitedly looking forward to one or two possibly large transformational deals. While I expect that these deals will ensure UNIT hits its goals of diversification, I find pause in how much debt UNIT will take on to achieve this goal.

UNIT currently has a debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, value of 6.07, which is already above older and well-established like American Tower (AMT) or Realty Income (O). Both of these REITs focus on different types of properties or assets than UNIT but provide a clear perspective on how UNIT's debt ratio is already high, and if it were to double its debt load, it would be well above these baselines.

Investor Takeaway

UNIT's management has done a historically fantastic job navigating UNIT's tight financial situation while being overshadowed by Windstream and her struggles. While Windstream may be showing signs of turning the corner and becoming a stronger company, UNIT needs to diversify its revenue streams. As an investor, UNIT provides a solid dividend yield and is committed to paying it, however risks abound with its recent push towards diversification and its debt.

UNIT could continue to slowly diversify via small transactions and focus on cost-effective means like leasing its fiber, but management seems set on a couple of big transactions to get there. I look forward to seeing what deals they can get and how much it will cost them. UNIT remains a buy as it forges ahead. I believe management will continue to resist temptation and maintain only accretive deals.

