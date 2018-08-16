How To Spend $83,161,000,000?

I think the best options are a large buyback and increased investments in solar and wind utilities.

Shares have risen, making a buyback somewhat less attractive vs. a few weeks ago.

A good problem

What the heck do you do with $83,161,000,000?

That's what Warren Buffett and others at Berkshire are trying to figure out. The company ended Q2 with about $103 billion in cash and equivalents (Q2 2018 10-Q, p3), but management only wants to keep $20 billion on hand. Cash continues to pour in, and Berkshire could quite possibly have a total of $150 billion by the end of the year.

So what to do with the rest, given that it's not earning much with low interest rates?

Well, Berkshire has a few options.

Repurchase shares Pay a dividend Buy securities on the open market Retire debt Buy companies outright Private placements Utility capital expenditures Do nothing

1. Repurchase shares

When Berkshire changed its repurchase policy last month to allow share repurchases "below Berkshire's intrinsic value, conservatively determined" (July 17 release), B shares were trading for about $191. They closed Tuesday at $205.83, which is about 7.8% higher.

At a higher share price, a repurchase is obviously less attractive. But it still may be worthwhile.

There is also the question of how Berkshire should repurchase shares. Trading volume is not very high for a ~$506 billion company. It's actually less than $1 billion per day:

Share Class 3-Month Average Daily Volume Last Price Dollar Value At Last Price A 309 $310,815 $96,041,835 B 4,195,378 $205.83 $863,534,654 Combined $959,576,489

Calculated from: (SA Key Data) (SA Key Data) on 8/14/18

$83.161 billion/($959.6 million/day) = 86.66 days

Berkshire's cash is approximately enough to have repurchased every share of reported volume over the last three months. At the most recent price (a relatively high one) this represents about 16.4% of all shares. If they tried to limit themselves to 5% of the volume so as to not too greatly distort the demand for shares, it could take Berkshire several years to spend $83 billion...without considering all the extra cash that would have accumulated in the meantime.

Given that several foundations have large blocks of shares, I think one reasonable option would be to hold a reverse auction. Berkshire would put out a press release to say:

We want to buy back up to 300 million "B" shares (or the "A" equivalent)...about $60 billion worth of stock.

Let us know if you have at least 500k "B" shares you want to sell (or the "A" equivalent). (Approximately $100 million of shares.)

Let us know the lowest price you're willing to accept.

Submit your offer within a week.

Berkshire could then sort all the offers by price, and determine the maximum price it was willing to pay per share. It could then pay that amount to all the offers that would accept that amount (even if the offers would have accepted an even lower price).

Many foundations (and perhaps some wealthy individuals) may want to sell a big block of shares but be concerned that the market price would fall in the face of sharply increased supply. A reverse auction would let them unload a large number of shares quickly at a known (or better) price. At the same time, it could potentially allow Berkshire to deploy a lot of capital very quickly.

2. Pay a dividend

At first glance, there is something simple and egalitarian about a dividend. It eschews a lot of the speculation and gaming over what price Berkshire will pay to repurchase its own shares. It gives every investor a proportional cash payment at the same time.

People who need the cash wouldn't need to worry about selling what might be a major investment. People who don't want the cash could simply reinvest for more shares.

If only it were that simple.

The main downside lies in the tax code. Dividend income is generally taxed at a higher rate than capital gains. Also, investors with a volatile marginal rate can time their sales to control when they pay capital gains.

Some long-time investors have shares in certain trusts well-suited to hold securities that will appreciate over many years, but poorly suited to hold securities that generate dividends or interest (given high tax rates on income).

A few shareholders proposed in 2014 that Berkshire should consider paying a dividend. They put the matter before shareholders, presumably to demonstrate that the sentiment was widespread.

Class B shareholders rejected the proposal 47:1. Class A shareholders rejected the notion 89:1. That is, investors representing 98% of shares favored retaining and reinvesting earnings over paying a dividend (2014 letter, p38).

There is also a question of fiduciary duties. I want Berkshire's management focused on how they should invest Berkshire's cash. I don't want them distracted by their own personal investments.

3. Buy securities on the open market

Berkshire's portfolio has been heavily weighted to domestic equities. Apple (AAPL) has become a favorite in recent years.

However, the total market cap of US public equities is currently 144.2% of GDP (GuruFocus). Historically, that's a fairly high valuation, and Berkshire's size means it's generally limited to buying the stocks of large companies.

One option would be for Berkshire to purchase more in the way of foreign equities, but many developed foreign markets also trade at high valuations.

4. Retire debt

Berkshire could choose to retire debt. However, with 30-year bonds (like CUSIP 084659AP6 of BH Energy) yielding 4.3%, doing so is unlikely. Berkshire may have limited options, but they aren't that bad.

I don't know if there is much operating-company level debt at high interest rates. Being part of the Berkshire empire generally means anything that is worth refinancing can be refinanced pretty easily.

5. Buy companies outright

This is one of Buffett's favorite options. However, with market valuations high and capital plentiful, Berkshire could quite easily find shareholders reluctant to sell at a price Berkshire is willing to pay. Sellers may also be incentivized to seek out competing offers, and Berkshire generally avoids bidding wars.

Subsidiaries will make bolt-on acquisitions, but I doubt these will be large enough to significantly reduce Berkshire's excess cash.

6. Private placements

In a booming economy, not a lot of large companies that would interest Buffett are willing to give Berkshire a special deal for the capital or confidence he would contribute (through, perhaps, some sort of debt/preferred share/warrant investment).

Maybe General Electric (GE) could use the support, but I don't know the company's operations well enough to speculate what sort of terms Berkshire would need, or how interested Buffett would be.

Berkshire is so massive that only a few private companies could accommodate an investment of the size that Berkshire would find worthwhile. Berkshire lent money to help Mars buy Wrigley, but the Mars family has since repurchased Berkshire's small preferred interest. I doubt they will come to Berkshire again soon to seek fresh capital.

Berkshire recently extended a $2 billion 7% credit facility to Seritage (SRG). I think that gives Berkshire a reasonable (for this market) return with minimal risk. However, any undrawn amounts only earn 1%, and it would take many such deals to make much of a dent in Berkshire's excess cash.

7. Utility capital expenditures

One reasonable option would be to continue to expand BH Energy's solar and wind electric utility investments. The current and future demand for clean power is evident, giving Berkshire some visibility as to future earnings. Also, utilities are a business Berkshire can invest billions in for a reasonable return largely independent of stock valuations.

However, unless Berkshire purchases projects that are already operating or in development, it's not something they can pour billions into overnight.

8. Do nothing

Berkshire could also just continue to accumulate cash more quickly than it uses it. If management thinks an economic downturn or some sort of market panic would present better opportunities, waiting could make sense.

But it's worth remembering that many such opportunities tend to be small. $20 billion, even $30 billion, would be enough for most deals. If some exceptional $70 billion deal came along, Berkshire could always borrow money for a short time, if necessary. With its financial strength, lenders would be eager.

Conclusion

My favorite option is a large buyback in the form of a reverse auction. It could provide a good return on capital while also quickly putting potentially tens of billions in cash to use. My second favorite option (and not a mutually exclusive one) is major solar/wind capex. My third favorite would be private placements.

