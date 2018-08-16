Gold Could Be Set To Bounce Back

Should trade tensions lead to an increase in gold reserves and reduction in dollar assets, then gold could see a sudden spike.

Over the past few months, we have seen contagion slowly creep back into the marketplace as a result of escalating trade tensions between the United States and other major trading nations.

Most recently, the depreciation of the Turkish lira has in turn placed downward pressure on the euro due to fears of overexposure to Turkish debt by European financial institutions.

However, gold is not acting as a "risk-off" asset in the way that one would normally expect. Much of the reason for this is that the dollar has remained strong. Instead, when compared to the euro, we see that the dollar, as well as traditional safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss franc and Japanese yen, has been rising significantly:

Source: investing.com

Simply put, for as long as the dollar remains strong, the dollar itself will be seen as a highly attractive risk-off asset, and it is unlikely we will see gold rise unless significant dollar weakness was to resume.

As an example of this, we saw that when gold prices rose by 16% in the first three quarters of 2016, the USD concurrently weakened by nearly 14% against the JPY.

Source: investing.com

In this regard, gold prices are set to trend lower given dollar strength.

So, why is the dollar remaining so strong? One obvious reason is due to the fact that we are seeing a faster pace of rate rises on the part of the Federal Reserve, which is making the dollar more attractive relative to emerging currencies which would traditionally entice investors through offering higher yields.

With this being said, the dollar will inevitably hit a ceiling sooner or later. In particular, should trade wars precipitate a decline in economic activity, then the Federal Reserve would essentially be forced to halt rate hikes and the dollar would likely see a significant depreciation against major currencies at this point.

Moreover, it is likely that under such a scenario, gold will be back in vogue as a safe-haven asset.

Additionally, trade sanctions may inadvertently lead to higher gold demand over the long term. This is because trade sanctions imposed on emerging nations such as China and Russia could lead to a rise in gold demand, as these countries may choose to buy gold and sell dollar assets in response to trade sanctions.

For instance, Russia's gold reserves have quadrupled since 2008, while reserves in 2018 are up by 106 tons with $77 billion worth of US Treasury bills concurrently being sold off. China may well be increasing its share of gold reserves to reduce dependency on the dollar, and should this become evident, we could see a rise in gold prices.

Moreover, Germany is currently the second largest holder of gold reserves in the world after the United States. Should a potential trade war between the United States and Europe escalate, a reduction of dollar reserves in favour of gold on the part of Germany would place significant downward pressure on the greenback and gold would be likely to rise as a result.

On a technical basis, we see that the Relative Strength Index for gold is the lowest it has been since 2013. In this regard, gold is likely to be undervalued and could see a significant rise if the dollar starts to lose strength:

Source: investing.com

To conclude, while gold has been weakening, it has been doing so primarily because of a strong dollar. Should we see any signs of weakness in this regard, then I see gold as being in a good position to make a significant rise from that point. A rebound to a level of 1350 that we saw at the beginning of the year would not be unrealistic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.