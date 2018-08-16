Is The Yen Making A Comeback?

The yen could be set to rise further if this trend continues.

While this is partially due to risk-off sentiment by the market, the yen is also being propped up by a rise in domestic consumption.

The yen has been seeing strength in the past month.

It has been quite an interesting month for the currency markets.

With the dollar regaining strength, as well as the euro being negatively affected by the rapid depreciation of the Turkish lira, there has been one currency in particular that has started to regain strength.

Source: investing.com

We can see that while the euro has been falling against the dollar, the yen has been rising significantly upwards, with the Swiss franc not too far behind.

In an article written last month, I made the argument that when one looks back to 2008, weak global growth and a weakening of the U.S. dollar saw the yen gain significantly against the greenback as investors made a “flight to safety”.

As I have previously argued, the yen is a currency that rises primarily during periods of uncertainty in the market. Even if Japan’s economy was outperforming that of other developed countries, the Japanese market fundamentally relies on a weak yen to promote exports.

Fundamentally, the contrast between the extra loose monetary policy in Japan compared to a policy of increasing rate hikes in the United States makes the yen unattractive from a monetary policy perspective.

In tandem with the Swiss franc, the rise in the yen could be reflective of a risk-off sentiment as a result of the situation with the Turkish lira. Theoretically, a growing trade war could ultimately cause the yen to depreciate further as the country is highly-dependent on exports, and rising export tariffs could harm Japan’s ability to sell to the United States.

However, we have seen in the past that the yen tends to rise during risk-off periods, even if a rising yen would directly harm Japan’s economy. That said – could we be seeing a rare phenomenon where rising domestic consumption in Japan is directly lifting the yen?

Despite the importance of exports, private consumption still accounts for 60% of economic output. With private consumption up by 0.7 percent and wage growth at a 21-year high, it is evident that Japan’s loose monetary policy is helping to drive growth upwards. This is a very positive sign, as it means that Japan will become less vulnerable to the effect of tariffs on exports, and the yen can be further driven by domestic growth rather than being fully reliant on market sentiment.

The yen is certainly a currency to watch at this point in time. Should we see further gains in private consumption and a yen continuing to see strength in spite of tensions over trade fears, then this currency could be due for a significant rebound.

