China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) CEO Zhengdong Zhu on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zhengdong Zhu - Chairman and CEO

Mark Marostica - Co-CFO

Good evening, and thank you for standing by for China Distance Education Holdings Limited third quarter fiscal year 2018 earnings conference call. On today's call are Mr. Zhengdong Zhu, Chairman and CEO; and Mr. Mark Marostica, Co-CFO. During management's prepared remarks, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions.

Before we start, we remind listeners that this conference call contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The outlook for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2018, oral statements from management on this call, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, in particular, the anticipated benefits of the strategic growth initiatives, including the promotion of the company's lifelong learning ecosystem, the benefits to be glean from the acquisition of Beijing Ruida, mobile-related products, bundling accounting practical skills training and employment guidance services, acquisitions and strategic investments, as well as cost control among other things may contain forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Further information regarding this and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and in other documents of the company as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. A summarized presentation, which we'll refer to during the course of the call, can be downloaded from the company's Investor Relations website. In addition, a webcast of this conference call is available on the company's IR website at ir.cdeledu.com.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Zhu. Mr. Zhu, please go ahead.

Zhengdong Zhu

[Foreign Language] Thank you, everyone, for joining our third quarter fiscal year 2018 earnings conference call. Our operating results were distributed earlier via Internet wire news services and are also posted on our website, where a slide presentation is available as well.

If you will now please refer to the slide deck, I will begin on Slide 4 with an overview of our financial results. In the third quarter of fiscal 2018, we achieved net revenue of $47.4 million, up 33.8% year-over-year, exceeding the high-end of our guidance range. The robust top line growth was driven primarily by our market leading accounting vertical, which has produced strong revenue growth since the beginning of fiscal year 2018 to the third fiscal quarter.

We are pleased to report that cash receipts from online course registration showed continued strength, increasing 51.6% year-over-year in the third quarter to $38.5 million, primarily due to strong cash receipts from our core accounting test preparation courses.

Total enrollment declined 13.7% year-over-year during the third quarter, primarily due to a decline in continuing education course enrollments. Our accounting test preparation course enrollments however grew 9.9% year-over-year.

In addition to focusing on our three established industry verticals, accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction, our previously announced acquisition of Beijing Ruida, a leading provider of exam preparation services for participants in China's national judicial examination, further diversifies our business model and squarely positions us in a fourth important vertical, legal.

We are pleased to report that Beijing Ruida performed admirably in 2017, reporting 2017 revenue and net income under PRC GAAP of over RMB200 million, and approximately RMB50 million respectively.

Beijing Ruida's outperformance in 2017 resulted in an increase in fair value of contingent consideration with respect to our 40% equity interest investment in Beijing Ruida, which Mark will discuss in more detail later in our call.

In order to accelerate our strategy to build out comprehensive legal education vertical, in July 2018 we completed an acquisition of an additional 11% equity interest in Beijing Ruida for total consideration of RMB52.8 million or $8 million subject to adjustments under certain preagreed conditions bringing the company’s total equity interest in Beijing Ruida to 51%. Beijing Ruida is very well positioned in China's legal education market due to its highly acclaimed instructor's, best of breed education content and innovative new media marketing strategy.

Moreover our investment in Beijing Ruida is well aligned with our strategy of expanding into select educational disciplines with a goal of further enhancing our lifelong learning ecosystem and our future growth opportunities.

I would like next to provide a few highlights of our ongoing operations. We’ve been successful in accelerating the growth of our cash receipts in our third quarter particularly in our accounting vertical in part due to appeal of our longer duration premium and elite classes. These higher level classes offer students additional services such as longer study periods, employment guidance services, more mark exams, personalized learning reports and closer oversight from our tutors among others at higher price points compared to our regular classes.

One of our popular higher level CPA classes for example offers access to our CPA courses covering all six CPA exam subjects for a three year period to provide students sufficient preparation time for the difficult CPA exams. The popularity of our higher level classes demonstrates our student willingness to purchase course ware with more features and services and engage with us for longer study periods which in turn echoes the confidence and the trust that our student's place in us.

Our multi prompts student acquisition strategy which employs multiple formats and platforms to reach a broader student audience has enabled us to continue to leverage our student acquisition expenses in our third quarter, while strengthening the interaction amongst student's, lectures and the company’s websites.

We continue to fine-tune our digital education products and services in an effort to enrich our mobile enabled offerings and bring convenience to our students who rely on mobile devices to complete at least a portion of their overall study time.

As of June 30, 2018, CDEL offered 67 mobile apps and recorded cumulative downloads of 40 million, up from 32.5 million as of March 31, 2018. In the third quarter, daily traffic to our mobile website continued to increase with daily active users in our accounting and healthcare verticals increasing 56.5% and 30.6% year-over-year respectively. Our live streaming courses which are designed for students who desire a more interactive learning experience continued to be popular among our students.

This concludes my update on our business operations and strategies. I will now turn the call over to Mark to walk through our key operating metrics and financials.

Mark Marostica

Thank you.

Before I discuss the details of our third quarter performance, I’d like to touch on our adjusted operating profitability excluding the contingent consideration effect related to our acquisition of 40% equity interest in Beijing Ruida.

Strong revenue growth combined with effective cost control drove a healthy 28% year-over-year increase in adjusted operating profit in the third quarter. In particular, we're pleased to see that a relatively stable headcount in our third quarter fiscal 2018 compared with our second quarter fiscal 2018 coupled with better leverage on selling and marketing and general and administrative expenses help boost our adjusted operating income in the quarter.

That said, our third quarter adjusted operating margin was down modestly year-over-year as expected primarily attributable to the increased rental expense associated with our new [Henry Chau] office location in Beijing as discussed on our second quarter earnings call.

Excluding the rental expense associated with Henry Chau, our third quarter adjusted non-GAAP operating margin would have expanded moderately year-over-year. We believe the drag on our operating margins from the increased rental expenses from Henry Chau will be temporary as we intend to exit certain space at our ideal headquarters upon completion of the leasehold improvements to our Henry Chau office in 2019.

For our fourth quarter fiscal 2018, we expect our non-GAAP operating margins will be down year-over-year as a result of the increased rental expenses from Henry Chau as I just mentioned, as well as the dispersion of our third quarter cash receipts favoring longer duration premium and elite courses because a robust cash receipt growth in our third quarter is weighted towards a longer duration premium and elite courses, we expect near term operating margin pressure as we will recognize the revenue associated with these courses over a longer period. We are encouraged incurs student acquisition cost for these courses upfront. We remain confident that we can return the business to healthier operating margin levels over the next two years.

Now let me summarize some of our key operating metrics on Slide 6 and 7. Enrollments in our online accounting test preparation courses were up 9.9% year-over-year in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 primarily due to an increase in accounting professional qualification exam or APQE enrollments. The enrollments in our accounting continuing education courses declined 48% year-over-year in the third quarter fiscal 2018 due to the downstream effect of the cancelation of the accounting certificate exams.

ASPs increased significantly in each of our core exam preparation areas in our accounting verticals including CPA, APQE and other accounting courses with total online accounting test preparation ASPs growing by 60% year-over-year in the third quarter fiscal 2018.

The ASP increases in CPA, APQE and other accounting courses were mainly due to overall ASP increases, product mix and in particular more student enrolments in our longer duration premium and elite classes.

Enrollments in our online healthcare test preparation courses in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 decreased by 5.5% year-over-year. ASPs for our healthcare test preparation courses increased by 27.2% year-over-year in the third quarter mainly due to overall ASP increases, product mix and in particular more student enrolments in our longer duration classes of our license premises courses.

Enrollments in our online engineering and construction or E&C test preparation courses increased by approximately 1% year-over-year in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Enrollments in our E&C continuing education courses decreased by 22.8% year-over-year in the third quarter due to seasonality.

ASPs for of E&C test preparation courses in the third quarter increased by 6.2% year-over-year. The ASPs for E&C continuing education courses increased by 27.8% year-over-year in the third quarter mainly due to the increase in revenue shared ratio in certain districts.

Now let's turn to Slide 10 to look at some of our financial metrics. To be mindful of the length of our earnings call, I'll focus on key financial highlights and encourage listeners to review our earnings press release for further details.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 48.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, compared with 54.3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. This decrease was primarily due to increased salary and related expenses tied to a higher number of personnel for the expansion of online and offline course offerings, increased rental and rental related expenses, higher lecture fees and other miscellaneous expenses.

Non-GAAP selling expenses increased by 24.9% to $12.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, from $10.4 million in the prior year period driven primarily by an increase in salary and related expenses and higher commissions to our agents, partially upset by a decrease in advertising and promotional expenses.

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses increased by 8% to $4.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 from $3.8 million in the prior year. This increase was mainly due to increased salaries and related expense.

Change in fair value of contingent consideration payable of $4.4 million was attributable to fair value of contingent consideration with respect to our 40% equity interest investment in Beijing Ruida as Mr. Zhu mentioned earlier. This contingent consideration effect was due to the outperformance of Beijing Ruida in 2017.

As a result of the foregoing, the non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was 4.6% compared with 14.6% in the prior year period. Excluding the contingent consideration effect as previously discussed, the adjusted non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter was up 28% year-over-year to $6.6 million and the adjusted non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter was 14%.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2018, we recorded a non-cash foreign currency exchange gain of $4.5 million, mainly related to loans from our PRC subsidiaries to our offshore holding companies, due to the depreciation of the Renminbi against U.S. dollar from March 31, 2018 to June 30, 2018.

We reported non-cash foreign currency exchange loss of $1.2 million in the prior year period. Income tax expense is $1.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with approximately $700,000 in the prior year period primarily due to an increase in taxable income.

Non-GAAP net income increased by 68.8% to $5.8 million from $3.4 million in the prior year period. Excluding the contingent consideration effect as previously discussed, the adjusted non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was $9.2 million, up 168.6% year-over-year.

Now let's turn to Slide 11 to review our cash flow. Net operating cash inflow increased by 59.6% to $12.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 from $7.8 million in the prior year period. The operating cash inflows mainly attributable to net income before non-cash items generated in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The decrease in accounts receivable and the increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities, income tax payable and refundable fees also contribute to the operating cash inflow.

The operating cash inflow was partially offset by the increase in inventories and deferred costs and the decrease in deferred revenue. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2018 decreased by 2.2% to $91.5 million from $93.5 as of March 31, 2018 mainly due to one, the payment of investments of $700,000, two, capital expenditures of $4.5 million, three, the exchange rate effect of the depreciation of the Renminbi against the U.S. dollar, on our funds denominated in Renminbi. This decrease was partially offset by the operating cash inflow generated in third quarter of fiscal 2018.

This completes my financial overview. I will now return the call to Mr. Zhu for concluding remarks, as well as financial guidance for both the fourth quarter and for the fiscal year 2018. Mr. Zhu, please?

Zhengdong Zhu

[Foreign Language] Thank you, Mark.

Overall we are pleased with our third quarter operating performance, our accelerating revenue and cash receipts growth as well as our profitability.

We remain committed to delivering high quality courseware and services to our students and enterprise clients. And we've showed an ability to adapt quickly to China's changing economic environment, government policy landscape, and new learning technologies with an eye toward meeting the evolving needs of our learners and clients in their pursuit of studying and career enhancement.

Our strategy of building out a comprehensive lifelong learning ecosystem has enabled us to establish market leadership in three core industry verticals, including accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction. Our acquisition of Beijing Ruida, positions us squarely in our fourth vertical, legal, and further diversifies our business model. And importantly, with 51% ownership of Beijing Ruida, we will consolidate Beijing Ruida into our financials beginning in our current fourth quarter fiscal 2018.

Turning to guidance. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company expects to generate total net revenue in the range of $54.2 million to $56.3 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 30% to 35%.

For fiscal year 2018, the Company expects to generate total net revenues in the range of $167.3 million to $169.3 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 27.7% to 29.3%.

This concludes my prepared remarks. Thank you for your time. Operator, we're now happy to take questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thank you for the encouraging results. So I just want to ask about the revenue mix of the longer term higher touch accounting courses over the three year period. If you could give us some breakdown and some specifics on the ASP comparison and also the mix in the sales for the lower touch versus the higher touch longer term courses in accounting. And finally do you have success rates in terms of those students who have taken the exam and do you use those in your advertising?

Mark Marostica

Yes, so I’ll take the second part of the question first Peter. Yes, we do in fact have very encouraging result with the exams that we provide test platform in terms of student outcome. Take for example the CPA exam which from an industry average perspective has exam passing rates nationally of around 15% to 20%. Now you do need pass six exams plus a comprehensive exam to get your CPA in China so that 15% to 20% applies as a range across those six plus one. Our exam passing rates for CPA are 40% to 50% and in most cases our passing rates for our students are at least double the national average. So the student outcomes are quite compelling.

Regarding your first question about mix I think it’s a very good question in fact this quarter - this third quarter fiscal 2018 was the first quarter where we saw some significant cash receipts from our CPA elite courses. And so this is somewhat new for us in terms of the mix change that we’re experiencing in the business favoring these premium and elite courses.

In fact in the third quarter for our CPA course mix, we saw cash receipts in the area of about 40% from our elite and premium courses compared to a much smaller level in a year ago period. So, there is clearly a change of foot with regards to that item.

We look at it this way, students here are willing to spend up to enjoy more services and longer duration from us in terms of access of the course wear. That’s a good thing it demonstrates the quality of our courses and strength of our brand and we like that.

Now students of course have the choice, we offer a full menu of offering from regular price courses to the more expensive courses that I have just described. But again students will make the choice that they make and we’re happy to deliver the appropriate services that they choose. Does that help you get sense for the mix change that we’re talking about.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes it does but in terms of ASPs Mark can you give us any sense of the different levels for each type of course?

Mark Marostica

Yes, so let’s look at ASPs on average for the CPA lead courses that we experienced this quarter around RMB15,000 which is obviously a very high price course. But you’re talking about student having access to the course where for three to five years and having multiple mark exams, more tutoring oversight and the like. Whereas a regular CPA course will be in the area of several RMB100, say RMB600 to RMB700. So there is that type of differential here that we’re referring to.

Unidentified Analyst

And just if I maybe follow-up very quickly just on the cost of sales and trends on the salaries or payments to tutors and also agents. Can you give us some idea of how that’s going to trend?

Mark Marostica

Yes, in terms of cost of sales one thing that we have been seeing throughout the fiscal year at least for the last couple of quarters is the narrowing of the year-over-year decline in gross margins. And that comes from the fact that we've held our headcount rather stable sequentially from our first quarter to our second quarter now to our third quarter and we do intend to do the same in our fourth fiscal quarter the September quarter.

So that’s an important aspect of getting more leverage if you will or effective cost control with respect to our cost of sales as headcount was an important driver of the cost of sales and the gross margin.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Milton [indiscernible] Asset Management. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Congratulations on the Q3 results, I have three questions actually. The first question, can you elaborate a little bit more about Beijing Ruida effect on income statement, why it’s outperforming 2017 with negatively impact companies earnings in Q3, I’m not very clear about that, can you elaborate?

Mark Marostica

It really relates to the outperformance that Beijing Ruida posted in 2017 relative to our overall expectations if you will. And regards to the [indiscernible] an estimate of contingent consideration payable on the balance sheet, now that figure was there in fact that Beijing Ruida opens which triggered the earnings as to reported fair value of contingent consideration. So that is the actual effect on the Beijing Ruida you’re referring to this quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

My second question is about selling expense ratio, so it declined versus Q3 2017 last year Q3 it was around 41% now declined to around 27% in Q3 of this year, but it’s still higher than the level of full-year 2017. I’m just curious what would be company’s target of the normal level of this ratio, the selling expense to revenue ratio in the long-term, can you give me guidance or your targets?

Mark Marostica

I mean I think you pointed out interesting aspect of [indiscernible] marketing expense. In order to increase selling and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue - fiscal 2017 was a year of invested number of new initiatives for us and that is selling and marketing expenses to be at quite higher levels.

You see fiscal 2018 being a year of return to better leverage on selling and marketing, a more normalized year if you will. You are seeing us spend less on advertising and promotion year-over-year and you’re seeing us spend somewhat more on commissions but net-net our student acquisition costs have come down quite considerably and this is not a one-quarter development, we’ve been seeing student acquisition cost trending down for the last three, four quarters.

So as we look ahead in the coming years, we would target to return the business to the traditional levels of selling and marketing expense in that 20% to 25% level of revenue that we’re more accustomed with.

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language] So my question is for Mr. Zhu, we saw that Company made several acquisitions in past two years, including Beijing Ruida, Xiamen NetinNet. So my question is, what would be Company's M&A strategy in next two to three years, whether Company would still look for new targets in some areas or Company would more focus on the consolidation of acquired targeting last couple of years. So that's my question.

Zhengdong Zhu

[Foreign Language] Thank you for the question. So, first of all, we will always focus on our long-term same strategy, which is to further build out our comprehensive lifelong learning ecosystem, and also we would like to focus on our organic growth and build out the ecosystem by ourselves.

And in terms of our investment strategy, we would also focus on our core educational verticals first, including our accounting, healthcare, E&C, and also legal. And we would like to look in for some companies that could bring us really good synergies and help our core business.

And in order to further develop our comprehensive like learning ecosystem, we would also consider the companies that could bring us really valuable and unique features to our Company. And during the past 18 years of our Company's history, we actually really primarily focused on delivering educational content by online method.

In the future, we would like to continue to build on our strength, which is online education but also we would also try to explore more learning modalities including offline learning. And we think the education will be – we can best serve our students if we can combine online learning and offline learning.

We will also like to try to adopt some new marketing strategy, including, the new media marketing strategy and also try to inbox on really famous people and to promote our courses.

So, both to adopt more learning style, learning modalities, and wonderful strategy so that we could better explore our brand to our students and finally we would like to promote our revenue growth.

And the most important is we would like to primarily focus on our organic growth and develop by ourselves. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a quick follow-up. Regarding the agents, could you describe how they're paid as well as the tutors? And with the agents are they assigned to specific verticals or did they handle all the verticals? And then lastly on advertising, what do you expect to spend for this fiscal year and also next? Thank you.

Mark Marostica

First of all, with regards to our agents, these are agents that are paid on a commission basis such that agents who refer paid enrollments to us, these are online agents I'm referring to in particular from their websites to the extent as they refer paid enrollments to us, we will pay their commissions to them. So that's how the payment structure works. And we record those commissions in our selling and marketing cost on the P&L.

These agents tend to be either websites that have content specific to one of our verticals or they have content specific to a specific exams for which you write test prep, hence drawing in student audiences and driving lead flows to our websites and ultimately pay enrollments.

So that's generally how the agent structure works. These are not our captive agents so to speak. They are not our employees. Again they are third-party. Our tutors in fact are our employees. And they are salaried employees on our staff. So there's a difference there.

In terms of advertising expense, advertising expense represent high single digit as a percentage of revenue currently and this is around the levels that we would expect going forward Peter.

Mark Marostica

Thank you, Operator. On behalf of the management team, we thank you for joining us today. And we look forward to updating you on our progress.

