Fund Investors And APs Shun World Equity Funds And ETFs In July

For the second month in three mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting $9.2 billion into the conventional funds business for July.

For the first month in ten the World Equity Funds macro-classification witnessed net outflows, handing back $1.0 billion for July.

For the third month in four APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $26.5 billion for July.

For the fourth month in a row U.S. Diversified Equity (USDE) ETFs (+$9.6 billion for July) attracted the largest net draw of the five broad-based equity ETF macro-classifications.