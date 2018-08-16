ETF Analysis

Fund Investors And APs Shun World Equity Funds And ETFs In July

by: Tom Roseen

Summary

For the second month in three mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting $9.2 billion into the conventional funds business for July.

For the first month in ten the World Equity Funds macro-classification witnessed net outflows, handing back $1.0 billion for July.

For the third month in four APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $26.5 billion for July.

For the fourth month in a row U.S. Diversified Equity (USDE) ETFs (+$9.6 billion for July) attracted the largest net draw of the five broad-based equity ETF macro-classifications.

Photo Source: REUTERS/Jason Lee. An investor looks at a board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing, China July 6, 2018.

For the second month in three investors were net purchasers of mutual fund assets, injecting $9.2 billion into the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs) for July. Also for the second month in three money market funds witnessed net inflows, taking in $15.0 billion for July. Despite the Treasury yield curve shifting up in July, for the fifth month running the fixed income funds macro-group also witnessed net inflows, taking in $16.0 billion for July. However, for the third consecutive month stock & mixed-asset funds witnessed net outflows (-$21.8 billion for July).

For the third month in four ETFs in general witnessed net inflows, taking in $26.5 billion for July. Authorized participants (APs, those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-asset ETFs—adding $16.1 billion to the equity ETF coffers. And for the thirty-seventh consecutive month they were net purchasers of bond ETFs—injecting $10.3 billion for July. APs were net purchasers of four of Thomson Reuters Lipper’s five equity-based ETF macro-classifications: USDE ETFs (+$9.6 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (+$7.8 billion), Mixed-Asset ETFs (+$199 million), and Alternatives ETFs (+$48 million), while for the third consecutive month they were net redeemers of World Equity ETFs (-$1.4 billion). In this segment I highlight the July fund-flow results for both types of investment vehicles.

