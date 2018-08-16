Where Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Fits In A Portfolio

Before discussing how Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA) fits into a portfolio, I will describe what this fund is. The quotations and figures below are taken from the 2017 annual report, 2Q2018 investor call, and the fund prospectus from 2016 (all available on the fund website).

RA invests primarily in debt securities related to real estate, infrastructure and natural resources. The investment mandate is, however, very broad:

the fund can invest up to 35% of assets in equity-like securities, including preferred and common shares and MLP units;

there is no limit on international exposure within any type of securities;

up to 20% of assets can be invested in fixed-income securities not related to real assets, especially U.S. government bonds;

there are no restrictions on maturity of fixed-income securities;

the fund may engage in short-selling (up to 10% of assets);

the fund may employ leverage up to 38% of gross assets (they employ about 23% at present).

Albeit it is unlikely that the fund will operate close to the limits of many of these restrictions, if you are seeking exposure to a narrowly defined asset class or want to have firm control over the risks you bear, this fund is not for you. On the other hand, if you want to enjoy slightly better returns and do not care much about what region or type of security they come from, RA is definitely worth a glance.

The fund is (indirectly) managed by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). Brookfield is famous for its considerable expertise in operating, developing and recycling real assets. It is important to note that this expertise will not help RA achieve above-average returns we are used to with BPY or BIP.

The reasons are obvious: RA holds mostly fixed-income securities, hence the upside is limited, and it does not operate or develop anything, nor can it exploit differences between private- and public-market valuations of assets. Despite that, I believe that information originating within Brookfield will help RA to better evaluate and control risks, especially via avoiding blunders. And avoiding losses is among the best ways to achieve good gains.

The fund was created by merging three predecessor funds in 2016, so there is little historical data to analyze performance in different economic environments. The portfolio did not change much over the last 6 months, so it looks like they have achieved the target allocations, at least for the present environment.

The current market price is about 5% below NAV; historically, the discount mostly fluctuated between 5 and 10% (check an interesting discussion on why a discount is warranted for a CEF). The cost of leverage for 2017 was 0.6% of net assets; operating expenses (including advisory fees) were 1.6%, but those were partially waived for the period of at least two years.

The three most important factors to be taken into account when evaluating RA are leverage, interest rate exposure and risks arising from securities held in the portfolio.

Leverage

Although the fund is quite free in choosing means to obtain leverage, there is an upper limit. According to the prospectus:

RA Fund may issue preferred shares or borrow money and issue debt securities (“traditional leverage”) with an aggregate liquidation preference and aggregate principal amount up to 33 1/3% of each Fund’s Managed Assets. In addition, RA Fund may enter into reverse repurchase agreements, swaps, futures, securities lending, or short sales, that may provide leverage (collectively referred to as “effective leverage”). Although certain forms of effective leverage used by RA Fund may not be considered senior securities under the 1940 Act, such effective leverage will be considered leverage for such Fund’s leverage limits. RA Fund’s total leverage, either through traditional leverage or effective leverage, will not exceed 38% of such Fund’s Managed Assets.

At present, the fund employs leverage of 23%. (For a better perspective, leverage of 33 1/3% means that the fund borrows $50 for every $100 of capital committed by investors. Consequently, returns are magnified 1.5x, and a 67% permanent loss wipes the investors out.)

The leverage is obtained through a $180M line of credit, with interest calculated as 0.8% + 3-month LIBOR (in 2017, it amounted to 2.1%; at present, it is about 3.1%), and via reverse repurchase agreements ($80M at the end of 2017) with cost also based on 3-month LIBOR (average interest 1.8% over 2017). The cost of borrowing was 3% in the second quarter of 2018.

Interest rate sensitivity

The cost of leverage is based on 3-month LIBOR, i.e. on short-term rates. On the other hand, about one third of the assets of the fund are invested in floating-rate mortgage securities indexed to LIBOR, which should lead to increased income offsetting the increased borrowing costs. Thus, the fund is fairly well insulated from movements in short-term rates. Regarding long-term rates, management had this to say (2Q18 call):

Over time, we expect increases in short-term interest rates such as LIBOR will be accompanied by increases in longer-term interest rates, which should drive higher reinvestment rates on the fixed income assets of the Fund. We’re running an interest rate duration currently of roughly 1.5 years. We view this as a huge benefit and opportunity for the Fund. As we continue to hope and expect rates to move higher over time, we can reinvest those proceeds that are rolling off into higher rates without taking too much pain on our existing book of longer bonds. Also, it’s important to note that the mortgage allocation typically pays monthly, it’s called mortgage pay-downs, versus a bullet bond that would typically be a corporate high yield bond that you have to wait all the way to the end of maturity to get capital back to reinvest. ... We anticipate maintaining duration of less than 3 years over the near term.

I think their interest rate risk management is very sound. A large increase of longer-term interest rates seems very unlikely to me; it would kill many heavily indebted governments all over the world, so central banks would try hard to prevent it, and they seem to be quite capable of succeeding. A gradual increase does not seem to be a problem for real asset equities (as often discussed in Brookfield's letters to shareholders of BAM and its listed partnerships) and bonds will be rolled over into higher yields as described, so higher rates might even help.

Portfolio risks

Only 11% of fixed-income assets in the portfolio are investment grade. Consequently, management believes that these types of assets tend to be more credit sensitive rather than interest rate sensitive. The biggest risk to the portfolio is thus something like the credit crunch of 2008. I find it hard to get some more precise numbers for the type of assets RA holds, so let's try a thought experiment - a stress test based on asset class performances in 2008/9.

High-yield bonds comprise about 40% of RA portfolio, and suffered about 40% loss (cf. HYG), resulting in a 16% decline in total assets.

Mortgage-backed securities also comprise about 40% of the portfolio and suffered, say, a 75% loss, thus a 30% decline.

Infrastructure equities (cf. IGF) and real estate (cf. VNQ, IFGL) suffered ~70% loss, so a 14% decline.

Altogether, a 60% loss. So even at 33% leverage, which magnifies losses 1.5x, there are some assets left in the fund. Obviously, distribution would have to be suspended or cut to pennies and there might be some problems with collateral related to fund borrowing, but apart from mortgage-backed securities, most of the losses were not permanent, e.g. high-yield bonds have recovered half of the loss in less than a year.

Considering performance in a less catastrophic recession, the management says this (2Q18 call):

... we stress test our portfolios almost daily and based on Bloomberg’s risk models a bear market is defined as S&P down 20%, oil down 20 %, and VIX up 150%. RA, the way it looks today, potentially draws down 5% to 6% and that really highlights the offsetting correlations of the asset classes and, quite frankly, we are still running a predominately credit fund, which will always have less volatility than the equity market. ... In fact, because our leverage level is quite low, 23%, versus capacity of 33%, if macro conditions worsen, prices fall, we actually have the ability to increase our leverage to take advantage of market dislocations and hopefully catch a rebound when macro conditions improve. In that environment, as we mentioned, the Bloomberg risk model predicts a 5% drawdown in the NAV of the Fund. We do think that in that kind of a drawdown the fixed income portfolio will continue to provide good income for the distribution, the MLPs will continue to provide good income, and the place where we will be lacking is the capital appreciation on the equities. Because we think about the dividend over a market cycle, not quarter to quarter or even year to year, we expect that we would be able to maintain the dividend through a market macro drawdown.

In conclusion, this is definitely not the type of investment vehicle to weather storms like 2008/9, but in typical market conditions, it should protect principal reasonably well.

Distribution safety and growth

As for growth, no, do not count on any. If interest rates went down sharply, some bonds that RA currently holds will slightly jump up in price, but the effect is likely to be very small (duration is kept pretty short at ~1.5 years) and one-time. There is a chance for moderate growth of distributions in the equity portion of the portfolio, but even 5% growth would translate to only 1% growth in total, and since those distributions come mostly from MLP-type companies, it is quite likely that part of the distribution is economically just a return of capital anyway.

The distribution is currently quite high, about 10%. If there are no significant changes in the economic environment, such a distribution is sustainable. The portfolio is rather well insulated against a sharp rise in short-term rates: about 40% of fixed-income securities they hold are floating-rate, so the increased cost of leverage will be offset by higher income. A rise in long-term rates will also not have a big effect since the duration of the fixed-income portfolio is short. In the last two years, NAV has eroded only very slightly:

Let me stress that there are three components of the dividend coverage. First is net investment income, which includes all the coupons on the bonds as well as the dividends received on the equities. Second is the MLP cash flows. MLP distributions are considered return of capital even though we’re getting that cash as a distribution. And then the third piece is capital appreciation, principally on the equities. One measure of looking at all of these three components in totality is to look at the NAV erosion of the Fund. The Fund started life in 2016 at a NAV of $25 and we are currently at an NAV of $24.57. So, over the life of the fund since 2016, less than $0.50 of the Fund’s NAV has been, quote, eroded by over distribution. I think that’s a very high dividend coverage ratio so I would not expect a cut given the expectation for continued performance of the fixed income portfolio and hopefully continued gains in the equity portfolio.

Where does RA fit in a portfolio

People have different goals and aims with their investments and I can't cover all, so I will mostly touch on what interests me. My aim is to use the following several decades to build a portfolio of equities with good return prospects (which implies that I do not like holding stocks that I think are overvalued). I also think that depending on stock valuations, it is wise to keep some dry powder in cash and/or bonds. It can do small wonders in periods like 2008/9 and could be very helpful psychologically - instead of worrying about losses, you are enjoying researching wonderful opportunities to put cash to work.

Notably, I am keeping a rather large mortgage, partially as a protection against inflation, partially to enhance investment returns. (I live in Europe and an early repayment of a mortgage with 1% interest rate fixed for 5 years does not make much sense.)

Overall, investment grade bonds nowadays offer only measly returns (even negative in certain cases) and lots of risk (either from increasing interest rates or from a collapse of some governments like Greece, Italy or Turkey, which can easily spread to obligations issued by banks). In other words, investment grade bonds basically mean cash equivalents now (as one can also notice in the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) portfolio).

Essentially, the only reason I want to hold cash and bonds in the portfolio is to have some dry powder that can be converted into equities when they get cheaper. As discussed, safe bonds mean cash which earns next to nothing, say, 1%. My solution to this is to replace a portion of the cash by RA.

Consider, for instance, that 30% of the cash position is replaced by RA. The yield on this part of the portfolio almost quadruples to 3.7%, which is sufficient to offset the cost of the mortgage including principal repayment (at a 1% interest rate and more than 30 years to repayment, the total yearly mortgage payments are less than 4% of borrowed principal).

In most scenarios, RA's price is quite stable (e.g. 5% decrease vs. 20% decrease in S&P 500), so the "dry powder property" is barely affected. In dire scenarios, where equities and high-yield bonds decline, say, 40%, RA will likely decline significantly too, but probably less than the equities I am going to buy and the returns obtained from the remaining 70% cash will be so good that I don't mind the small loss of purchasing power caused by allocating a portion of cash to RA.

Next, since I am willing to do some leveraged investments, in particular via keeping the mortgage, it seems wise to get the leverage as cheap and safe as I can get. Closed-end funds like RA can typically borrow on better terms than I can, especially since they can roll over their debt indefinitely and also because their debt is non-recourse to my other assets (you keep the mortgage liability even if your investments go to zero, but if your fund defaults on a loan, you stay free).

Finally, equities. I am reluctant to put much into index funds at present since they tend to own many stocks with poor earnings yields and rather pathetic growth prospects (e.g. Coca-Cola (KO), P&G (PG), Unilever (UL)). I just can't sleep very well at night with those stocks; overvaluation both decreases expected returns and increases the risk of capital loss. There are some stocks with much better return potential (e.g. some small caps), but they are hard to find and I want to limit exposure to single stocks, especially if I am not particularly convinced I have not made a mistake in their evaluation.

With RA returning about 10%, it offers a considerable margin of safety vs. the 4% earnings yield from a stock with P/E of 25 plus perhaps 3% growth in earnings thanks to inflation and GDP growth. Apart from convoluted purpose-made scenarios, it is hard to argue that RA is more risky than a 100% broad market equity exposure (e.g. almost all small-cap companies only issue junk bonds, and those bonds are senior to equity, thus less risky). It thus seems to me that replacing a portion of equity allocation (especially richly valued index funds) with RA could lead to better risk-adjusted returns.

I would also suggest considering replacing low-quality MLPs (and similar yield vehicles) with RA, especially those held by income investors just for the distribution without much chance for capital appreciation.

P. S. I would welcome suggestions for other closed-end funds suitable for my needs. I have to note, however, that having the Brookfield backing is in my eyes a strong argument in favor of RA versus some "random" high-yield bond CEF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RA, BAM, BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.