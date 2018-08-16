Boyar Orphaned Equity Strategy Stock Idea

This is our first investor letter for the Boyar Orphaned Equity Strategy. Before we discuss our idea, we thought it would be helpful to recap why we decided to introduce the strategy.

The Opportunity

The U.S. stock market has been largely driven by money flowing into passive strategies. U.S. equity assets managed via passive strategies have increased from ~10% in the late 1990s to nearly 40% today. We believe that today’s investment environment, where investors are piling into high-flying technology companies, is eerily reminiscent of the dotcom bubble. In addition, the sell-side investment research community has been reducing its coverage of small/midcap companies (and as a result of recent regulatory developments, we believe the research coverage of these companies will likely continue to decline). Together, with stocks outside of the major indices, these stocks have become “orphaned.” As a result, many companies sell at levels significantly below what we perceive to be their intrinsic or private market value. We believe that a concentrated portfolio of “orphaned” equities should generate superior long-term results.

Our Strategy

The Strategy seeks to invest in catalyst-driven companies that have one or more of the following characteristics:

Excluded from most major indices with low levels of “passive” ownership as indiscriminate buying of shares by index funds can artificially inflate a company’s value. In addition, if a stock is not included in one of the major indices, it has fewer “forced buyers” which could lead to potential undervalued situations which we would seek to take advantage of. Have complex ownership structures as investors tend to shy away from companies that are difficult to analyze which can cause a company to sell below its intrinsic value. Have low levels of hedge fund ownership or minimal sell-side coverage as these companies are poorly followed by the investment community and allow us to utilize our in-house research capabilities to uncover mispriced equities. Controlled by founders we believe to be good partners with “skin in the game” as they manage their businesses for long-term operational success and not simply to beat quarterly earnings. Are out of favor by sell-side analysts as these analysts can often tell you everything there is to know about a given company, except when to buy its stock. We have found that investing in companies that are currently exiled by analysts could lead to some very profitable results. Are undergoing corporation actions as many larger funds’ investment mandates force them to sell the stocks of spun-off companies regardless of the spun-off entities’ investment merits. This can cause the share price of these stocks to reach artificially low levels. We are not constrained by such mandates. Reside in out of favor industries as often, analysts will become overly pessimistic about a particular industry. This can cause shares of companies with solid long-term prospects to sell at low valuations simply due to their association with a particular industry. We strive to take advantage of these situations by purchasing shares in high-quality companies at bargain-basement prices.

We believe these overlooked areas of the market offer a unique opportunity for outsized long-term returns. Below, please find the investment case for MSG Networks.

MSG Networks Investment Rationale

The Strategy took a position in MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) which is in the out of favor media industry and is controlled by the Dolan family which, despite its negative reputation on Wall Street, has been great partners to invest alongside with over the years.

MSGN operates two highly profitable regional sports networks (RSNs). These RSNs both serve approximately 7.1 million subscribers (the vast majority in the NYC Metro area) and are the local broadcast homes of 10 professional sports teams, including the NY Knicks and NY Rangers. Over the past 10 years, the flagship MSG Network has won 152 Emmys, more than any other single station in the region. Shares of MSGN have been somewhat volatile over the past couple of years, though, earlier this calendar year, they were trading at an all-time high of nearly $26 a share. However, as a result of disappointing video subscriber trends reported by many of the major U.S. pay-TV distributors, in conjunction with 1Q 2018 earnings releases, a slight reversal in MSGN’s generally improving subscriber trends, a downgrade by a long-time bullish sell-side firm in April 2018, and disappointing advertising revenues in the wake of poor performance by the Knicks and Rangers this past season, shares have sold off.

In our view, the selloff represents an overreaction and an excellent opportunity to own a highly profitable business (49% adjusted operating income margins)[1] that has minimal capital requirements (capex/revenue: <1%) and that generates an enormous amount of free cash flow thanks to its outsized FCF conversion (FY 2017 FCF/EBITDA: 58%). The December 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act will be a boon to MSGN’s FCF-generating abilities, as the Company has historically been a full tax payer at the federal level. Effective January 1, 2018, MSGN anticipates at least a 20% reduction in cash taxes relative to what would have been paid under the prior law. At current levels, MSGN trades at an absurdly low 8.0x our FY 2019 FCF projection. (FY 2019 will be the first full fiscal year of benefits under the new tax law.)

In addition to the new benefits provided by the new tax law, a number of attractive growth opportunities should benefit MSGN’s results in the coming years. These include incremental advertising opportunities facilitated by MSG GO (streaming platform), new distribution from multiple virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs) thanks to recent agreements with DirecTV Now and FuboTV, new programming initiatives targeted at millennial consumers, and the legalization of sports gambling, which could meaningfully boost revenue through increased viewership (potential for higher affiliate fees and advertising revenues) and attract a new base of advertisers (casinos, online betting platforms, etc.).

Although valuation multiples of cable networks have compressed in recent years, RSNs have generally been immune to many of the adverse trends impacting traditional media companies. Sports programming is one of the last major media genres that still commands large audiences, and this programming is still uniformly viewed live (no one watches the Super Bowl on Monday morning!), a situation which is increasingly attractive for advertisers as the media landscape has fractured.

Further reinforcing our view of the continued appeal of RSNs is Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) initial bid for certain Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) assets valued the RSNs at 12.5x EBITDA, though this value is likely much higher following a recent bidding war, which has seen Disney increase their price for the Fox assets by 36% based on their most recent bid (June 2018).

The poor performance of the Knicks and Rangers has been a drag on recent results. However, the outlook for the Knicks and Rangers is encouraging, with both teams recently having appointed new head coaches and the Knicks set to see their star player (Kristaps Porzingis), who went down with a season-ending injury during the 2017/2018 season, return for the upcoming season. The increased media rights fees associated with NHL digital distribution and a new agreement for the Buffalo Sabres have adversely impacted direct operating costs (up 7.8% during the first 9 months of FY 2018). However, these costs are expected to moderate beginning in the next fiscal year, and we believe that MSGN should be able to offset a good portion of these increases in the coming years as affiliate fee agreements with its distributors in upstate NY, when these agreements come up for renewal. (The ratings of the Sabres are typically among the highest in the NHL.)

Applying a discounted (relative to precedent industry transactions) 10x multiple to our estimate of MSGN’s FY 2020 EBITDA multiple, we estimate MSGN’s intrinsic value to be $36 a share, representing ~57% upside from current levels. We believe that there is a good chance that the valuation discount narrows in the coming years, and we note that Chairman Dolan elected to receive stock options in lieu of restricted stock for a portion of his compensation in the past 2 fiscal years. In our view, MSGN would be a good strategic fit for a number of larger media players, many of which are currently preoccupied with larger M&A, and we therefore would not be surprised if MSGN were to find itself a target in the coming years. We would also not rule out the possibility of a management buyout or private equity interest. Media mogul John Malone has opined in recent years that a great deal of money can be made in cash generative businesses that have flat/declining growth (e.g., ESPN) by adopting an appropriate capital structure. Malone has also talked about the attractiveness of regional sports networks and stated that RSN’s could be appealing for one of his controlled companies. In our view, the important 2-year spinoff milestone, which lapsed in October 2017, could provide the impetus for an acquisition of MSGN (note: MSGN was structured as the parent, but there still could have been adverse implications if a sale occurred within the two-year window). The Dolans could also consider reuniting MSGN with MSG if the valuation disconnect persists, and we would note that MSG is still flush with cash ($1.2 billion), although a portion of that cash is likely earmarked for that company’s venue expansion initiatives.

[1]Adjusted operating income ("AOI") is MSGN’s preferred measure of EBITDA and excludes (i.e., adds back) ~$10 million in annual share-based compensation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing in equities and fixed income involves risk,

including the possible loss of principal. This material is intended as a broad overview of Boyar Asset Management’s, philosophy and process and is subject to change without notice. Account holdings and characteristics may vary since investment objectives, tax considerations and other factors differ from account to account. The statistical and other information contained in this letter has been obtained from sources we deem to be reliable, but we cannot guarantee its entire accuracy or completeness.

The information presented is not intended to be an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security or investment product. This presentation may not be published or re-distributed without the prior written consent of Boyar Asset Management Inc. Investors should bear in mind that past performance of any investments described herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of future results.

This presentation may contain, or may be deemed to contain, “forward-looking” statements, which are statements other than statements of historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The future of investment results of the investments described herein may vary from the results expressed in, or implied by, any forward looking statements included in this presentation, possibly to a material degree.