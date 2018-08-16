Avita Medical: RECELL Spray-On-Skin Nears FDA Approval

Avita Medical (OTCQX:AVMXY) is a skin regenerative medicine company based in California with operations in Europe and Australia that is nearing potential FDA approval for its RECELL spray-on-skin device to improve the treatment of burn victims. RECELL is designed as a point-of-care device with a 30-minute preparation time to create a Regenerative Epithelial Suspension which is a patient-derived suspension of skin cells and wound healing factors that is subsequently sprayed over the burn area to regenerate healthy skin while reducing the amount of the patient's donor skin area required (i.e. the treatment area is 80X larger than the patient's donor skin area) as compared to standard skin grafts with ex-US marketing clearance received in Europe, Australia and China. As outlined on the presentation slide below, Avita is targeting a near-term entry into the multi-billion US market for burn treatments with RECELL focused on the most severe burn victims with potential to quickly increase market share within this segment since 16% of the 127 US burn centers have already used the device.

Avita expects to receive FDA approval during Q3 2018 for its Premarket Approval filing that was submitted in September 2017 and accepted under priority review seeking approval for a device designed to reduce the amount of skin harvesting required compared to conventional skin grafts for burn injuries. In August, the FDA approved another expansion to an ongoing compassionate use protocol for the pre-approval use of RECELL in up to 108 patients at 26 US-based burn centers with life threatening burns and no alternative treatment options. Below is a summary of upcoming catalysts for Avita from its July investor presentation.

Avita has been awarded approximately $79 million in US government (BARDA) contract funding support since 2015 including $24 million in the current term of this contract for pediatric burn care clinical trials and $30 million in potential post-approval funding support. In June, Avita conducted an A$16 million institutional investor offering to support the planned US launch of RECELL if approved by FDA. Shares of Avita trade in the US OTC Market as an American Depositary Receipt with ticker "AVMXY" at a ratio of 1 ADR per 20 ordinary shares which trade on the Australian Stock Exchange with ticker "AVH" so all dollar amounts referenced below are in Australia Dollars preceded by an "A". Avita has approximately 68.5 million ADR shares outstanding on a post-offering basis.

During the Company's Q4 of Fiscal Year 2018 for the three months ending 6/30/18, Avita reported A$3 million in revenue which consisted of A$0.4 million from RECELL sales + A$2.6 million in BARDA contract funding with a cash burn rate of approximately A$5 million. As of 6/30/18, Avita reported A$14.8 million in cash and received an additional A$3 million in net cash proceeds from the second tranche of the institutional offering in July.

As seen on the 2-year chart below, shares of Avita recently bounced sharply off 52-week lows in the 80-90 cent range back toward its 52-week high following news of an A$16M capital raise with institutional investors and the acquisition of the US manufacturing facility in California that assembles the RECELL device. Both of these events have improved sentiment and the approval outlook for RECELL during Q3 2018 as per current guidance by the Company. In addition, the pivotal clinical trial data for RECELL is strong and demonstrates a meaningful improvement over standard skin graft procedures for burn victims. Finally, FDA recently expanded the compassionate use protocol for RECELL in August, and the Company has received significant US government (BARDA) contract funding support; so all of these factors point to a high probability for approval (80-90% estimate).

If the stock holds support in the $1.20s; there is potential for another run-up to test the 52-week high in the mid-$1s with potential for an approval spike back to multi-year highs in the upper-$1 or lower-$2 range in this scenario vs. plunging by 50-70% or more in the unlikely scenario of an FDA rejection or substantial delay to approval. If current support fails to hold; there could be a pullback to test lower support levels in the low-$1s around the rising 50-day moving average which recently crossed through the 200-day moving average in a bullish technical pattern with both of these metrics on the upswing after prolonged down trends.

One major issue with trading ADR shares of Avita is the low average trading volumes and highly volatile patterns since it trades on the OTC Market rather than a more mainstream and highly liquid market such as NASDAQ. For this reason, many US-based traders may be unaware or unwilling to trade the stock so keep this in mind and keep any positions small as with any highly speculative position.

Future opportunities for RECELL will focus on aesthetic indications such as scar revision and skin pigmentation disorders in addition to wound/leg vein ulcer healing indications. Assuming FDA approval for RECELL this quarter and the subsequent US market launch; there is a good chance that Avita will seek to have its primary stock listing on a major US market such as NASDAQ which is in-line with the recent move to acquire the California manufacturing facility for RECELL. Shares of Avita have good long-term growth potential and the recent pullback provides an opportunity for investors to begin scaling into a long position ahead of a likely FDA approval this quarter which could propel shares back toward multi-year highs in the upper-$1 or lower-$2 range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.