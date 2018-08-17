12% Yielding Industry Leader Steps It Up A Big Notch In Q2 2018

It acquired major assets in Q2 '18, earning triple-digit quarterly growth, and will increase its EBITDA by over 40% in 2018.

This company is the dominant player in its niche industry, providing vital services to producers.

If you're looking for a dominant niche player in the high yield space, take a look at USA Compression Partners LP, (USAC), the leading compression company in the US energy industry.

USAC closed on a transformative deal on 4/2/18, in which it acquired CDM, the compression services arm of Energy Transfer Partners LP, (ETP), and Energy Transfer Equities LP, (ETE), valued at approximately $1.8B.

This deal included the following:

The contribution of ETP’s subsidiaries, CDM Resource Management LLC and CDM Environmental & Technical Services LLC, to USAC. The cancellation of the incentive distribution rights in USAC. The conversion of the general partner interest in USAC into a non-economic general partner interest. As part of the transaction, ETE acquired the ownership interests in the general partner of USAC, and approximately 12.5 million USAC common units from USA Compression Holdings.

(Source: USAC site)

Both CDM and USAC have a solid customer list, with ~28% overlap. Management has generated ~$20M in synergies from this deal already, beyond what they had anticipated at this stage.

USAC's management also has a long history of avoiding deadbeats - they've written off less than 1% in bad debt over the company's history:

(Source: USAC site)

Earnings:

With the CDM assets starting to kick into earnings in Q2 '18, USAC's earnings numbers took off like a rocket, with triple-digit gains year over year for Revenue and EBITDA, in addition to a 90% gain in DCF:

Sequential growth was robust as well in Q2 '18 - revenue and EBITDA both grew by triple digits, and DCF was up by ~52% vs. Q1 '18.

Part of the CDM deal involved issuing new units, which accounts for the big 46% jump in unit count in Q2 '18. USAC's management has kept the quarterly payout steady, at $.525, right through the 2015-16 downturn. Even with the increased units ramping up total distributions, USAC increased its trailing coverage by 14.70%, thanks to 35% growth in DCF:

USAC's management had previously given post-deal 2018 guidance for EBITDA and DCF, which called for a range of 80% to 101.5% EBITDA growth vs. 2017, and 36% to 52% DCF growth:

To paraphrase the late NYC Mayor Ed Koch, we wondered "How are they doing?", so far, vs. that guidance, after just 1 quarter with the CDM assets.

We put together this table, which gives you figures for Q1 '18, (pre-deal), Q2 '18, (with the CDM assets). Since the company's earnings were so radically higher with these new assets in Q2, we then pro-rated them for the last half of 2018 - looking forward at Q3-4 '18.

If USAC's numbers are merely flat, and it duplicates its Q2 figures in Q3 and Q4 '18, it will earn $330M in EBITDA, reaching the high end of management's EBITDA guidance.

This scenario would also generate ~$1878M in DCF, just 1% short of the high end of management's DCF guidance.

Using a constant distribution of $.525/quarter, with the same total payout as Q2 '18, would result in ~$175M in total distributions for 2018.

If USAC earns $187M in DCF, this would equal a distribution coverage ratio of ~1.08X for full year 2018:

USAC's next distribution should have an ex-dividend date sometime in late October. It pays in the usual Feb/May/Aug/Nov LP cycle for LP's, and issues a K-1 at tax time.

At a $16.97 price/unit, USAC yields 12.37%, with trailing coverage of 1X.

However, that trailing DCF coverage factor should continue to improve - Q2 '18 saw a coverage factor of 1.09X. (The cash coverage factor reflects the net coverage after reinvested distributions are deducted from cash distributions paid.)

Management has maintained a $.525 quarterly payout since August 2015, right through the energy downturn. This payout is 23.53% above its targeted minimum quarterly distribution.

(Source: USAC site)

Risks:

Natgas downturn - If there's a another protracted downturn in the energy patch, this could lead to a cutback in rigs, and potential demand for compression services, even the large units, which are in tight demand now.

However, producers need compression to get their product out of the ground, which gives USAC a cushion in energy cycles, as its fleet utilization has had a strong, long term record of good utilization:

(Source: USAC site)

IRA Holders - Holding an LP in an IRA may result in tax complications for IRA holders, due to UBTI. You should consult your accountant about this aspect of investing in LP's.

Rising Costs - Management spoke about rising equipment costs on the Q2 '18 earnings call, noting that, "Several suppliers have announced price increases for 2019 in the vicinity of 5%. Additionally, our fabricators have indicated the recent increases in the cost of flat plate and rolled steel due in most small part to the announced 25% tariff on imported steel and 10% on imported aluminum will begin to filter throughout the system and almost likely result an increased pricing for orders placed in the back half of 2019 and beyond".

However, this could be a long term positive for USAC - "Because of the increased capital cost this will necessarily result in increases in the monthly service rates that we charge our customers for compression services for both new equipment as well as existing fleet iron that either comes off of contract or is redeployed to new applications. Thus, the value of our existing fleet, one of the youngest in the industry will continue to increase if replacement costs continue to climb and we continue to replace or to re-price our monthly compression services fees across our existing fleet".

"We think sector activity levels and the tight supply demand dynamics for both new and used large horsepower equipment will continue to support enhanced pricing going forward." (Source: Q2 '18 earnings call)

Tailwinds:

Management has seen steadily increasing demand for USAC's compression services, due to the nature of shale gas, which is a rapidly increasing part of the US energy industry's production mix.

Management also noted on the Q2 '18 earnings call, that, "LNG exports, petrochemical feed stock demand, clean burning domestic power generation and exports to Mexico are poised to absorb the increased natural gas production in this country and the increase that is primarily coming from shale in unconventional place where our assets are located."

(Source: USAC site)

(Source: USAC site)

On the Q2 '18 earnings call, the management stated that:

"The market is very tight and continues to tighten across all horsepower classes. The overall macro environment is very supportive of continued demand and during the quarter we deployed horsepower across all size ranges for customer applications. Demand is especially strong at the largest horsepower categories in which USA Compression specializes. This bodes well for our performance in the back half of 2018 and we believe positions us well for the future".

"The large units are by and large completely sold out. We are seeing the increasing demand for even some smaller horsepower units particularly in gas lift applications, which require higher operating pressures."

"We continue to see the Permian and Delaware basins to be red hot, (and) the SCOOP/STACK merge to be red hot."

CAPEX:

All of this demand has led management to order more large horsepower units for the balance of 2018 and 2019, with the 2018 new units already committed to customers.

"For the rest of 2018, we have scheduled about 95,000 horsepower for delivery consisting of substantially all large horsepower unit, which have already been fully committed to customers. As we look into 2019, we have commitments for the delivery of an additional 67,000 horsepower of the largest horsepower class throughout the first half of 2019." (Source: Q2 '18 earnings call)

Fleet utilization was at 91%, lower than Q1 '18, as they integrated CDM's units. However, most of the idle equipment was in smaller sizes.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $16.97, USAC is 17.86% below analysts' lowest price target of $20.00, and is 21.8% below the $20.67 average price target.

USAC has outperformed the benchmark Alerian MLP ETF, (AMLP), in 2018, and over the past 52 weeks, but has lagged it over the past month and quarter. It has slightly outperformed the market over the past month.

One potential negative factor which may be keeping USAC's price down is its issuance of warrants, in connection with the CDM deal.

"We issued two tranches of Warrants, which included Warrants to purchase 5,000,000 common units with a strike price of $17.03 per unit and 10,000,000 common units with a strike price of $19.59 per unit. The Warrants may be exercised by the holders thereof at any time beginning April 2, 2019 and before April 2, 2028." (Source: Q2 '18 10Q)

That 5M $17.03 lot equals ~5.6% of USAC's 89.9M current unit count.

Valuations:

USAC has a much higher yield than the broad energy services industry average, with a lower Price/Book, but a higher Price/Sales. Although we don't have a comp for USAC's 8.10X Price/DCF, it's in the low end of the ~ 8X to 12X range we've seen for other energy-related companies recently.

Before you get too much "agita" about that high trailing Net Debt/EBITDA figure, let's look at that same metric, but this time using USAC's much higher Q2 '18 EBITDA of $95.438M, and annualizing it, the method used by many companies when they report.

With Net Debt of $1.6558B vs. annualized Q2 EBITDA of $381.75, USAC's Net Debt/Annualized EBITDA was 4.34X, a much more palatable figure. It's also more in line with USAC's historical leverage ratios:

(Source: USAC site)

Likewise with the trailing Interest Coverage figure of .71, which doesn't look too sporty. If we use the Q2 '18 EBITDA/Interest Coverage figure of $95.438M, vs. the Q2 '18 Interest Expense figure of $25.682M, it's a much stronger interest coverage factor of 3.72X.

Debt and Liquidity:

As of 6/30/18, USAC was in compliance with all covenants under its $1.6B revolving credit facility, with outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $950M, $650M of borrowing base availability, and, (subject to compliance with the applicable financial covenants), available borrowing capacity of $500.1M. The outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Partnership’s 6.875% senior notes due 2026 was $725M.

USAC's Credit Agreement has an aggregate commitment of $1.6B (subject to availability under its borrowing base), with a further potential increase of $400M, and has a maturity date of April 2, 2023.

(Source: USAC Q2 '18 10Q)

Conclusion:

We rate USAC a BUY, based upon its growth prospects, good management, and attractive yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.