An In-Depth Look At The Massive Yield Of MORL

Readers of my articles have commented that they would like to see a deep-dive look at UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL), due to its popularity and lack of coverage. Evaluating an Exchange-Traded Fund, or in this case an Exchange-Traded Note, will prove to be more difficult because of all the underlying companies that make up the portfolio. However, I think that by examining the major players, we can arrive at a fairly reasonable conclusion as to the health and prospects of the security.

What exactly is MORL?

MORL is an Exchange-Traded Note (ETN) issued by UBS, which means that is comprised of many different holdings and passes on the distributions generated by the holdings to the shareholder. MORL is 2x leveraged, which means that debt has been used to increase assets, and payout is essentially twice as much as it would be normally. While any single mREIT typically pays a ~10-11% dividend yield, MORL's yield is currently 20.61% annualized.

The index that it uses to guide its holdings is the MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index. UBS defines this as:

The MVIS® US Mortgage REITs Index (the "Index") is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded mortgage REITs.

The various components, while all in the same industry and subjected to interest rate risk, have different asset classes and goals of investment. This ETF-like structure helps mitigate some of the inherent risk of the sector today.

Major Players

In order to make this article brief, I will provide rather cursory glances at some of the companies of the index rather than do a deep dive into the financials of each one. I plan on writing articles about some of the less-covered stocks in the near future. For all of my personal articles that are linked below, I have opened them from behind the paywall for purposes of this review.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Achilles Research is bullish on the stock in his latest article on NLY, citing its scale, diverse holdings, stable net interest margin, and decent valuation (~1.0 P/B). History of success does not ensure future success, but it doesn't hurt. Payout ratio is at 100%, so the stock is still relatively risky despite all of its strengths, but like TWO, it has navigated tough environments before and successfully grown its business. Since NLY makes up such a large percentage of MORL, investors could look at NLY's recent price decline as an opportunity for share price appreciation.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

On August 1st, the very thorough and detailed contributor Scott Kennedy wrote about the earnings results of AGNC and declared its recent performance as "near average". While the company is highly levered, it remains a relatively stable performer and pays an $0.18 monthly dividend for an 11.4% annualized yield. He thinks the future dividend is pretty safe. Book value decreased by 1.16%, which is largely in-line with companies with similar assets. I will be researching this company more thoroughly and writing an article soon about its current assets and future prospects.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Two Harbors is one of the only externally managed companies that I enjoy owning because I find that the management fee is well-deserved. Two Harbors is perhaps the most durable mREIT (other than NRZ) out there and uses both diverse holdings and successful hedging to not only maintain book value in this environment but actually increase it! I briefly examined TWO's business model in this article, and I still remain a fan of their portfolio, their acquisition of CYS, their generous dividend and shareholder-benefitting spinoff of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT). This is a company that you can often find dip in share price for no good reason, then creep back up to book value at least once a month. While I hesitate to call TWO a "sleep well at night" stock, their resilience over the years and consistent payout would certainly warrant discussion.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

I recently penned an article about NRZ's latest earnings reports (and Achilles Research quickly followed suit), and in it, I describe why this company is an outlier to the rest of the industry:

Many of its assets theoretically increase in value as interest rates rise, because the duration of the asset is extended. NRZ does a lot of investing in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), which are fees paid to collect and service the mortgage payments. These can be passed on and sold to sub-servicers at an even lower fee, and this net profit is referred to as an excess MSR. This is a fantastic yield on cost business and provides NRZ with a consistent and robust cash flow.

NRZ has continued to diversify and branch out from primarily just investing in these MSRs because success has brought both increased competition and lower yields on the assets. Their consumer loan segment has seen amazing results, and management never ceases to impress. NRZ has been one of the jewels of the sector, exploding in share price and dividends paid in an otherwise thorny environment. I am very long on NRZ and continue to believe that the future is bright for this company.

Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

STWD managed another fantastic quarter in which earnings of $0.54 far exceeded the dividend payout of $0.48. The company has continued to see strong loan growth and has positive interest rate sensitivity thanks to its large amount of floating rate loans. While shares are not exactly cheap, the safety that this income stock provides warrants a richer valuation. Past and current investors are probably tired of calling for dividend raises, but they can at least take solace in the fact that they don't have to worry about dividend coverage. We will have to see if the massive purchase of the loan portfolio from GE capital announced last week will materialize into accretive growth, but management should be capable. Achilles Research provides a more detailed examination here.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Much like the aforementioned STWD, BXMT is a supremely safe commercial mREIT income vehicle for investors. BXMT recently held an equity offering at 32.60 a share, which is a fantastic price, being at a recent high, and above book value. Accretive to book value immediately, those proceeds will certainly be used wisely for growth opportunities to propel the share price, and hopefully dividend, further. One of Brad Thomas' favorite stocks, BXMT has positive interest rate sensitivity due to floating rates and enjoys superior business opportunities through its parent company, Blackstone (BX). While dividends have been flat for the past several quarters, earnings growth has soared, meaning that future dividend raises are likely. This stock also receives a buy rating by Achilles Research.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital has been hit harder than other peers by the interest rate spread reduction over the past couple years but remains relatively stable. Earnings and book value continue to creep down, and the payout ratio is sadly 102.4% for the most recent quarter. This stock looks like it will be happy just to hold its own in this environment, and investors should not expect any dividend raises in the near future. Further information about the company prospects can be found in this article written August 10th by Quad 7 Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)

One of my first articles ever published was on Hannon Armstrong, and I was pretty bearish on the company's prospects. Trapping Value held a similar stance, that the company was not earning its dividend and that something had to change for the stock price to recover. Well-followed contributor Brad Thomas maintained his bullish stance and since then the share price has increased from 18.40 to 20.61 today, in line with the general rise of the sector. The public was pleased with the latest earnings results on 6/30/18, but I was less than impressed. Total assets were down, income was distorted by the sale of investments, debt, share count and compensation were increased, short-term borrowing rates were higher and interest rate hedges were somehow not profitable. While the dividend was finally covered by core FFO, the company is still hurting on overall earnings and looks sustainable only through continual dilution and debt issuance. I also find it morally questionable that the company will often use "illustrative examples" in their presentations rather than actual financial results. I encourage investors to read through the 10-Qs and read both bullish and bearish viewpoints before investing.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)

Dynex Capital is a pretty typical small-cap mREIT that invests primarily in fixed-rate RMBS. I have previously targeted DX for possible swing trade opportunities, in which the stock went from 6.40 at time of publication to an intraday 6.81 three weeks later. While the stock price can fluctuate a lot, the underlying assets are much more stable. The company is very good at hedging and aligning their portfolio with whatever environment presents itself. While they are currently at a 100% payout ratio, I trust management and their long track record for at least maintaining the dividend in the near future. Internalized management also ensures that interests are aligned with stockholders, and they are perhaps too forthcoming and transparent with their earnings reports. The relatively small weighting of Dynex in MORL means that this company will have little effect on the health of the portfolio.

Risks

Obviously, rising interest rates are going to continue to plague the sector, but interest rate compression of spreads between the 2-year and 10-year treasury bonds are more concerning. The way I figure it, at least 31% of MORL's holdings actually have at least some positive interest rate sensitive assets, be it MSRs or floating rate loans. This figure excludes regular mortgage REITs that simply have hedges in place, which practically all companies do.

Being a 2x leveraged ETN also places it at risk for wider price fluctuations due to a less stable NAV, and the ever-present issue of beta decay. A good example of the effect on rebalancing and decay with leverage can be found at investopedia:

Consider a week in which the index loses 1% every day for four days in a row, and then gains +4.1% on the fifth day, which allows it to recover all of its losses. How would a two-times leveraged ETF based on this index perform during this same period? Day Index Open Index Close Index Return ETF Open ETF Close ETF Return Monday 100.00 99.00 -1.00% 100.00 98.00 -2.00% Tuesday 99.00 98.01 -1.00% 98.00 96.04 -2.00% Wednesday 98.01 97.03 -1.00% 96.04 94.12 -2.00% Thursday 97.03 96.06 -1.00% 94.12 92.24 -2.00% Friday 96.06 100.00 +4.10% 92.24 99.80 +8.20% By the end of the week, our index had returned to its starting point, but our leveraged ETF was still down slightly (0.2%). This is not a rounding error. It is a result of the proportionally smaller asset base in the leveraged fund, which requires a larger return, 8.42% in fact, to return to its original level. This effect is small in this example, but can become significant over longer periods of time in very volatile markets. The larger the percentage drops are, the larger the differences will be.

The largest risk to investors and the one I hear the most about is the potential for liquidation/redemption. UBS states on the ETN profile:

Potential automatic acceleration - In the event the indicative value of the ETNs is equal to $5.00 or less on any Trading Day or decreases 60% in value from the closing indicative value of the ETNs on the previous Monthly Valuation Date, the ETNs will be automatically accelerated and mandatorily redeemed by UBS and you will receive a cash payment equal to the Acceleration Amount as determined during the applicable Measurement Period. The Acceleration Amount you receive on the Acceleration Settlement Date may be significantly less than $5.00 per ETN and may be zero if the price of the ETNs continues to decrease during trading on one or more Trading Days during such Measurement Period.

This is so unlikely to happen that I would be more concerned about the type of event that would cause such an enormous crash. However, it would be irresponsible not to include this potential risk in a discussion of the ETN.

Underlying Stock Distribution Health

Ticker Most Recent Dividend (Quarter) Most Recent FFO Payout Ratio % of MORL NLY 0.30 0.30 100% 13.03 AGNC 0.54 0.63 85% 8.65 TWO 0.47 0.53 89% 8.49 NRZ 0.50 0.58 86% 6.80 STWD 0.48 0.54 89% 6.20 BXMT 0.62 0.83 75% 5.18 CIM 0.50 0.59 85% 4.97 ARI 0.46 0.44 105% 4.51 MFA 0.20 0.17 118% 4.36 IVR 0.42 0.41 102% 4.35 LADR 0.325 0.45 72% 4.31 PMT 0.47 0.47 100% 3.32 HASI 0.33 0.39 85% 3.20 ARR 0.57 0.65 88% 3.00 MTGE 0.50 0.50 100% 2.77 NYMT 0.20 0.20 100% 2.53 RWT 0.30 0.41 73% 2.33 ABR 0.25 0.29 86% 2.26 CMO 0.14 0.09 156% 2.13

WMC 0.31 0.36 86% 1.59 ANH 0.14 0.13 108% 1.56 MITT 0.50 0.55 91% 1.55 ORC 0.27 0.03 900% 1.55 DX 0.18 0.18 100% 1.33

Data taken from Seeking Alpha and UBS ETRACS website

As you can see above, MORL is a mixed back of winners and losers. However, the most significantly weighted holdings are the ones that are good companies that are not in danger of dividend cuts. ~18.5% of the companies in MORL are struggling with their current payouts. Since this index weights on market cap, the "winners" will naturally drift to the top of the list and the losers will fall off the bottom. By buying MORL you are essentially buying a diverse basket of companies that rebalances itself and comes with a tolerable 0.40% expense ratio.

MORL's stated annualized yield is 20.61%, but since the payouts are variable and monthly, your reinvested yield is actually closer to 23%. I don't see a big risk for reduced payouts in MORL's future, and I think the potential for growth actually outweighs the potential cuts when you adjust for weighting.

Summary

Rising interest rates and negative sector sentiment have contributed to a relatively bad year for MORL's stock price. Average investors are scared away from the massive yield because they are constantly told that high yields are dangerous and risky without understanding where they come from or what leverage is. I believe that this ETN should belong in income investors' portfolios as long as they can focus on their dividends and not share price fluctuations. Easy profits can be made buying on fear-induced drops and holding long term for income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, NRZ, TWO, DX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.