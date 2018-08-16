JetPay Corporation (JTPY) CEO Diane Vogt Faro on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

JetPay Corporation (NASDAQ:JTPY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 16, 2018 9:00 PM ET

Executives

Preston Graham - Director of Institutional Sales & Trading Stonegate Capital Partners

Diane Vogt Faro - Chief Executive Officer

Greg Krzemien - Chief Financial Officer

Peter Davidson - Vice Chairman & Corporate Secretary

Analysts

Gary Prestopino - Barrington Research

Marco Rodriguez - Stonegate Capital Markets

Evan Greenberg - Legend Capital

Operator

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for participating in today’s conference call with JetPay Corporation. Joining me today are, Diane Vogt Faro, Chief Executive Officer; Peter Davidson, Vice Chairman and Corporate Secretary; and Gregory Krzemien, Chief Financial Officer. Following management’s opening remarks, we will open up the call for your questions.

Before I continue, I would like to take a moment to read the company’s Safe Harbor statement. Our discussion here today may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. JetPay’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Words such as expect, estimate, project, budget, forecast, anticipate, intend, plan, may, will, could, should, believes, predicts, potential, continue, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of JetPay’s control and are difficult to predict.

Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those described under the heading Risk Factors in the company’s Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the company’s current reports on Form 8-K.

Additionally, the company’s discussion today also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined in Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. The company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that all discussing non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Please refer to the press release issued by the company on Thursday, August 9, 2018 under non-GAAP financial measures for a description of our use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to operating loss to income. I’d like to remind everyone that this call will be available for replay through Thursday, August 30, 2018, starting approximately two hours after the completion of this call. Please refer to the August 9th press release for dial-in and replay instructions.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to JetPay’s Diane Faro, Chief Executive Officer.

Diane Vogt Faro

Thank you, Preston, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining our call and your – and for your continued interest in our company. We are pleased to report quarterly net income of $1.5 million, JetPay’s first since 2013. This was significantly influenced by our positive settlement of the Valley National Bank lawsuit, but also included several one-time expenses.

Excluding the one-time items, JetPay would have posted positive net income for the first six months of 2018 of approximately $300,000. JetPay met second quarter revenue expectations. Revenues were $15.2 million, up 12.6% versus the same period in 2017. In the first-half of 2018, revenues were $31.1 million, up a 11% versus the first six months of 2017.

As noted from our previous call, we talked about we moved to the new ASC 606 accounting rules. If we were still under the previous ASC 605 accounting standards, revenue growth for the first six months of 2018 would have been 13.8% versus the reported 11%.

Payment Services revenue increased 12.9% for the second quarter 2018, as expected. It’s driven by new business, JetX cash discount program and additional revenue from existing customers. Government services continues to gain opportunities with new contracts awarded in Texas, Nevada and Missouri, for the first-half of 2018. The State of Illinois continues boarding participants and is on track.

HR & Payroll Services revenue increased 12.1% for the second quarter. New WorkforceToday clients and the cross-selling of additional services to existing clients have created solid double-digit growth. JetPay continues to enhance our bottom line with adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million for the quarter, up 25.5% and $4 million year-to-date, up 6.5%.

Again, without the impact of ASC 606, year-to-date JetPay’s pro forma EBITDA would have increased 27.2%. Here are some additional highlights worth mentioning. We launched JetSource, a complete HR solution that includes outsourcing of additional support services for businesses of all sizes. JetSource will continue to effectively increase revenue, as well as improve customer retention.

Payment Services signed 24 new ISO and ISV partners through mid-year 2018. And as of July 2018, we have boarded as many new merchants as we did for the entire year of 2017. Our JetX cash discount program continues to exhibit strong growth, with $2.2 million in net revenue annual run rate against 700,000 this time last year.

We are confident in our performance in the second-half of 2018 and we’ll continue that in future quarters. Improving and expanding our technology product has allowed us to win significant new business and delivering exceptional service remains our focus every day.

Our revenue attrition rates in both Payment and HR & Payroll Services is well below 10% on an annualized basis, which has proved our commitment to building relationships is on track.

I now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Greg Krzemien, who will take you through additional financial highlights. Greg, please go ahead.

Greg Krzemien

Thank you, Diane. As Diane mentioned, we are extremely pleased with our performance in the second quarter and the first six months of 2018, including our consolidated growth rate of 12.6% in our second quarter versus 9.5% in our first quarter.

In our Payment Services segment, we achieved second quarter 2018 gross margins of 42%, with 43.1% in the first six months of 2018. This is slightly above our as adjusted first six months of 2017 margin of 42.3%.

In our HR & Payroll segment, we were able to report gross margins in Q2 2018 at 50.4% with 54.4% for the first six months of 2018, significantly above our as adjusted first six months of 2017 margins up 51.3%. We are maintaining and growing these margins despite the investments we continue to make in our implementation and operations personnel and in technology as a result of the continued shift of our revenue to our HCM WorkforceToday platform.

We expect this gross margin percentage to remain strong in 2018, as we continue to benefit from the revenue growth and the investments we’re continually making and growing the HCM solutions and our JetSource in both our new and in existing customers.

As with our direct cost, selling, general and administrative or SG&A expenses were controlled well in Q2 of 2018 and the first six months. For Q2 of 2018, our SG&A expenses on a pro forma basis, excluding some non-recurring items, would have been $5.2 million, or 33.9% of revenue, as compared to $4.4 million in 2017, or 32.8% of revenues.

For the first six months of 2018, SG&A expenses again on a pro forma basis would have been $10.1 million, or 33.6% of revenues, as compared to $9 million in 2017, or 32.1% of revenues.

We see this slight increase in pro forma SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue that’s directly related to our continued investment in sales professionals and marketing programs. We expect to leverage these SG&A expenses significantly going forward with the cost increasing at a much slower rate than our revenue growth in the latter part of 2018 and the future years.

As Diane mentioned, we use cash flow or EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, excluding the non-recurring items that we detailed in our press release as key measurements of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding these non-reoccurring and non-cash items.

For Q2 of 2018, we’re $1.6 million, as compared to $1.3 million in Q2 of 2017 and $4 million for the first six months of 2018, as compared to $3.8 million for the same period in 2017, but despite again the impact on Q1 of 2017’s adjusted EBITDA of the adoption of ASC 606

Before I turn things back over to our operator for our Q&A session, I’d like to focus on a couple of positive highlights on our balance sheet. We ended Q2 of 2018 with cash and cash equivalents of $8.7 million and positive working capital of $1.6 million. The ratio of our total debt to total capitalization at June 30th of 2018 was 19.2% versus 20.5% at December 31st of 2017.

Our total debt of $15.3 million versus $16.1 million at December 31 is again one of the lowest debt levels since the start of operations in December of 2016. Our total equity at June 30 was $64.5 million.

Again, on behalf of Diane, Pete, myself and the Board, again, I’d like to thank everyone for calling in this morning and for your continued support and interest in JetPay.

I’d now like to turn the call back over to our operator, so that we may address any questions you may have. Ashley?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] To prevent any background noise, we ask that you please place your line on mute once your question has been stated. One moment for your question. And our first question comes from the line of Gary Prestopino with Barrington Research. Your line is now open.

Gary Prestopino

Hey, good morning, everyone, a couple of questions. In terms of the State of Illinois contract, you will have boarded all of the original participants by the end of Q1 2019, is that how I read this?

Diane Vogt Faro

Gary, this is Diane Faro. So, as we said even in our second quarter, we will have boarded significant number probably in the high 80% – around 85%, 88%, the rest will be boarded in the first quarter of 2019.

Gary Prestopino

Okay So then are you at this point, as you’re boarding existing participants, are you going after or calling on the additional 1,200 units of government that don’t use the system right now? I mean, are you – have you been out marketing prior to selling the full contract implemented?

Diane Vogt Faro

So in respect to the State of Illinois, we are working with the executives of the State of Illinois and putting together a plan. We will start approaching those 1,800 in the fourth quarter of this year with discussions again with respect to the state of Illinois, because they will ask us to work with them. So in fourth quarter, we could expect a plan together of the 1,200 and concentrate that development in the fourth quarter throughout 2019.

Gary Prestopino

Okay. And then could you tell us a little bit more of how this SmartComply product differs from the WorkforceToday product on the human capital management side?

Peter Davidson

Yes, this is Pete Davidson. The WorkforceToday product is the full suite of product. So it is everything from hire or retire, which includes recruiting, onboarding, employee self-service, 401(k) management, compliance, training, et cetera. So it’s the full suite.

SmartComply is an element of that suite. So what that does is, for our customers who don’t need the whole full human capital management suite, this SmartComply product allows them to get to attract certain – new certain components of that that can help their business without having to pay for the whole thing.

Gary Prestopino

So is that kind of like they can try and à la carte the various services on the WorkforceToday and you’ll put it together for them, or is it just the standard product that you’ve developed that they can choose the services they want?

Peter Davidson

No, it’s part of a à la carte offering to some of the smaller guys, somebody who has got 300 employees probably needs the whole WorkforceToday suite, somebody who has 40 employees probably doesn’t need that. But, for instance, they may need more assistance with recruiting, because they have high employee turnover. So yes, we – they – it’s an à la carte, where they can select a particular module on top of their normal core payroll processing.

Gary Prestopino

Okay. And then lastly, on the gross margin between the various divisions, I’ve been traveling, so I’m unable to look on to look at the Q1 live. But Greg, did you say that – could you just give us the gross margin for – could you repeat that gross margin year-over-year for Payment Services and HR?

Greg Krzemien

Sure, sure.

Gary Prestopino

Look, I think it was 40% [Technical Difficulty] this year, 50.4% this year for HR. What was the gross margin last year?

Greg Krzemien

Yes, I’ll kind of give a consolidated and by each segment if that helps. So on a consolidated basis, six months, this year was 46.6%, for last year, it was 45.6%. If I look at just the Payment segment for the first six months was 43.1% versus 42.8%.

And on the payroll, as we saw the most significant shift, at this point, went from 51.3% last year, six months to 54.4%. And again, that’s – as I mentioned in my opening comments, directly related to the new HCM products, again, not only WorkforceToday, but the SmartComply and the JetSource where it’s an à la carte.

But I think we’ve mentioned before the amount of revenue we get per employee per month platform on the WorkforceToday today is significantly greater than our traditional platform, and we continue to almost purchase all of our growth now into these products. So it’s definitely starting to bring up the gross profit margins, which is really nice to see.

Gary Prestopino

No, that is great. And then lastly, did you say that the SG&A expense as a percentage of sales stay pretty steady here in the back-half of the year, or did you say, it was going to decline some?

Greg Krzemien

I think, we saw it go up still a little bit in the first-half of the year about 1%, I think it’s going to stay pretty much the same for the rest of the year. We made additional investments. We will continue to make investments in salespeople, but we think that will be offset by the amount of revenue generated.

So I think it’ll stay pretty much the same as a percentage revenue for the year, but I do think we’ll start seeing that getting leveraged in 2019 future years, which is what we’re looking forward to.

Gary Prestopino

And then – yes, and then what I’m referring to there, I think, what Diane mentioned that or you said, that the SG&A had 600,000 of one-time expenses. So let’s round it, it would have been 5.3 without that one-time. Is that how we – maybe look at it going somewhere around there, or is it going to stay with the actual level it was in Q2?

Greg Krzemien

Yes. I mean, I kind of like looking at it, as you mentioned, without those one-time items, because obviously, I mean, company of our size, it gives us pretty significantly. So I think if you – again, if you look at the numbers, which again, I can get to you again, if you like them. But in the press release, you can see the detail table of the one-time items if you get back those out I think you’re on a reasonable level.

Gary Prestopino

Okay. Thank you.

Greg Krzemien

You’re welcome.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Marco Rodriguez with Stonegate Capital. Your line is now open.

Marco Rodriguez

Good morning thank you for taking my questions. A couple of quick follow-up here on the payroll side. I just wanted to kind of come back on the gross margin that you saw in Q2 at 50% and some change on the Payroll Services significantly higher than with historically what you guys normally do in Q2? And if I’m understanding correctly, this is just a volume issue that causes significant increase in gross margin?

Greg Krzemien

It’s – I think it’s a lot of volume, but I really think a lot of it has to do with this switchover from the HCM product to the – from the regular product, I’m sorry, was to be HCM product. We are just seeing a lot of increase in margins for all these customers. And as I mentioned, I think, probably 85%, 90% of our new business is going on the new HCM platform or some burden that we have through the à la carte methods that we’ve – or products that we’ve developed.

Marco Rodriguez

Gotcha. Can you maybe help us understand if we’re looking year-over-year comparing the 2Qs, what sort of a mix perhaps if you have that information that is using the new HCM platform now versus last quarter – last Q2 last year?

Greg Krzemien

When you say mix, what you mean like, percentage of the – our merchants?

Marco Rodriguez

Well, if I’m understanding you correctly, you’re saying one of the reasons that the gross gross margins increased significantly versus your historical Q2 numbers is you have a much larger percentage of your clients using the HCM platform, which has a higher margin. So I’m just trying to understand what sort of percentage of the clients in Q2 of 2017 were using HCM versus Q2 of 2018?

Greg Krzemien

Sure, sure. If we look at the number of participants, we’re probably less than 10% of our customers on the HCM platform. But I think, what’s more important if I look at our revenues, we are now running probably and again, this is an estimate, Marco, but I’m going to say probably 30%, maybe inching the 33% of our revenues are now coming out of the WorkforceToday product, we’re – again, one of our hybrid products versus traditional revenue models for payrolls processing.

So we’re seeing that shifting. And the reason why our percentage obviously is greater than the percentage of customers is, because it is the larger customers have more employees in their payrolls.

Marco Rodriguez

Gotcha. Okay. And so historically, your Q2 for Payroll Services is the lowest gross margin quarter. So just given the mix shift that you have or more clients are using HCM, should we be expecting that to be kind of the new normal as far as the low point on gross margins for Payroll Services?

Greg Krzemien

Yes, I think that’s really safe. I think we’ve talked about in the past and I believe Marco, you’re well aware of the fact that, Q1 and Q4 is what we process all our W-2s, which have significant margins like almost 100%. So that’s where we rally creep up in the real high 50s in Q1 and Q4. but I think what you’re seeing during Q2 is a good baseline for future growth.

Marco Rodriguez

Got it. Understood. And then coming back to the SmartComply, can you just give us some information or color in terms of the size of the company or clients that typically we be using that platform?

Peter Davidson

Yes, this is Pete. So first of all, many of our – I mean, obviously, it’s a subset of the WorkforceToday. So the WorkforceToday, people would do it. The type of client that would be tending to use the SmartComply product is someone whose is using – who has to recruit a number of people.

We do have a significant number of customers, who will be smaller for that have new restaurants and in food and dining, where they might have significant turnover. We also have staffing companies and other facilities like that. So it’s that type of customer. So it could be somebody who only has 20 or 25 employees, could take advantage of it if they have their returning over 20% of their staff.

Marco Rodriguez

Got it. And then shifting gears here to the Payment Services side, in your prepared remarks, I believe you mentioned some additional opportunities that you’re either looking at or getting close to on the government side. Can you provide a little more color there in regards to those additional states?

Diane Vogt Faro

So I mean, so Marco, those are contracted the ones I had discussed. We were awarded new contracts in the second quarter – or I mean, year-to-date, I mean, for Texas, Nevada and Missouri. So we continue to respond to RFPs in new states, because we all know, as we retain customers in those states, they become a referral to other entities and counties within those states for JetPay to acquire more business.

So we’ve been in Missouri several years now, and we continue to get awarded new business and new contracts in the State of Missouri. Nevada is brand-new to JetPay. We just saw in Nevada in the first-half of the year and again, hopeful that we’ll continue to get awarded new business now that we’re in Nevada.

So just think about that when the RFPs come up in each of these states or counties or whatever, we will continue to respond to those RFPs, and we will look at gaining traction in each of these states. So we can grow the business once we’re in there. Does that make sense?

Marco Rodriguez

Absolutely, that’s helpful. And has there been any sort of a creation of a sales force or a team that might be dedicated to the government vertical?

Diane Vogt Faro

We have a team – I have a complete team that dedicated to government and utilities. And they go just like any other vertical markets that you have. They go into the conventions. They know what’s going on in their space and there’s probably a team anywhere from 8 to 10.

Marco Rodriguez

Gotcha. And last quick question, just in terms of capital structure here. I was wondering if you can maybe talk a little bit about the preferreds, the put day coming up here in October, any thoughts around there on how should we be thinking about that?

Diane Vogt Faro

Well, – and I think we’ve discussed it in the past. I mean, we all know the preferred shareholders have the right to cost of redemption, right? We know that. However, at the current time, we have no indication they will do that, certain of the preferred holders are members of our Board. And just as JetPay and them, we’re all looking to maximize their ultimate returns. JetPay is called for the growth of the future in what we built some technology products. And I believe everybody wants to see that through. So, that’s what I – my comment on that.

Marco Rodriguez

Gotcha. Thanks a lot. I appreciate your time, guys.

Diane Vogt Faro

Thank you.

Peter Davidson

You’re welcome, Marco.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Evan Greenberg with Legend Capital. Your line is now open.

Evan Greenberg

Hi, Diane, Pete and Greg.

Diane Vogt Faro

Hi.

Evan Greenberg

Just the last question kind of addressed that I wanted to go over, I wanted to know the size and scope of magnitude of these states, because it’s really exciting to hear that’s atop. And then I also wanted to know that I think you talked about like a JetX product at one point or – JetPay actually, the vendor product that special product that you have is less expensive for the vendor, but included in the purchase price grow over the growth of that?

Greg Krzemien

Hey, Evan, this is Pete. You’re breaking up a little bit. Yes, you would.

Diane Vogt Faro

Yes, I apologize. I had trouble hearing you.

Evan Greenberg

Here all the time maybe. So first question – can you hear me now?

Diane Vogt Faro

Yes.

Evan Greenberg

Okay. First question has to do with the size, scope and magnitude of the new sales, I’m just trying to address on the last question. And the last one was, I think, it’s JetPay’s products, JetX?

Diane Vogt Faro

The JetX?

Evan Greenberg

Yes, JetX. Yes, we don’t really talk about that one, I know where that was?

Diane Vogt Faro

So JetX has a problem. I mean, it’s a product we’ve had out probably sometime in late 2015, 2016. And the market is taking tractions as we built it. So JetX is a product that allows small businesses to offer a service to their consumer based on how they want to pay.

So it’s – if you look at the product and similar to what happens in government. But if you look at product, they have the right to look at discounting everything in their store if you transact the transaction by cash. So think about if you go in, say to cleaners or whatever industry and you want to pay by credit card, the merchant has [Technical Difficulty] everything in the store by cash. And if you want to use credit card, there is a site – if there’s a fee for using a credit card, because the expense incurred by the merchant.

Now this is a significantly growing product, as we know within the payments, the cost of interchange and fees that are charged by the association continue to rise and small businesses can continue to afford it. We continue to look at our JetX product. We offer it within card present. We just rolled out in the first-half of this year, where card not present in the e-commerce space customers who want to pay by e-check or by card. So it’s a phenomenal product and it’s growing in the industry and small businesses are rolling out this product.

Evan Greenberg

Okay. What percentage of their business – right now, a small percentage of your overall business is growing fast is my understanding?

Diane Vogt Faro

It’s still small. I mean, the revenue, as I indicated from last year of 700,000 to $2.2 million this year, it’s a growing market. It’s still small compared to our business, but it’s a significantly high growth in our new business.

Evan Greenberg

So would you venture to say that your most exciting things growth wise or the pickup in revenues from the state businesses or the new states? And what’s going on with the Illinois and the JetX part? Those are the two highest growth areas of the company, or is there something else that I’m not capturing in there?

Diane Vogt Faro

Well, I think you’re – what – I would say, those are nice growth areas of course, but also in our ISVs. Our ISOs are the one that sell our JetX product. So the ISOs are growing significantly in the JetX. But we also are growing nicely, as I said, we have signed 24 partners. Significant amount of those partners are in the ISVs. And in those integrated software vendors brings a different type of business on the market. So if you look at it, we always look at direct business, our ISO business, ISVs and the State, I think, all of them are growing at our expectations.

Evan Greenberg

Okay, thanks.

Thank you. And we do have a follow-up from Gary Prestopino with Barrington Research. Your line is now open.

Gary Prestopino

Yes. I just want to just ask again about this whole issue with the Series A preferred. I mean, is – you guys are, I assume, negotiating with the Board member now, trying to come to a rectification side. Do you – or – is this going to carry on to actually the time when October, when there could some issue on the forced conversion or anything like that?

Peter Davidson

Hey, Gary, this is Pete. I think, we’ve answered that as best as we can at present. There’s – as we – as Diane mentioned, there’s no requirement that the preferred put it to us in October. They have the right, but not the obligation to.

So – and I think, as Diane mentioned, we have three members of holders of the preferred who sit on Board. We have ongoing dialogue with them. And so we can’t tell you today what the result is going to be. But, as Diane mentioned, they have as yet given no indication that they’re going to do anything different than keep on.

That being said, we also have told you that we brought on two Board members in the fourth quarter of last year to help us work to provide some sort of a long-term solution that would benefit all of the shareholders and those discussions, I’m sure continue to happen.

Gary Prestopino

Okay. Well, the other reason I mentioned it is, because as Board members, they’re responsible in some way shape or form for helping to enhance shareholder value doing the right thing. And you guys have put together a couple of really good quarters here, but yet the stock keeps going down almost on a daily basis. And I think, a lot of it has to do with the fact that this hasn’t been rectifying.

So, as Board members, they have responsibility to the shareholders, and I’m hoping they’re listening. But it’s hard with the way the stock keeps going down, given that you guys have put up such good numbers to see this happening.

Peter Davidson

Yes. I think, we all, Gary, I think, we all know and are aware. The Board members are aware of all of those issues, which is why we’re – that’s why we brought the Board member – the additional Board members on Board to help us work through that and that’s happening. So I can’t say anything more than that.

Gary Prestopino

No, I understand. I’m just saying on a conference call that they’re responsible for protecting the shareholders, working with the shareholders. And at this point, at least on a short-term basis, they’re not.

Diane Vogt Faro

I’m hearing – we hear you and again, we’re working on it and we understand. But as we already mentioned, there’s no indication of that.

Gary Prestopino

Okay. Thank you.

Peter Davidson

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. And I’m not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Diane Faro, CEO, for any closing remarks.

Diane Vogt Faro

Well, thank you, Ashley, and again, thanks to, everyone, for joining this call. And we continue to look forward to speaking with you regarding third quarter results. We’re excited about the company and the growth and where we’re headed and look forward to talking to you again in third quarter. Thank you.

