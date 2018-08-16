China Zenix's (ZX) CEO Junqiu Gao on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Zenix Auto International Ltd (NYSE:ZX) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 16, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Kevin Theiss - Investor Relations

Junqiu Gao - Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Martin Cheung - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Pat Murphy - Analyst

John Sheehy - Private Investor

Matt Larson - Wells Fargo

Kevin Theiss

Thank you for joining us today, and welcome to Zenix Auto 2018 second quarter and six month financial results conference call. My name is Kevin Theiss, and I am Zenix Auto's U.S. Investor Relations Adviser. Joining us today are Deputy CEO, Mr. Junqiu Gao; and Mr. Martin Cheung, the CFO.

The conference call script contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement as well as Zenix Auto's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. Zenix Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Zenix Auto's beliefs and expectations are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited, to the following, our growth strategies; our future business development, including our ability to successfully develop new tubeless steel wheels and the ongoing introduction of aluminum wheels; our ability to expand our distribution network; overall growth in the aftermarket and OEM markets in China and elsewhere, which depend upon a number of factors beyond our control, including economic growth rates and vehicle sales; and changes in our revenues and certain costs or expense items as a percentage of our revenues.

In particular, our readers should consider the risks outlined under the heading, Risk Factors, in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and in our current reports filed from time-to-time on Form 6-K. Zenix Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

All information provided in the press release, script and any attachments are as of this date and Zenix Auto undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mr. Cheung will provide a brief overview and then he will review the 2018 second quarter and six months financial results. Thereafter, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. For the purposes of today's call, all financial results are unaudited and will be presented in RMB and U.S. dollars. Zenix Auto prepares its financial statements in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Mr. Cheung, please start your opening remarks.

Martin Cheung

Thank you, Kevin.

So let me start with a brief discussion on the performance of the 2018 second quarter. So the second quarter of 2018 China economy slowed slightly as GDP grew 6.7% compared with 6.8% in the first quarter of 2018. China factory output growth declined to a two year low in June 2018 and uncertainty regarding a possible trade war with the United States has clouded the business outlook in the near term. As a result, the growth in fixed asset investment in the first half of the year was at the record low.

Our revenue for the second quarter of 2018 increased by 16.2% year-over-year to RMB907.6 million, US$137.2 million from RMB781 million for the second quarter of 2017. The revenue increase resulted mainly due to the ongoing growth of domestic truck OEM market driven by the continued Chinese government truck overloading enforcement. Revenue also increased due to our cost plus pricing model which contributed a higher price adjustment related to increasing raw material costs.

Revenue from the Chinese OEM market increased by 22.3% year-over-year to RMB530.8 million or US$80.2 million in the second quarter of 2018 based on a 3.6 gain in unit sales. Sales of our aluminum wheels increased by 43.9% year-over-year and represented 7.5% of total second quarter revenue as compared to 6% of last year’s same quarter.

Our aluminum and lightweight tubeless wheel sales are benefiting from the Chinese government assets to cut emission, increase fuel efficiency and heighten road safety. Aftermarket sales increased by 12% year-over-year to RMB268.2 million, US$40.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 based on a 1% increase in unit sales as the aftermarket wheel segment began to recover.

Higher OEM sales over the past quarter related to the enforcement of the anti-overloading regulations had weakened aftermarket sales. International sales were lackluster due to weak demand in the Southeastern Asian markets.

According to data reported by China Association of Automobile Manufacturers CAAM, in the second quarter of 2018 sales of commercial vehicle excluding gasoline powered and electric powered vehicles increased by 10.3%. Heavy and medium duty trucks and buses are our main downstream market for our wheel products.

The truck market unit sales grew by 12.1% led by a 16.3% increase in heavy-duty truck sales. Medium duty truck sales declined. The bus market unit sales increased by 3.1% with significant declines in both heavy and medium duty bus sales. The domestic truck market and the overall market should continue to grow although at a slower rate. As the OEM market slows, we expect aftermarket sales will strengthen as more wheels will need to be replaced.

We are very pleased with the continuing growth of aluminum wheel product line in both the OEM and domestic aftermarkets. We anticipate that sales of aluminum products will continue to expand in the second half of 2018 thereby enhancing our blended gross margin.

Rising steel prices caused a reduction in our gross margin in the second quarter of 2018. Price adjustments in our cost plus model were not sufficient to fully offset steel’s higher pricing of this quarter.

However, we believe the combination of higher aluminum wheel sales and higher price adjustments on steel wheels in the second half of 2018 will improve our gross margin. With our focus on cost control will reduce our selling and distribution and research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2018 compared with the same quarter last year. With our aluminum wheel product line gaining market share, our related R&D expenses are lower. We will continue to monitor our costs to increase our efficiency and improve profitability.

We have also maintained financial strength during the 2018 second quarter, our total bank balances and cash plus the bank deposits and fixed bank deposits with maturity period over three months reached RMB1.1 billion or US$173.2 million. While our total bank borrowings were RMB558 million or US$84.3 million.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018 we generated cash flow from operations of RMB40.7 million or US$6.2 million. For the first six months we generated RMB80 million or US$12.1 million in cash flow from operations.

Now let me go over the second quarter results for 2018. Our revenue for the second quarter was RMB907.6 million, US$137.2 million from RMB781 million for the second quarter of 2017. The 16.2% increase in revenue on a year-over-year basis was mainly due to the continued growth in the domestic truck OEM market driven by the Chinese government's enforcement of its truck anti-overloading policy. The increase in total revenue was also attributable to a higher price adjustment in response to rising raw materials costs.

Sales at the Chinese OEM market increased by 22.3% year-over-year to RMB530.8 million, US$80.2 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to RMB434.1 million in the same quarter of 2017.

Total unit sales in the OEM market increased by 3.6% year-over-year during the second quarter of 2017. Aftermarket sales in China increased by 12% year-over-year to RMB268.2 million, US$40.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, from RMB239.5 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Total unit sales in the aftermarkets’ increased by 1% year-over-year as the aftermarket wheel segment began to slowly recover from the implementation of the truck anti-overloading policy and regulations.

International sales increased by 1.2% year-over-year to RMB108.7 million or US$16.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to sales of RMB107.4 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Total international unit sales decreased by 4.3% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2018, was mainly due to continued weak demand in Southeastern Asian countries, due to higher material costs. In the second quarter of 2018, domestic OEM sales, domestic aftermarket sales, and international sales contribution 58.8%, 29.5%, and 12% of revenue respectively.

Sales of tubed steel wheels comprised 47.2% in 2018 second quarter revenue compared to 47.8% in the same quarter in 2017. Tubeless steel wheel sales represented 42.4% of 2018 second quarter revenue, compared to 42.7% in the same quarter of 2017, while tubed and tubeless steel wheel sales remain the main sources of revenue for the Company.

Sales of aluminum wheels increased by 43.9% year-over-year and accounted for 7.5% of second quarter revenue as compared to 6% in the same quarter a year ago. The tightened regulation by Chinese government to curb emissions and increase road safety fueled high demand for our lightweight tubeless and aluminum wheels.

Second quarter gross margin decreased by 2% to RMB84.2 million, US$12.7 million compared to RMB85.9 million in the same quarter in 2017 , gross margin was 9.3% compared with 11% in the second quarter of 2017. The decrease in gross margin on a year-over-year basis was mainly due to the sharp rise of raw material costs. The Company raised selling prices during the second quarter, but the increases were not high enough to offset higher raw material costs.

Selling and distribution expenses decreased by 1.3% to RMB48.9 million, US$7.4 million from RMB49.6 million in the second quarter of 2017. The decrease in selling and distribution costs was primarily due to lower marketing and advertising expenses, as a percentage of revenue selling and distribution costs were 5.4% in the second quarter of 2018, compared to 6.2% in the same quarter a year ago.

Research and development expenses decreased by 2% to RMB13.7 million, US$2.1 million, compared to RMB14 million in the second quarter of 2017. R&D as a percentage of revenue was 1.5% in the second quarter of 2018, compared to 1.8% in the same quarter a year ago.

Administrative expenses increased by 4.7% to RMB30.5 million, US$4.6 million from RMB29.1 million in the second quarter of 2017. As a percentage of revenue, administrative expenses were 3.4% compared to 3.7% of revenue in the second quarter of 2017.

Net loss and total comprehensive loss were RMB5.8 million, US$0.9 million, in the second quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB7.9 million for the second quarter of 2017.

Basic and diluted loss per ADS were RMB0.11 or US$0.02 in the second quarter of 2018, compared to basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB0.15 in the second quarter of 2017. In the second quarter of 2018, the Company recorded net cash inflows from operating activities of RMB40.7 million, US$6.1 million. The reduction of inventories during the quarter positively affected operating cash flows.

Day sales outstanding was at 59 days in the second quarter of 2018 in comparison with 57 days during the full year of 2017. The company did not incur any capital expenditures for the purchase of property, plant, and equipment, in the second quarter of 2018. During the second quarter of 2018 and 2017, the weighted average number of ordinary shares was 206.5 million, and the weighted average number of ADS was 51.6 million.

Now let me review the 2018 first six months results. Our revenue for the first six months ended June 30, 2018, was RMB1723.8 million, US$260.5 million, compared to RMB1451.3 million in the first six months of 2017.

Sales in the Chinese OEM market increased by 27.4% year-over-year to RMB995.9 million, US$150.5 million, and represented 57.8% of revenue. Aftermarket sales grew by 10.8% year-over-year to RMB522.1 million, US$78.9 million in the first six months of 2018, and represented 30.3% of total six-month revenue.

International sales increased by 3.6% year-over-year to RMB205.9 million, US$31.1 million, compared with the same period last year, and represented 11.9% of revenue.

Tubed steel wheel sales for the first six months ended June 30, 2018, increased by 18.7%, compared with the same period in 2017, and accounted for 46.5% of revenue. Tubeless steel wheel sales increased by 13% from the same period a year ago and accounted for 41.9% of revenue.

Aluminum wheel sales rose 68.9% from the same period a year ago and accounted for 8.4% of revenue. Gross margin for the first six months ended June 30, 2018 was RMB210.1 million, US$31.8 million compared with RMB191.6 million during the same period in 2017 up 9.7% year-over-year.

Gross margin was 12.2% compared with 13.2% in the same period last year. Net profit and total comprehensive income for the first six months ended June 30, 2018 was RMB20.3 million, US$3.1 million, compared with RMB5 million during the same period in 2017.

Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS for the first six months ended June 30, 2018, were RMB0.1, US$0.01, and RMB0.39, US$0.06 respectively.

Now let's briefly review our balance sheet. As of June 30, 2018, Zenix Auto had bank balances and cash of RMB814.7 million, US$123.1 million, and fixed bank deposits with a maturity period over three months of RMB290 million, US$43.9 million.

Pledged bank deposits were RMB41.4 million or US$6.3 million. Total bank borrowings were RMB558 million or US$84.3 million. Total equity attributable to owners of the company was RMB2,566.9 million or US$387.9 million.

Now Kevin that rounds up my presentation and we are ready for questions.

Kevin Theiss

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Pat Murphy. Please proceed with your question.

Pat Murphy

Aluminum sales grew 43.9% in the second quarter, what percent of those sales are due to the bus market. And how are sales to the truck market are coming?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language] Our second quarter aluminum wheel sales reached 75,000 units about 45% of that shipment to the bus market. The remaining are - going to the trucks, truck market.

Pat Murphy

How soon it will be necessary to add more capacity to produce aluminum wheels and how much more capacity will be added at that time?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language] So, the current production capacity is we believe it’s enough to meet the market demand. If we need to - if those demands continue to pick up to a level we’ll have to expand capacity. And then we’ll have to give us two to three quarters to build up the new capacity. The current capacity utilization is about 70% to 80%.

Back to the first question you had about the bus, aluminum wheel for the bus market, if you look at the bus sales in the second quarter, the total unit volume in the second quarter for sales was for the markets 130,000 units that represent about 3% year-over-year growth.

Then most of those bus are being - lot of those bus are in the transit to the transportation mass transit use. A great numbers - great volume of growth on the back came from electric vehicles so the EV bus has been growing very rapidly.

Now the EV bus growth is actually beneficial to our business because they are demanding better wheels for lighter weight, for better durabilities. And aluminum wheel is top choice for them. So that’s a favorable trend for us.

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language] Looking forward we believe this government level support for the electric vehicle sector will continue in the coming years. First we’ll see they will continue to maintain a purchase tax discount and secondly the down payment or the deposits for purchasing those vehicles are - will remain low. And last one subsidy - government will continue to give subsidy and so these three factors will drive - continue to drive the sales growth of electric vehicle.

That was the earlier statement was mostly for the electric bus - EV bus. On the truck side, we see the general market trend moving towards lighter weight. We have talked about this in a number of our calls - public calls. So the lighter weight for the vehicle is top priority for OEMs as one of the major component for the vehicle.

We are sitting at very favorable position - well positioned so we have aluminum wheels - is significantly lighter than the steel wheels. So that being said whether it's the EV bus growth or the lighter weight on the truck side, we’ll see more and more demand will pick up in the aluminum sector - aluminum wheel sector.

Pat Murphy

One last question, besides price adjustment what else is the company doing to reduce the impact of rising steel prices?

Junqiu Gao

Beside what?

Pat Murphy

Beside price adjustments - what else is the company doing to reduce the impact of rising steel prices?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language] As the largest commercial vehicle wheel producer in China, one of our competitive advantages, we have a very robust R&D program. Our R&D program are constantly developing new product to enter the market. So with the trend of lighter weight vehicles coming into play, we have a number of products that's going to be introduced to the market.

On the construction equipment space, sector our wheel can – not only take heavier wave load, but also are very durable – and lighter weight too. So that gave us advantage to compete in the construction equipment space.

So the product innovation, new product development, is one of our undivided focus for our business. Through these kind of R&D and new product introduction, we will be able to counter the raw material increase. Operator?

Operator

We're ready for the next question, that's from John Sheehy, Private Investor. Please proceed.

John Sheehy

Thank you for the detailed answer to the previous questions. The only thing I would like to ask about is, do you have an update on the NYSE listings?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language] Well thanks for the question John. I think as – making reference to the June 14 announcement made by New York Stock Exchange, our Company share is now being traded on OTC and accordingly we have made our announcement at the same day and we have indicated are disappointments on NYSE’s decision and we've decided to appeal for such decision.

And it's in the process and probably that we’ll hear back from NYSE in two months time. By then the Company will make appropriate announcements if there's any results.

Q – John Sheehy

So that's two months from now, so in October we will know the results of that appeal, is that your expectation?

Martin Cheung

Yes, that's our expectation.

Operator

Our next question is from Matt Larson with Wells Fargo. Please proceed.

Matthew Larson

You all have built quite a nice Company here. We're seeing great revenue growth, you've been constrained by steel pricing and what have you, let me ask this. So commodity prices are pretty much collapsed over the last few weeks, iron ore copper and what have you, does that bode well for you in the coming six months or so or your input prices might be abating?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language] For your information, the market in China is actually are – the steel price actually still trending up. One of the steel – and steel for production use is increasing by RMB200 per metric ton. As far as we can see, the raw material in particular steel will continue decline, reason being one is – I mean one of the main reason is inflation. And also we're seeing increased ongoing infrastructure build-out throughout China, such as a number of railway projects are under construction. And so the demand of steel is still very strong.

Junqiu Gao

In terms of aluminum, reviewing the last few years and looking forward generally the price is stable. And so, we expect that aluminum wheel price will stay similar. In the past 10 plus years, the steel price in China has gone through quite a bit volatility the price. However, being the largest steel wheel producer in China, we're able to absolve some of the price fluctuation due to our large volume production.

Matthew Larson

On another call that I was on recently, they talked about that there was an expectation like a 1 million units of trucks coming on the market. But – it actually could be 2.5 million because of the National III standard, commercial vehicles to be retired, and as China is moving towards like a National 6 2020.

So there could be a large replacement of commercial vehicles. Is that going to benefit you all being the largest wheel manufacturer for trucks?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language] On September 21, 2016, the Chinese Ministry of Transportation announced one of the national policy over - the anti-overloading policy. That policy has a tremendous inference and impact to the market demand, and the sales of heavy-duty trucks has took off since then. In 2017 the sales of heavy-duty trucks, as we all know, has hit a record high historical – reached a historical mark at 1.11 million units.

Looking into 2018, in the first half of the year, even coming off a very strong year like 2017. The first half of the year 2018, we still saw a 15% year-over-year growth. So that translated to 670,000 units sales of heavy-duty truck. And so that been said, the demand for heavy-duty truck in China will remain at a very high level going forward.

So, as we commented earlier, the anti-overloading policy forced the vehicles who are substandard to retire, which released the demand for the new vehicles. That’s very favorable to the market and very favorable to us. On the environmental protection perspective, as you mentioned earlier, the new emissions standard coming in play to – and also the enforcement to retire National III standard emission vehicle engines to upgrade them to National V or National VI. That will also help to boost some of the demands.

As we see, the ongoing infrastructure projects, a number of high speed railway construction will continue to demand a number of heavy-duty trucks. And that also are going to translate into a more demand for our wheels.

Therefore we are optimistic towards the future, and the coming years, in particular for the heavy-duty truck space. We believe there are – all the factors are pointing towards a gross and continued growth for the heavy duty sales.

The construction used trucks in the first half of the year, the sales hit 175,000 units. That represented a 51% year-over-year increase. I hope these stats will give you more confidence for the growth of this whole sector and that's one of the reason we remain so confident, and the future is pretty positive for us.

And the next two years, we still think these type of construction used trucks will be at a high level in terms of demand and the growth will be continued.

Matthew Larson

On June 15th, when you all got delisted, you mentioned that you were interested in getting a new listing, challenging the New York Stock Exchange but also using your extremely large cash balance to deploy some of it through a dividend or stock buyback, all right. I mean clearly, if you were to use $5 million even, it would be very material and meaningful.

It would also show to the market that you're serious. I mean, the question is that you have a very good Company here, you're growing but do you want to be a mouse or do you want to be an elephant, okay, that's really the story. I mean, it must be embarrassing to have a stock that trades at $0.75, all the discussions with the New York Stock Exchange about getting relisted are immaterial if your stock is trading below $1, right, and it shouldn't be.

It should be trading at several times its current price. And you all are – seem very serious to me, you have a very serious wonderful business. But I wouldn't take for granted not having a legitimate New York Stock Exchange or listing in the United States, because in the future you might really rely on that.

You don't know what the future holds. Two or three years from now your Company might be doing a $1 billion plus in revenues and you might be wanting to do some acquisitions or you might want some financing, but at the current level, you're just a little Chinese company that nobody takes seriously. And I take you seriously, so why don't you announce right now your full intention to get your stock above $1 by any means possible. And the most logical means is to use your very large cash balance to get that started. That's a proposal that I - from the buy side know would work. I mean, what are your thoughts about that sir?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language] As you mentioned earlier, things were now on OTC market from New York Stock Exchange a few months ago, this change has been both shocking and disappointing to us as well. As a result of that, the Senior Management are planning to do some buyback and at least that's quite to start with personal levels buyback.

On the other hand, we are continuing to focus our operation, executing our business plan to grow our business, to deliver strong results as usual. And so, that will give us more confidence when we re-lift into a prestigious exchange.

Matthew Larson

To be listed you really got to get above $1, and I'll say this, if I see insider buying or any sort of corporate buying, I'll match that all right, on my mind. I've been a long term investor. I think you guys have a wonderful company, all right. But no one cares. When the stock is $0.75, it falls off the radar of your typical investor here in the United States.

And I'm going to bet that having a listing in the U.S. is going to be very valuable in the coming years, all right, because it's going to be more difficult to list and it would give your Company so much prestige as well as flexibility in whatever your growth plans are 5 or 10 years out from now, because right now you're primarily a domestic company but you don't know what the future holds.

So, if the future holds great things for you because you're a low cost producer, you're the highest quality producer, so on and so forth, having the currency of very strong listing, say, in the U.S. could be very valuable, you don't know. And so you don't want to let that slide, and so you've got to get your stock above $0.75.

So, if you were to be very firm in announcing a strong share buyback or dividend with your huge cash balance, that would be so wonderful because you guys have very good operating numbers now but it's not even noticed because most U.S. money managers and investors are either reluctant or cannot buy stocks at that level. So that would be my advice and I'll just let somebody else ask a question, but a wonderful quarter but I had to be firm here, it's - I've been invested with you guys for so long and I don't have anything to show for it even though your business has really picked up.

So, keep it going but there's other things you need to do to get the stocks higher. That's my advice. Thank you very much.

Kevin Theiss

Thank you all for participating today. Martin, do you have any final comments?

Martin Cheung

I'm good. Thank you, Kevin. Thank you, everyone.

