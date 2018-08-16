Value Line Isn't Great Value

Asset managers whose AUM will be decimated in a moderate bear market. The cost structure of the periodicals business will ensure dramatic drops in market cap for VALU.

I believe the core business is almost structurally unprofitable at current scale, but is being supported by leasing the brand-name to asset managers and being paid based on AUM.

The market currently values Value Line at over $200 million due to a consistent dividend policy.

Value Line (VALU) can reasonably be described as a relic of the information-arbitrage age. Specifically a time where access to high-quality information on a wide range of securities could provide potential for high returns.

Value Line managed to insert themselves as the provider of choice for fundamental investors. In taking control of distribution (the bottleneck back then) Value Line could buy supplementary business lines.

With the dawn of the information age the current bottleneck is not distribution (as the cost is $0 over the internet) but rather efficiency and quality. On quality ValueLine still has a great brand, but in terms of efficiency there is little pricing power in providing bare-bones information today. With the digitization of SEC filings a multitude of screening tools, information sources, and even digital information dissectors have appeared. The different information sources, from Bloomberg to FactSetIQ and Sentieo all provide high-level real-time data, analytics, and many other features.

The market evolution leaves Value Line with a dying periodicals business-line.

However the group had managed to build up an array of non-core businesses, which now constitute most of the residual value. The cash-flows are vastly different in quality.

A Brief Financial and Qualitative Snapshot To Explain The Risk

There are 3 distinct segments for Value Line. Their periodicals, their copyright fees, and the asset management business

The Periodicals

The periodicals are investment media products aimed at providing information for different types of securities (options, ETFs, equities, convertible bonds) and different purposes (dividends, special situations).

The media is provided over both print and digitally. The offering includes screening tools, portfolio construction tools, and a few other online capabilities.

Value Line also offers in-depth quarterly financials going back to 1985, usual quarterly data going back to 1963, and annual data from 1955.

The periodicals have generated roughly $30 million in revenues for many years now. The revenue stream has generally declined low single-digits year-over-year. $13.8 million in sales derive from the physical copies, which are also costly to deliver. $15.6 million in sales derive from the digital copies.

Churn sits at roughly 13-18% each year in both digital and print. Surprisingly Value Line still manages to sell more than $4 million of new subscriptions per year.

Users of the digital offering I would assume to be technologically literate and therefore capable of making an informed choice. This makes the income stream more dependable. Print, on the other hand, has been facing a quickly declining amount of sales each year.

The $13.8 million will in all likelihood decrease rapidly over the next decade. Luckily it will also remove a large percentage of distribution costs.

The periodicals business is high in operating expenses, but low in capital expenditures. It has great incremental margins, especially on digital, and therefore generates a lot of cash flow when the core business is accelerating.

The Copyright Fee

The copyright fee and the investment management services are two sides of the same coin. That is, they both generate cash flows with the same underlying risks and premised on the same foundation - asset management.

The copyright data fee is fairly simple. Third parties use Value Line stock rankings to construct a portfolio, slap the Value Line name on it, pay a fee, and sell the product. However the fee depends on assets in each strategy.

Source: Value-line 10-k.

The funds using this have a combined AUM of $4.2 billion according to page 27 of the 10-k and pay a $6.365 million dollar fee for the copyright.

The copyright fee is nice due to the asymmetric payoff. The fee is paid when AUM grows, but Value Line doesn't have to commit to taking losses. This makes the $4.2 billion in AUM an extremely high-quality income stream.

The Investment Management Services

Another non-core fee is from a stake in an investment management firm operating under the brand name "Value Line X fund".

Source: Value-line 10-k.

The structure behind the investment management funds are complicated enough to warrant a short explanation.

Source: Value-line 10-k.

In short Value Line holds an equity interest with additional rights to residual profits that vary according to various rules. As an example the group will receive between 41-55% of revenues depending on the level of sales. Furthermore Value Line own the right to receive a certain amount of profit from a potential sale (generally in excess of their economic profit rights). In return they provide the right to use the Value Line name, their database at no cost, and initially helped capitalize the funds with a few million dollars.

This bet is less asymmetrical as losses will hurt Value Line in various ways, from interest on necessary debt (if losses are bad enough) to initial capital becoming impaired.

In 2018 the investment management business provided $8.8 million in fees. The asset-base was roughly $2.48 billion. The general expense ratio on the type of fund described is ~1.15% according to checking a few of the larger funds. With an asset base of roughly $2.5 billion that amounts to roughly 28.75 million in sales. As described the clauses related to profit and revenue distribution can be fairly opaque and are "subject ´to temporary adjustment in certain circumstances".

A study of asset managers done by the FCA in the UK indicated average operating margins in the 35-40% range depending on scale. (Source: Page 116). Using the FCA figures would imply a profit of ~10 million at the midpoint. Given that the Value Line brand adds slightly to profitability (+1% expense ratio) and that the funds have billion-dollar scale it seems probable that the funds generate operating profit of roughly $12-13 million. This equals operating costs of $15-16 million.

The funds have largely hugged the indices for a prolonged period of time. Each year outflows tend to run around $450 million, dividends & capital payouts at $120 million. Roughly $390 million in inflows come in. That causes a discrepancy of $180 million that has to be made up by performance to maintain AUM. $180 million in performance on $2.5 billion is roughly 7.2%. Assuming that outflows, dividends, and inflows all scale with AUM it's fair to assume that performance has to exceed 7% for AUM to grow materially.

Still, the investment equity stake has generated a growing fee for many years now, despite index fund outflows.

One paradigm is that the periodicals business runs almost to zero, but the asset management business adds 14 million in earnings per year. For an almost 210 million dollar company that is a moderate valuation, neither excessive nor cheap. VALU does pay a substantial out as dividends which has attracted many investors.

The general thesis (per the latest article, at least) goes that the dividend will continue to grow, pushing up the stock price while the dividend also enriches investors.

Downside Risk? Huge.

The core risk, however, isn't the dividend growth slowing. The core risk is the extreme downside if/when markets decide to turn. Why is this risky? For a few core reasons:

(1) Costs won't decrease along with revenue. Negative operating leverage.

(2) Revenue is extremely leveraged to market states on multiple fronts. A contraction in market multiples (including VALU's) will not only hurt the stock price, but also impact the fundamental cash-flows.

Let us simulate a market downturn where all multiples contract 20% (the bear-market limit). Many consider such a move to be long overdue while others argue this time is different, I have no view.

The impact is best demonstrated through simulating, (1) sales, (2) expenses, (3) profitability, (4) share price.

(1)

In a market downturn the periodicals business will decline meaningfully as funds go out of business. Let us call it a soft -10%, which isn't largely in excess of the drops for good years for the periodicals segment. That moves those revenues from $30 million to $27 million.

The assets under management in the copyright will drop 20%, reducing the fee 20%, from $6.4 million to $5.1 million. If any investors pull out (why else would multiples contract?) it reduces AUM further. An optimistic scenario is AUM loss of 25-30%, which would entail fees of roughly $4.5 million.

The investment management assets would be reduced by 20%, from $2.5 billion to $2 billion. Outflows would accelerate, but even just at current levels of $450 million the AUM would go to 1550 million. Dividends would cut another $120 million to 1430 million. If Inflows are "only" cut 30% (unlikely) inflows restore 270 million for AUM of 1700 million. At 1.15% in expenses this amounts to 19.55 million in sales from 28.5 million.

Overall sales move from 36 million on a consolidated basis to $31.5 million on a consolidated basis.

(2)

So here are the bad news: operating leverage kicks both ways. Aside from a few market-related bonuses the wages will remain stable or quality will decrease (long-term damages to the brand, which is their primary asset). The current expenses run at $33 million.

If an oil company sells less oil both sales and cost-of-goods-sold will decrease, but if an asset manager loses a client or digital periodicals lose a customer there aren't any cost savings on the production side. The pure operating leverage in leasing your brand-name to asset managers based on AUM is astounding.

In the asset management business a few lay-offs might be conducted, but let us assume costs go down to $12 million.

(3)

Periodicals and the copyright fee move sales to $31.5 million in our optimistic bear-market scenario (limited outflows).

This runs up against roughly the same amount of costs if effective cost-reduction programs are set in place.

In all likelihood revenues will decrease materially in excess of projections. In this scenario we assume copyright fees and periodicals equal out with costs, but if the bear market occurs in a few years the physical periodicals will have declined even further leading to almost guaranteed losses.

The investment manager has ~$20 million in sales against an optimistic $12 million in costs, which amounts to $8 million in pre-tax profits. Post-tax this amounts to ~$6 million in earnings. Now those earnings would still have to be distributed partly to the other partners, but in the case of being overly positive we assume that at least $3-4 million go to VALU.

(4)

Currently it wouldn't be obscure to consider VALU a ~12-13 P/E stock with a few assumptions on taxes.

Even assuming this multiple doesn't contract (as the rest of the market in this scenario) the company would now be valued at $~60 million (less than 30% of the current market cap).

Perhaps investors see rebound material and value the company at a, frankly absurd, 20 P/E. It would still be valued at a 100 million, which is more than 50% downside in a 20% down market.

Summary

I've hopefully demonstrated that even a moderate market downturn would destroy the inflated cost-structure of the periodicals business, haphazardly supported by an asset management business.

In summary: Value Line is Great Value, unless the market sneezes in which case your investment is lost.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.