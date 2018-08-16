How Seeking Alpha Can Help You Beat The Market

A far greater percentage of individual stocks are losing investments than you would think. Also, a surprisingly high percentage of total returns come from a small percentage of stocks. I found a fantastic data analysis on the Russell 3000 (the 3000 largest US stocks by market cap) called "The Capitalism Distribution", which lays out the statistical basis for this. If you haven't read it, I highly recommend it. From 1983 to 2006, roughly 14 percent of stocks had an annualized return over 20 percent, yet the median return was only 5.1 percent, and the average return was a shocking -1.1 percent. What this means is that stock returns are dramatically skewed to a relatively small group of winners. Fortunately, there are research-backed ways to identify winners and avoid losers. One such way is by reading Seeking Alpha. Seeking Alpha articles, particularly ones with good feedback from the community, have been shown to be predictive of stock returns over the short, medium, and long term. Here's what the analysis found and how you can leverage SA to make money.

A significant percentage of companies fail to provide any return.

Many natural phenomena follow bell-shaped curves, such as height or IQ in a given population. This isn't what's going on in the stock market.

An alarmingly high percentage of companies simply crash and burn. Note that this is the annualized return, so the data isn't cherry-picked to create this. The market as a whole goes up over time, but a decent percentage of stocks have no value as investments. Additionally, the market seems to have the most difficulty valuing the worst (and best) companies.

It's not really random who these companies are, either. There are traits that correlate very strongly with company failure, such as having high short interest and continually losing money on an operating basis. To put it another way, you can pretty easily identify garbage companies with fundamental analysis. Seeking Alpha articles are great at identifying these kinds of companies.

I previously covered this in my article "The Great American-Small Cap Scam," where I advocated both active and passive investors use index funds with profitability screens, especially for small-cap companies. Doing so helps get rid of some of that tall bar on the left.

Seeking Alpha articles have been shown to predict not only future returns but also earnings surprises, which are important because SA cannot influence earnings, whereas media power can move stock prices in the short term. I also suspect that Seeking Alpha articles are most accurate in identifying stocks with poor fundamentals. But the importance of avoiding terrible companies has just as many implications for passive investors as it does for active ones. If you are an active investor, you want to avoid companies on the far left side of the graph, and find companies on the right. Seeking Alpha can help you do both.

If you are a passive investor, you also want to avoid the stocks on the left side of the first graph while trusting that by owning enough stocks, you guarantee a piece of the best performers. The nice part about being a passive investor here is that avoiding the worst performers is a matter of smart index construction. The S&P 500 (SPY), S&P 600 (IJR) and S&P 400 (IJH) indexes are good examples of this. Other indexes such as the Russell 2000 (IWM) are somewhat poorly constructed but are preferred by fund managers as yardsticks because they are easier to beat. Still, the Russell 2000 fails companies out and replaces them with new companies on a yearly basis.

Another way to think of this is that an index is a rules-based approach to investing. The rule that seems to work is to get rid of losing companies and hold onto winning ones, which is what indexes are designed to do. Note that the "average" return of a Russell 3000 stock was -1.1 percent per year, but the average return of the index was close to 10 percent per year. This is possible because of the positive skew of returns of the Russell components and the fact that it is market capitalization weighted and failing companies drop out. Losers tend to drop out of the index over time.

But winners tend to keep winning.

While 4 out of 7 stocks fail to outperform Treasury bills over time, roughly 1 in 7 stocks averaged over 20 percent annualized returns. These stocks had a few things in common. In particular, they spent a lot of time hitting 52-week and all-time highs. The tendency for winners to keep winning has been shown in sociology, in sports, in economics, and in the stock market.

The NASDAQ and NYSE 52-week high lists are probably one of the first places to look for individual companies to research. Share prices also provide good signals. Most stocks IPO around 20 dollars per share, more on IPO mechanics here, share prices over 100 dollars per share (or frequent stock splits) are a good indicator of success.

The fact that winners keep winning is paradoxically a good argument for index investing. The thing that index funds do best is delisting (sell) failing stocks and holding onto advancing stocks. The passive side of the argument here is covered quite well here in the article "The perils of owning individual stocks." On the flip side, momentum and trend following strategies have been shown to work quite well over time. What I believe is that passive investors and successful active investors follow the same pattern of holding onto winners and jettisoning losers from their portfolios. Keeping winners is just common sense.

This isn't to say that value investing is inferior, however. Value investing relies on investing in winning companies, whereas momentum strategies rely on investing in winning stocks. The root cause of success is the same. Companies with good fundamentals create strong gains in share price.

Seeking Alpha articles (or other proven investing strategies) shouldn't be followed blindly, but are a great starting point for finding investment theses. Read, do research, form a thesis, and invest, making sure to hold onto your winners. Or use smart index construction to earn above-average returns passively. Either way, you win.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.