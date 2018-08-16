Netflix A Sell On Disney News

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome James Bonifer as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

The Conquest of Bob Iger

It's said that art mirrors reality. This past spring, audiences across the world flocked to the cinema experience Marvel Studios' recent offering, Avengers: Infinity War. The film follows a mad warrior, Thanos, on a quest to collect six incredibly powerful stones - each containing an essence of the universe. A gaggle of box office records was broken and the film was considered by many to be the biggest cinematic event, since Lucasfilm's Star Wars, Episode VII- The Force Awakens in 2015. These two productions were the result of calculated acquisitions made under the watch of Disney (DIS) CEO, Bob Iger, who himself seems to be on his own quest to collect the most powerful entities in the entertainment universe. His latest victory could pose a threat to streaming giants including Netflix (NFLX) going forward.

Iger's quest began in 2006 when Disney formally acquired the studio Pixar, which had distributed a number of their most successful titles of the past decade such as Toy Story, Finding Nemo, and Monsters Inc. 2009 saw his second industry shaking purchase in the form of Marvel Entertainment, as it was in the process of developing a cinematic universe with The Avengers. The Force was strong with Iger in 2012 when he announced Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm Limited and the upcoming release of the long-awaited Star Wars sequel trilogy. Each of these purchases has yielded multiple billion dollar films, dozens of television properties, and some of the most valuable merchandising IPs in existence. This year, Iger hopes to continue the trend with his most ambition acquisition yet - rival studio Fox (FOXA). This purchase will include valuable IPs such as; previously sold marvel characters, The Simpsons, Avatar, and the distribution rights to the original 1977 Star Wars: A New Hope. Additionally, Disney inherits a controlling share in the streaming service Hulu.

DIS data by YCharts

Disney shares have seen a slight drop since a miss reflected in their Q2 earnings report (approximately 3% at the time this is written) but have benefitted from positive sentiment towards their announced plans for their streaming presence. Iger promoted the strength of their properties during the call with shareholders and stated his intention to build their platform's stable of titles over time. Some properties, such as the aforementioned Star Wars, Episode VII- The Force Awakens and the Marvel television titles currently being produced by Netflix, will be absent for several years due to existing contracts. That being said plans to pull content are in place and will begin to take effect in the months to come as the company consolidates its streaming presence. Disney will utilize Hulu to house their mature content, with their yet-to-be-named proprietary platform containing more family-oriented offerings. Although Netflix is home to many acclaimed original titles, Disney and Hulu will be able to boast a massive, diversified library including some of the most critically and financially successful properties of all time.

Rattled Confidence

NFLX Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

A member of the mighty "FANG" stocks (FB, AMZN, NFLX, and GOOG) Netflix has been the undisputed king of the streaming entertainment for the past decade. The company currently trades at 153 times earnings and has seen its shares appreciate approximately 435% from January 01, 2014. With no dividend, the security justifies most of its worth with the future value of its revenues.

Amazon, Google, and Time Warner (TWX) each offer their own streaming service; however, none have yet managed to pose a significant threat to the market share of Netflix. These services contain critically acclaimed properties that continue popular franchises and have seen substantial success during awards season, but adopters of these alternatives do not seem to be abandoning their monthly subscriptions to Netflix. Confidence in the company has been incredibly strong this past year with the stock reaching a high of $423.21 per share - a 110% increase from January 1st; however, it stumbled following a key miss in its Q2 2018 earnings report.

NFLX data by YCharts

On July 16, 2018, Netflix reported their second quarter financials. The report disclosed a net subscriber growth of 5.2 million, 16.7% shy of the forecasted 6.2 million. What's more alarming is the company reported domestic net new subscribers of 670,000 missing the target of 1.23 million anticipated by Wall Street analysts. The miss could be attributed to the increase in price Netflix recently imposed on their standard tier subscription offering. While their international subscription growth rate beat expectations, it was not sufficient to compensate for the whopping 45.5% miss on domestic subscription growth. At the time of writing, Netflix is trading down 15.8% from earnings. Confidence in the strength of streaming giant's ability to grow has been shaken, but could sentiments further deteriorate as Disney looms over the horizon?

The Threat to Growth

The recent miss on subscriber growth has shaken investor confidence that the stock warrants the generous multiples at which it had been trading. Netflix is faced with the reality that subscriber growth may not be price immune. New competition from the most powerful studio in the world offering two substantially cheaper alternatives does not bode well. Using Hulu ($7.99 /mo) and ESPN Plus ($4.99 /mo) as a gage for the hypothetical high and low, we are looking at a discount range of 27.3% to 54.6% compared to $10.99/mo for Netflix. Disney clearly will have the price advantage.

Content will also be a major factor in the success of the Disney service vs. Netflix. While Netflix offers a kiddie pool selection of shows and movies for younger viewers to enjoy, its offerings outside of this setting are anything but wholesome. It does not require substantial effort to stumble upon extremely mature content depicting graphic violence, profane language, and explicit sexually charged nudity. Conversely, Disney has promised to reserve this type of content for Hulu, keeping their streaming service PG-13 and under. Marvel superhero offerings, Star Wars adventures, Pixar animation, and classic Disney animated features would instead populate their library. Young families on a budget forced to choose between two may be inclined to go with the cheaper and safer Disney offering.

On the note of content, Disney has promised original exclusive shows taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the far faraway galaxy of Star Wars. Disney has also reported their historic practice of airing their recent releases on Netflix about eight months following their theatrical run will conclude with next year's Captain Marvel. Previously, existing contracts are in place that will keep certain titles from being on either platform for the time being, but you can expect these to return home as said agreements expire. The exodus will not be overnight, but its effects could gut the Netflix library of key content.

August of last year, Variety reported on a study done by the analytics website, Jumpshot, which tiered the most-watched premieres of Netflix original shows in their first 30 days (See below). Of the titles that ranked in the top ten, 40% are programs licensed by Disney/Marvel which take place in their widely successful cinematic universe. In fact, all four of these are in the top five, making them some of the most valuable titles on Netflix. While contracts are in place that will keep these shows on the platform for the next several years, these names could potentially leave to join their fellow TV-MA Marvel offerings on Hulu down the line.

A subsequent report by The Independent detailed the most "binge-watched" shows on the Netflix platform. For those of you who are not familiar, a "binge" refers to the tendency for a viewer to quickly consume a show or series of films in a relatively short period of time. As you can imagine, these programs are both extremely popular and have a dedicated fanbase. Below I have listed the programs that made the rank as well as their respective production company. Although the top titles should be safe, 40% of the shows are now under the Disney umbrella and very well could move to the cheaper platform, Hulu.

Orange is the New Black (Netflix) Breaking Bad ("AMC") The Walking Dead ("AMC") Stranger Things (Netflix) House of Cards (Netflix) Sons of Anarchy ("FX"- Now Disney) Fuller House (Netflix) American Horror Story ("FX"- Now Disney) Family Guy ("FOX"- Now Disney) Grey's Anatomy ("ABC"- Disney)

Conclusion

Netflix has not proven user growth is immune to outside factors, such as price, and has never faced such a large competitor in their respective space. While Disney will take time to fully launch their presence on their proprietary platform and Hulu, they will represent a substantial threat to revenue growth. Share prices of the company will need to price in these impending factors and the price multiples need to adjust accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.