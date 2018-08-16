Movado - Watching The Millennials

Despite having risen 70% so far this year already, shares trade at just a market multiple, although I am waiting for a dip to get back in.

Movado (MOV) is a stock which has garnered quite a bit of interest by myself in the past. The reason for that is that the low valuation of the company, trading at a low multiple during the slump seen in the wider fashion category, with shares trading at just $20 in 2016. The low valuation and very strong cash balances were always reasons for my upbeat stance on the stock.

Following a modest recovery to $30 by year´s end of 2017 shares have aggressively gained a lot of room so far in 2018, now trading at $50. This makes me naturally cautious despite actual operating improvements in the underlying business, as a latest bolt-on deal warrants a review of the situation.

Fiscal 2018, A Year Of Stabilisation And Recovery

After a few years of struggles, induced by softer demand, currency headwinds and generally rough conditions for the watch industry, Movado has stabilised the business last year and started to make a recovery. The company reported a 2.8% increase in sales last year to $568 million. Fourth quarter sales growth accelerated to 14.1% (and was up more than double digits adjusted for currency moves) following a recovery of sales and the purchase of Olivia Burton. This British company was bought for GBP 60 million in the summer of last year, in a deal adding about GBP 25 million in sales (from millennials).

While reported margins were down on the back of cost saving initiatives and costs associated with the purchase described above, adjusted operating profits did rise from $55.8 million to $63.6 million. Adjusted for cost savings initiatives, dealmaking and notably the impact of tax reform, adjusted earnings per share jumped from $1.59 per share to $2. While reported earnings were down, adjusted operating profits did rise from $55.8 million to $63.6 million.

Despite the deal made last year, Movado continues to operate with a very strong balance sheet, containing a net cash position of $190 million by end of last year. With 23 million shares outstanding that still amounts to more than $8 per share and this was a key reason why I was attracted to the shares during the tough times. Trading at $30 at the end of 2017, and accounting for $8 per share in net cash, shares were still trading at just 11 times adjusted earnings at the start of this calendar year.

2018 Developments

Alongside the fourth quarter earnings report, Movado issued a good outlook for 2018, guiding for sales to grow to $610 million, plus or minus $5 million. Operating earnings are set increase further to $68-$71 million, with adjusted earnings seen at $2.20 per share, plus or minus five cents.

After strengthening at the start of the year, shares jumped to $50 on the final day of May following the release of great first quarter results. First quarter sales grew by 28%, including a +22% constant currency growth number, prompting the company into raising the guidance. Sales are now seen at around $620 million, with operating earnings seen at $71-$73 million, for earnings of $2.35-$2.40 per share.

The jump meant that the valuation of operating assets almost doubled from $22 to $42 per share, pushing up the valuation of operating assets to a market multiple of 17-18 times, if we account for net cash balances.

Dealmaking Continues

The deal with Olivia Burton appears to be a key driver behind the stronger results as the experience has been pleasant enough for Movado to continue to make deals. Halfway through August, Movado announced the purchase of another millennial brand MVMT in a $100 million cash deal, although net present value of taxes reduces the price tag by $15 million.

The LA company was only founded in 2013 selling watches, sunglasses and accessories, now having grown to a team of 40. The company has quickly grown to $71 million in sales in the calendar year of 2017, with accretion expected as a result of the deal. Undoubtedly, the company is growing and given the earnings accretion comment, it is profitable. Hence the initial purchase price looks reasonable, amounting to 1.4 times sales, or 1.2 times if we account for tax benefits.

This multiple sounds pretty modest given that Movado trades around 1.6 times sales itself based on the enterprise valuation at $50 per share ahead of the deal announcement. Given that observation, the deal seems pretty solid although the company is pretty new and it is hard to figure out whether it could be just hype.

Constructive Stance - On My Watch List

I have a constructive view on the deal as the company will continue to operate with a strong net cash position following the deal as the company is now making the second nice deal to bolster traction with millennials, delivering on strong growth and actual earnings growth as well.

The only problem is the fact that shares have risen so much from $20 to $50 in the time frame of just two years. Furthermore, given that the company has operated with a very strong net cash position, the valuation of operating assets has essentially more or less risen from $10 to $40 over the same time frame, pushing up valuation multiples in terms of operating assets much more.

While the company trades at a fair market multiple, has made a solid deal and continues to operate with a sound net cash position, expectations have risen quite a bit at the same time as well. This means that I remain cautious for now as I am looking to buy on dips, after having sold out far too early at $35 in recent times. For Movado, I reserve a prominent space on my ¨watch¨ list on further dips to the low forties again.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.