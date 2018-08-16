Horiba Europe To Acquire FuelCon For EV Test Equipment

HRIBF is acquiring FuelCon for geographic expansion and to increase its focus on the electric vehicle testing market.

Quick Take

HORIBA Europe GmbH (OTC:HRIBF) has announced it has agreed to acquire FuelCon AG for an undisclosed amount.

FuelCon manufactures and supplies fuel cell and battery test equipment for the electric automotive test market.

HRIBF is acquiring FuelCon to bolster its electric vehicle test offerings and expand its footprint geographically.

Target Company

Magdeburg, Germany-based FuelCon was founded in 2001 to manufacture and distribute R&D and EOL test beds and turnkey solutions to the E-Mobility sector.

Management is headed by Managing Director Mathias Bode.

FuelCon’s primary offerings include:

Battery packs and modules test equipment

SOFC & SOEC test equipment

Electrolyzer test equipment

End-of-Line test equipment

PEM test equipment

Automation for FuelCon test equipment

Automotive applications

E-Powertrain Test components

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Markets and Markets, the global automotive test equipment market has reached $442.9 million in 2016 and is projected to grow to $600.7 million by 2021.

This represents a moderate CAGR of 6.29% between 2016 and 2021.

The main drivers for this expected growth are growing demand for high-performance vehicles and increasingly stringent safety standards.

The chassis dynamometer segment is projected to account for the largest share in the automotive test equipment market.

Major competitive vendors that provide automotive test equipment include:

Robert Bosch

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)

Honeywell International (HON)

Delphi Automotive (DLPH)

ABB (ABB)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Japan-based HORIBA didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely a non-financially material amount.

HORIBA’s most recent financials indicate the firm increased its sales in the the first six months of 2018 by 14.5%, to $903.8 million. Its automotive test systems segment accounted for 32.7% of that total and is the firm’s second largest segment slightly behind its semiconductor instruments and systems segment.

HORIBA is acquiring FuelCon to increase its focus on the electric vehicle market.

As the firm stated in the deal announcement,

The purchase will enable HORIBA to provide a comprehensive suite of test and development solutions across battery and fuel cell lifecycles. This will enable HORIBA to increase its access to the growing global market requirement for E-Mobility solutions and capitalise on the growing demand for validation technologies.

In the past 12 months, HRIBF’s stock price has risen by 7% on very little trading, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

While HORIBA’s stock trades on the grey market in the U.S. and is thinly traded, the acquisition points to management’s increased focus on the electric vehicle market and is no doubt being watched closely by specific automotive test system competitors (in addition to the larger firms listed above), including:

Intertek (OTCPK:IKTSY)

AVL

Ricardo

ThyssenKrupp System Engineering (OTCPK:TYEKF)

FEV

I recently covered Intertek’s deal announcement to acquire Alchemy Systems for $480 million. Alchemy is a People Assurance provider and that deal represents an expansion of Intertek’s assurance offerings into the ‘human capital’ space.

ThyssenKrupp System Engineering is an affiliate of ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions AG and related to the greater ThyssenKrupp Industrial Group. The steelmaker is undergoing significant change as it has recently agreed to a 50/50 merger with Tata Steel to create a pan-European company.

As the electric vehicle market continues to expand worldwide, I expect to see more deal activity by automotive test system firms as they seek to expand their footprint, fill gaps in their offerings, and respond to increased customer demand for the latest EV automotive technologies.

Thanks for reading. I focus most of my time on IPOs. If you're interested in investing smarter in IPOs, you should check out IPO Edge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.