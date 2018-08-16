Facebook - Perspectives On Global Growth

Let's face it: Facebook is one of the best companies of all time. Not only does it attract 1.47 billion people to log onto their apps every day, but it also makes a substantial amount of money from each one of them. It is the Coca-Cola of the tech industry, except with much better economics. While explaining the importance of economic moats, Warren Buffett said in the documentary "Becoming Warren Buffett" that if you give a box of See's candies to your girlfriend and you get a kiss, See's candies owns you. We're in the new age of moats here. If you slide into a girl's DM (Direct Messaging on Instagram) and you get a response, Facebook Inc. owns you. No matter how many ads you may have to see, you'll still use their products. Facebook is a very high-quality business.

Why Facebook stock is Where it is now

Image Source: Google

Facebook stock dipped more than 20% after Q2 2018 earnings call. Management communicated to investors that the company's revenue growth will slow down in the future. Facebook Investor Relations has done a great job at keeping Facebook's stock safe from irrational 'investors'. Facebook has always been conservative in its growth expectations and that's one of the reasons why the stock is at 25 times earnings despite an average Year Over Year growth of 48% in revenue and 75% in net income. High flying tech businesses with growth characteristics like Facebook's are valued at 50 to 100 times earnings or more in today's market environment. Here's an excerpt from 2015 10k filing that shows that Facebook's conservative approach to user and revenue growth expectations isn't something new.

Image Source: SEC EDGAR

That said, Facebook's revenue growth slowdown was taken way too pessimistically this quarter and shares plunged 20%, destroying more than one-fifth of Facebook's total value. Given the multiple Facebook's trading at, it looks like investors took the news as if Facebook's revenues were going to decline 7 percent in the next few quarters rather than taking it as its excellent growth was going to slow by just 7 percent. I think that the reason this was taken way too pessimistically was that it occurred right after the Cambridge Analytica incident, which forced investors to link user growth slowdown to things like #DeleteFacebook. Not to mention, the stock price rose more than 40% after the dust from the Cambridge Analytica incident had settled, which priced the stock for a perfect earnings report. The draw-down from earnings day values the company at an earnings multiple that makes it very cheap.

Poor Bearish Arguments

At 25 times earnings, I really wanted to know what the bear case was for a company like Facebook that was growing revenues at an unprecedented rate in its huge scale. Sure enough, articles like these showed up:

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Time and time again, people panic when stocks sell-off, forgetting that the value of a business is the current value of its future profits discounted back at an appropriate rate, and starting to believe that the world is ending. One bearish argument is that the #DeleteFacebook campaign is going to hurt growth very badly and that the stock price is going to decline. While there is a slight chance the former may turn to be true, but linking that to the stock price is one big mistake. This is a company trading at cheaper valuations than some businesses that grow at less than half the rate of Facebook. And in my opinion, it is highly unlikely that #DeleteFacebook is going to be a successful boycott campaign leading to a massive decline in user-growth. Things like #DeleteFacebook come and go. It'll be a thing of the past in a few months. You can tell that by this chart below that shows the search interest in the term #DeleteFacebook on Google:

Image Source: Google Trends

Heading towards some of the more sensible arguments against going long Facebook, one argument is that large investments in security issues and other non-revenue generating expenses will weaken margins. If Mark Zuckerburg wanted to play a quarterly game, he easily could've reduced other R&D costs to make up for quarterly street expectations. But he is focused on creating long-term value for his shareholders. While it is true that security costs are non-negligible, they're still just a small part of the overall expenses of the business. I think it's fair to say that in all of Facebook's history, the most amount of it has had to spend on security costs in one quarter was in Q2 2018, following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Operating margin in Q2 2018 was 38.6%, down from 41.7% in Q2 2017. The world's most expensive PR campaign and cybersecurity spending spree shrank margins by just 3 percentage points. This clearly shows the minimal effect of these costs, which, by the way, will be contributing to the long-term success of Facebook.

Decelerating revenue is another bearish argument on Facebook Inc. This is completely true. It is almost impossible to maintain 50% revenue growth forever when you're cashing $40 billion in yearly revenues. I do believe that growth will decline in the future, and I've added it to my valuation model. But growth won't suddenly go down 20% next year. There are still lots of opportunities in the Asia Pacific and Rest of The World markets where ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) still has to grow to levels closer to US&Canada. What needs to be realized is that an incremental decline in growth for a 25 P/E company growing at 50% is not bad news. The value of a business is all about how much cash you can take out from a business from today till judgment day. I would be happy owning Facebook shares even if the stock market were to close for 10 years tomorrow. If people stop thinking of Facebook as just pieces of shares moving around and start thinking of it as a real business, they'll know that the business is worth much more.

Another bearish view on Facebook is that the lack of a good monetization strategy will lead to a very expensive acquisition by Facebook. When Instagram was bought by Facebook, it had 30 million users and no revenues. Today it's a multi-billion dollar business. I don't think it's fair to say that Facebook can't monetize. Another lesson from the Instagram acquisition is that many people thought that Instagram was a very expensive acquisition by Facebook. Today it looks like Facebook stole Instagram, given the price it paid for it.

Image Source: Google

Similarly, many people think that Whatsapp was a very expensive move by Facebook. While Whatsapp's operating results are still in their earliest stages, I have a lot of conviction in Facebook's team that they'll soon start effectively monetizing Whatsapp, given their successful history in monetizing without alienating their userbase. The team at Facebook is testing payments on Whatsapp in India, and according to them, the feedback is excellent. I also think that Mark Zuckerburg's track record for allocating capital is excellent, and I'm confident that he'll make good investments in R&D and acquisitions in the future.

Valuation:

An economic recession could lead to significantly lower revenues for Facebook as advertisers cut spending. The stock price may go down further in that case. But it'll be a buy no matter how much of a drawdown a bear market causes because, in my opinion, the value of Facebook's business is recession-proof. The value of Facebook's business is its total users. And it's a no-brainer that most of the people are not going to stop using Facebook's products because of an economic recession.

I think that current prices provide a great opportunity for a long-term investment in this common stock. Even with slowing growth in MAU (Monthly Active Users), the economics of Facebook's business is too strong to even remotely justify a bearish argument at 25 times earnings. Over the next twelve months, I expect a multiple expansion to 30 as the market starts realizing that incremental user growth decline and revenue deceleration won't be that big of a problem for the company to continue generating cash. My target price for the next twelve months is $216/share.

In the long run, this company is worth a lot more than what Mr. Market thinks it is today. In the next five years, I expect Facebook to have a Monthly Active Userbase of around 3.5 billion people. This is not a ballpark number. There are two ways that I got to this number. The first method is a bit complex and takes into account some Macro trends in internet usage.

By collecting some data from Number of Internet Users (2016) - Internet Live Stats, I crunched some numbers relating Global Internet Users to the total world population and Facebook's monthly active users as a percentage of total internet users. The available data set from 2013 to 2016 shows that total internet users as a percentage of the total world population are increasing at a slowly decelerating growth rate. On the other hand, total Facebook Monthly Active Users as a percentage of total internet users is increasing at an accelerating growth rate. Continuing these trends gives us a Monthly Active Userbase of 4.546 billion in 2023. The first table fully ignores Chinese internet usage growth, which isn't fair as Facebook is banned in China. So, in order to adjust for China, I made a super-conservative move of deducting the total Estimated Chinese Internet users in 2023 from the result I got in the first table. This gives me a rough estimated facebook MAU of 3.514 billion in 2023.

The second way I got to the 3.5 billion number was through more of a bottom-up calculation approach to Facebook's MAU growth over the next five years, considering slowing growth.

As you can see from the table above, this calculation is taking into account a rapidly slowing rate of user-base growth, which is supposed to destroy the stock price. What's being ignored is the potential for ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) growth in Non-US&Canada regions. For the sake of simplicity, let's assume that ARPU growth also starts decelerating. Here are the numbers:

These calculations project ARPU from each region for the year 2023. Adding the previously estimated regional MAU to the equation gives out a healthy total ARPU of $53.59 for 2023. Going further, I assume an operating profit margin of 35% due to some projected shrinkage caused by higher investments in R&D and possibilities of regulatory expenses in the future. Throwing a fair earnings multiple of 20 gives out a 2023 valuation of $456.00/share, or a little more than $1.3 Trillion. It may seem unlikely, but I am confident that Facebook's advantage in having one of the best positions as a talent center for the brightest people in AI and programming, along with their continued success in allocating capital will make that happen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.