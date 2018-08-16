Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster N V (KKWFF) CEO Peter Berdowski on Half Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminister N.V. (OTCPK:KKWFF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 16, 2018 5:30 AM ET

Executives

Peter Berdowski - CEO

Jans Kamps - CFO

Analysts

André Mulder - Kepler Cheuvreux

Henk Veerman - Kempen & Co

Luuk van Beek - Degroof Petercam.

Thijs Berkelder - ABN AMRO

Operator

Peter Berdowski

Okay, right. Let's get started. Welcome to everybody for the presentation of the Half Year Results. [Operator Instructions] Right. Let's start. The introduction highlights. Structure of the presentation. I will do the beginning and the end. And Jans will cover the figures proper highlights, listing done for you. As you can see, as you've seen.

Revenue has risen slightly by more than 6% but also adjusted for currency effects on a half year half year basis. They don't make a big difference. EBITDA, we've gone down considerably from €225 million to €176 million. Net operating profit has also declined from €75 million to €35 million. The order book is positive as Jans will discuss in more details. It will increase by the end of the year. It has increased by the end of the year especially within dredging where the Singapore operations formalized factor.

The balance sheet is shorter and the solvency has also dropped a bit, most of this is in the impairment of extraordinary charges. And we'll dwell on that too. Jans will shed more light on that. Well, the context within we has looked at that. When we looked at the year figures, full year figures. We-- I told you we were going to look very critically on transport activities especially at the low end of the market, particularly the former Dockwise vessels. The closed -stern vessels when we acquired [Dokua], as we already were in discussion what are we going to focus on, and what do we want to invest in the short and medium term.

Well you won't be surprised we wanted to aim for the top end of the market. The Vanguard type 1 & 2. White Marlin, Black Marlin you name them. On the other hand, we also had the old vessels, don't get me wrong. These are sometimes 30 years old reconverted oil tankers that had also been in the acquisition used for the transport and mobilization of rigs. But also for lower grade transport such as container terminal, cranes and think of the dredging fleet.

We said then we are adopting a fairly pragmatic view. The top side is the spearhead and we are willing to invest in it further. Also to support the transport and insulation policy and the low end, we said as long as we're making money, we are going to continue that. And in the past four years, we've profited from that by making many tens of millions in cash. But gradually, we've seen that the lower end of the market became thinner on the demand side, but the supply side became more competitive, more competitive from Korea and China.

But also think of competition from the Netherlands. So these are old vessels and less competitive if you think of fuel consumption and the sailing speed, and the birth they have so it became more and more difficult to keep those vessels operational. I told you last time EBIT zero, we can't do that, we are already accepting sailing against the negative EBIT but in the past year we reached the point where we went from negative EBIT to negative cash. And then of course the things had come to a head. And we said, when we look ahead do we see any change in the offing? Well, the answer was no.

And if you look ahead, it's inevitable that you need to consider making replacement investments. We looked into that carefully as well, but didn't find that obvious because it is a segment in which we want to continue. Then we started looking whether we could bring the lower end of the fleet together with a competitor. So last year we spoke to a number of Chinese parties, also a Norwegian party. I don't need to mention its name. To see if we could adopt a kind of joint pooling principle, well in a market with over capacity that would be an excellent way to regulate the supply.

We've had many conversations but to no avail, nothing we thought attractive enough or nothing our partners found attractive enough. For instance, a minority position with the Chinese in the joint venture is not a good prospect for me. So at a certain point we said the possibilities for cooperation on that point are non-existent. Then you are alone again and you look ahead which is the point at which we said there's no future in that for us. And then we decided to withdraw from that part of the market. Then you're talking about type 2 vessels 2B and type 3 of dockwise. This covers 11vessels; half of the original fleet.

We had 23 vessels left on our side. It's the smallest part in the asset value but still impairment, a depreciation of those vessels; you're talking about roughly €10 million per ship that we are writing off. To what level are you writing it off then these are endless book keeping discussions you get bogged down and Jans spent many valuable hour on that. But we've managed to convince each other that writing it off --writing them off to ascribe failure would be a fair approach. Also given the fact that we don't intend to sell these vessels to competitors to get €1 million or € 2 million more for them. So what we've said now, these 11 vessels are in a business that we are withdrawing from. And that's the only business they're being used for.

So in principle we're going to say goodbye to these vessels. Five of them had already been laid up in the first half of the year; three of them are now sailing on a project [Teljua] and the remaining three vessels were difficult to make operational. Two of them were going to be laid up anyway. So we are tackling that in one go now. Current obligations of course will be wound up neatly which means that of course you need --you have to do with winding --on winding down costs. We took provision for that on the historical and on the vessel side. Costs for mobilization are involved.

We made the good provision for this and in the end both the vessels were written off to scrap value. And secondly, we also looked at the remaining goodwill at Offshore. Offshore is one cash generator unit in our company and there again we made a very sharp impairment test to see what to do with the goodwill. And that we had to impair the goodwill too. So we're writing down €137 million on assets mostly dockwise, someone or €55 million on offshore and altogether some almost €20 million of winding down of settlement costs were involved.

While we are doing the impairment tests on a semi-annual basis now, we said let's look across the board and see what else there is by way of goodwill in a number of harbor towage joint ventures. All of that goodwill arose when the joint ventures were created. For instance, this recently happened in with Kotug Smit, and then you have the ludicrous situation where you have an activity that you bring together with an activity of colleague in a joint venture. And then you might say, well, nothing's happening, but something does happen because if you bring them together you need to value them. And then they become --they increase in value.

Of course, goodwill arises, goodwill is linked to the EBITDA value of a certain moment after a few years, especially in European ports margins have been under pressure, and structural EBITDA levels are lower. So goodwill that you first needed to create because you went into a joint venture has to be impaired because it is structurally at a lower level. Mostly --most of this is of course an accounting exercise, but we said let's not wait until the end of the year but in corporate this in the interim period. So that is the underlying story. The main thing is the strategic context that we are withdrawing from the low end of the transport market. Of course, in the period behind us, I talked to a lot of problem management from Dockwise.

They told me too that in the run-up to the acquisition of Boskalis too the discussion was already going on what do we want to do with the low end of the fleet. Because they saw that the future was in the high end of the fleet. And the market competition from China was increasing. And a lot of investments would be needed to replace those vessels. So that's the main context for you. If you look at the effect that you're really talking about. Well you are depreciating the assets and you're saving costs there. You're talking about a structural annual EBIT effect of about €20 million write downs €5 million EBIT. So totally-- that the total would be €25 million.

That also indicates that it is quite a loss making activity especially if you relate that to the profit levels that we as a company are making --reaching today. So this by way of introduction because this is important for the effect on the figures. You'll get the opportunity to ask questions about this later. So the floor for Jans now.

Jans Kamps

Yes. Let me have a look at the order books. As you can see this is increase in the first half year especially entrenching, but I'm just going to leave it there because we'll come back to this segment in a little while. Now let's just run through the revenues and operating results by segment. You've got revenue on the top; you've got operating result on the bottom of this slide. Now you can see Dredging and Inland Infra in terms of revenue did somewhat better than the same period last year. The result is pretty much the same. The decline in the first six months of the year was in offshore energy predominantly not so much in terms of revenue, but I have to say Gardline had a few tens of millions revenue which sure certainly compensated more than somewhat.

But if you look at the revenue and if you look at the --basically it was the services side of it that went down. The contracting side was good. Salvage, well, there you can see that the first half year was considerably better than last year. But the result of the division has declined. Why? Well, it's to do with the joint ventures that we were engaged in. Then we have a number of costs non allocated head office divisions and non-recurring income and expenses.

I'm going to come back to there to give you more information about that, but last year we had some rather more positive results. But these six months we came some more one off negative impact results unfortunately. And if you add that all together, you can see what the results are. As I said, it's the decline in offshore energy is a real problem. The operational EBIT is under 50 this year in that €450 million.

So now let me go very swiftly revenue by region. It's a pretty stable picture as you can see. You can see the percentage went through in the Netherlands and the rest of Europe. It's rather stable picture in Europe that 60% Netherlands and the rest of Europe and the other 40% you can see elsewhere. Asia good, Middle East going up and there's a number of contracts there that relate to work in progress. Also at North or South America doing quite well then less well than last year.

Moving to the segments. Dredging and Inland Infra. As you can see revenue is certainly up. There's quite a lot going on there. As you can see in the Middle East and in India. These are Duqm in Oman which is underway work-in-progress a major progress a program and then there's JNPT in India. This led to the fact -- let's just go through to it make more sense if you look at the hoppers and the utilization. You can see 37 weeks per annum dredging upper utilization. Now that's pretty good, fleet utilization better than of the first six months of last year.

Moving on to Cutters. Well you can see that the utilization of cutters is now is now 14. It was the same as the first six months of last year, but if you look at the year figures, it's somewhat different; Helios as well is something that is important to keep an eye on. In the second half of last year, things picked up more in terms with cutters. And the Duqm project was using or contributing a great deal to cutter utilization. It's now turning water if I may say that make Swiss myself thus, but in the months to come this is going to pick up soon.

That's a very big cutter that Helios won and this is going to lead to the current cutter utilization. Just a switch back now to the previous slide. We've got good utilization of the hopper especially the bigger hoppers. These are really working full-time. We've got higher EBITDA you can see a pretty stable margin of EBITDA with respect to last year. Somewhat lower in operating results, but that's because of Helios. So there were a number of rough estimates that we didn't see last year. A €5 million we got from net results from ventures and associates last year, only €1 million this year.

This is the explanation of the higher EBITDA for Dredging but a lower margin. We had a very positive contribution from Dutch in Inland infra activities. In line I have to say with what happened to last year. We're talking about 4% margin here. Order book, well that's gone up, hasn't a good deal with respect to the beginning of last year. We've got two projects in Singapore which has driven the order book increase. The Singapore Tuas and the Singapore polder. There's going to be quite an extensive completion time over there.

So there's a fat tail to this order book if you will. A quarter will be concluded this year, a quarter next year of the order book. In other words this is a good deal in the pipeline. And about a third of this order book will be completed after moving 2020.

Moving now on to the next segment, Offshore Energy. Well contracting part of offshore energy with projects such as the VBMS those cable-laying projects with Aberdeen which was concluded at the beginning of this year. That was the construction of the Aberdeen wind farm and Nord Stream 2 that was something which we started to - we started that the first successful campaign for rock dumping there. And also TurkStream pipeline in Turkey that's going well despite the vagaries currently taking place in the Turkish economy.

So in terms of turnover or revenue we're doing quite well pretty stable at the beginning of the year, and all going well but the result at the end of the day is not so happy as it was last year. But the real declined, the real decline is in the service it's not in contracting. Contracting doing well, Seabed Intervention cable line but services revenue decline. Subsea Services Middle East okay; Africa okay; North Sea, well we have the winter season there. That has an impact. We extended our fleet last year with DSVs.

We bought one of those. These are the deep sea vessels. This required quite a lot of input to get to DSVs up to scratch in such a short time, but I have to say as yet these DSVs at least have entailed costs are not really contributed to the result. But then is exactly what Peter just pointed to with regards to transport activities. And once again low end at heavy marine transport market, the HMT market is really bad. The vanguard and similar vessels at the top end of the market were totally utilized full-on.

But as I say the top end and lower end couldn't be more different. The ships on the top end made a very positive contribution to EBITDA. Clear black figures well in the black in EBIT somewhat less than last year because we had some major projects last year, which have been included on the spot market. Of course, the prices are on a tight. Having said that, a considerable contribution for the top-end ships but are the low end as Peter said, there are structural problems. We've got to the breakeven level of an EBIT and now it's negative. Indeed in terms of EBIT results now they're well underwater.

Gardline, well let me just a few words about Gardline. At this time, a year ago exactly we acquired Gardline in the first six months. They have been contributing to the bottom line here doing well from the very get to Gardline is on full revs going better than we had even thought it would. Of course, the extent of contribution from Gardline is nonetheless somewhat constrained because that is not a huge operation, but I have to say that with respect to the expectations that we had of what would come in for the first year after acquisition, it's better than we thought.

So much has been concluded. I have to say very good for the first year of Gardline. Moving on to the next segment Towage and Salvage. Salvage had a good half year, last year not much going on but this year in quite a lot was going on. A number of important projects. First of all, the saving --the mega container Salvage of Maersk that you recall burst into flame in the Arabian Sea. The Maersk owner, the ultra large container ship and the financial settlement of that will still be concluded. We got some money up front of course but that the full settlement still has to come in.

Combination of factors that we had very good revenue in the first six months of Salvage. And pretty good order book as well in terms of Salvage products coming in there. Towage, however and in contrast had somewhat lower result than the year before. Currency effects played a role here, but that actually was the smallest component of the decline. Some joint ventures as you can read from the screen were impacted, not so much in terms of volumes because Towage has still got a lot of business there. But the problem was is that the competition hotted up and there's quite a lot of pricing pressure specifically in the container business.

So we've had to have a very close look at the valuations here. As Peter said and we had to adjust them. Looking at the overall Towage financials including joint ventures on a 100% basis, that's the picture revenue some minor decline. A part of that --a third of that you can see currency affects; two-thirds to do with volumes, EBITDA and the operating results declined, half of that was due to currency decline because of the dollar priced activities. Because the dollar last year was much stronger than it was in the first six months of this year, you will be well aware.

Moving on to Holding and Eliminations. I did mention that before, we've got non allocated head office cost €30 million on a yearly basis. The first half of last year there was one off costs for real estate. Now this year for the one-off costs and expenses you can see that some things have costs have been invested in improving projects, but it's not really going to change the financials much.

Okay, well I've set out in a row here something which will be of interest to all, extraordinary charges. First of all, you've got impairment assets. This was the transport ships at the lower end €137 million, impairment of remaining goodwill of dockwise is €155 million because you will recall this is to do with goodwill embedded in the transaction that we conducted then the offshore division. So we've written down that and then the wind down provisions as you can read here. These are contracts that still have to be concluded with the low end transport side of the fleet.

And then harbor Towage; well there is €88 million here the impairment embedded goodwill with joint ventures, Keppel Smit Towage and Kotug Smit. If we were to move on now to the balance sheet. And not a great deal to say about. You can see the impact of the write down, goodwill, materials and the book value of two joint ventures. You can see as well in the first half of the year net debt has increased a bit why? Well, that has to do with working capital. Working capital has somewhat less negative than it was last year.

I'll come back to that in a little while. Net debt remains within the area that we order --the parameters that we thought there's no structural change here. A balance sheet solvency, well, we've got 56.2% declined somewhat because the impairment charge is from the 60.6 in last year. And net debt EBITDA, well, with respect to the covenants is 0.9x. So we're well within the covenants and the debt situation is good. Capital expenditure, where you can see we sold for €15 million.

We acquired for €76 million, overall the CapEx is €91 million. There's the sister ship of Helios and at the beginning of this year the Boka was commissioned and we have also improved some of our vessels, the [hark hand] vessel. Dry-docking €25 million; €5 million to € 50 million on a yearly basis. So it dry-docking expensive business. We can easily cover that with our cash flow. Cash flow you can see here from this slide almost €140 million. Cash flow less than the year before but still fine.

Investments, you can see, yes, that we can certainly do all the investments that we want to. So you see the cash part of the dividend expenditure for 2017, three quarters of dividends will be in cash --excuse me three quarters in shares and a quarter in cash. So we had this share buyback program €17 million. And I was talking about the increase of net debt. Where does that come from? Well, it comes from working capital. With more than a €100 million in going into that at the beginning of this year Because we've had a major outflow of working capital. Why? Because we had a number of projects with --which have been concluded? So is a structural decrease here but it didn't play into the first six months of this year.

This first six months, it's the seasonal effects of nine years out of ten. You have an outflow of working capital on the first six months of the year. This think of VBMS diving activities, all that clients of course in the winter period, And at the end of the year all the work that's been concluded in the summer and the autumn. And the money comes in. So it's essentially a seasonal pattern that we can see here, which as I said because nine years out of ten. And then as the year goes by we get milestone payments of tens of millions of euros. Something nothing to worry about here .There's nothing structurally different that you see here on this sheet.

I think that's about it over to you Peter.

Peter Berdowski

All right. Winding up now with the outlook. The total market picture has not really changed in essence in comparison with the rest of the year. As I said in my introduction, the volumes in dredging are reasonably stable, and as are the margins according to the indications I gave earlier on from 8% to 10%. That's what we're still seeing, no real change there then. Offshore Energy, well we have a fairly well filled portfolio of contracting projects. North Stream is running well and continuing in the second half of the TurkStream. We've started now --cautious start in the first half of the year, but that is also looking good now.

We are well in control there. So it'll definitely make a good contribution to the results. And we've got a number of cable-laying projects still going on. And all proceeding as planned. So negative --no negative for contracting for the second half of the year. Of course, in Services we have a bleeder that we are removing now. I indicated the effect of that to you already. So that will definitely be tangible in the second half of the year as well.

Towage is stable at the levels as they are today. So I don't expect major differences in the second half in the year all things being equal. And Salvage as Jans said, the first half year was good. We've got a well filled portfolio and the follow-up project for the Maersk has also come our way. We can clean it in dry-docks. I said this morning I've seen some photos of that. I had to check whether I was looking at genuine or at the Maersk but it was definitely the Maersk, and it's quite an impressive picture. It's a fast job to clean that. And then in the Dubai dry-dock [sables sever] it and in China they are going to add a new portion to it because they want to re-commission it, but needs to be done at some pace.

I tax I value that at some €40 million so that's cost-plus basis so for Salvage the rest of this year looks very robust. So all-in- all, I'm not negative about the second half of the year. This also leads to a substantial improvement of the result as we see it now for the second half in comparison with first half of this year. CapEx was relatively low at 90. We still think that 250 should be our aim and we are taking into consideration that we should succeed in strengthening our position in the meantime, for instance buyer through the purchase of a CSV but if not we shall remain substantially below that.

I said that while adding on to my quote. We see some more activities taking place in the area of tendering especially as regards offshore. On the one hand because we are also approached for tenders that we did not qualify for in the past in the installation area, that was positive for instance. Also because we see some more activities picking up slowly on the fixed structure side really. In the Middle East is the hot spot for that at this moment. There's a lot of floating operations as well. We are starting with a beautiful picture that you see from the transport of the [FA 67] by the Vanguard.

What's that thing dangling under the FPSO, well that's the Vanguard that is really a game-changer because it's the first time ever that such a large FPSO was actually transported? And that's caused some upheaval in the market and meanwhile we've approached all import suppliers of FPSOs with this concept, also to give them some insight into what the advantages are for speed, reliability, flexibility and dry work onboard if necessary that took place in this case as well.

Also the weather sensitivity, there was a nice anecdote a second FPSO had to go the same way from China. It left two weeks earlier. That was on a tradition by means of traditional wet, it needs to round the cape but they need calm weather otherwise they can't run the cape. And they ended up in a bad situation. So they had to make a standstill for two weeks. And in the meantime the Vanguard passed them. It left two weeks later and it also arrived two weeks earlier. So that was duly observed and noted by all these parties. So in the end there was four weeks of difference in comparison with the winter.

So four weeks earlier in the field, well, I don't need to explain that here well this is a flexibility and slack that you create for the yard as well. The insurance costs of a tow are also considerably lower in comparison with those involved in a wet tow. So this has resulted in discussions now being conducted with a number of players. And we do see this as a concept. We'll also talk to SPN meanwhile about a number of projects if this pans out further then we are seriously considering investing in a second type Vanguard vessel because you need full backup for customers especially if it turns into a substantial business.

It's not yet to a point where we've reached that decision, but I am saying given the large number FPSO is coming on for the next three to five years, and with the new concept that we can offer a customers, we expect to continue this in a very serious way. We are not saying goodbye to transport or HMT heavy marine transport at all. We think that's a very interesting business and we think we can still be distinctive in that part of the market. And there's a combination of the transport but also they hook up of the ships. So we can offer much more there.

So there we will see more activities in the coming period. I'm not talking about 2019 by the way, but this is really 2020-2021 for that period in particular we see fixed structures as well as floating structures developing more activities coming our way. As regards the strategy that we communicated to you last year in which we acted on, there is no change at all as far as I'm concerned. Not in our insights either. We are simply cutting off the tail in order to raise the head a bit faster, but our focus is emphatically on transport installations on the high end of the market.

We do have the ambition to do so with partners at present. We are speaking with three Korean shipyards about partnerships in the area of transport and installation. And they also see good prospects there. So I have no reason at all to doubt or diverge from the road. We've not started on especially when we see more opportunities in the future, nor as my opinion changed about the time it will take before this market will pick up. It'll take longer than 2019. So we don't expect that to be earlier than 2020-2021. So nothing new on that front either. So that was an extra comment on the outlook.

Now I'd like to give you the opportunity to ask questions. So please state your name and company. Who can I give the floor to?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

André Mulder, Kepler Cheuvreux

André Mulder

André Mulder, Kepler Cheuvreux. Yes. Few questions about the charges, Jans. The 137 I can place the 157 related to offshore wind I think. Have changed your opinion there on margins?

Jans Kamps

What I said this is one cash generating unit. We can make no distinction within that cash generating unit between the different parts of it. That's one unit and one unit is tested says Peter. We are not pessimistic about wind at all. I believe absolutely not in the contrary we think that in terms of how we've seen this, it is one part though of a greater whole. And it is the other part of that CGU that's had the negative effect. And as I say to you Andre, we've had a look at that in given an extra critical view. But the goodwill has nothing to do with wind; it is true that it occurred when we took over Boka.

André Mulder

So your expectations are unchanged? That you still see 37.

Peter Berdowski

I see the 88, exactly is that fully under the associates, the answer is yes to that.

Jans Kamps

Yes, it's goodwill embedded in the thing of the associates, all the associates have their own value which is a result of the book value at Kotug Smit We've had our own book value also for joint ventures. We've formed and goodwill that arose. They're all in the item book value of an associate. That's another test of course and the goodwill test and the value of the participation. So in these two joint ventures it's been removed largely.

André Mulder

Okay. Looking at Dockwise, the vessels that you are taking out of service they've been why written off to scrap, but you could also sell them because you are no longer active in that segment.

Peter Berdowski

No. I said we're not going to help new competitors. We're not going to give them or sell them because we're going to make more competition for us, but we're going to be more pragmatic. We have sold in the past a ship which could be a platform in a port, power plant on it, well, okay that's if we can do it like that there's no threat. And if it gets more income than scrap fair enough, but we have at the moment valued them at the price we get from a Turkey scrap yard tomorrow.

André Mulder

You mentioned 11 vessels I thought. There were 12 in that segment. Did you get out one? What kind of revenue was involved there?

Peter Berdowski

It is tens of millions; it is peanuts of course, and a very negative EBIT.

André Mulder

In the pass you also mentioned that you might take out some share legs. Has anything happened there?

Peter Berdowski

Well share legs that we wanted, it was included last time. The majority is the transport ships from Dockwise. But we've also critically looked at AHTS, the ATSS and we said that a number of those have been revalued a fair market value not because we want to get rid of them. But we want to make sure that they're not in the way but they are very small. We've looked at everything and it's all included. Also fair amount ships, also included in this.

Operator

Henk Veerman, Kempen & Co

Henk Veerman

Henk Veerman, Kempen & Co. Two questions about dredging first. Firstly, you indicate in your press release that you are slightly more positive in comparison with last year and seeing --looking at large projects over the market, my first question what's the reason for this? Can you give an --few example of major projects now that it is --you have more certainty about them coming through the market? And the second question is related to that. What do you see taking place in the world in terms of utilization of the total dredging fleet? Because I think that is one of the best indicators of the margins that you will tender for when you are involved in big projects?

Peter Berdowski

The answer from Peter. Well, yes, if you look at 2017 we had somewhat lower utilization. This year we did well with hoppers because that's really the key here. With 37 weeks, in the past 33 weeks for Nord is 23 other companies are utilizing less. So we are very successful head above the rest of the competition. The entire industry, if I look at that, it's about 27 weeks. Now that of course is somewhat low for the hoppers because 35 weeks is healthy utilization of the industry as a whole. 40 in the past, it was very good but if we can do 35 per year, 35 weeks per year utilization that's good.

Now of course you've got a lot of working going on in the world. If you want to really get back to 40. So that's the discipline in the market right now. As I say the margins in the next six months came to be on the basis of that day. It is a very thin market with pretty restricted utilization. So this is the utilization level that we can expect right now. Some companies are more successful than others, but nobody is waiting for the promised land. So if I look to the future, I don't see major changes likely to take place here with respect to the dredging market.

Indonesia, quite a lot going on there, in Makassar, we're developing the harbour Kalimantan as the petrochemical hub. This Korean party, he's going to involve in that. Philippines, well too good to be true yet we have a concrete tender procedure for a multi-year work over there. The concession would be for the entire project. Now whether or not it's all going to come down the pipeline as we hope, I don't know. The other party has launched an IPO to get the equity that worked out well. And they're busy looking for the rest of the financing. But it's a serious project.

India, well port developments is a great tender in Tuticorin in the south of India. In Australia, New Zealand Lyttelton. We took on that's pretty good fairway. It's going to work there. Duqm, well Duqm is exciting. If Helios is back in business, I think there's going to be more work in coming towards us about €50 million more. That would mean that we would be making money with Helios, and then there is the Saudi, Qatar canal well something seems to be happening there because of the higher oil price of course. But who knows.

Kuwait, access canal, a lot of hopper work involved there. Major project, Dubai, land reclamation work for the expo Abu Dhabi. We've got a number of initiatives of Ireland's for petrochemical development. We're doing a joint venture with Heintz and our old Greek friend [Indiscernible] elsewhere we got financed. We have to see what happens for the new government. €300 million Tava cutter work in Saudi Arabia. So Middle East looking good. Africa, Ghana development of a whole new port there. Kenya Phase 2 Mombasa. We're working there with our Japanese colleagues. Mozambique LNG, we're looking at --taking the first steps with Axis channel to develop LNG in Mozambique.

If that really comes to fruition that will be very good because a lot of work there. In Europe, the Netherlands has quite a lot of work in infra. At the rest of Europe is pretty quiet although the deepening of the Elbe in Germany is now on the market. The five or six parties who've been in are going to be involved in the tender at the end of the year. €350 million is the prize there, but permits of course are important. In the Americas, in Ecuador, big developments there. Difficult developments but serious market developments.

Chile, Greenfield San Antonio I mentioned about that where we expect to start in 18 months time. We're talking a €1 billion project. Then Panama work. LNG in Canada. We are pre FIT there with Shell. But you hear quite a lot of positive reports there, but we're just sitting and waiting and being patient there. Then MOF then pre-qualification for Roberts Bank. We will probably be postponed to the second part of 2019, a lot going on --a lot going on in the Middle East of course. That's very important. Then of course were the materials operating facility.

Henk Veerman

Okay, thank you. Two questions on Offshore Energy. Firstly, you indicate in your press release you want to focus on the high end of the s-curve, also with the type zero and type one vessels that you will have left, you just indicated an area where you can grow as FPSO transport. Are there any other activities or act where that you want to develop further in connection with the commodity picture of this fleet having been ceased altogether. The competition in Asia in the commodity areas, is there --what's the risk let say within 5 to 10 years? The Asians will also end up in the higher segment and start competing with you there. Is that risk in calculating?

Peter Berdowski

Well of course is a risk. The competitions aren't sitting on their hands, but the thing is we try to assess where we can be distinctive, where we can ahead above everybody else. But it's a constant rat race trying to --you don't want to slip down the slippery pole. Listen, with respect to the ambitions that we have in terms of offshore. Let me look at our corporate business plan, which we haven't changed one iota of that. We wanted to transport and installation but at the top end of the market on floating installations, also for fixed installations. And as I said earlier, an example of that is the LTA tender which is running for a Saudi Aramco. Now there are only four parties left in the game now.

And so Saudi Aramco is going to take a decision. The fact that we've got down to --we're in the last four. I think is a clear confirmation that our strategy is paying dividends. Now you work together for this with the yard for the construction part of the contract. This will be Lamprell in that case, but there could be other yards [High Endi] as I said to you that we have an agreement with them as well and the Marion fill development in Saudi Aramco.

Well, we don't qualify for that because that is one step above us, but [High Endi] of course; it's something we'll talk about. So we can do the transport and installation activities with them. But it's the upper segment, the top end segment of the transport not just transporting something specific with a unique ship like the FPSO. But I have to say we could go even further in transport and installation. It doesn't have to be with their Dockwise ship. You could do that with a different sort of a barge over shorter distances. I mean as I say in Saudi, you just barges would be good for short distances.

So we want to have a whole variety menu of possibilities, but the point is how unique you are in one of the activities or in one of the assets? The stronger you are in being able to offer a combination. So if we look at the commodity ships and everything, fair enough we can do it but 20 other of our competitors can do it as well.

Henk Veerman

Okay, all right. Question about the Bokalift 1. Could you give me an update on the backlog and as the time come yet to for a sister vessel seeing that the market as it is the?

Peter Berdowski

The Bokalift as of this commissioning was being used for one of our valued colleagues East Anglia, but things aren't going wholly according to plan. The result of that is that we're going to be busy for longer Bokalift it will East Anglia till the end of the year. Next year, well, we're tendering for a number of wind farm projects. We may not be the main contractor. We may be a subcontractor, but if we get back to Bokalift, what I think is extremely positive about that. Is that --there was a very complex rebuilding. It wasn't a vessel that was developed initially as a lifting ship.

So a lot this happened to that and that has been commissioned although a few bumps in the driveway here, but there's been virtually no out time. So I'm happy that I'm happy that the concept is working well. And the performance is up to scratch. A second sister ship is not in our plans. Why? Well, we think a sister ship would be a copy but we are thinking we don't want a copy of Bokalift 1. We're thinking of Bokalift 2 which would be a different platform. We're thinking about that and we will take an investment decision at the end of the year. Should this be done? Should we go ahead with this? Then we would start next year with the building?

I don't want to get ahead of myself here, but we're looking at that very seriously. It would be another size of ship, size of cranes and with a broader utilization than the Boka 1. But also an excellent platform.

Operator

Luuk van Beek of Degroof Petercam.

Luuk van Beek

A question you indicated that the EBIT of offshore energy will improve in the second half of the year. You have a support of €10 million on the depreciation side. Leaving that out for consideration do you still expect an improvement or is that unclear for now?

Jans Kamps

No, it's Jans. Yes, we do expect an improvement even including the €10 million.

Luuk van Beek

And the dividend, well, last year it was kept dividend at €1 as a signal that you saw the bottom of the market being reached. This year it will probably be below the bottom on base of your guidance. Can you indicate whether you want to maintain that level?

Jans Kamps

Are you talking about the year the figures or the half-yearly figures? Now I don't really want to go on --now what we're trying to do is get stability, stability is the name of our game. Let's say we haven't changed our approach here. And we have from all the impairments, our non-cash, the accounting impairments but if you look at what is underlying, if I look at the quality of the balanced shape, and the quality of the cash flow. I don't think anything has changed much.

I don't want to try to look in the crystal ball and say what it's going to be in the future, but what we communicated in the past doesn't change.

Operator

Thijs Berkelder, ABN AMRO

Thijs Berkelder

I would like to discuss offshore energy some more. What I actually see or have seen in the first half €475 million. How much of that is contracting and how much of it is services related?

Jans Kamps

Thanks. I know you really like to cut the figures apart. We've lost [Martane] about the half of it was services and about 45% now that was a answer from [Martane]

Thijs Berkelder

All right. And then the €49 million EBITDA. Is the minus in services and is the rest contracting?

Jans Kamps

It is a positive EBITDA for services. And negative the low end of the dockwise fleet, and a positive for the top part.

Thijs Berkelder

So on balance services it is still positive? Ideally positive. That's clear. DBMS, offshore and costly offshore wind, now correct you cables. Also the €475 million --

Jans Kamps

Yes, well, the first six months. Yes. That's about right.

Thijs Berkelder

Clear. Dividend, Saudi Aramco, decommissioning. Have you've got some work in your backlog for decommissioning?

Peter Berdowski

Yes, yes. Bokalift work is a backlog and that's going to be carried out. Vulcan & Viking work so we've got some smaller projects in decom with smaller installations. And we have flexibility to carry projects out when we want to. So I mean this is --it's very helpful. There are of course a number of milestones which occasionally have to be met.

Thijs Berkelder

Clear. You just discussed the Bokalift or a possible potential Bokalift two, existing platforms, two cranes?

Jans Kamps

Twice, 2x, 5,000.

Thijs Berkelder

2x, 5,000 not on two hulls?

Jans Kamps

Then it would be a sister vessel. And one in the middle, but it's a substantially big vessel. That's what we are talking.

Thijs Berkelder

Right. Your margin guidance for dredging.

Jans Kamps

8 to 10

Thijs Berkelder

In the first half you were above that.

Jans Kamps

But I was saying that's intake and how things work out in the end; there are so many parameters in between time. The look at the market and you look at the --take the temperature look at the margins can be taken out of that. Of course it can be a number of things which can have an impact on that. And that of course doesn't impact on the end result.

Thijs Berkelder

And that is at 37 weeks right. So high utilization.

Jans Kamps

Yes, right. Yes, high material utilization.

Thijs Berkelder

And in the second you expect more or less the same margin as in the first half.

Jans Kamps

Yes. The same or a little bit more than.

Thijs Berkelder

Although your Helios is fully at work.

Jans Kamps

Yes. But I mean if you put that against 37 weeks hopper utilization. Now of course a full utilization of Helios has its impact.

Thijs Berkelder

But what is the utilization for your large hoppers in the second half?

Jans Kamps

That were left in the second --first half but if you everything --you add it all up, I think we'll have pretty comparable year with what we know now.

Thijs Berkelder

There's also EFA ING, the joint venture partners. Is it easy when you say we want to make impairment? So how do you do that?

Peter Berdowski

This impairment of what we have on our books IFRS doesn't --I mean they've lost me a bit IFRS but actually we've got the joint venture at a certain level in our books. In that you've got asset value and you've got accumulated profit from the past. If it wasn't paid out in dividends and goodwill is in there. And as I said to earlier, I mean you've got two rabbits in a corner just to give -- you buy them for five and all of a sudden there were 20. IFRS looks at the whole thing, and they look at the whole valuation of joint ventures on our balance sheet.

You've got a figure on that but you don't really know much, doesn't tell you much because you've got a few hundred million goodwill not necessarily in the joint value, but as a valuation of that we've done on the balance sheet. And now all of a sudden it's got more value, but it doesn't necessarily taking place from the joint venture. Now maybe the joint venture partner has a whole different auditor, who suggests that it should be treated different.

Thijs Berkelder

So that's not odd.

Peter Berdowski

Yes. I try to explain that in diplomatic language, but it's not easy. What it leads to all of this, we try to manage this that on a yearly basis, you have to look at things again and some years you make a profit because it makes the values gone up. And some years, you're not making so much money, say, oh it's worth less, but it's all got to do with the profit and loss. I hope you follow all of this but we look at what might happen by the end of the year. and we've tried to take our bitter medicine now to make sure that we don't do to yo-yo.

Thijs Berkelder

So you've looked at together and all the different items. Do you know the fixed assets combined for all those joint ventures often?

Jans Kamps

A few hundred millions. I actually added it all up. Yes. Hundreds of millions because as Peter says goodwill is the bulk of the rest of the value is in the fixed asset of course. It's accumulated to money or accounts payable to look and the joke at the end of the day is that if you look at the performance on one side and the debts on the other, you try and put it together but what you would really expect it's what's the EBITDA, what's the accumulated cash in the joint ventures, what is the total value of the joint ventures, the worth of them. And then the 50%, what would that be worth.

So enterprise value equity et cetera divided by two. That would show that the joint venture ready for us. That would make sense. However, under IFRS that's not what you put on your balance sheet. And I say to you if you look at the total revenue and you look at EBITDA and you look at the debt, you can come out with your own result about the enterprise value of these joint ventures. Surely, there are our benchmarks for this kind of thing. And that would actually give you a better grip on the value than what's on the balance sheet. But unfortunately, we have to report in such fashion because of the IFRS on the balance sheet.

Now this is what we've done. We've looked at this in very conservative fashion.

Jans Kamps

We've got €70 million of joint ventures on the balance sheet. If you add everything up, you can see and you put 90% of that and you see the book value.

Peter Berdowski

Yes, the value in our books but there's obviously much disagreement about what the value in the book and the real value.

Thijs Berkelder

Right, thank you. Well what exactly happened to the dividend? To the cash payment and I think you had shares that you'd bought back earlier. How am I to see that simply?

Jans Kamps

Are you talking about cash flow for the first €36 million was the cash part of the dividend in 2017. €130 million, put it this way, dividend was €130 million. We pay €36 million in cash and the rest in scrip.

Thijs Berkelder

But you'd already acquired those shares earlier. So the cash portion of the shares--

Jans Kamps

Yes but that was last year, it was 2017. In cash flow terms last year, the bulk of the scrip dividends for --in other words the shares for 2017 we bought last year and we've got about 17 million this year already bought in.

Thijs Berkelder

Finally a question about the offshore wind market. In the past you showed us a graph to see is rather bumpy or lumpy. But it seems as if a large portion of those projects coming up in the next few years have already been tendered for or almost tendered for. Are you noticing anything in the supply chain in terms of problems with planning, whether these are installation vessels or cable-laying vessels or foundations? It's not so busy that this is going to be a problem at this moment.

Peter Berdowski

No. This is Peter. The subsea seven the sewer heavy-lift, SEMA offshore and the cables, number of people find this interesting. And then it's become a wind installation vessel. I don't see a big sea change in the market here. There's a degree of stability, but 2019, well if you want lumpiness, look to 2019 and have a look --and see what's happening in the wind farm market. I don't think it's going to be any wind in 2019. And maybe 2020-2021, it's going to take off for the bang. Thijs, listen, the wind parts have all been tended out and they've been allocated there based on the 11-12 megawatts, but the question is what's going to be the size of wind parts in 2021, 2021-22, we don't know.

The wind farms that we have right now, I mean I actually think that for installation business that these are the last fat years, and all parties who are going to be busy with these businesses in 2019-2020 in the installation side, they're going to be working in an extremely competitive environment because there are zero subsidy peripherals. And that's what I hear from everybody. They are squealing. There squeaking as they're the pips are being squeezed. And it seems to me --does that mean that work has to -- you're going to have to take work in Taiwan because they're still busy with wind parts. But it's a bit of an adventure isn't?

It's a bit of an adventure to go and do business there with local suppliers, contractures. Things that can change a lot. So I have to say I don't see demand really rocketing. Yes, of course, Taiwan it's going to need some help but that's going to --there are a lot of challenges. America small-scale, so we're looking towards Europe, but there's a new round of concessions in the UK and in Germany, but you need that in order to keep all the manufacturers busy. The huge amount of manufacturing involved in factories. They have to keep running. So we have to a bit reluctant and quiet about this specifically about turnkey projects, PCI projects and I see parties leaping into projects, taking responsibility for jacket.

Thijs Berkelder

That's another question. You don't have an active policy to work to gain €600 million contracts.

Peter Berdowski

We have an active policy to keep out of that. And listen, if for example another party wants to shoulder risks, fine. Look at Lamprell; they could build the jackets for East Anglia. They had a lot of problems with that. Now the jackets are in fleecing there or standing in a nice row. They ever look at them but they are not exactly as they should be. So they need more coatings; they need more welding; people are waiting and you can say, well, fair enough it's their problem. Yes, it may be that Boka ship has been hired in to deliver those that product.

So it's all very well to point to Lamprell says, it's their responsibility or a patroller the final cuts, their responsibility but you still get caught in the middle here. And it's all very well. You say it's not your fault. You didn't do it; you didn't cause the problem, but the less you still have the problem. This is a classic issue. You've seen that before. We've seen that before. And to sail safely between [scuba and cherub] this here is very difficult. So being active is fine, but I don't want to wait myself down with unforeseeable risks.

I talk to my colleagues in the business and everybody says that the risks are bit by a bit being shifted to us. And they're getting more and more considerable. Look --look in Belgium, it's somewhat different if you're working for Spanish friends in Taiwan then it's a whole different ballgame.

Thijs Berkelder

Clear.

Peter Berdowski

So our competitors are also aware that everything is changing. That the background has changed, sure, there are interesting parts of this business, but prudence and caution and caveats are the name of the game. It's going to get worse in years to come.

Operator

Thijs Berkelder

Thank you. Might differ back the idea. The €88 million depreciation for the two JVs. Were they loss making?

Peter Berdowski

No. It's what I said earlier on. If you create something you have to value it. You do that on a bit of stream and projections. A few years later down the road and the entire market has declined. Then you say, well, I had an EBITDA which was at let say 100% and now it's 70% or 60% because the market has declined. What that means that the goodwill, because the goodwill looking down the road it has to be adjusted. It doesn't mean that the business is loss making if you see what I mean. It's all to do with the valuation methodology. Cash flow and EBITDA and you look in the future.

So you see that you're at a different level and the value in the books it's different; the delta unfortunately it goes for your P&L. Otherwise you could say who cares. In the past, we didn't put --you didn't want to put there anybody with any common sense. Well, I mean look at solvency. You say it's declined. Nobody looks at solvency including goodwill. Goodwill is a bit who cares. However, it's really difficult, it causes us a lot of concern, but it's a storm in a tea cup.

Thijs Berkelder

Clear. A question about Andre said the revenue of the loan value --you did difficult to transport. I think you said there are dozens of billions revenue. Was that a semi-annual or full year base?

Jans Kamps

Yes. That's low end, isn't it? You're talking about rental paid for the ships.

Thijs Berkelder

Yes. For me can you indicate what these swing factors was in the holding costs? Book gain in the first half of 2017. I couldn't find it back in your report. Can you indicate how big that has been and what the negative impact was of the exceptional since the first year half year 2018?

Jans Kamps

If you come back to what I said, the structural cost of items of recurring okay is about €30 million, a bit less than that per year on a yearly basis. €15 million on a six-month basis. Last year it was €13 million where you can see the swing factor is €2 million. So you've got a book profit of €2 million here. Incidentals, non-recurring if you look at this about €1 million. And I think it'll be a bit less at the end of the year, but structural items there is about and €30 million and €35 mil on a yearly basis.

Thijs Berkelder

Well, the Bokalift, the two cranes what I think of when you talk about an existing platform?

Peter Berdowski

Well, it's something that floats. The move doesn't cost too much, and it's something we've already got. Now I'm just joking. You've got to think about an old drilling vessel which is --which people can't sell.

Thijs Berkelder

It's not in your own fleet. It is an existing fleet.

Peter Berdowski

Well, I don't -- it might be. No, we've never been active in drilling. We had a look at sorts of vessels which might fit into our idea of what a good and stable platform that might be. And a drilling ship pretty good, doesn't have to --a lift ship, the lifting --excuse me doesn't have to sail much and neither this drilling ship. Drilling ships are very solidly built and the second generation for this can't be used anymore for drilling, aren't used in drilling. So these are the kind of vessels that might be interesting for us. And we've had a look and we're thinking about things pretty much like that.

If we're going to build a new lifting ship, but I have to say right now a way of thinking that it could be a very interesting project. Because if you look at the costs, it doesn't if you build a new one that's going to cost a lot. If you buy a drilling ship doesn't cost a lot. And it's a very interesting, and if you don't have to transport it too far, well.

Thijs Berkelder

I'm not fully clear as to why you are not going towards the Bokalift two when you're talking about lines of 12 megawatts than 80% of installation vessels are out of work because they're too light?

Peter Berdowski

The answer is that installation ships are there to install the turbines. To come up with a floating solution for putting in turbines with the precision and accuracy that you do. I don't think it's possible. There are certain companies who think that it is possible. But I continue --the slight variation at the bottom is reflected at the top of the turbine big deviation. And the turbine installation market is difficult market. Bokalift one is not suitable for that, absolutely not and Bokalift two much more suitable. But supposing you're not just going to be putting the turbine blades. And we are going to do something else then with the Bokalift two couldn't probably do more.

So I don't want to be a one-trick pony for wind energy. I think it's far too small market for that. But if we've got a vessel that can play a number of games it can be in oil and gas and then Bokalift two that we're looking at, is we want something that can get down into a few thousand meters. And then you can play different markets within the most stable fitting platform that you've got. But to go all-in with that it's not a good idea. Yes, you're not going to make it.

Thijs Berkelder

For the next two years do you have out there called the CapEx plans?

Peter Berdowski

No, not much has changed from what we presented earlier. CSV of course is on our list. The cutter suction vessel, but we don't need it for tomorrow. We will need it in for projects in 2020-2021 but there's no great hurry for that the Bokalift two. We have told you that we de facto. We've got at the platform already. So you'd have to get the cranes et cetera. Also I said that we're looking at Vanguard two if the FPSO market remains interesting and keeps being driven. But then you got major investments there, and we're looking at candidates that we might be able to acquire the subsidiaries from Gardline for example.

But I'm not talking about €500 million or €600 million or €700 million. I'm looking at the money that we're going to be generating over the years to come. Can we finance our investments with that? I think it will be sources for course there and we've got deals with banks. It should we need to make a bigger step forward that we could go there.

Thijs Berkelder

Are there any investments to be expected in dredging, small cutter for instance?

Peter Berdowski

Well, no, I think it's a good reason to get rid of those entirely. They cut a fleet after Helios addition. We've got enough now. And if I look at the hoppers, well, if I look how their life spans 30-35 years and then you think about the next generation. But I don't think we've got anything there for the next two or three years. The need that we have for assets I have to say is pretty slim. We're going to focus on a better setting up the organization and to build up the necessary track record that we need LTA and Saudi, we are going to contribute to that.

Thijs Berkelder

The tender, Saudi Aramco, now four parties have been left. Is it also possible that they go on with two parts?

Peter Berdowski

Maybe two, maybe three, we'll see, but one is probably too few or too little.

Thijs Berkelder

About the [Indiscernible] security is stretching; various things have been said about the margin. That expected projects in the market in terms of competition in the market. Do you see a certain evolution for instance the changing impact of competition from China?

Peter Berdowski

Well, we've seen that for quite some time now. The Chinese are busier than they ever were before in the international marketplace. They are certainly working in developing countries. They're very often working with the CCCC, the civil engineering side of things. Well, we can be a partner of that but when we formerly spoke about the big four in many countries it's the big five. And these are countries where are saying we want to really get installed with soft loans. They want to get stuck in those countries. They're very often port developments which otherwise without Chinese intervention would never have come to pass. The Chinese have become a factor in our market, but that's not going to change the shape of the market big time in the years to come. It does mean maybe there will be joint ventures in the future, if that's going to add value.

Thijs Berkelder

Thank you.

Peter Berdowski

Thank you. No further questions. Is everything clear? Then go on, Andre, ask another question if you want. Thank you very much for coming analysts. And there's a lunch for you. A modest lunch.