Think It's Bad For Helios And Matheson Analytics Now? You Haven't Seen Anything Yet!

With a bad business model and little cash to back itself up, Helios and Matheson is headed for more painful declines.

The report also suggested that not only can the business not sustain itself with current cash on hand, but more dilution is likely coming.

MoviePass' publicly traded parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) released its financial results after the bell on August 14, 2018. In an unorthodox move, the company simply filed its earnings with the SEC and failed to offer a press release surrounding the move. This was likely tied to how poorly the company did as the company did issue a press release on the 15th of August with an update surrounding MoviePass that was parsed to be overwhelmingly positive. Nonetheless, regardless of the release, my view surrounding Helios and Matheson Analytics has not changed and the financial results only serve to prove my point. The stock is headed for ZERO and I believe that it will happen fast.

HMNY Files Q2 Earnings

As mentioned above, Helios and Matheson Analytics' earnings became available Tuesday after the closing bell through a filing with the SEC. As expected the financial result showed just how dire the situation is becoming at Helios and Matheson Analytics.

In the second quarter, Helios and Matheson Analytics said that revenue came in at $74.2 million. As I expected to see, losses came in well above revenue. During the quarter, a net loss of $83.7 million was posted. Net loss attributed to shareholders came in slightly lower at $63.4 million or $132.47 per share. Sure, the figure is down from the loss of $198.68 per share reported in the same quarter of last year, but losses are still dramatic. Finally, the company ended the quarter with $15.5 million in cash on hand. Considering ongoing losses, that amount of cash isn't likely to last long!

While the numbers themselves paint a grim picture, the company's "Going Concern Analysis." In this section, the company outlined condition that could raise "substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue" for the next twelve months. The company also outlined that it is experiencing massive losses and significant cash outflows, saying:

The Company has experienced net losses and significant cash outflows from cash used in operating activities over the past years. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $247,654,083, a loss from operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 of $126,638,859 and $234,370,852, respectively, and net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2018 of $219,209,083.

More Dilution Is On The Horizons

If there's one thing that the financial results outlined in bright red, it is that more dilution is likely on its way. The truth is that Helios and Matheson Analytics is a serial diluter. Since the acquisition of MoviePass, the company's share count has seen massive increases as the company exchanges equity for operating cash, taking value from investors each step of the way.

In the report, the company said that it has around $15 million in cash on hand and is losing around more than $60 million per quarter. Considering these numbers, the company has very little time to stay afloat should it not access capital somehow. With the company's history of seriously dilutive death-spiral financing, it only makes sense that the capital will come by way of further dilution, stripping investors of even more of the little bit of value that is left in their shares.

Debunking The Bulls

I know that I am going to see comments from the few bulls that are left saying something like "the company just made big changes to help it get to profitability." Let's go ahead and debunk this before the comment arises.

Helios and Matheson Analytics did make a move aimed at reducing costs. In fact on August 15, 2018, the plan went into effect. Now, when MoviePass subscribers renew their subscription, it will no longer be an unlimited one. Moving forward, MoviePass holders will only be able to see 3 movies per month.

I will admit that this is likely to reduce expenses, but not by much. In the release surrounding the update, Helios and Matheson Analytics said that the change is tailored to the vast majority of their audience that sees 3 or less movies per month. This accounts for approximately 85% of subscribers. Nonetheless, even if subscribers were only to visit the theater twice per month, it would generate some pretty large losses.

Considering the $9.95 per month fee, $4 to $6 in non-subscriber revenue per quarter per subscriber, and the average cost of a movie ticket, each subscriber that visits the theater more than once per month generates a loss of between $5.99 and $6.99 per month. Doing the math shows that the MoviePass business model is a broken one and that the recent update only delays the inevitable.

Be Prepared For More Drastic Reductions In Value

In my view, little has changed for Helios and Matheson Analytics following the release of Q2 earnings. The company is still hemorrhaging massive amounts of money and generating pennies in comparison in revenue. As a result, losses are massive and mounting as the company finds its way closer and closer to dissolution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.