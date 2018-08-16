4 Reasons Why Bodyarmor May Be Coca-Cola's Next Billion Dollar Brand

With BODYARMOR onboard, Coca-Colas has a new means of attacking rival Pepsi's Gatorade brand, and its stranglehold on the sports drink market.

Coca-Cola has a proven track record of getting involved with brands that possess key fundamental basics and scaling these brands to new heights - sometimes globally.

Coca-Cola has purchased a stake in BODYARMOR, an up and coming sports drink brand that has received endorsements from high profile athletes.

On Tuesday, it was reported that The Coca-Cola Company (KO) had taken a minority stake in BODYARMOR Sports Drink, an independently owned sports beverage brand. There are a lot of unique aspects to the brand that should appeal to Coca-Cola, and likely fueled the decision to get involved with the young company. With Coca-Cola's marketing and scaling proficiencies, this is a long-term play that has the ingredients to develop into a future billion-dollar brand for the beverage titan.

Source: BEVNET

BODYARMOR was started in 2011 by a duo of founding partners responsible in part for the creation of numerous successful brands including Fuze, NOS Energy Drink, vitaminwater, and Smartwater. The company is a new challenger to Pepsi (PEP), whose Gatorade brand has a long-standing stranglehold on the sports beverage niche - even in the presence of Coca-Cola's own offering Powerade. There are a handful of catalysts present that signal huge potential for BODYARMOR's partnership with Coca-Cola.

#1 The Foreshadowing Within The Press Release

When you comb through highlights of the partnership agreement, the deal is littered with tidbits of information that point to Coca-Cola's intentions. The deal includes "defined terms" for Coca-Cola to increase its stake and possibly buyout the company completely down the road.

Source: The Coca-Cola Company

Also in the deal are details that the brand will have access to Coca-Cola's scaling operations, specifically its bottling. One of the largest hurdles that a growing company sometimes faces is scaling. It sounds simple, but dramatically scaling a business often requires both financial and intellectual resources that make the process more difficult than most would anticipate. This deal with Coke creates a direct path to scale for BODYARMOR. Coca-Cola's mention of bringing BODYARMOR to global markets pretty much says it all.

#2 The Appeal To The "Natural" Crowd

Make no mistake, this venture is aimed at Gatorade's hold on the sports beverage industry (currently owns approximately 75% market share in the sports drink market). However, BODYARMOR self identifies in the "premium hydration" market. Just look at the nutritional label to spot numerous differences between it and Gatorade.

This is a 20oz bottle. That means that for every fluid ounce of Gatorade, you are consuming 1.75 grams of sugar. Gatorade contains no notable nutrients, vitamins, or minerals. Additionally, the ingredients include simple sugars such as dextrose. Now dextrose has a high glycemic index, which means your body gets a quick jump from it. But afterwards, your blood sugar will dip (commonly known as a sugar crash).

Served in 16oz bottles, BODYARMOR actually has a slightly higher sugar content. Each fluid ounce of product is packing 2.25 grams of sugar. While the sugar content is higher, there are no simple sugars such as dextrose in the ingredients list. Additionally, there are numerous vitamins and minerals present.

While there likely isn't a world of difference in how each drink will make you feel during your workout, BODYARMOR is harping on the rising trend of "natural" ingredients. BODYARMOR purposefully emphasizes that it uses coconut water, natural sweeteners, and flavors and that its drink contains numerous nutrients in an attempt to win over consumers that are increasingly conscious of what goes into their bodies.

#3 The Brand Has A Respectable Portfolio Of Ambassadors

The marketing of a brand in sports requires that you have marquee players to push the brand. One of the fundamental reasons that Nike (NKE) sells so many basketball sneakers is because they have Michael Jordan and LeBron James among a cache of others to put their name on it and push it.

The BODYARMOR brand has a growing, and impressive list of athletes endorsing the sports drink who are near the top of their respective sports. Examples include:

James Harden (NBA MVP)

Mike Trout (2X AL MVP)

Dustin Johnson (Current #1 Golfer)

Skylar Diggins-Smith (WNBA All-Star)

Kristaps Porzingis (NBA All-Star)

Richard Sherman (NFL Pro Bowler)

Megan Rapinoe (Olympic Gold in Soccer, and 2015 FIFA Champion)

Mookie Betts (MLB All-Star)

Andrew Luck (NFL Pro Bowler)

Diana Taurasi (WNBA MVP)

Anthony Rizzo (MLB All-Star)

Cody Garbrandt (#1 UFC Bantamweight Fighter)

Klay Thompson (NBA All-Star)

The company is also backed by NBA legend Kobe Bryant who is currently the company's third largest shareholder. While this is a great start, the long-term objective for BODYARMOR will be to take the next step, earnings a partnership with a major sports league. Currently, Gatorade owns this section of the market. BODYARMOR has made some progress, earning a partnership deal with MLB team The Los Angeles Angels. If Coca-Cola's backing is enough to eventually break the barrier and earn a full league deal, the competition with Gatorade would be blown wide open.

#4 Non-Carbonated Hydration Is A Hot Growth Category

It is no secret that the carbonated beverages category is struggling in developed markets such as the United States. In the coming years, non-carbonated beverages will make up an increasing portion of consumed beverages in the US.

Source: Grand View Research

Consumers are becoming more aware of what they ingest and are gravitating towards bottled water and sports nutrition beverages. The BODYARMOR venture falls into an overall trend of Coca-Cola bolstering its portfolio with non-carbonated brands to continue diversifying away from the carbonated legacy products that still make up 70% of Coca-Cola's volumes.

Are Shares A Buy Based On This?

The short answer is not yet. At more than $46 per share, the stock is just under its 52-week highs. At 22X projected full-year earnings, the stock is trading on reputation rather than financial prowess. This becomes apparent when you see the recent growth woes that Coca-Cola has faced.

Source: YCharts

Coca-Cola just finished a major restructuring that stemmed from re-franchising its bottling operations to become leaner, and operate at higher margins. The business needs to prove itself over again. The recent quarter was a step in the right direction, as organic sales and margin expansion both made huge strides. The key for Coca-Cola moving forward is for this to be maintained.

Source: YCharts

The stock's current yield on free cash flows signals that operational performance has not yet aligned with value in shares. The yield on free cash flow at 2.5% has been trending lower for years. This trend needs to reverse, either through improved cash generation (will come with continued margin expansion and a return to organic revenue growth) or the stock needs to become less expensive.

BODYARMOR can be a contributor to future success at Coca-Cola, but that time is a ways into the future. Any success of BODYARMOR won't come overnight, and thus you shouldn't buy the stock today for that reason alone. I either want to see drastic improvements in free cash flow or the stock to fall under $40 before I am interested in shares.

Wrapping Up

BODYARMOR looks to have all of the fundamental pieces of a product that can be scaled by a larger player such as Coca-Cola. The company has strong support from prominent athletes, which should be enough to get the proverbial foot in the door for some larger partnerships down the road.

Coca-Cola has essentially outlined in its press release, the plans to scale and market the brand to new heights. By attacking Gatorade's large market share in a growth niche within the beverage sector, Coca-Cola's move on an emerging brand such as BODYARMOR may pay handsomely.

The key to this from an investor standpoint is patience. Coca-Cola is in the process of proving that its new, slimmer look is an improvement over the Coca-Cola of old. BODYARMOR won't change that tomorrow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Wealth Insights is an investor, and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only, and is not intended to displace advice from a fee based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.