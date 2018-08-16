10.6% Dividend Yield With Potential Book Value Upside From Oil Hedges

Management is already working with and positioning borrowers for increased leverage and will likely be in place well-before April 2019.

Recent investments were at lower yields and likely to support “the increase in our regulatory leverage which will become effective April 2019”.

However, 80% of the total portfolio is now considered to be invested in its “core strategies” with 55% in first-lien and no new non-accruals.

As predicted in the previous article, AINV's NAV per share declined due to $23 million in realized losses including its hedges as oil prices headed higher and 'legacy' investments.

Current BDC Dividend Yields

Business development companies ("BDCs") are currently paying dividend yields between 7% and 13% with a handful of companies that increased dividends so far this year including Ares Capital (ARCC) and Main Street Capital (MAIN) as predicted in "This High-Yielding, Sleep-Well Investment Is About To Announce A Dividend Increase".

Apollo Investment (AINV) has come off of its recent highs and currently has a relative strength index ("RSI") of 35 indicating that it is approaching 'oversold' conditions as discussed in previous articles:

NAV Per Share & Credit Quality

As predicted in my previous AINV article "11% Yielding BDC With Oil Hedges Driving Lower Book Value?", its net asset value ("NAV") per share declined by $0.09 per share (or 1.3%) during the recently reported quarter due to $23.2 million of realized losses related to oil hedges and Accelerate Parent Corp. (American Tire) with $10.1 million in realized losses. These losses were partially offset by markups in Merx and SHD Oil & Gas.

Management discussed the losses from its oil hedges on the recent call:

"Our oil and gas portfolio, including our hedge, had a net loss of $13.9 million and was essentially flat, including the impact of the hedge. Most of the negative variance was due to an uptick in oil prices at the end of the quarter negatively impacting the value of the oil hedge. Because it is price-moved, the value of the hedge, which is based on short-term prices, moved down, while the lagging indicators used to value the oil and gas positions on longer-term consensus used did not move as much by the end of the quarter." "During the quarter and post quarter-end, we have taken steps to reduce our hedge exposure by: one, reducing our hedge in conjunction with hedging strategies at the underlying companies; and two, repositioning the remaining hedge exposure to NAV more closely to the long-term valuation measures used to value our companies. Since quarter-end, the value of our hedge has improved given the movement in the price of oil."

Source: AINV Earnings Call Transcript

It should be noted that other BDCs with higher oil-related exposure without significant hedges, experienced increases in NAV per share including Gladstone Capital (GLAD) and PennantPark Investment (PNNT) with quarterly NAV growth of 2.8% and 1.0%, respectively. In fact, GLAD's NAV has rebounded by 11.4% over the last 8 quarters as discussed last year in my article "9% Dividend Yield With Rebounding Book Value".

However, oil prices have fallen 12% since June 30, 2018, with potential NAV per share upside depending on the amount of "post quarter-end" reductions:

"During the quarter and post quarter-end, we have taken steps to reduce our hedge exposure by: one, reducing our hedge in conjunction with hedging strategies at the underlying companies; and two, repositioning the remaining hedge exposure to NAV more closely to the long-term valuation measures used to value our companies. Since quarter-end, the value of our hedge has improved given the movement in the price of oil."

Source: AINV Earnings Call Transcript

Source: SEC Filings

There were additional markdowns during the quarter including some its 'legacy' portfolio companies:

$4.3 million depreciation in Glacier Oil & Gas Corp. (Miller Energy Resources)

(Miller Energy Resources) $2.5 million depreciation in Accelerate Parent Corp. (American Tire)

(American Tire) $1.4 million depreciation in Dynamic Product Tankers

$1.1 million depreciation in Solarplicity Group Limited (AMP Solar UK)

(AMP Solar UK) $1.0 million depreciation in BioClinica Holding

There were no new non-accruals which remained around 2.3% of total investments at fair value and 3.0% of total investments at cost (previously 3.3%). There was an additional markup in Spotted Hawk as predicted in previous reports as well as Sprint Industrial Holdings which was added to non-accrual status last quarter.

Source: AINV Earnings Call Slides

As mentioned in previous reports, the company is in the process of repositioning the portfolio into safer assets including reducing its exposure to oil & gas and CLOs. First-lien debt remains around 55% of the portfolio and 80% of the total portfolio is invested in its “core strategies”:

Source: AINV Earnings Call Slides

Source: AINV Earnings Call Slides

During the recent quarter, new investments were primarily first -lien debt at lower yields averaging 9.3% implying safer assets which are more appropriate when increasing leverage:

Source: AINV Earnings Call Slides

Share Repurchases

During the three months ended June 30, 2018, the company repurchased 1,386,802 shares at a weighted average price per share of $5.68 (~13% discount to previous NAV), inclusive of commissions, for a total cost of $7.9 million. Since the inception of the share repurchase program and through August 7, 2018, the company repurchased 21,842,657 shares at a weighted average price per share of $5.87, for a total cost of $128.1 million, leaving a maximum of $21.9 million available for future purchases under the current Board authorization of $150 million.

Increased Leverage

On April 4, 2018, AINV announced that its board of directors approved the application of the modified asset coverage requirements from 200% to 150%, effective April 4, 2019. During the recent quarter, management was actively reinvesting over $350 million into its core investments that now account for 80% of the portfolio. The company is now at the higher end of previously target leverage with a debt-to-equity of 0.80 but management is preparing to utilize its access to higher leverage effective April 4, 2019, as discussed in the previous article and below:

Mr. Howard Widra, Apollo Investment’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer commented, “We continue to make considerable progress executing our strategy. During the quarter, we deployed over $350 million with a focus on our core strategies, which now account for 80% of the portfolio, on a fair value basis. We also continue to prepare for the increase in our regulatory leverage which will become effective in April 2019 and which we believe will enable us to accelerate our de-risking investment strategy.”

Source: AINV Press Release

"We intend to generally use the incremental investment capacity to invest in lower-risk assets, which we believe during normal market conditions should improve our ability to generate stable earnings and NAV. We expect to operate with a debt-to-equity ratio of between 1.25 and 1.40x, well below the new limit. We believe the ability to increase our leverage provides a unique opportunity for AINV given the robust volume of senior first lien floating rate assets already originated by the Apollo Direct Origination Platform."

Management is already working with and positioning borrowers for increased leverage and will likely be in place well-before April 2019:

"Additional leverage will likely come from secured bilateral credit facilities like the facility used by MidCap on identical assets, as well as some of our revolving credit facility. We continue to have constructive conversations with our bankers on amending our credit facility."

Source: AINV Earnings Call Transcript

Changes to Management Fee Agreement

The external manager has agreed to reduce the base management fee to 1.0% for assets in excess of 1.0 debt-to-equity “as a result of the reduction in the Company’s applicable asset coverage test”.

Howard Widra, President of Apollo Investment Corporation commented, “We intend to use the incremental investment capacity to invest in lower risk assets which we believe will continue to support our strategy and provide consistent and stable returns for our shareholders. We believe that the ability to increase our leverage provides a unique opportunity for AINV given the robust volume of senior floating rate assets currently originated by the Apollo platform. Over the next year, we will work closely with all constituents – our lenders, our shareholders, the rating agencies, and our Board – to discuss how this additional capital will be deployed, and the impact to the Company.”

Source: AINV Press Release

Previously, the company reduced its base management and included a ‘total return’ feature to protect shareholders from additional capital loses, similar to other “best of breed” BDCs:

Base Management Fee: Effective April 1, 2018, the base management fee has been permanently reduced from an annual rate of 2.0% of the Company’s gross assets to 1.5% of gross assets up to 1.0x debt-to-equity and to 1.0% of gross assets in excess of 1.0x debt-to-equity. The tiered management fee structure has been established as a result of the reduction in the Company’s applicable asset coverage test. (1) For purposes of calculating the base management fee, the definition of gross assets has been revised to exclude cash and cash equivalents. Incentive Fee on Income: The incentive fee on income has been revised to include a total return requirement with a rolling twelve quarter look-back beginning from April 1, 2018. The calculation of the incentive fee with the total return requirement will begin on January 1, 2019. The incentive fee rate and performance threshold remain 20% and 7% respectively. There is no change to the catch-up provision. For the period between April 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018, the incentive fee rate will be waived to 15%, subject to the 7% annualized performance threshold.

Source: AINV Press Release

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.