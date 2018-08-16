Cisco: Expect Continued Alpha Post Earnings

Cisco (CSCO) once again released a strong earnings report as the company continues to make significant progress transitioning to a more software-based company. Revenues grew 6% in Q4 with EPS of $0.70, both of which beat consensus estimates. Their recent acquisition of Duo Security demonstrates the company's commitment to building out their security products, a multi-year catalyst for investors.

CSCO has been down ~5% over the past three months and the solid earnings report, strong guidance, and recent acquisition all provide the necessary tailwinds for this stock to rise up. Their consistent transition to a more software-focused company will continue to drive revenue growth and margin expansion.

CSCO data by YCharts

In addition, the acquisition of Duo Security emphasizes management's commitment to expanding their security operations. These product offerings typically have higher margins due to their software (SaaS) operating nature, thus, giving more visibility into revenue. The recent stagnant stock price, though making a great pair trade against Juniper Networks (JNPR), should now be set for solid gains over the coming weeks.

The name continues to remain a consistent top and bottom line grower as their product offering constantly expands. Despite recent headwinds coming from Amazon (AMZN) potentially joining the network switching market (which ultimately was denied by AMZN) and a slight sector rotation out of technology, CSCO remains a solid name to own.

Recent News

There have been a few major headlines over the past few weeks causing increased pressure on CSCO's stock price. First, there was the impending news that AMZN might be joining the network switching market, which drove the shares of CSCO, JNPR, Arista (ANET), and other down (link to note). However, AMZN later denied these reports that they would enter this market. This would be a challenging market to enter as the upfront costs are very high and margins are typically lower because of the hardware-centric operating aspect. In addition, if AMZN were to enter the market, they would likely manufacture hardware that has high functionality with their cloud service, AWS. This might deter some of the competitors away from AMZN produced hardware, especially those who have their own cloud focus such as Microsoft (MSFT) Azure, Google (GOOG) Cloud Platform.

Just a few weeks ago, CSCO announced the acquisition of Duo Security for $2.35 billion in cash and equity awards. Duo Security is one of the leading providers of unified access security and provides multi-factor authentication delivered through the cloud. This acquisition complements CSCO's continued drive towards more software and cloud-oriented revenue growth. Duo Security helps verify an individual's devices before allowing them onto the network or application. This acquisition fully complements CSCO's network, device, and cloud security platforms.

Source: Company Presentation

Duo Security has a SaaS-based model and will integrate into CSCO's security product offerings, which provide cloud-delivered application access control. As a result, this will simplify policies necessary for cloud security and provide CSCO a greater competitive stance against other cloud-based security companies, such as Zscaler (ZS) and Symantec's (SYMC) Blue Coat division.

Finally, CSCO and ANET reached an agreement over patent litigation issues. As a result, ANET will end up paying CSCO $400 million and CSCO will release all claims of patent infringement in this litigation. ANET will also grant CSCO a release from their antitrust claims, thus freeing up CSCO from any burden resulting from litigation concerns. Though this was not likely pressuring the stock price over the past few weeks, the sigh of relief investors have for the litigation ending may cause upward momentum. Also, CSCO can do quite a bit with an extra $400 million in cash, such as paying for nearly 20% of the Duo Security acquisition.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue in Q4 grew 6% to $12.84 billion, which was slightly ahead of consensus expectations for $12.77 billion. EPS was $0.70 compared to consensus estimates for $0.69. The strong revenue growth was primarily driven by their two fastest growing segments, security and applications. Security revenue increased 12% to $627 million, representing almost 5% of total revenue. Security revenue is likely to continue growing faster than the overall company due to CSCO's recent investment in Duo Security and their transition to a more software-based operating model. Applications also performed well, growing 10% to $1,339 million, representing over 10% of total revenue.

Source: Company Presentation

As a refresher, CSCO's applications segment includes products from both collaboration and other, such as IoT and analytics. These applications "run on top of the network" and are typically more software in nature. Thus, as CSCO continues to focus on their overall transition to software-based products, the applications segment is likely to continue to see strong revenue growth, leading to margin expansion. Q4 revenue growth was also aided by a strong performance from CSCO's largest segment, infrastructure platforms, which grew 7%. This segment has followed suit in CSCO's transition to software many areas of the infrastructure (ex: networks, data center, switching, routing) are moving into the software-defined arena.

Source: Company Presentation

The solid Q4 results were followed up with stronger than expected Q1 guidance with management noting they have several areas of growth opportunities that are performing well. CSCO will need to keep investing in key areas of growth such as security, analytics, and the cloud, in order to maintain strong revenue growth they saw this year. Investors will continue to look at their shift towards software products. All of the noted areas of growth (security, analytics, and cloud) are largely software focused and continue to grow at much higher rates than CSCO's overall growth. Though the shift to software has been slower than competitors, over time as this transition happens their revenue will become more visible and CSCO will earn a higher valuation multiple.

Management provided guidance for Q1, which was stronger than what consensus expected. They are forecasting revenue of $12.74-12.99 billion, growing 5-7%, which was ahead of consensus estimates of $12.58 billion, or growth less than 4%. This should be viewed as a big upside for investors as guidance came in well above expectations with management noting strong growth patterns across their key areas of focus. As these smaller portions of CSCO's business continues to grow over 2x the overall company's growth rate, they will begin to represent larger portions of overall revenue and have even greater impact to top line growth and margin expansion. EPS guidance called for $0.70-0.72, ahead of consensus estimates of $0.69.

Valuation

Previously, I wrote a pair of articles going over a potential alpha generating idea, that is going long CSCO and short JNPR. Since my first article was posted on July 16, this idea has generated ~13% of alpha, with CSCO up ~9% (includes after-hour trading on Wednesday) and JNPR down ~4%. I believe this trade still has room to run as CSCO's strong quarterly earnings and solid guidance demonstrates their ability to expand into software. As this transition continues to occur, CSCO will earn a higher valuation multiple.

For now, I continue to value CSCO with competitors in the infrastructure and security landscape. These competitors include JNPR, ANET, CHKP, PANW, and FTNT. JNPR and ANET compete close with CSCO in infrastructure related products whereas CHKP, PANW, and FTNT are among the leading security players, directly competing with CSCO.

CSCO PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts CSCO PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The two above charts show CSCO continues to be valued at the lower end of the relative comp group, similar to legacy players JNPR and CHKP. As CSCO continues their transition to more software, their multiples will begin to expand. I do not believe their PE or EBITDA multiples will ever reach the current multiples of ANET, PANW, or FTNT, but these are competitors in CSCO's markets that have highly efficient software operating models. Over time, CSCO's multiple will continue to expand as the company maintains their solid top and bottom line growth.

Even after the strong Q4 results and post-earnings buying, I remain a big fan of CSCO and their growth opportunities. They continue to place more emphasis on software-related products, which comes with high revenue visibility and higher margins. Investors should look to build their position in CSCO through buying any dips.

Risks to CSCO include a slower than expected transition to software-related products or increased headwinds from legacy hardware products. If software sales were to slow down due to increased competition, revenue growth would not only be slower but margins would be negatively impacted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.