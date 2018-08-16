Evaluating EVs And High-Efficiency Natural Gas

Introduction

In this article, we continue our exploration into electric vehicles and power generation. Building off our first article, The Energetics Of The Electric Vehicle, we posit that electric vehicles generally do not offer an economic solution to today's transportation issues and that investors holding shares of companies betting on an all-electric future - such as Tesla Motors (TSLA) - should practice healthy skepticism when it comes their claims. Further, companies that are investing in a diversified portfolio of clean and efficient technologies such as Honda Motors (HMC), General Motors (GM), and Toyota (TM) will be rewarded with reliable returns at far less risk.

A Quick Review of EROEI

In our last article titled "The Energetics of the Electric Vehicle" (find it here: The Energetics Of The Electric Vehicle) we explored the concept of EROEI (energy returned on energy invested). This concept, explored in-depth by Vaclav Smil in his book Energy and Civilization: A History, is vital to understanding revolutions in the use of energy from one energy source to the other in history. Throughout history, civilization has continuously traded in new technologies that provide a higher EROEI for an existing technology that offers a lower one. In our exploration of the electric car, we found that - at the vehicle level - electric cars provide a higher EROEI at the vehicle-level than today's ICE sedan achieving MPG, even when adjusting for the energy required to manufacture lithium-ion batteries. We also found in our previous article, and through our astute readers' comments, that the waters are murkier when it comes to the energetics of electric cars when it comes to factoring in the efficiency of the electric grid - especially when it is powered by renewables. This means that electricity consumers will need to pay a far higher rate for electricity, the grid will become more complex, and generous government subsidies will be required to build out necessary infrastructure. Also, participation by developing economies will be extremely unlikely as they struggle to thrive under existing, inexpensive, energy sources.

Electric Vehicle, Fossil Electricity

At the vehicle level, electric cars present a far more efficient vehicle from an energetics perspective. Recall from our previous article that today's electric car requires 1.6 to 2.1 megajoules of energy investment per a mile travelled, after adjusting for the energy investment required to manufacture lithium-ion batteries and losses in the grid. Compare this to today's average (35 MPG) ICE sedan requiring 3.4 megajoules of energy per a mile travelled. The EV is the clear winner, but only at the vehicle level.

Recall from our previous article that renewable energy sources are extremely inefficient energetically compared to traditional power sources (fossil fuels: coal, natural gas, etc.). One way to overcome this issue is to power electric cars with electricity generated with more traditional "clean" sources. This situation may offer a happy medium between inefficient, expensive renewables and dirty internal combustion - a situation where everyone wins a little bit. Current generation natural gas facilities can achieve an efficiency of 60%. (Forbes)

Here's what the energetics look like:

(1.6 to 2.1 MJ [Energy invested including grid loss, battery mfg loss])/0.60 [NG power generation efficiency] = 2.67 to 3.5 MJ * 1.1 [fuel transportation energy expended, assuming delivering NG to power plants becomes 50% more efficient than refining and distributing gasoline to stations) = 2.93 MJ to 3.85 MJ * 1.05 [fuel expended by fossil fuel exploration and recovery] = 3.08 MJ to 4.04 MJ. See our last article for further explanation and source of the numbers used to perform this calculation.

Electric Vehicle, Fossil Electricity vs. ICE

Recall from our previous article that Goehring and Rozencwajg calculated 4.3 MJ per mile required to to propel today average 35 MPG sedan one mile. In the last section, we calculated a fairly more efficient 3.08 MJ to 4.04 MJ required to propel today's electric car one mile. Readers take note that we have stacked the deck somewhat in the EV's favor by assuming an efficiency gain of 50% in natural gas processing and delivery to power plants over refining and delivering gasoline. Additionally, several readers of our last article noted that the grid is likely far less efficient when it becomes more complex with traditional power sources supplementing renewable sources.

Our comparative analysis assumes a 35 MPG sedan. Today, there are many vehicles on the road that achieve far better efficiency. Assuming a more efficient car of 45 MPG (a conservative estimate of high-efficiency hybrid vehicles, such as the Toyota Prius, achieving north of 50 MPG (Toyota.com)), drops energy required to 3.0 MJ - right in the realm of an EV powered with electricity produced with a modern, efficient NG plant.

Conclusion

In conclusion, today's electric vehicles offers no real energy efficiency advantage over existing high-efficiency gasoline vehicles when analyzed through the whole power chain. We remain skeptical that EV's will be as widely adopted as proponents of EVs state, and urge investors to use similar caution. Further, we believe that traditional manufactures offering a wide variety of powerplants (gasoline-only, PHEV, fuel cells, etc.) such as Honda Motors and Toyota are poised to navigate the future more robustly than manufacturers such as Tesla that have fully committed to an all-electric future. Many readers of our last article noted that we didn't consider environmental impacts of the debate between ICE vehicles and EVs. In our next article, we hope to shed some light on some research on this subject. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short TSLA through long-dated Put options.