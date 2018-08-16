Bulletproof Investing Performance Update: Week 38

The top 10 names (unhedged) returned 4.31% on average, versus 4.08% for SPY. This was the 31st top names cohort out of 37 to outperform the market so far.

In a word, poorly. All of the hedged portfolios posted negative returns, including one that posted the worst return yet, -8.06%.

It's been six months since I presented 4 hedged portfolios and 10 top names in week 38 of my Marketplace service (February 15th). Here's how everything did.

Bulletproof Investing: Week 38 Performance

Each week since the beginning of June 2017, I have presented at least two hedged portfolios created by Portfolio Armor to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. This is an "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months at most. As with any investment method, the returns with this approach will vary, but, in the interests of transparency and accountability, I have promised to publicly share the final performance of everything I present, regardless of how it does.

Here, I update the final performance of the 4 hedged portfolios and the top 10 names (unhedged) that I presented in the 38th week I offered my service. Let's look at what I presented in Week 38 and how it did (Spoiler alert: not well).

Portfolio 1

This was the $100,000 portfolio presented here initially. The data below was as of February 15th. The primary securities here were Carter's (CRI), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Ebix (EBIX), and Red Hat (RHT). They were selected because they had the highest potential return estimates, net of hedging costs when hedging against a >14% decline, and they had share prices low enough that you could buy a round lot of one of them for less than $25,000. Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) was added in a fine-tuning step to absorb leftover cash from rounding down to round lots of the first four names.

The worst-case scenario for this portfolio was a decline of 13.51% (the "Max Drawdown"), and the best-case scenario was a gain of 17.14% (the "Net Potential Return" or aggregate potential return net of hedging cost). The "Expected Return" of 6.95% was a ballpark estimate taking into account that actual returns, historically, have averaged 0.3x Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates.

Portfolio 1 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This portfolio was down 8.06%, making it the worst-performing one yet. Of course it also underperformed its expected return and the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

So far, we have full 6-month performance data for 6 portfolios I've presented hedged against >14% declines (2 this week, one at $100,000, and one at $1,000,000). Here's how each of them did.

PORTFOLIOS HEDGED AGAINST > 14.0% DECLINES

Starting Date Expected Return Actual Return SPY Return December 28, 2017 9.33% 10.12% 1.99% January 18, 2018 9.32% 9.74% 1.55% January 25, 2018 9.33% 5.76% 1.10% February 8, 2018 6.21% 6.55% 11.75% February 15, 2018 8.37% -6.42% 4.08% February 15, 2018 6.95% -8.06% 4.08% Average 8.25% 2.95% 4.09%

Portfolio 2

This was the $1,000,000 portfolio presented here initially. This portfolio had Boeing (BA), Cantel Medical (CMD), Dollar Tree, Ebix, IPG Photonics (IPGP), Netflix (NFLX), and Nvidia (NVDA) as primary securities. Atara Biotherapeutics was added in a fine-tuning step, as in the previous portfolio, to absorb cash leftover from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The worst-case scenario for this one was a decline of 13.48%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 24.97%, and the ballpark estimate of an expected return was 8.37%.

Portfolio 2 Performance

Here's the performance chart for Portfolio 2:

Down 6.42%.

Portfolio 3

This was the aggressive portfolio originally presented here at the time. This one had BA, CMD, DLTR, EBIX, IPGP, NFLX, and NVDA as primary securities. Arrow Electronics (ARW) was added after to absorb the leftover cash from the rounding down process.

The Max Drawdown here was 19.53%. The best-case scenario was a gain of 24.84%, and the expected return was 8.19%.

Portfolio 3 Performance

Here's how it did:

Down 6.17%. So far, we have full 6-month performance for 21 portfolios I've presented hedged against >20% declines. Here's how each of them have done.

PORTFOLIOS HEDGED AGAINST > 20.0% DECLINES

Starting Date Expected Return Actual Return SPY Return June 22, 2017 8.43% 20.00% 11.27% August 31, 2017 8.03% 9.38% 10.87% October 12, 2017 9.00% 1.81% 5.38% October 19, 2017 10.07% 13.06% 6.08% October 26, 2017 8.57% 9.68% 5.13% November 2, 2017 9.77% 11.11% 3.11% November 9, 2017 9.59% 4.46% 5.34% November 16, 2017 8.95% 1.73% 6.22% November 22, 2017 9.39% 7.25% 5.90% November 30, 2017 8.55% -4.37% 3.80% December 8, 2017 8.34% 4.48% 5.73% December 14, 2017 7.75% 17.49% 5.87% December 21, 2017 9.33% 12.82% 3.36% December 28, 2017 9.92% 9.59% 1.99% January 4, 2018 9.65% 12.96% 0.59% January 11, 2018 8.93% 8.96% 1.12% January 18, 2018 9.40% 7.97% 1.55% January 25, 2018 9.82% 6.21% 1.10% February 1st, 2018 9% 0.9% 0.59% February 8th, 2018 7.35% 12.46% 11.75% February 15th 8.19% -6.17% 4.08% Average 8.95% 7.7% 4.8%

Portfolio 4

This was the top names portfolio originally presented here, along with the list of top names.

The worst case scenario for this one was a drawdown of 8.45%; the best case scenario was a return of 19.11%, and the expected return was 6.37%.

Portfolio 4 Performance

Here's how it did.

Down 1.95%. So far, we have full 6-month performance for 40 portfolios I've presented hedged against >9% declines. Here's how each of them did.

PORTFOLIOS HEDGED AGAINST > 9.0% DECLINES

Starting Date Expected Return Actual Return SPY Return June 8, 2017 6.11% 9.24% 9.99% June 16, 2017 5.13% 11.56% 10.94% July 7, 2017 6.29% 8.47% 14.07% July 13, 2017 6.70% 13.02% 14.85% July 20, 2017 6.57% 10.36% 14.62% August 3, 2017 8.84% 14.00% 12.66% August 3, 2017 8.46% 16.52% 12.66% August 10, 2017 6.15% 1.99% 8.36% August 17, 2017 8.11% 9.11% 13.48% August 17, 2017 7.06% 9.38% 13.48% August 24, 2017 6.79% 8.88% 13.72% August 31, 2017 7.43% 4.67% 10.87% September 7, 2017 6.33% 9.54% 11.61% September 14, 2017 7.25% 11.28% 11.19% September 22, 2017 6.41% 10.64% 6.67% September 28, 2017 6.27% 8.36% 4.73% October 5, 2017 7.33% 4.67% 5.26% October 5, 2017 8.36% 8.73% 5.26% October 12, 2017 6.58% 5.03% 5.38% October 19, 2017 7.91% 9.66% 6.08% October 26, 2017 7.63% 9.43% 5.13% November 2, 2017 6.15% 4.72% 3.11% November 9, 2017 7.09% -1.49% 5.34% November 16, 2017 7.13% 3.20% 6.22% November 22, 2017 6.76% -0.87% 5.90% November 30, 2017 6.53% -2.01% 3.80% December 8, 2017 5.10% 4.84% 5.73% December 14, 2017 6.15% 12.48% 5.87% December 14, 2017 6.75% 13.48% 5.87% December 21, 2017 6.70% 0.81% 3.36% December 28, 2017 7.70% 15.10% 1.99% December 28, 2017 7.88% 6.22% 1.99% January 4, 2018 8.65% 10.87% 0.59% January 4, 2018 9.30% 15.19% 0.59% January 11, 2018 7.59% -3.05% 1.12% January 18, 2018 6.81% -0.23% 1.55% January 25, 2018 8.66% 3.47% 1.10% February 1st, 2018 6.59% 1.69% 0.59% February 8th, 2018 4.54% 8.05% 11.75% February 15th, 2018 6.37% -1.95% 4.08% Average 7.01% 7.13% 7.04%

Top Names

These were Portfolio Armor's top 10 names as of February 15th: Cantel Medical, Amazon (AMZN), AbbVie (ABBV), On Assignment (ASGN), Boeing, Ebix, Netflix, Dollar Tree, W.W. Grainger (GWW), and Nvidia.

Top Names Performance

Here's how the top names did.

The top names returned 4.31% on average versus 4.08% for SPY. This was the 31st cohort out of 37 since June 8th that has outperformed SPY over the next 6 months. You can see the performance for all of the top names cohorts I've presented so far in the table below.

Starting Date Portfolio Armor 6-Month Performance SPY 6-Month Performance June 8, 2017 14.49% 9.99% June 15, 2017 19.85% 10.97% June 22, 2017 24.46% 11.27% June 29, 2017 18.24% 11.68% July 6, 2017 21.03% 14.81% July 13, 2017 28.25% 14.85% July 20, 2017 25.04% 14.62% July 27, 2017 33.52% 17.10% August 3, 2017 20.72% 12.66% August 10, 2017 13.05% 8.36% August 17, 2017 10.71% 13.48% August 24, 2017 15.23% 13.72% August 31, 2017 8.42% 10.87% September 7, 2017 12.75% 11.61% September 14, 2017 29.19% 11.19% September 21, 2017 22.56% 9.42% September 28, 2017 14.30% 4.73% October 5, 2017 11.53% 5.26% October 12, 2017 15.46% 5.38% October 19, 2017 20.73% 6.08% October 26, 2017 18.10% 5.13% November 2, 2017 12.64% 3.11% November 9, 2017 5.41% 5.34% November 16, 2017 6.11% 6.22% November 23, 2017 5.18% 6.19% November 30, 2017 -0.19% 3.80% December 7, 2017 11.51% 5.99% December 14, 2017 29.80% 5.87% December 21, 2017 17.11% 3.36% December 28, 2017 13.78% 1.99% January 4, 2018 30.22% 0.59% January 11, 2018 -2.06% 1.12% January 18, 2018 7% 1.55% January 25, 2018 1.73% 1.1% February 1st, 2018 11.02% 0.59% February 8th, 2018 25.21% 11.75% February 15th 4.31% 4.08% Average 15.58% 7.72%

So Portfolio Armor's top ten names averaged 15.58% over the average of these 37 6-month periods, versus SPY's average of 7.72%, an average outperformance of 7.85% over 6 months.

Top Names Time Stamped

For a few months, in addition to posting those top names in my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, I also time-stamped them on Twitter. If you click on the tweet shown below, and scroll down, it will take you to a thread showing those time-stamped posts as well as charts of their subsequent performance.

Week 38 Assessment

This week's cohort did pretty poorly. No excuses for it - it is what it is - but one strike against it was not including Amazon in the portfolios because Amazon's share price was too high for 1/7th of a $1 million portfolio to by a round lot of it. Shortly after this week, I raised the dollar amounts of the >9% portfolio and the >20% portfolio so they could include Amazon when it was a top name.

We still see the potential variability of hedged portfolio returns from week to week, but the proximity between the average expected returns and average actual returns in the tables above remains encouraging (particularly the table of portfolios hedged against >9% declines, where the difference is only 12 basis points now, because it suggests that with four entries per year (putting half of your money in a hedged portfolio now, half in three months, and repeating the process when those portfolios end), your actual returns will likely come close to your average expected returns.

