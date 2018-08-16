Facebook: Use This Opportunity

Facebook's investment into Watch, Stories, and payments will increase the stickiness of its platform and deliver the next era of growth.

Growth rates will slow down, but that is already more than accounted for in its present valuation.

Investment Thesis

Facebook's (FB) sell-off has been a huge market over-reaction which coincided with an overall market slowdown. In the past 12 months, Facebook's shares have traded sideways, yet the business continues to grow at astonishing rates while generating phenomenal cash flows.

Investor Optimism Dwindles

Practically, all investors understand that to come out with market-beating returns one must buy when others will not buy. It is that simple. Buy low and at some later point in time sell higher. Yet, the opportunity to buy low does not come when everyone is happy with a company's outlook. You simply don't get great management, great outlooks, and a great share price. That is simply not how this works.

Our total revenue growth rates will continue to decelerate in the second half of 2018, and we expect our revenue growth rates to decline by high-single digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4. - Q2 2018 earnings call

Facebook's revenue was up 49% YoY in Q1 and decreased by 7% to 42% YoY in Q2 2018. Now, assuming that, over the next two years, its top-line contracts and its growth hovers around the low 20%, even with its operating margin meaningfully contracts, at the end of the day, Facebook is still a bargain opportunity. I'll explain why.

Financial Health

Here is an indisputable fact. Facebook's balance sheet is cleaner than virtually all businesses. Lazy investors call Facebook a FAANG. Which is non-sensical to group Facebook with a company like Amazon (AMZN), not to mention Netflix (NFLX). Even Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) a company which I'm bullish on, carries some debt. Facebook carries cash and equivalents of approximately $42 billion. Said another way, Facebook could essentially use its liquid cash on its balance sheet to pay off all its liabilities.

In fact, Facebook is so free cash flow generative, even by tech standards, that if we were to take Facebook's share-based compensation as a cash expense, Facebook's free cash flow margin (defined as FCF/Revenue expressed as a percentage) would still be hitting over 30%.

Future Prospects

When Facebook IPOed, the first 12 months for the stock were horrendous. Investors were fearful that the company's stock was too expensive, that Facebook would struggle to adapt its technology and advertising to mobile. Yet, once again, even without any heroics, investors who had the fortitude to buy when others were selling and remained patiently seated and inactive came out in less than 2 years with great profits. But I'm not a fan of investing in hindsight. So, looking ahead, I trust that Facebook will continue to press forward. Nothing significant changed. The only thing which has really changed was investors' ebullience has waned.

Facebook, like most other tech operators, is investing heavily in digital streaming content, as it looks for ways to increase the stickiness of its platform. One such opportunity is Watch - which continues Zuckerberg's vision of making users of its platform share more meaningful interactions. Zuckerberg firmly believes in the company's opportunity to improve people's well-being, that Facebook should not focus its efforts on the consumption of passive viewing, but instead, on users' interaction while watching the same shows.

Next, Facebook is determined to press forward with AI. Zuckerberg expects that its investments into AI can assist Facebook in moderating and administrating many of the challenges which come with hyper-growth. Facebook wishes to invest over the next five years in increasing the fluidity of its different offerings, such as from Messenger to WhatsApp.

Other avenues, which Facebook looks to increase the stickiness of its ecosystem, are through payments on WhatsApp. In the same vein as Apple (OTC:APPL), Facebook in the potential this offering brings to its ecosystem. Additionally, COO Sandberg relayed to investors how she is hopeful and optimistic of the potential to better monetize Instagram Stories.

Valuation

Many investors are unsure whether Facebook is now a growth stock or a value stock. And this level of consideration is nonsensical. As we have already touched above, Facebook has a rock-solid balance sheet, coupled with very high free cash flow margins.

Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com

The above table highlights several noteworthy aspects of Facebook's valuation. Firstly, just how cheap it presently trades at compared to its 5-year average - a real fallen angel. Secondly, if we look at its peers' P/Cash Flows, we can see that every one of its peers has its cash flows multiples trading higher than their own 5-year average - here, Facebook is the outlier; again highlighting the bargain opportunity.

Moreover, investors value Amazon as a 'growth' stock, yet, both its 3-year and 5-year growth rates are very roughly around 25% - which is the same as Facebook is expecting to grow at for the next few years. So, both Facebook and Amazon will have CAGR, yet Amazon's cash flows are valued materially higher. Yet, as we have discussed above, Facebook's free cash flow margins are world-leading.

Takeaway

It's not supposed to be easy. Anyone who finds it easy is stupid. Munger

Investing is never easy. But it is possible. With the correct temperament and patience, investing when others will not, it often leads to outsized returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.