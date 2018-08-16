J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 16, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Trent Kruse - Investor Relations

Jeff Davis - Chief Financial Officer

Ron Tysoe - Chairman

Therace Risch - Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer

Analysts

Bob Drbul - Guggenheim Securities

Mark Altschwager - Baird

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America

Chuck Grom - Gordon Haskett

Paul Lejuez - Citi

Kimberly Greenberger - Morgan Stanley

Erinn Murphy - Piper Jaffray

Dana Chelsea - Chelsea Advisory

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley FBR

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2018 JCPenney Company Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Trent Kruse. Mr. Kruse you may begin.

Trent Kruse

All right. Thank you, Jewel, and good morning, everyone. As a reminder, the presentation this morning includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflects the company's current view of future events and financial performance. The words expect, plan, anticipate, believe and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and the company's future results of operations could differ materially from historical results or current expectations. For more details on these risks, please refer to the company's Form 10-Q and other SEC filings.

Please note that no portion of this presentation may be rebroadcast in any form without the prior written consent of JCPenney. For those listening after August 16, 2018, please note that this presentation will not be updated, and it is possible that the information discussed will no longer be current. Also supplemental reference slides are available on our Investor Relations website. While management will not be speaking directly to the slides, these slides are meant to facilitate your review of the company's results and to be used as a reference document following the call.

Today, you will first hear from our CFO, Jeff Davis who will provide a business update on our Q2 performance and ongoing strategies. I'll then rejoin the call to provide our Q2 financial overview and review our updated guidance. Following our prepared remarks, we look forward to taking your questions.

And with that, I will now turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeff Davis

Thank you, Trent. Good morning, everyone. First and foremost, on behalf of the Office of the CEO and our entire organization, I would like to thank you for your continued interest and support of JCPenney. I would also like to thank our nearly 100,000 associates across our company for their hard work and dedication.

As a team we remain committed each and every day to undertake initiatives and execute strategies that will not only help our customers find what they love for less time, money and effort, but also ensure we have the right plans in place to profitably grow and operate our business.

Turning to today's agenda. I will provide a high level overview of our second quarter results as well as an update on third quarter and second half initiatives before turning the call back over to Trent, who are providing more detailed overview of our results and provide updated full year guidance. We will then open the line for your questions.

Before I do that, I know many of you have questions about our CEO search, and I hope the statement from our chairman this morning addresses your question. As Ron said, the process is going well and the Board is met with highly qualified candidates who have expressed their strong interest to become the next leader of JCPenney.

The hiring of a new CEO is the top priority of the Board of Directors, and they will continue to escalate process in order to bring this search to a successful conclusion.

Now let's move to our second quarter results. We delivered a positive self comp of 0.3% in the second quarter lead by our stores channel. We had strong start and finish to the quarter. The month of May started off the quarter with a strong positive comp, however as we moved through the June, we've grand top to sales relative to high expectations of our sales plan.

As such we made a decision of taking appropriate pricing actions on slow moving, excess seasonal inventories to prepare for the arrival of new fall and back-to-school apparel assortments. Sales regained momentum as we progressed through July, and we delivered positive comp in the mid single digit range for the month. Trent will provide more details on our Q2 gross margin results in a few minutes.

From merchandized perspective, we are very pleased to see a meaningful turn in the performance of our Women's Apparel business this quarter, which, as you know, has been a major effort on our part. The business outperformed the total company cost in the second quarter. Other divisions and categories that outperformed the total company comps for the quarter included Children's, Jewelry, Sephora and so on. And there were some divisions that unperformed, which were home Women's accessories, shoes, and handbags.

Given our focus on Women's and its recent performance, we are confident that our initiatives are having a positive impact across the business. This is evidenced by a positive comp sales performance we achieved in Children’s apparel and our Beauty category this quarter, both of which also helped performed our total Q2 comp results.

Let me highlight some of the key drivers of Women's during the quarter, and then briefly discuss some of the key initiatives for the balance of 2018. First, we saw continued strength in our active business including strong results in both our national and private brand assortments. Second, we have substantial improvements in our sales trends across our modern business and swimwear with both delivering positive comps. Third, our plus-size business is gaining momentum, up double digit. And finally, with Claiborne brand continues to resonate with our core customer and delivered another strong comp sales performance.

As we look through the second half of the year, we will continue to focus our efforts on improving apparel, delivering the best-in-class Beauty experience, taking advantage of available market share opportunities and enhancing our e-commerce operations. In apparel, we will continue our expansion into active through great partnerships with key brands like Nike, Adidas, Champion and Puma, and expand the number of stores carrying these brands in our updated call shops and kid's partners.

We also have a series of exciting new brand launches planned this fall to further enhance our Women's Apparel assortment and build on the momentum we are experiencing in this critical category. We know that when our Women's business performs well, the balance of the assortment typically receives a lift given the strong comp across shop. In Beauty we will further leverage our winning strategies in our high margin Jewelry business, continue our Salone rebranding rollout and deliver newness and excitement across all of our 667 Sephora locations.

As we advance our efforts to cash our available market share, we will launch 500 baby shops later this month. We will now offer an expanded in-store assortment of baby hard goods and accessories such as cribs, high chairs, strollers, car seats, diaper bags, bottles and more. We also delivered enhanced presentations in workwear and in toys, and partnered with key national brands that are now looking for new channels to grow their business.

Finally, we’re pleased to announce that just last week we opened a new store in Kings Plaza in Brooklyn. We opened our first Brooklyn store in 2014 at Gateway Center, and this location has consistently been one of our top performing stores since it opened.

Now let's transition to some recent changes that the team has made. Customers prefer to shopping at J.C. Penney to find great items at value, to fill their products and enhance their homes along with unique Beauty experiences. However, over the last few years, we drifted from our core customers. This is hindered our ability to deliver the sales and profit expectations that we and our stakeholders have for our business. We are now taking actions to strike the right balance between an enhanced assortment and our shopping experience to deliver a better top-line result and profitability. That's said, it is critical for us to better manage our inventory levels and focus on providing our core customers the assortment and shopping experience should expect from J.C. Penny.

Now more than ever, we must be more intensely focused on executing upon the fundamentals of our core business. The time for discussion is past and the time for action is now. Accordingly the team is taking the media actions to right size our inventory, including expectations to reduce enterprise inventory by at least $250 million by the end of fiscal 2019 and better deteriorate our assortment in line, in store and online. We believe these actions provide the solid foundation that we can continue to build upon. So let me be clear, the entire organization is focused and aligned on absolute inventory levels, and we will not restrict with seek and products flow to growing brands and businesses. In fact it's just the opposite.

Our actions will better support the brand and categories that are demonstrating profitable sales growth, minimize our investment and exposure across best profitable lines of business and eliminate tax currently associated with managing through high levels of inventory. We are shifting our philosophy from buying to store capacity to buying and chasing into demonstrated sales trends.

We will take advantage of the great work our teams have delivered to improve our steeper market, trend analytics and consumer insights capabilities. By leveraging these capabilities and buying to a linear and more nimble base, we can better react to actual sell through performance. We note the aggressive actions we took in Q3 last year to liquidate excess seasonal inventory in Women's work has evidenced by the improved sales performance and the areas subsequent to that reset.

Looking at where we are today, we are taking the necessary steps to markdown and clear excessive inventory positions across many of our categories, which encompasses more than just seasonal product for fashion misses. Going forward, our renewed discipline and fundamental approach to inventory management and key rationalization will allow us to have a sharper focus on both quality and quantity. We will not only have the ability to drive improved inventory of productivity, but also more effectively manage planned receipts and optimize our working capital.

We are establishing several new partnerships that help us better understand the need and desires of our customers. This will enhance our buying process and allows us to leverage our steeper market capabilities to be more in trends, more accurate in quantities and generate higher levels of sell through. Additionally, improvements to our inventory position will enable us to enhance our store environment allowing us more effectively showcase our improved assortment to provide a better shopping experience for our customers.

All of these actions will allow us to live up to the Penney Idea, which in the words of our great founders to do all in our power to tax the customers full of value, quality and satisfaction. Going forward, we are fully committed to ensuring that every decision we make is focused on the customer. We are prioritizing a return to the fundamentals of what makes JCPenney great, providing quality customer service and delivering unparalleled style and value for all and everything that we do.

With these fundamental once again driving the business, we believe JCPenney can and will be a clear winner in the retail environment.

With that I'll now hand the call back over Trent to discuss second quarter financial results in more detail as well outline our updated guidance for 2008.

Trent Kruse

Okay. Thank you, Jeff, and good morning, everyone. As just heard from Jeff, our renewed focus on Women's is having a beneficial impact. Our ability to continue delivering a sequential comp sales improvement in Women's apparel shows that our merchandising efforts in this area are improving. That's said we know we have more work ahead of us as we continue building a solid foundation to move forward.

Now let's turn to our second quarter financial results. Total net sales decreased 7.5% versus last year, while comp sales increased 0.3%. Our stores delivered positive quarterly comp sales for the first time in two years. As a reminder, the 780 basis point spread between total net sales and comp sales was primarily due to the 141 store closures in fiscal 2017, most of which were closing late in the second quarter of last year.

The comp sales improvement was driven primarily by an increase in units per transaction with average unit retail relatively flat from the quarter. Geographically, the Southeast, Gulf Coast and Northwest regions were our best performing areas, while the Southwest and the Northeast were our most challenged regions.

As a reminder, starting in the first quarter this year, credit income is now included in total revenues, and was previously reported as an offset to SG&A and prior periods. For the second quarter, credit income of $67 million compared to $83 million in the second quarter of last year. This decrease was expected and is consistent with our original expectations for 2018.

As Jeff mentioned earlier, our quarter started off strong in the month of May. As we moved through June, we experienced after sales relative to the high expectations in our sales plan. And as a result, we may be appropriately positioned to accelerate markdown and slower moving areas of our business. We saw a rebound in sales in July, and ended the quarter strong with comp sales in the mid single-digit range for the month.

Cost of goods sold for the second quarter was 66.3% of net sales, an increase of 160 basis points compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, we delivered an improvement in non-clearance store selling margin, which helped to partially offset pressure from higher permanent markdowns on slower moving and excess inventory. While we are encouraged by the improved non-clearance selling margins across the store, online and within our very important Women's apparel business, we're disappointed with the results in total.

Gross margin is a major focus for JCPenney, but our results have not delivered. And it's just at the time for discussion is past the time for action is now. We know that with the right actions and riggers surrounding inventory management, we have opportunities to improve our current productivity in terms as well as effectively manage plan receipts, improve gross margin levels and optimize our working capital to increase free cash flow.

The entire organization will be relentlessly focused on these working capital improvements, operating our business for profitable growth and delivering meaningful free cash flow. And looking ahead to the back half of the year, we now expect pressure on Q3 gross margins to continue, primarily due to our inventory management efforts that Jeff just discussed. However, we believe that our other areas of opportunities that can help to partially offset this pressure, including driving sales improvement across higher margin apparel categories, particularly Women's continue leveraging our capabilities within our private brands and sourcing operations and further expand and emphasize our pricing analytics efforts. While it may be hard to gauge given the results, these margin initiatives, particularly pricing analytics are delivering clear value and we had planned to expand the scope and increase the positive impact to the enterprise.

Moving now to expenses. SG&A expenses for the quarter were $880 million or 31.9% of sales compared to $935 million or 31.3 % of sales for the same period last year. The dollar reduction in expenses was primarily driven by lower store expenses, largely resulting from the 141 store closures in 2017 as well as corporate overhead and incentive compensation.

As a reminder, given our adoption in the first quarter of the new FASB standards associated with pension accounting, we now include the current service cost component of pension expense and income in SG&A, while other components of net period pension costs and income are now reported in a separate line item below operating income. Service cost does not impact our operating cash flow and is funded through our pension trust. The pension plan currently remains an overfunded status and no cash contributions are expected for the foreseeable future.

Interest expense this quarter was $79 million. During the second quarter and as previously disclosed, we've recorded an impairment charge of approximately $52 million related to the expected sale of our three corporate-owned aircraft. At the end of the second quarter, we had completed the sale of two of the three aircraft and other related aviation assets for a combined net sales price of approximately $12 million. Subsequent to the quarter, we closed on the sale of the third aircraft for $8 million, bringing our total proceeds to approximately $20 million as expected. Additionally, we completed the sale of our Manchester Connecticut distribution facility in July for a net sales price of approximately $68 million and recorded a net gain of approximately $38 million in the second quarter associated with the sale of this facility.

Also during the quarter, we completed the sale of a leasehold interest of our Laguna Hills, California store for a net sale price of approximately $33 million, approximately $7 million of the net sales price was recorded as a reduction to SG&A expenses in the second quarter and the remaining $26 million will be recorded at the reduction of SG&A expenses in the back half of this year.

Adjusted net loss was $120 million or $0.38 per share for the second quarter of this year compared to an adjusted net loss of $23 million or $0.07 per share for the second quarter last year. Adjusted net loss included $40 million or $0.13 per share for the sale of operating assets in the second quarter this year compared to $1 million for the same period last year. However, it also included $52 million or approximately $0.16 per share resulting from that impairment charge related to the sale of the company's three corporate-owned aircraft.

In addition, second quarter adjusted net loss for 2018 and 2017 included the following items. $19 million or 6% per share this year related to other components of net periodic pension income compared to $14 million or $0.05 per share last year. $2 million or $0.01 per share this year related to restructuring and management transition charges compared to $23 million or $0.07 per share last year. $1 million this year related to the proportional share of net income from the home office land joint venture compared to $19 million or $0.06 per share last year. And finally $35 million or $0.11 per share last year related to the loss on extinguishment of debt.

Now let's turn to our capital structure, liquidity position and balance sheet. As expected, we utilized our ABL facilities during the second quarter to fund a portion of our seasonal working capital needs, and ended the quarter with $177 million in outstanding borrowings, a reduction of $174 million from the end of Q1. As such, our liquidity position at the end of the second quarter was approximately $2.2 billion. We expect to have liquidity in excess of $1.5 billion at our trough in November and over $2.2 billion in liquidity at year-end. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter were $182 million. In addition, capital expenditures net of landlord allowances for the quarter were $114 million.

Free cash flow was the use of $235 million for the six months of the year and an improvement of $186 million since the end of the first quarter of 2018. Inventory at the end of the second quarter was approximately $2.8 billion relatively flat versus last year. Comp store inventory was up 1% and is primarily due to an increase in basic inventory levels and the timing of received flow. This increase was offset partially by reduction in seasonal and fashion inventory. We have done a much better job managing our seasonal and fashion inventory, but as Jeff discussed we must now take action to right size our overall inventory position.

Turning now to our updated fiscal 2018 full year guidance we announced earlier this morning. Comp store sales are now expected to be approximately flat for the year and adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of down $1 to down $0.80 per share.

Moving now to other key financial metrics and expectations for the remainder of 2018. Comp sales are expected to be slightly negative in the third quarter. For the third quarter, we expect to spread between total net sales and comp sales to be approximately 100 basis points and the spread to be 400 basis points for the full year. As a percentage of total net sales, we expect third quarter cost of goods sold to increase compared to last year resulting primarily from our decision to right size our current inventory position to clear excessive inventory across many of our basic categories.

SG&A dollars in the third quarter are expected to be flat to up slightly versus last year primarily due to the timing of marketing. And free cash flow for the full year is expected to be positive. Our teams are energized, engaged and eager to return to the fundamentals of what makes JC Penny great providing quality customer service and delivering unparalleled style and value for all in everything that we do.

Now both Jeff and myself along with the other members of the office of the CEO to [ph] Bruce and Mike Robbins, will be happy to take your questions. And Jewel, we are ready to open the lines.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Bob Drbul of Guggenheim Securities. Your line is now open.

Bob Drbul

I guess the first question that I have for you is -- so when -- you’re talking about buying and chasing versus buying the store capacity. Can you just address like your inventory plans for fall on holiday like how aggressive have you been canceling orders or adjusting your orders for the upcoming seasons?

Jeff Davis

Yes, Bob, this is Jeff. As we came out of last year, we had some high expectations of what we wanted to deliver for 2019. If you recall back half of last year, we were up 2.4%. So as we were going through the course of this year and our sales plan and we set high expectations versus what we were actually delivering, we did find ourselves in a situation where we have had -- we were in an overbought position. So we have been looking for ways to reduce our receipts where it is appropriate and some of those categories that quite honestly are not seeing the sales trends and or some of those lower profitability categories, which we know we need them also management business for profitability. So as we go into the fall, we've been making some minor adjustments for necessary. We will continue to do so where we can. But also we believe that we have a great clear rated assortment that our customers are responding to in our expectations, we will continue to performance as we get through the back half of the year.

Bob Drbul

And then just on the active business, can you talk about as there been strength both in the apparel piece of it and the footwork piece of it. And just sort of how you feel like you're positioned for that segment in back half of this year?

Trent Kruse

Yes, Bob, this is Trent. I'll take that one. It's been strong across the board, Bob. I think that's one thing we all have seen it for quite some time here. It's been very predictable, frankly, within the business, whether its private brands, national brands, footwear or apparel. It is certainly been a strong business. Very pleased with what we're seeing in both again those national and private brands, expect that to clearly continue into the back half, Jeff alluded to in the prepared remarks. We're expanding a lot of what we do in some of these key brands, not just within the obvious categories of Men's and Women's, but really expanding into special size areas of our business, delivering a better assortment in the kids area as it relates to advocacy. And certainly, they're looking at that product as well. And to your first question, actually, I'm going to start doubling that Jeff said, this reduction is about reducing in areas where we're overbought to Jeff's point or an area that really aren't delivering from a style, brand or category perspective. So we feel though we are still in a great position, funding the businesses that are earning without funding, but are making the appropriate decisions to ensure that we find the right base to move forward that allow us to have more clarity in the store et cetera.

Bob Drbul

Okay. And then, I guess if I could just ask one more. Thanks, Trent. You talked -- there's a lot of talk about the toy category et cetera. But you guys are pursuing some workwear initiatives. I was just wondering if you could just address how you're approaching that piece of the business and what you're excited about in that segment?

Jeff Davis

So Bob, we have some -- one thing that I eluded in my preferred comments is that we continue to develop great partnerships with some national brands that are looking to increase the penetration as a result of some others that are contributing share. So we're excited about some of these new brands. We'll be able to talk a little bit more about them as we go through the course of the back half of the year. But we believe that in some of the areas in which we have been co-located and or proximity to once again, some of those contributing market share players that our customers responding well. They likely to do see not only in workwear, but in footwear also and we're taking advantage of that.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mark Altschwager with Baird. Your line is now open.

Mark Altschwager

Great. Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. I was hoping if you could provide a bit more color on the guidance revision this morning. Q2 results a little over $0.30 below consensus expectations that the annual EPS guidance revision a bit over $0.90 at the midpoint. I guess, maybe you're looking for a loss of $0.20 to $0.40 in the back half. You talked a bit about sales in the release, but just with the gross margin revision versus prior expectations, any more color on the order of magnitude of gross margin compression you're expecting in Q3 versus Q4? How much of that is the incremental inventory liquidation measures? And any changes how you're thinking about the level of SG&A spending and asset sales comparison that for the back half? A lot there, but just anymore color on the puts and takes there will be very helpful.

Jeff Davis

Very good, Mark, I'll start it off. And to the extent, the team wants to further amplify something on this review. As we have mentioned, in the first half of the year, we had essentially flat comps. What we're looking at right now is projecting up through the second half of the year. With flattish comps, as you can imagine right now, we're going to delever little bit with respect to sales from an SG&A perspective. But in doing so, we also want to make sure as we're making selective investments, particularly in our media mix, to make sure that we have appropriate voice in the marketplace as we go through the holiday season. From a margin perspective, as Trent had mentioned, our expectation is that our cost to goods sold will actually increase in this third quarter of the year, but we expect the fourth quarter to actually moderate and be more in line with what we had last year Q4. Lot of that Q3 margin contraction, if you will, is going to be as a result of continuing to address some of the excess inventory that we have. When I talk about excess inventory, it's really around in some of our basic areas where over a period of time we continue to allow our stores to have more inventory than we really need in order to operate. This organization has been nicely focused on operating with less absolute inventory in order to provide a better customer experience for our customers.

Trent Kruse

Sorry to just jump in, Mark. On the margin piece here for Q3 just to give a order of magnitude, I think, if you're thinking about in the range of about 150 basis points or so that that would be fair. And then to Jeff's comments on SG&A, certainly, I think that's where we are today, but as you got to know from our past, we'll be diligently focused to ensure that we make the right decisions there to essentially overachieve our expectations. I think Jeff added a bit more commentary on that -- add as well.

Jeff Davis

That was pretty much shaky. One of the things that I want to make sure that we do collectively as a company is that as we -- we have guidance going forward that we have the opportunity to meet or exceed that. And one of the things that we want to make sure that we're doing is we're looking at the business as we think that we may have some opportunities to improve and we'll do that as, I think, as we go long, but as you trying to just mention that the headwinds really going to be around margins, and to the extent that we can improve upon that by taking the appropriate actions to our pricing analytics. It would continue to take certain actions around some of the promotions that we have planned. But we will be able to drive a higher level of sales and hopefully margin.

Mark Altschwager

That's very helpful. Thank you. And then just on the comp. Great to see the inflection in Women's apparel, obviously, a big category for you with the revised guidance implying flattish comps in the back half. Maybe just walk us through some of the category drivers there, how you’re thinking about what are the bigger positives? What are going to be the negatives that kind of met you up near that flat level? Thank you.

Jeff Davis

Matt, in the second half of the year we have a little more difficult comparative than we did in the first half. Our expectation is that Women's will continue to perform well for us. There will be some level of calendar shift as well in Q3 but going into Q4. And in the back half of the year, we think about all kind of level out. Our expectations around Beauty will continue to be the same with respect to the fine performance we’re getting out in Jewelry and Salon. We’re really excited about the things that we’re doing also accomplished, as Trent had mentioned with respect to our special size business. Active continues to be an area that we believe that we will have a good showing in. So many of the same categories in which we’ve been showing performance in the first half of the year. We would expect that to continue with, unfortunately, just a higher level of stronger compare against last year.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Lorraine Hutchinson with Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Lorraine Hutchinson

Thank you, good morning. I wanted to follow-up on the $250 million inventory that you plan to take up by the end of '19. Will we see any of the impact of that by year-end or will this reduction all occur next year?

Jeff Davis

No, you'll actually see some of that reduction in the back half of the year. Our expectation, once again, is that we will continue to manage receipt to support the business. Our expectation is that we will be in a mid-single-digit reduction by the end of this fiscal year versus 2017.

Lorraine Hutchinson

And then when you look at CapEx plans over the next few years, is there anything that you can pull back on just given the operational challenges maybe as a way to preserve your free cash flow?

Trent Kruse

Yes, this is Trent, I will take that one. Simple answer is yes. I think as we are have been spending around $400 million for last couple of years, it feel as an appropriate level, but it's also included a lot of merchandizing initiatives around appliance rollout, furniture, mattress for growth and expansion, so long roll out. So lots of merchandizing initiatives tied up in there. So the simple answer is yes. We want to fund this business, we want to invest in all of the right areas, but to the extent, reducing that here and there makes sense. We’ll certainly be looking at those opportunities to just point we want to be managing this business for profitability, but also certainly cash flow. So we’ll be looking at some of those options and there is clearly some opportunity as we think about moving into next year and some of these merchandizing initiatives that really will continue in terms of their significant growth for expansion that we’ve had over the last couple of years.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Oliver Chen with Cowen & Company. You line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey good morning, this is Roth on for Oliver. Thanks for taking the question. Just in terms of pivoting to the chasing demonstrated trends, just wondering kind of how you’re carrying out this strategy? How you identify proving trends. And then if this requires incremental investments from here? Thanks.

Jeff Davis

Thanks for your question Roth. Quite honestly one of the things that I've mentioned in the prepared remarks is that we are developing some new relationships with a few groups that are helping us identify not only trends but how to tapping into customer insights and allowing us early in the process to sort of curate our decisions and make decisions around quantity as well as how we might allocate that across our fleet.

So these are some of the things that we are working on. Yes, it is additional investment. Additional investment is already included in our guidance for the year. But these are actions that will help us to be actually more insightful and nimble to be able to respond to some of the turn changes, but also what our customer is desired and actually is demonstrating in the marketplace.

Trent Kruse

I would just add to that, I think, I mentioned in my remarks our ability to continue leveraging our private brand and sourcing organization. This is a world class organization that has done a lot of work to really streamline the process, reduce a lot of weeks out of the timeline, which has allowed us to be much faster, much more nimble to react. So to Jeff's points on certain new partnerships allows us to get ahead of the customer sooner in terms of trends and what they're interested in or not, that's a big part of it. But clearly, continuing to leverage a 100-year-old history of delivering great private brands and sourcing expertise is going to be a big part of our ability to really chase into those demonstrated trends.

Jeff Davis

And just to amplify one other thing that I was talking about is, from merchandising standpoint, some of these tools we've been using over the course of the last year or so demonstrated capabilities of what we've seen in Women's. The expectation as we continue to spread out across some of our other categories to gain some of those same improvements and businesses what we're really excited about.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you. And then secondly, just in terms of kind of capturing some market opportunities in the back half of the year, just curious on any more specific commentary there with regard to category callout? Thanks.

Trent Kruse

Yes, I think, it's probably some of those obvious ones as we mentioned toys. It's a good question earlier on workwear certainly got some opportunity for us. But it's even within existing line for the business through great partnerships with great national brands that are strong and some of these competitors that are out there donating share. We talked about the baby gear component of the business. So those are certainly the big pieces, but also looking at our home categories et cetera. So it's really the things we've been talking about, but we'll certainly be continuing to look at new opportunities. We think that we'll continue. I think those are the key categories as we see it today.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Chuck Grom with Gordon Haskett. Your line is open.

Chuck Grom

Hey, thanks a lot. Just bigger picture here, balancing gross margins has been a little bit trickier for you guys as you've been adding some of the lower margin categories like appliances. When you think about the future and your cost structure, what do you think the right gross margin structure is going to be for you guys? And do you think you need to be a little bit more active and trying to get costs out the balance. What appears to be a lower gross margin structure for Penney?

Trent Kruse

It's a good question, Chuck. I think a lot of it on the head there. It's not 33%. It's not 34%, right where we've been. So we clearly have some opportunities here. We're going to look forward not backwards. We're going to make the appropriate decisions around a lot of those categories that have a slightly lower margin. But frankly, some of those categories also allow us to drive traffic, gain new customers, bring excitement into the store. So we'll never operate a store that only has high margin categories but got to be balanced in the assortment and our approach. But to your point and as we discussed in the prepared remarks, we are going to be reconsidering our efforts in some of these areas, maybe the scale and scope of it versus an outright moving away from it. But certainly, we are incredibly disappointed with where we are now. We know we've got a ton of opportunity to be better than what we've demonstrated on gross margin. And we think some of the renewed focus on inventory, a desire and push to drive some of the higher margin categories as we begun to demonstrate will certainly help. I don't think we want to get into target or anything like that today, but certainly, it's a number that meaningfully higher than where we are today.

Chuck Grom

Okay, fair enough. And then just on the comp, just trying to connect about your -- in the release you guys have said that July was ahead of the annual comp guidance range of zero to two. Was that larger because of the calendar shift? I guess that will be the first question. And then, why would you guys expect the business to slow? Because I think you said that the third quarter would be flat if in fact July was strong. And I guess the last part of that question be any early thoughts on the back-to-school business thus far? Thank you.

Jeff Davis

So Chuck, as we think about July, at some level, there definitely was a calendar shift with the back-to-school starting earlier this year in our second quarter versus our third. But as you think about the quarter in its totality, some of the performance that we saw in the second quarter, June was a month that we saw sort of really treated. And I think the whole industry actually saw that from an overall traffic perspective, some of the strong performance that everyone has in May from a pent-up demand from the earlier sort of first quarter and seasonally cold weather. As we go into the third quarter, what we feel really excited about is the fact that we did have some momentum, we saw a return as some of the competitors that were contributing market share bonds on some of the others that quite honestly, impacted our business, Babies R Us, we actually saw in those particular categories a return in baby and Men's, and we believe that some of that going to continue into Q3. What we do know is that there was about 160 basis points of shift, if you will, as a result of the calendar, and that's what really putting the headwind into Q3.

Trent Kruse

And the only other thing I'd add Chuck is, I think, we're clearly excited about the return to growth in July, but we all know one month doesn't make trend. And as Jeff alluded to throughout the call that we got to be more disciplined with how we plan our business moving forward so that we don't get call out with the wrong levels of inventory et cetera. So we're going to do everything in our power to lead to a better result and flat, but, yes, that's what we see it today.

Chuck Grom

Okay. And just -- if I could just clarify, because I hope finally that the 160 basis points, was that what you thought the benefit was in 2Q? Is that what you were speaking to Jeff?

Trent Kruse

Yes, that's right. I probably say it's little over 100.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Paul Lejuez with Citi. Your line is now open.

Paul Lejuez

Hey, thanks guys. Macy's are seeing higher credit revenue this year, discussed their guidance yesterday, yours is down a bit. Can you just talk about what’s driving the reduction, perhaps, how appliance sales might be factoring into what you’re seeing in your credit results?

Jeff Davis

Sure. I mean our guidance for the year as we are expecting to down by $45 million for the year and we’re still in line with that. We’re actually seeing growth in the penetration of our credit customer and that has been very encouraging for us. Overall, balances are about the same maybe down just modestly. But as we know our appliance customer is one that is a nice move to the overall. As we move forward, we would expect that that would continue. Appliance is an important part of our overall business. And there is nothing anything that we're seeing changing necessarily in our credit customers' actions.

Paul Lejuez

And any understanding that just could change with new leadership at some point, but I’m curious about your current thoughts on the role that home will play within the assortment both over the next 12 months and what's your view beyond that? Thanks.

Jeff Davis

First of all, I mean, the home overall is a division for us and the number of categories is important for us. We know that our customer comes to JC Penny for those soft and hard goods. As we move forward, we will continue to make those items available for her. And once again, as we think about, once again keeping the customer in clear focus, as we think about this crush off opportunity we have to make sure that we have a broad assortment that is important for her. So we’re not going to be making any decisions in the near term necessarily about pulling back on certain categories. We believe as we move forward, how she demonstrates our demand we will be there to supply.

Paul Lejuez

Last one from me, any range of what your EBITDA expectations are for this year or through cash flow? Thanks guys.

Trent Kruse

Yes, sure I’ll take that one. From a free cash flow perspective, we’re looking to be up slightly -- flat to up slightly we think, again we’re going to work hard to make that a better result by the end of the year. I think if you’re thinking about EBITDA in a range plus or minus $700 million, that’s appropriate as we sit here today.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Kimberly Greenberger with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Kimberly Greenberger

Thank you so much. I had a couple of things I just wanted to confirm. The third quarter comp to sales spread, I think you've talked about of 100-basis-point negative spread, if I could just confirm that. And then trends, I think, you talked about stores actually turning positive here in the second quarter. Do you think that was driven by the parent activity or I think there are some other swift traffic driving initiatives that might be driving that? E-commerce, was that positive during this quarter? And any color on e-commerce would be helpful. So after this clarification, Jeff, I wanted to just sort of step back for a minute and ask you about the commentary that that you got directed away from the core customer. And I think from the outside it's quite obvious to see the ways in which that has manifested itself in your business. So if you could just talk about the -- in your view how the business has drifted away from the core customer and then what you guys are doing to get back that contract? Thanks so much.

Trent Kruse

Sure, Kimberly, I'll take the first part and I'll let Jeff answer the second. You are correct on the 100-basis-point comp spread for Q3, yes, correct on stores. It's interesting about clearance this quarter, our performance actually would have been better from a comp sales perspective without clearance. I think last year we were in a liquidation mode across our closing stores. So when you look at the clearance business year-on-year is actually a slight negative for us because of those liquidations in the closing stores last year. I think we're starting to see a little bit of traction in the style and value for all components. I think clearly, we've been pleased with some of the efforts we've had around apparel that is helping drive a better result in the store from a dotcom perspective. It was down slightly in the second quarter, but that was intentional. And I think what's probably best now is, maybe, I'll let Therace, is here with us, just add a couple of comments about some of the actions that they're taking in dotcom to be deliberate to put a better customer experience out there. So Therace, if you want to add a little bit?

Therace Risch

Thanks, Trent. Over the past year, I think people understand that we've done an extensive skewed fashion to our digital channel. And through this process we've learned a lot about what our customer really wants to buy digitally online and how to drive sustainable profitable growth in this channel. So as Trent mentioned, we very intentionally holdback on our online sales as we make adjustments to that extended assortment. So we can better meet the needs of our customer, and we're focusing on improving the overall digital experience. The changes that we're making right now are going to enable us to grow this channel very sustainably over the long-term.

Jeff Davis

I will talk a little bit about my comments regarding drifting away from the core customer. Over the last several years, I think, we see -- you've mentioned that in your own observation is that JCPenney and its desire to continue expanding its customer base, wanted to attract a number of many more trending customers. And doing so, our assortment migrated that direction and our core customer, we believe is a female in the age range of 45 to 55 plus, we were no longer necessarily having the broad array of merchandize silhouettes that was most important for her.

We believe that that core customer is who JCPenney is, she influences across a broad array of individuals in our direct families and our extended families across multiple age ranges. So we need to make sure that we win her and we have the merchandize that is important to her such that as she thinks about car shopping not only for herself but for her family that we then have the other products that are available and important for those individuals also.

So we believe that through our Women's initiatives, not only continue to work once again bring back some of those great modern and more and more fashionable elements that were important for the individual in the age ranges that I spoken about is where we need to be, we believe that we can also meet her needs from an active perspective. We believe that from a Beauty perspective, once again that we're doing in Fine Jewelry, what we're doing in Salon and other areas, once again, to make sure that we are the retailer choice for her.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Erinn Murphy with Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Erinn Murphy

Great. Thanks. Good morning. I had a question on just Beauty overall during the quarter. Can you just talk about what you saw between skincare makeup and fragrance within the Sephora business? And then in September, you'll be lapping the very successful Fenty launch. I'm just curious how the merchants are kind of working to anniversary this. And then, any perspective on the promotional backdrop for the overall Beauty category?

Trent Kruse

Yes, sure, Erinn. This is Trent. I'll take that one. I think you're continuing to see what we've been seeing. There is a little bit more promotional out there. I think for us, right, the biggest part of our business has been color. But we've seen some nice traction in our skincare business as we've expanded what we offer in that category both from a brand perspective. So I think you're seeing that play out to continued strength in Sephora skincare kind of leading the charge for us given some of our additional brands. And I guess that additional brand comment is very relevant to your point on Fenty, right. We're launching new brands within our Sephora four walls. We’re working with our great partners at Sephora to ensure that we bring together the right assortment experience and excitement to comp that launch of Fenty. As you know that went really, really well last year. So I think we've got some nice plans in place. We feel good about our ability to do that. And of course having a great partner like Sephora to help this out there is a nice place to be. So yes, slightly promotional. Color on skincare to leading the business for us overall. And I think we're continued to be incredibly pleased with our world-class partnership with Sophera.

Erinn Murphy

Okay. That's helpful. And just two clarifications on some category performances during the quarter. You talked about footwear underperforming. Can you just talk a bit more about what was driving that? And then does that exclude the athletic piece, do you talk about that separately. And then appliances, sorry, if I missed that, what do they comp in the second quarter?

Trent Kruse

Sure, so from a footwear perspective, active is included in our footwear business and it was one of those certainly positive areas of that business. I think certain elements of our casual footwear assortment et cetera were a little bit weaker. When we look at that division in total, we also include handbags in that category, and it was a little softer for us, certainly, this year. The bigger, I guess the bigger drops were Men's and handbags. The balance of the assortment was certainly better active cloths continue to be pretty strong for us within footwear as well as Children's. From an appliances perspective, it was down slightly. And again, I think that really speaks to some of the conversations Therace is having around the way we approach our dot-com business that's a fairly meaningful dot-com business for us around appliances. And I think clearly as Jeff alluded to and as I did, we're trying to be a little more purposeful and thoughtful about how we approach the market except these lower margin categories.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Paul Trusselll with Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning this is Debbie filling on for Paul. Thanks for taking our question. So I just want to go back to home and appliances. Kind of what are you seeing from of the promotional environment in these categories especially you called out home underperformed? And do you think consumers moving away from big ticket at all? Thanks so much.

Trent Kruse

Sure, I don't think if at all from a big ticket perspective. I think when you look at some of our other areas furniture and mattresses, right, continued strong performance there. Our conversation around appliances is just very intentional. So I wouldn't look at that as a big ticket component. I think the other piece of home that I would want to speak to is really as we look at some of those core offerings within home, and Jeff was mentioning our sort of history and legacy and some of the soft home categories. Those are areas we put a particular focus on, those are areas we want to further emphasize and shine on for our customer. We've -- I think, put a little bit too many resources against some of the lower margin categories in home. And that is kind of the expansion unfortunately of some of the more soft home and legacy businesses that we have. So as we've started to adjust those assortments, we're starting to see some trend improvement, I think as we rebalance the marketing efforts around home, I think that will certainly help us as well. But from a big ticket perspective now, I think our appliance component was really intentional. And other big category of our business, Jewelry has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Jeff Davis

There is one thing I would like to add to that is that in the second quarter we took the opportunity to quite honestly do a little test and learn. As Trent had mentioned, as we think about our marketing efforts how we continue to market the broader brands, how we continue to market a broader promotional focus across the store, not necessarily around any particular categories. What we actually saw, while we may have had a little bit of a pullback in some of our hard lines of home, we were actually able to pretty much offset that from a sales perspective and some of the other categories as well as pick up actual additional gross profit dollars.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, that's helpful. And then just a quick follow-up, on your omnichannel initiatives, you mentioned that dot-com is down slightly. Could you give us an update on how customers are responding to your buy online, ship to store?

Trent Kruse

Sure. Absolutely. So I think definitely we continue to be very pleased with, I mean we're seeing a lot of customers take advantage of that. We're still seeing over 80% of all dot-com orders touching a physical store in some way, shape or perform whether it's fulfill from a store or picked up in a store to your point. I think certainly still responding their traffic online was still strong. And so again, I think to Therace's point, some of what we did with incredibly intentional around sort of finding the right ways to move forward from and a better customer experience. But certainly the interaction between physical and digital is very real and the customer is very much taking advantage of that. And I think we've been quite pleased with some of the progress we've made there over the last several years in our omnichannel business, and again, she certainly taken advantage of that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Dana Chelsea with Chelsea Advisory. Your line is now open.

Dana Chelsea

Thank you. Good morning. As you think about this new inventory supply chain model, and the chasing aspect of it, how do you feel, how do you think about promotional positioning the impact on margins going forward? And is this every category across the store chain? And how quickly do you implement it for holiday this year? How does that progress? Thank you.

Trent Kruse

Sure, Dana. Look, that -- this is some work that's been underway for some time. And as you can imagine some of our software lines of business were faster business, some of our other hard lines weak. We think about this on a category-by-category perspective. There are certain categories where speed is not really that important and the lowest cost is what's most important. But clearly, as you think about some of the more fashionable apparel lines, right, that's where it becomes critical for us to take advantage of that. Those capabilities, I think will show up as we've utilized them over the last year or so, we've seen the benefits. So I think our ability to chase in rewrite a sale is there, particularly on a reorder basis. So I think we feel quite good about some of our capabilities there. We just got to better utilize them frankly. And to Jeff's earlier comments, use some of the other partnerships we have around consumer insights, trend et cetera, to help us make more inform decisions early, but then also enhance our ability to chase into those businesses. As you know, this business can be very profitable and very cash generative if we are operating with that mindset moving forward.

Dana Chelsea

And then just lastly, I don't know if you had mentioned this, so I apologize if it was. Any updated thoughts on the store base whether its size, whether any adjustments in size, number of stores, how you're looking at -- how you're thinking about the fleet?

Jeff Davis

So we don't have any update on any other adjustments to the overall store fleet. As you can imagine, we continue to look at our store fleet and totality over time. Once again, one of the most important things for us also is that our store fleet represents a great distribution point to our customer, the ability to shift from store have customers pick up in store. But as we go through the upcoming weeks as we go into the end of the year, we might be able to provide you with more update is what our expectations would be in the half years, but at this point, we have not made any decision to make any other significant adjustment in our overall store fleet.

Operator

Thank you. And our last question comes from Jeff Van Sinderen with B. Riley FBR. Your line is now open.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Good morning, and thanks for taking my question. Just around the discussion of the core customer, and I understand you feel like there you need to refocus with this better. How do you go about engaging kind of, I guess, I would call for next crop for lack of a better word of 45 to 65-year-old customers as they current base ages because, I think, many of those women may not shop at JCPenney now, so just thinking about that. And then also if you could touch on what you feel is your biggest competitive differentiator?

Trent Kruse

Sure, Jeff. I'll take the first part there around the core customer. I think, look, clearly we need to continue to invite new consumers into our store. And we have some great categories and partnership like Sephora lot what we're doing in active some of the great partnerships we have with key brands like Nike or Levi's or Adidas et cetera, right? These brands are relevant to consumers, frankly, of all ages. So utilizing those as a way to draw those consumers and certainly benefits us. I will tell you though; part of what we experiences is life cycle, right? Consumers may not shop JCPenney when they're 35 to 40, but as things change in your life and your perspective changes, right, you change where you shop. We all know that we all experience that. But having said that and to your point, we've got to leverage some of these key initiatives, some of these key brands to ensure that we do drive some excitement and relevant with the younger consumer, and we're doing that across the brand. As I mentioned, we're doing that with different partnerships or tactics, like the relationship we have with the Brooklyn and Bailey from a social media influencer perspective. So I think there's lot -- we are doing lot we can do, but candidly, the consumers lifecycle plays a role too and how she sort of interact with JCPenney, if you will, I think we'll just continue to take advantage of that, Jeff.

Jeff Davis

And Jeff, I maybe take the question around sort of key differentiating factors and competitive age. As we look at the business we believe that we have great brands both private as well as national. And the ability for our customer to be able to time great value and not only our private brands but also we'll be able to do with our national brands with some of the exclusive partnerships that we have in place. If you think about our broader offerings, the ability to offer her not only at opportunity around apparel, but the things we talked about in Beauty. And that's one of the things that you would not be able to find in any other retailer in one place. And that goes across Salon, Sephora as well as Fine Jewelry. And we believe that these are types of things that our customers looking for and appreciate in our business.

Trent Kruse

This is Mike. I'll add -- I want to emphasize something that Trent said earlier too, and as the strengths of our design and sourcing logistics are, we know based on independent study that we are best-in-class in that. And we own from beginning to end that design and sourcing logistics arm unlike many of the other retailers out there, which gives us a great deal of control. We have a fantastic team. We have set up the supply chain dramatically. And when things changed in the world, we can adapt very quickly to what our customer want. And I think that gives us a strategic advantage.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. Thanks for taking my questions and best of luck.

Trent Kruse

Thank you, Jeff.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program. And you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.