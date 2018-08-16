Precise Biometrics AB (PRBCF) CEO Stefan Persson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Precise Biometrics AB (OTCPK:PRBCF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Hello everybody and welcome to the call regarding our Q2 report. So I’m going to take you through what we're doing within our key focus areas that you have on Slide 2 and as many of you know we focus on the mobile segments where we have spitted two focus areas, high-end cell phones, low-end cell phones, and then we have a focus area of smart cards and new applications.

So if you turn to Slide 3, I’m first going to take you through what we do in high-end mobile and what's happening there. First of all, the under-glass sensors are gaining more and more ground as the users want to have edge to edge or full displays. And the only way of handling a fingerprint sensor is to have an optical or ultrasound sensor.

We have seen several smart phones with optical or ultrasound sensors having being launched during the first half 2018, but we're of course most focused on the fact that we together with Qualcomm got into a Huawei's Honor 10, which is an under-glass sensors and the sales of the Huawei Honor 10 has been really good. They have sold more than 3 million units during three months.

We see this as growing market. There are analysts saying that the market for under-glass sensors next year will be more than 100 million units. As we work in close collaboration with a couple of customers so that we can gain even more ground within this whole area.

And there is a lot of work and the lead time from first contact with the handsets manufacturer and royalty revenue is, I wouldn't exactly say long, but it's not the quarter it's more, it's more 6 to 12 months even more than times. So the lead times are long, but we are working on infrastructure way and we believe that the market has been.

So Page 4, that’s the low-end mobile and the low-end mobile segments are dominated by capacitive sensors as they are going down in price more and more, and finding their way into low-end phones because they are now affordable with the low-end phones. We have included in a number of phones in this segment and this point of time that we’re there with Nokia, TCL and Lenovo.

Then if you turn to Slide 5, we are continuing our efforts on biometric smart parts and the special-payment cards, so there are new pilots have been initiated and we have also had feedback from initial pilots in U.S, 5% in Japan. The feedback we get from users is that they think this is a convenient way of you using payment cards. And they also perceived that this is a more secured authentication method and pin codes.

The payment systems of which in these payment cards are to be used are complicated systems with many actors that all have to be on the same page otherwise the payment card doesn't work because the payment card issued in South Africa should work all over the world regardless of where you are, so there’s a lot of specifications to the set by the players.

And the one of the actors setting the specifications is MasterCard and we heard recently from them that they plan to have this agreement with between the actors within the payment system with specification ready by the end of this year. That means that we should have royalty revenue from this at least the latter part of 2019.

So, we believe -- so the indication right now is that biometric payment cards are to be commercially deployed in first half of 2019. And one of the discussions that is ongoing where we have taken a clear stand is how you process the fingerprint authentication. Today, a pin code is processed on the secured check on payment card, and it never leads that to your chip.

Our solution is based on the same principles. We do the matching of the fingerprint software in the secured chip. And we believe that we are the only one today who can do that in a very efficient way, and so we are obviously advocating that this should be the only solution. We’re not there yet, but that’s what we are working on.

And during the quarter, we have also intensified and deepened our collaboration with NXP and Kona-i, two prominent actors in the field of smart cards and these partnerships they strengthen our position as a leading supplier and it gives us better and more possibilities to supply fingerprint offer to -- especially biometric payment cards.

If you then turn to Page 6 that is the our new applications area, we see an increased interest of use in biometric new application areas and this goes all the way from USB keys, crypto wallets, and we see interest in cards, wearables, gaming controls, and we believe that biometrics to a greater extent will replace passports and other means of authentication. And we’re working on several projects here and we will see when we will have the first really take commercial breakthrough from here.

Slide 7 please, the main events after the second quarter as that we now have our newly appointed CEO, in place on August 1st, and I and the whole Board are looking forward to working with Stefan and continuing to develop our business in our focus area and he of course then will put his agenda in place; I have Stefan here with me, so if you can just give us a short introduction to who you are and say hi.

Stefan Persson

Thank you, Torgny or CFO Thuresson and to know I am the new CEO from 1st of August. A short background, I have been working four years now with Bang & Olufsen as the CEO and also Business Area responsible for Bang & Olufsen. The main focus there was a big turnaround before that I have 16 years within the mobile phone area, at different position and different parts of the world.

I have been working with Ericson, Sony Ericson and Sony. And I’m really looking forward for this new challenge and working with the team, working with the Board of Directors and working with customers and our owners and to drive the business to next level. One of the most important parts now is to get back to profitability, that’s extremely important and start looking to new applications area and also looking into new technology. So, I’m looking forward to talking more with you in the future.

And by that I hand over to and talking your again.

Torgny Hellstrom

Thanks Stefan. So we then switch to the financials, Göran, please.

Göran Thuresson

Thank you, Torgny. I will guide you through the financial part of the presentation and highlight some numbers for the second quarter. Please turn to Page 9.

As shown sales are during the four quarters increased quarter-over-quarter although with a minor increase of 3.2% between the first and second quarter 2018. Sales in the second quarter totaled SEK18.7 million which was a decrease with 7.1% compared to last year. We have, during the first and second quarter, seen a growth in revenues from licenses and support and maintenance are less royalty revenues.

[Indiscernible] regarding the gross margin, the main cost element in cost of sales is change on the intangible assets to which were Precise mainly are capitalized development expenses and the client intangible assets coming from the acquisition of NextID Biometrics Inc.

During the second quarter, we made the new assessments regarding the depreciation period for capitalized development expenses. A background for the new assessment is even [indiscernible] development and changes in this environment Precise is operating on.

The new assessment is a change from the depreciation period of 5 to 3 year. The new assessment responsive in an increased depreciation of SEK0.5 million and a write-down of one specific project with SEK0.5 million, total of SEK1.4 million. This impacted gross margin in the second quarter with 7.5 percentage point.

Furthermore, the gross margin was also affected by lower sales and increased depreciations of capitalized development expenses, which had totally resulted in gross margin of 82.8% in the second quarter.

Please turn to Page 10. Operational cost for the second quarter was in line with last year and totaled SEK18.8 million. We monitor our [indiscernible] very closely and has good control. The operating results totaled minus SEK3.3 million compared to plus SEK0.5 million last year.

The weak result is mainly explained by the lower sales and the impact coming from the new assessments onto detention of capitalized development. The workforce consisting of both employees and consultant as compared to the second quarter of 2017 increased from 42 to 47 and the increase of consultants is within R&D.

Please turn to Page 11. Cash flow amounted to minus SEK8.6 million in the quarter due to negative EBITDA investment mainly down within R&D and negative change in working capital. The first quarter 2017 was impacted by prepayments of SEK17.5 million on intensive capital. Available cash end of the quarter amounted to SEK93.6 million and the cash situation is the company's a solid financial at [indiscernible].

This was all on the financial part, so back to you Torgny.

Torgny Hellstrom

Yes, thank you, Göran. So if I am to summarize, we continue to execute our strategy for the four identified focus areas. We did have a win with call coming to our way for ultrasound sensors under glass. We have strengthened our positions in the biometric payment cards that we now are seeing signs that we are reaching a commercial deployment.

We of course at the same time focus on getting back profitability, and while doing that we still need to invest for the future. So we have to do both, but we do have a strong cash position that enables us to continue to invest in our key growth areas.

So, with this remark, I would like to conclude this portion of Q2 2018. And hand over to the moderator for questions.

Bertil Nilsson

My first question which was totally elaborated was a gross margin and my interpretation of your summary here is that, it’s something like two-thirds of this decrease in gross margins, is there sign of a depreciation? And the rest other effects, is that correct? And looking for the normalized gross margin going forward [indiscernible] so to speak?

Göran Thuresson

Yes that’s correct.

Bertil Nilsson

And the second question, if you look at -- within the market you highlight Huawei and on the term, but generally speaking what your interpretation of all the outlook for second half of this year when it comes to smart phones?

Göran Thuresson

Well, we see signs as I said that there is an increasing interest for on the display sensors because that’s what you need, if you want to have full display phones. And analysts say that this will increase overtime and we have analysts suggesting that the number of smart phone units have shipped next year is more than 100 million units.

Bertil Nilsson

So, I've interpreted as the primarily see as effect in the next year?

Göran Thuresson

No, we are working as much as we can with a few with our customers to penetrate market here and the first win was such had with Qualcomm and Huawei on the time.

Bertil Nilsson

That’s important, agree.

Göran Thuresson

Which was a matter for us, it was a landmark deal.

Göran Thuresson

Yes, we have one question that we have received over the web and the question is basically, you only mention Qualcomm. What’s progress as all other mobile integration partners? And the other one is no instrumentations or interest in projects to mention for other on the glass implementation?

We are working with a number of customers and we do that every day and also during weekend. And it's hard work to get the fingerprint software in the sensors into cell phone. So, we are working on that with several customers. We have decided that we will not disclose projects or just the fact that we are working on something. So, we only disclose the deal that gives us actual money and that is a commercial bonus. So that's the reason why, why we have so to say cut back on projects and design wins etcetera, because they don’t stay anything much as that much about other business goals or works. It's more just setting an expectation. And we don’t want to do that.

And by that, thank you so much for your interest and we will hopefully meet you over this media next time when we present the Q3 report, but then it will be Stefan. Thanks so much everybody.