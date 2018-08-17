Sorrento Therapeutics's Pain Management Is Undervalued; Just Take A Look

As mentioned in our previous article, "You Should Buy Sorrento Before It Reaches New Highs", Sorrento Therapeutics is an antibody discovery company that leverages its G-MAB technology to develop an entire suite of antibody targeted therapeutics against diseases such as cancer.

Because of the inherent market risk developing cancer drugs brings, Sorrento does a nice job at hedging this risk with a pipeline of pain management products; Resiniferatoxin (RTX) and ZTlido.

We believe that many investors overlook Sorrento's pain management platform and value the company solely based on the potential of its cancer pipeline candidates. While these may be big money makers, they are also highly risky and have less than a 10% probability of being approved. We will dive deep into both of their pain management pipeline candidates and explain why we believe the market has undervalued these assets.

RTX (Resiniferatoxin)

Sorrento acquired RTX when they bought Sherrington Pharmaceuticals in 2013. We believe that RTX will create a paradigm shift in the approach to fighting terminal cancer pain.

RTX cuts off pain-sensing neurons to the brain. RTX binds and activates the transient receptor potential vanilloid 1 (TRPV1). TRPV1 is prominently expressed on nerve cells that function to provide a sensation of scalding heat and pain. When RTX is injected into the spine (intrathecally, epidurally or intra-articularly), it disables TRPV1 neurons while also stopping the transmission of pain signals. RTX has shown the ability to directly interact with nerve cells without affecting senses like touch.

For those who survive cancer, the most fearsome symptom regardless of cancer type will be the pain. More than half of cancer patients have insufficient pain control, and about a quarter of them die from the associated physical pain. There are over 35,0000 patients suffering from terminal cancer-related pain in the US alone and that number continues to grow. The average patient in the US spends $32,000 for terminal cancer pain. We believe that treating patients who are struggling from cancer-related pain with RTX represents a large market opportunity (while also curing a huge problem for cancer survivors).

Below- In our model, we estimated the value that RTX would bring to shareholders. These numbers are as accurate as we believe possible and our research has led us to the following-

As you can see from the chart, some of the estimates fall on the more conservative side- I believe that something as “financially risky” as RTX should not be propped up to show the best outcome. RTX will bring an immense value to current and future shareholders, and its a part of Sorrento's business model that should be taken very seriously when looking at a Sorrento breakout. A gross margin of 80% is assumed after all manufacturing/distribution costs and collaboration agreements are finalized. Having said that, if things begin to swing in motion and the chance for success becomes more than likely, an update will be made upon request.

ZTlido

ZTlido is a next-generation lidocaine patch currently in development for the relief of pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN), a severe neuropathic pain condition. The anhydrous patch is based on a novel and proprietary technology that delivers bio-equivalent levels of lidocaine to Lidoderm (lidocaine patch 5%), which has been confirmed in two separate clinical studies. A clinical adhesion study demonstrated that greater than 90% of the subjects had nearly 100% adhesion over the 12-hour administration period using an FDA recommended 5-point scale. In a separate clinical study, ZTlido demonstrated strong adhesive properties even during moderate exercise with no meaningful impact on pharmacokinetics.

The elderly population, individuals that have suffered a Shingles infection, HIV/AIDS and cancer patients are at the highest risk of contracting PHN. The market for this type of application is growing and because of that, Sorrento plans to roll out the red carpet for ZTlido in early Q4 2018. While the commercialization has been delayed for some time now, Sorrento is confident that the EU will allow commercialization of the product in the next few months making revenue flow for the company that much stronger.

Below, you will find my market model on the next few years for ZTlido. Just as you saw in RTX, I have given conservative estimates that are realistic for the company and future shareholder growth. ZTlido does not not yield as high of margins as RTX due to the low price so the return for shareholders is not as liquid. While ZTlido will sell for around $300, the average cost for something as advanced as RTX will run around $32,000. I have also assumed an adventurous market penetration % for the next five years; this was calculated via a progressive growth rate. As you can see, ZTlido will not have the same affect on the stock for shareholders return. But with a success probability of 100%, it will deliver added value to shareholders. Don't miss the boat, $SRNE is going up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRNE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.