Kellogg: Time To Sell

The Momentum Growth Quotient for Kellogg Company is 6.77, which is 32.50% lower than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Kellogg Co (K) are up 27.26% since bottoming on May 2, 2018, and in my opinion, now is a good time to lock in any gains you may have and sell the shares. The company has struggled to generate meaningful sales growth over the last ten years, and the forward-looking ratios point to future earnings weakness. I lay out my bearish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBIDTA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating margin % Operating margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward rate of return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 at the end of each month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of July, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.04. So, if a company has a MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index; if a company has a MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The current MGQ for K stands at 6.77, which implies a 32.50% lower future growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that K is at risk for weak future growth over the next twelve months and is a strong candidate for a short position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Kellogg Co was 56.50% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 17.30% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was -2.00% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was -0.70% per year. (GuruFocus). Although it's true that the company has posted impressive growth rates for the last 12 months, I don't believe that this is sustainable (more on this below).

The company's operating margin % as of June 2018 came in at 14.11%, lower than the 18.31% of its major competitor General Mills (GIS). And a look at the long-term trend of the company's operating margin is nothing inspiring, with a five year average operating margin growth rate of -0.10% per year.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable will the company be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market; hence, the more the value. If a company has a lower P/E, you get more earnings for your investment. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also simply indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future - and momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

K has a forward P/E of 15.90 compared to a 17.82 forward P/E for the S&P 500. This tells us that investors are expecting K to grow earnings at a lower rate than the overall market.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for K stands at 1.98%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect only a 1.98% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so K has an implied potential rate of return that is 4.47x lower than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow or not grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate changes, the projected returns/losses will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum for K would turn bearish with a daily close below $74.00. This would signal a break below a descending triangle pattern on the daily charts. From here, I see the shares falling to the $65.00 level over the next three months.

I sometimes like to anticipate technical signals, so today I will buy the K 21SEP18 72.50 Put Options, which will provide approximately 16x leverage on the short trade. The stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close above $73.00. When trading options with leverage, it is absolutely imperative to have a stop-loss to avoid getting stuck in options that dive to zero.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you sell now and lock in gains at this price level. For those wanting to short the shares, I recommend holding the short position three months or to $65.00, whichever comes first. I would also use a stop-loss for the short position of a daily close above $73.00. Remember, theoretically, losses on short trades (if you don't use a stop-loss) can be unlimited!

Kellogg has a problem: more and more people are not eating the company's products for breakfast. As reported in 2016, almost 40 percent of millennials don't eat cereal for breakfast. Why is this a problem for the company? First, millennials now make up a quarter of the US population at around 75 million. Globally, millennials represent around 27 percent of the population at around 2 billion. I wasn't able to find any statistics on the breakfast habits of iGen/Gen Z, but having two iGen boys (18 and 21) at home, I can testify that they haven't eaten cereal for breakfast for two years now. And I can also confirm that we have absolutely no Kellogg products in the pantry (just checked). My boys, and many of their friends, do not like to eat industrially processed grains, preferring organic foods.

Second, cereal and morning foods still represent a significant portion of Kellogg's net sales. How much exactly is hard to say as management did not provide a breakdown of sales by product in the Q2 earnings call, and I checked the company's website but found information on net sales that surprisingly dated back to 2016 (they haven't updated their graphs in two years?). Well, here are the pie charts I found at kelloggcompany.com:

2016 Net Sales

You can see by the pie chart on the right that cereal still accounted for 50% of net sales in 2016. The pie chart on the left shows that the company still derives the bulk of its net sales from North America. Noting the dependence on North America is important, as it is this segment of the business that the company is finding difficult to grow.

The company's North American sales were down 0.8% YOY for the quarter. The other geographic areas that the company operates in showed solid growth for the quarter: Europe up 9.5%, Latin America up 3.5%, and Asia Pacific up 60.8%. Although growth in these zones is encouraging, it is growth in the wrong continents. Unless Kellogg can start generating significant sales growth in North America, the growth in the other zones will be cancelled out.

Tepid Growth

Although the new CEO Steven Cahillane has done an impressive job since taking over in October 2017 in jump-starting earnings growth, sales remain a problem for the company.

On a YOY basis, organic revenues were down 0.4% for the quarter. Net profit was also down 3.1% YOY, and the company's gross margin dropped by 340bps. The numbers are all moving the wrong direction. Despite the contraction in the top and bottom lines, management raised their financial guidance for the year, expecting sales growth of 4% to 5%. I don't believe them, and neither should you - margins are contracting and sales in their biggest market are weak.

Right now shares of the company are priced for perfection. The market is giving management the benefit of the doubt that they can deliver on their forecast sales growth for 2018. In my opinion, this is always a dangerous scenario for investors.

The MGQ for the company is 32% below the average MGQ of the SP100, and the forward looking growth ratios are weak. If you're long the shares, I would take your profits and move to cash. The growth story here is not strong enough to justify higher share values - the risk to the downside outweighs any potential upside reward.

Conclusion

When I go short a stock, I want to short a company that is showing weak future growth potential, and I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a weak future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, investors would do best to sell their shares of K and move to cash, or if they are more aggressive, short the shares. From both a fundamental and technical perspective, shares of K appear to be headed lower from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short K.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note that I allocate 3% of my total portfolio to each options trade. To review the performance of my past trades please see my Blog Posts.