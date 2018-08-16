Walmart's Q2 Earnings - Short Squeeze

Investment Thesis

Walmart (WMT) released very much unexpected Q2 2019 results and raised its full year guidance. Investors were euphoric. Whilst I'm very bullish on the retail sector as a whole, I do not believe that Walmart's stock is cheap enough to reward new shareholders.

Recent Results

On the top line, Walmart was up 3.6%, with comps (ex fuel) up 4.5%. Lower down the income statement, its non-GAAP diluted EPS did not disappoint and was up 19.4% to $1.92. However, when all was said and done, Walmart's YTD free cash flow remained flattish YoY at $6.8 billion.

Walmart's management, all too aware of its languishing stock, for several quarters, had discussed its ambitions to re-think its business strategy and take the necessary steps to make its stance in a fighting against online competitors. For instance, Walmart's investment in its price strategy was one such goal, which clearly paid dividends in the quarter. Also, Walmart sought to improve the way that customers can do returns, as well as, creating new tools in an effort to change how customers interact with Walmart and improve its customers' experience.

Further, as Walmart sheds its Walmart Brazil business (received regulatory approval earlier this month) and Asda, Walmart's U.K. subsidiary, management should now be able to press forward in a more focused endeavor and ultimately solidify its position against online discount retailers.

The Big Takeaway

Shareholders would no doubt be pleased by management's confidence in not only reaffirming its guidance set earlier in the year but confirming that Walmart's top line would approach the top of its guided range for revenue at up 2% on the top line, consolidated operating income margin of approximately 4.4% and finally that its adjusted EPS line should smash through its previous guidance midpoint $4.88 to a revised target of $4.90 to $5.05.

Next, vitally important for Walmart's outlook was this quarter's momentum in eCommerce. Walmart's eCommerce sales were up 40% and contributed positively approximately 100 basis to its comp sales growth. Walmart highlighted that within its eCommerce business line, online grocery and eCommerce home delivery were notably strong. So far, so good. The problem I find comes down its valuation.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

As the table shows, the sector remains largely out of favor with investors. Although Costco (COST), to a small extent escapes this investor apathy. Nevertheless, I contend that Walmart, in spite of an epic short squeeze with its stock trading up 10% (at the time of writing), evidently offers investors close to no margin of safety.

For instance, in spite of a commendable quarter, Walmart's top line was still only up 3.6% and possibly more important, in spite of reaffirming its top line guidance, Walmart's bottom line EPS continues to be virtually unchanged from FY 2015 when its adjusted EPS was $5.07 versus the mid-pointed guided $4.98 for this year.

Shareholders might counter argue and state that they find Walmart's 2.1% dividend attractive. However, I find this yield truly paltry, particularly given the risks which Walmart faces from competitors. Additionally, shareholders should bear in mind that Walmart is substantially leveraged with a net debt position of $30 billion. Thus, even if Walmart's FY 2019 free cash flow reached roughly $19-$20 billion, even in that case, it would be trading at close to 15X; which again, for a company with less than 5% YoY growth leaves its stock trading too close to fair value for more entrepreneurial investors.

Takeaway

Notwithstanding a strong rally on its stock, I fail to see how investors can adequately profit from investing in Walmart. I argue, that in the most realistic case, Walmart is simply fairly valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.