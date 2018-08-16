The same cannot be said for corporate earnings forecasts, which have been on the fade for months.

The U.S. stock bull market is alive and well. While a breakout by the S&P 500 Index above its January peak remains elusive, it seems only a matter of time before the fresh new all-time high confetti is once again falling from the rafters. But underneath the market surface, a disconcerting trend with corporate earnings began developing a few months ago and is continuing to pick up steam. As stocks chase new all-time highs, are they doing so long after the corporate profit music has died?

The projected power of earnings growth was awesome. No sooner did the U.S. Congress pass their tax cuts at the end of last year and forecasts for corporate earnings started to get revised sharply higher. And for the first four months of the year, company after company rolled out upward revisions to their forward earnings guidance. Everything was coming up fantastic underneath the market surface despite all of the headline volatility that erupted in the first few months of the year.

The day the stock market music died. Then came April 26. On this date, the forecasts for stock market earnings reached their peak. And in the months since, these forecasts have rolled back over at an accelerating rate.

Consider the following. On April 26, the following were the projected 12 month earnings per share on a GAAP basis according to S&P Global:

2018 Q1 $117.79

2018 Q2 $128.56

2018 Q3 $139.63

2018 Q4 $154.23

2019 Q1 $158.24

And here is where these same readings are as of the most recent reading on August 10.

2018 Q1 $115.44 (final reading), lower by -2.00%

2018 Q2 $122.65 (>90% of companies reported), lower by -4.60%

2018 Q3 $131.26, lower by -6.00%

2018 Q4 $143.66, lower by -6.85%

2019 Q1 $148.51, lower by -6.15%

Don’t get me wrong. The forecasts are still calling for phenomenal annual earnings growth in the +20% to +30% range on a year over year basis in the coming quarters. It’s just that these forecasts were in the +30% to +40% range a few months ago. Thus, it is more a story about a deceleration in growth at this stage. But it should also be noted that earnings results for the third quarter, the fourth quarter and the first quarter of next year are still many months away at this point. In the meantime, these forecasts are dropping like a rock.

Why does this matter? Because today’s stock market is expensive with a capital EXPENSIVE. It is the second most expensive stock market in history next to the tech bubble. And if you want to know what decelerating earnings growth can look like - even if it is still robust growth - when it is associated with really expensive assets, take a look at the price chart for Facebook stock over the past month.

Not saying the S&P 500 Index is going to drop -24% in a day October 1987 style by any remote stretch of the imagination, but you get the idea. Expensively priced assets are more prone to more pronounced price declines the more expensive they become even if underlying fundamentals are not only sound but strong.

Let’s get back to earnings. It is worthwhile to dig a little deeper into decelerating earnings forecasts. First, let’s focus on the quarterly readings. The following were the quarterly forecasted GAAP earnings for the S&P 500 Index on April 26.

2018 Q1 $35.37

2018 Q2 $37.78

2018 Q3 $39.52

2018 Q4 $41.56

2019 Q1 $39.38

And here are these same readings as of August 10.

2018 Q1 $33.02 (final reading), lower by -6.64%

2018 Q2 $34.22 (>90% of companies reported), lower by -9.42%

2018 Q3 $37.06, lower by -6.22%

2018 Q4 $39.36, lower by -5.30%

2019 Q1 $37.87, lower by -3.85%

Returns brought forward, earnings pushed back. Let’s break this down. Roughly four months ago, we were forecasted to get earnings of $37.78 per share on the S&P 500 Index in the quarterly numbers that we are getting from companies right now in Q2 earnings season. Instead, we ended up getting about one-tenth less than forecast. As for that 2018 Q2 earnings number forecasted back in April, that’s been pushed all the way back to 2019 Q1. And that assumes that no more downward revisions take place between now and April 2019 when the numbers for that earnings season start to finally come out. This, of course, is a tough leap given that a hatchet is repeatedly being taken to quarterly S&P 500 earnings growth forecasts each week as of late.

Stock market squeeze box. All of this has created the following condition for the U.S. stock market. While the S&P 500 Index has risen by +8% since late April, the projected earnings upon which stocks are being priced have fallen by -5% over the same time period. This is not helping the extreme valuation problem the stock market continues to face despite all of the robust earnings growth that is already in the bank so far.

Still dancing while the music stops. The bigger issue for the stock market is what lies ahead. Despite all of the hoopla coming into 2018 about how great things were going to be around the world, it has been anything but. The U.S. economy did well in 2018 Q2, but signs are increasingly suggesting that this may be the growth peak and that gains are set to decelerate from here. And the economic situation around the rest of the world is becoming increasingly messy, particularly across a broadening swath of emerging markets. The one very big thing that the U.S. stock market had going for it was the forecasted phenomenal earnings growth to come thanks to the landmark corporate tax cuts. But if it turns out that this expected earnings growth was nothing more than a sugar high induced mirage, this is all the more problematic for the U.S. stock market outlook, particularly since strong earnings growth is already priced into the market and then some.

Treasure squandered. So what if earnings growth falls flat? Because the decision to engage in deficit ballooning fiscal stimulus in the late stages of what is already one of the longest economic expansions in U.S. history has not only brought forward from the next recession to the present what might ultimately be important government spending capacity, but the fact that most corporations are not currently in need of excess cash the way they are almost certain to be in the next recession is helping to ensure that a much greater percentage of the benefits that could have been derived from the tax cut are heading out the door in unproductive ways such as share buybacks and dividends. And if it turns out that corporate earnings do not end up receiving any meaningful and sustainable boost at the end of the day, then it may ultimately be that the long-term costs of this policy action will vastly outweigh the increasingly diminishing short-term benefits. Only time will tell.

Get down, get down. The U.S. stock market continues to rise, and new all-time highs on the S&P 500 Index appear all but certain before the month of August draws to a close. But know the fundamentals underlying the stock market in which you are investing. Keep a close eye on corporate earnings growth forecasts as the bull rages on, as they are sounding an increasingly disharmonious tune with each passing week. And this may start to prove particularly problematic for stocks once the current record stock buyback activity start to recede.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Retirement Sentinel makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Retirement Sentinel will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy.