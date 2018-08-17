Dividend Aristocrat Yielding 5% With Low Payout Ratio

One of my goals as an investor is to only pick stocks I will never sell. I usually start by looking among the stocks with a long history of increasing dividend. After all, the research I have seen concludes that dividend paying stocks have outperformed the non-paying stocks. I also want to look internationally.

Over the last year WPP plc (WPP) has been sliding downwards. The share price of WPP Plc has fallen from a peak of 19 GBP in February 2017 to the current price of about 12 GBP, a fall of about about 37%. That is a significant fall considering that WPP is the biggest multi-agency in the world. Here is the ADRs chart in USD:

WPP data by YCharts

WPP has paid a rising dividend for 25 years (since 1993), it's trading at low multiples and has no withholding tax on dividends. It's also the dominant player in its industry. So I thought it might be worthwhile investigating if this stock is worthy my hard earned savings.

The company is headquartered in the UK, and its main listing is in London. However, you can buy the ADR on NYSE with ticker WPP. Average daily volume is about 200 000 shares so its fairly liquid.

The business:

As mentioned, WPP is the biggest player in the multi-agency business with 20 billion in sales in 2017. I use the word multi-agency and not ad-agency because it’s a very diverse holding company: They do PR, branding, marketing, consulting etc. Hence, I like to call it multi-agency. The second biggest is Omnicom (OMC) in New York with 15 billion in sales, third is Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) in Paris with 11 billion in sales and fourth is Interpublic Group (IPG) in New York with almost 8 billion in sales. WPP has about 20% of the market. These are the “big four”.

WPP Operates in 112 countries and has over 200 000 employees. The biggest market is USA with 7 billion USD in sales, UK 2.9 billion, Spain 2.1 billion, China 1.4 billion, Germany 1.3 billion, Australia 800 million, France 700 million, Argentina 600 million and Brazil 500 million.

Income by geography:

Source: Annual report 2017.

The group is organized into four reportable segments:

Advertising and Media Investment Management

Data Investment Management

Public Relations & Public Affairs

Brand Consulting, Health & Wellness, and Specialist Communications

Revenue by sector:

All of the “big four” are organized like an umbrella: they have acquired a lot of companies and organized them in a web of smaller companies under the same umbrella where they work relatively independently. Some of them are niche operators, others are more wide. WPP has about 400 companies under its umbrella!

Growth:

Looking at the performance over the last ten years, there is a lot to like:

EPS has a respectable CAGR of about 10%.

Unfortunately, the picture is not as rosy as it seems. Over the last ten years most of the growth has come from acquisitions, and not from organic growth. Lately there has been no organic growth.

Source: Financial Times.

The advertising industry is changing. More and more spending shifts to digital channels. They are now competing against the like of Facebook and Google. Even audit consultancies like Accenture are taking steps into the marketing world during the last eight years. WPP’s former CEO has over the last year several times mentioned that there is very little pricing power and a great focus on cost among the customers.

The problems are twofold: As mentioned there is a structural shift to more digital spending, and secondly there is cyclical shift where big spenders like Procter&Gamble, Nestle etc. are putting a much tighter grip on their wallets and spending. According to former CEO Martin Sorrell (see more about him below, a very important man for WPP), clients to a much bigger extent do ad/brand work in-house. The chief brand officer of Procter & Gamble recently said it’s “time to disrupt the ad-business model and strip away everything that does not add value…..2018 is the year we take back control to transform the industry through mass disruption”. P&G expect to cut ad-outsourcing by about a billion dollars by 2020 (comment from 1st quarter report).

If P&G is a reference to how other multinational companies think, I believe there is a small question mark over the whole multi-agency business model. Digital advertising, in house spending, bigger scrutiny/transparency on money spent and more competition from other companies like Accenture (even IBM) will certainly disrupt going forward. Can the big multi-agencies adapt fast enough to these challenges? Is it reasonable to expect for example Accenture to have the same know-how that WPP has developed over the last three decades? Personally, I think it’s still a long way to go before the consultancy companies are a primary competitor. However, the market seem to disagree and have punished WPP with very low multiples (see valuation below) because of these threats.

WPP has taken steps to combat all this: CEO Sorrell started in early 2018 a new program called “horizontality”. That involves merging some of the companies under the umbrella to make it easier for clients to work with all companies/teams.

Over the long term we can expect the advertising business to grow more or less in tandem with growth in GDP. Not surprisingly we can expect the biggest growth to come in Eastern Europe, Asia and Latin America where GDP will most likely grow faster in the next few years. Among the big four, WPP has the biggest percentage of revenue from these three regions. And WPP is the biggest in China and in the whole Pacific Asia Region.

Dividends and capital allocation:

WPP is a dividend aristocrat and has paid a rising dividend for 25 years. Not many companies have accomplished that.

According to the annual report of 2017 their payout target is about 50%:

As is normal in the UK, WPP pays a smaller interim dividend in November and a final dividend in June/July. For 2017 it was 22.7 pence and 37.3 pence, in total 60 pence (0.6 GBP). Today’s share price is 12.3 GBP, and this gives a yield of 4.9%.

On this link you can see the dividend payments back to 1996.

Currently there is no withholding tax on dividends from the UK.

Its dividend growth has been a stellar 15% CAGR over the last 10 years, but this is of course unsustainable going forward unless EPS growth picks up dramatically, which is unlikely.

The current buy back permission is up to 128 million shares, given in 2017. In March 2018 only 12 million shares were purchased (1.275 billion shares issued). To my knowledge this buy back program ends at the annual meeting of 2018.

Note 11 in the annual report of 2017 specifies how buy backs are spent:

The first row is “employee stock ownership plan trusts” (ESOP).

Management:

WPP is a result of Sir Martin Sorrell. He resigned in March 2018 because of alleged personal misconduct and misuse of company assets. He was at the time the longest serving CEO in any FTSE-100 company with his 33 years at the helm. When such a prominent figure leaves the ship, it leaves a lot of question marks. To have a top management is perhaps the most important asset any institution can have. It's hard to put numbers on how important he was at landing big contracts, but I suspect he was quite instrumental. He is a big loss for the company.

Sorrel still owns about 2% of WPP. Sorrell's voluntary resignation is likely a decision he thinks is best for WPP shareholders.

Sorrell bought a controlling stake in WPP in 1985. At the time WPP was an abbreviation for Wire and Plastic Products plc (!), but the company was mainly an empty company which happened to be listed. Sorrell had previously worked many years in the ad-business and was looking for a listed company which he could transform into an advertising company. Since then he has been supervising acquisition after acquisition quite successfully.

At present it is still unknown who will be the permanent CEO.

Competitive advantage:

WPP has a lot to like: the business is not capital extensive and WPP spends on average just 2.5% of revenue for CAPEX. It turns 10% of turnover into free cash flow.

I believe WPP's moat is quite narrow. They offer a one-stop shop for clients because their umbrella covers everything clients need, and in addition a holding firm like WPP should have an abundance of talent/experience compared to the new disruptive forces. I would assume the WPP holding brand is an asset when landing big contracts. I'm by no means any expert in this business, but to me it seems that the new disruptive companies like Facebook and Google are not as relevant for multinationals and other big companies (more for small and medium sized companies).

According to Morningstar (paid service) WPPs list of account wins and losses showed the firm won nearly twice as many accounts as consulting firms (ACN, IBM etc.). This indicates they still have an advantage over them. Plus, those wins represented more than 3 times the revenue of those won by consultants.

One big minus is that their business is very cyclical, but a bigger umbrella will most likely wither the storm better than a small umbrella. The chart above showing the organic growth also shows how cyclical the business is: Both 2001 and 2009 shows negative growth.

Balance sheet:

At the end of 2017 average net debt to EBITDA was at 2.2. That is a bit higher than their target of 1.5-2. Considering the uncertainty of the company, I think the debt load is a little too high. I believe the debt level will put a hold on further acquisitions, at least any major ones. Perhaps even some companies under the WPP umbrella might have to go, and that seems very realistic to me when a new CEO takes place. With both cyclical and structural changes in the industry, I believe WPP needs to be very careful with the debt.

Valuation:

The current TTM is quite low, and way below its historical average:

WPP is at its cheapest valuation over the last ten years.

Even compared to the main competitors it is cheap:

Compared to OMC and IPG a lower valuation might be justified because of lower ROIC, but still the gap seems very high:

Takeover target?

WPP might be ripe for a takeover or breakup, or at least getting rid of some companies. No matter what, WPP has started a thorough look at its portfolio of companies to make a more "cohesive global team."

Who would acquire WPP? Perhaps even Google could be interested, but that is of course pure speculation. Even Accenture has been mentioned. The valuation gap is enormous: WPP has a multiple of about 10 while Accenture has 25. WPP has digital agencies in their portfolio, and they can now be bought cheaply.

Sky News reported in July 2018 that Tencent (TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA) are negotiating to acquire 20% of WPP’s Chinese unit and spin it off as a separate unit.

Conclusion:

There are several factors weighing negatively. However, uncertainty can be an investor's best friend as long as it is temporary. WPP still has a lot to offer. I believe most of the negative factors are already baked into the price. In the near to medium term the share price could get a boost from stabilization of the industry, takeover rumors (or bids) or partially breakup/divestment of the company. Waiting for catalysts you get paid a nice (and for the time being) a very safe dividend. Business must deteriorate a lot for the dividend to be in jeopardy. I assume the upside is between 20-30% if some of the uncertainty diminish.

However, this is not a forever stock I would buy and never sell. Their moat and competitive advantage is to weak for that.

I allocate 5-10% of my portfolio to more short-term speculative investments because I want to learn, and the only way to learn is by having a position with real money. Based on this I have established a small position in WPP, but I have no intention of holding this stock indefinitely. I give it a couple of years to work out.

