Veritone To Acquire Wazee Digital For Digital Asset Management

VERI is quickly burning through cash and revenues are growing slowly.

Wazee provides digital asset management for businesses to better monetize their content.

Veritone will acquire Wazee Digital and Performance Bridge Media for cash and stock.

Quick Take

Veritone (VERI) has announced an agreement to acquire Wazee Digital for $15 million.

Wazee Digital operates as a digital asset management and content platform.

VERI is showing slow topline revenue growth progress while quickly burning cash on operational losses and now, spending on acquisitions.

Target Company

Denver, Colorado-based Wazee Digital was founded in 2003 to enable rights holders to monetize and enrich their digital content. Their solutions feature video licensing and live event services and a complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe.

Management is headed by Harris Morris, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously the CEO of Harris Broadcast and President of the Broadcast Communications Division and a Vice President / General Manager of Media and Workflow at the Harris Corporation.

Below is an overview video of the company’s digital asset management system:

(Source: Wazee Digital)

Wazee’s primary offerings include:

Wazee Digital Core

Wazee Digital Commerce

Wazee Digital Media Hub

Wazee Digital Services

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Markets and Markets, the global Digital Asset Management [DAM] market is projected to grow from $2.4 billion in 2017 to $5.7 billion in 2022.

This represents a CAGR of 18.3% between 2017 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increase in digital assets and increased spending on digital marketing across many verticals.

The media and entertainment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017 while the cloud deployment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major competitive vendors that provide DAM solutions include:

ADAM Software

Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Open Text (OTEX)

Celum

MediaBeacon

Canto

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

VERI disclosed the acquisition price as $15.0 million comprised of $7.5 million in cash and $7.5 million in common stock.

In the 8-K filing associated with the transaction, management didn’t disclose a change in financial guidance.

Veritone also announced the acquisition of Performance Bridge Media, a podcast and digital radio agency. That deal was for $6 million plus a contingent earn-out of up to $5 million payable in VERI common stock.

The firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that it had $52.7 million in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $32.5 million as of June 30, 2018.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June, 2018, was a negative ($24.2 million).

Veritone is acquiring Wazee for its dynamic licensing and asset management capabilities and will offer the new system to its existing Media & Entertainment and Government customers.

As VERI stated in the deal announcement,

Veritone will apply its go-to-market capabilities and growing sales channels to cross-sell aiWARE to existing Wazee Digital customers and Wazee Digital’s products and services to Veritone customers and channels. Veritone will also be marketing the combined offering into other verticals where the collection, management and subsequent retrieval of key video, still images and audio assets are essential.

In the past 12 months, VERI’s stock price has fluctuated substantially, as the chart below indicates:

The stock has been punished after its recent earnings announcement and dropped again after the two acquisition announcements, for a total drop of 32.7% since August 13.

I wrote about VERI in 2017 in the runup to its IPO in my analysis, Veritone Increases IPO Size To $38 Million.

In that piece, I highlighted the firm’s worsening financial performance, lack of significant proprietary technology and extremely high IPO valuation expectations.

Since then, the stock has been on a wild ride and analysts are apparently coming around to my view that there really isn’t much technology to speak of, at least as it is borne out in the slow-growing revenue results. VERI primarily connects to other major AI-driven services and adds little value that I can see.

With these acquisitions, management is apparently hoping investors will look to the shiny, new acquisitions for a hopeful change.

Looking at the firm’s financials so far in 2018 shows the same level of loss as the same period in 2017, while it is burning through cash in operations and spending more of it on acquisitions. What it doesn’t spend in cash, it gives away in stock, diluting shareholders and not addressing the lack of a core technology driving the business forward.

The stock is right to be punished by investors and I continue to believe investors should stay away from this falling knife.

