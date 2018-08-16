McCullough: Get Inflation Right, You Get The Bond Market Right

Have exposure to the $40 trillion swirling around in the U.S. bond market?
We thought so.
Here’s a simple investing relationship to help you risk manage your bond exposure: Accurately forecast the rate-of-change in U.S. inflation, and you’ll be able to more easily predict the future direction of bond yields.
It’s a simple relationship to understand, but harder to forecast, according to Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough.
“The number one predictor of getting the bond market right is getting inflation right on a longer-term inflation expectations basis,” McCullough explains in the clip above.
“If you have the proper forecast, you would make a lot of money and certainly save a lot of money in getting away from certain things like being short bonds."
Watch the full clip above to watch McCullough explain how to risk manage this correlation – and “take advantage of the herd.”
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.