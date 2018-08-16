McCullough: Get Inflation Right, You Get The Bond Market Right

“If you have the proper forecast, you would make a lot of money and certainly save a lot of money in getting away from certain things like being short bonds."

“The number one predictor of getting the bond market right is getting inflation right,” explains Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough.

Accurately forecast the rate-of-change in U.S. inflation, and you’ll be able to more easily predict the future direction of bond yields.

Have exposure to the $40 trillion swirling around in the U.S. bond market?

We thought so.

Here's a simple investing relationship to help you risk manage your bond exposure: Accurately forecast the rate-of-change in U.S. inflation, and you'll be able to more easily predict the future direction of bond yields.

It’s a simple relationship to understand, but harder to forecast, according to Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough.

"The number one predictor of getting the bond market right is getting inflation right on a longer-term inflation expectations basis," McCullough explains.

Watch the full clip above to watch McCullough explain how to risk manage this correlation – and “take advantage of the herd.”

