Loved Stocks To Avoid (Or Sell): Netflix

Introduction

With what feels like life-threatening effort, I can run a 6-minute mile. I'm proud but a high schooler wouldn't be and some athletes can run a mile more than two minutes faster. Furthermore, over 2500 marathoners average a pace of under 5 minutes for 26 consecutive miles.

When investing, it's helpful to think of a company's valuation as a "league" and its ability to make money relative to its peers as its "performance". Today, dozens of well-known, highly loved stocks play in the pro leagues with sub high-school performances. Even when assuming a promising future, finding these companies at early investable stages is difficult. Often by the time you've heard of a service/product, that company's stock has already soared unreasonably.

This doesn't mean that the stock will depreciate in value. However, Twitter (TWTR), SnapChat (SNAP), GoPro (GPRO), Pandora (P), Under Armour (UAA), and 3D printed stocks among many others are examples of stocks that once traded at several times today's valuation because investors bought the growth story. These companies are still in business and some are still growing but their failure to keep impressing has been catastrophic to some investors. In other words, there are stocks worth avoiding even if that investor has a medium-high risk tolerance. Over the next several days and weeks, I will be going over many companies and I invite you to share your opinions in the comments below. My first pick of this series is Netflix (NFLX).

Netflix's League & Performance

Netflix has a critical and strong bullish sentiment, so it wasn't a stock that I had a high desire to short or write a bearish piece on. Even celebrity Mark Cuban just went on TV saying it's one position that he's just not selling yet. When it comes to Netflix, the bears have been consistently wrong. Fortunately, my recent and first bearish Netflix article ("Is the Selloff Just Getting Started") is still in play. But this isn't about being right or wrong. It's about identifying a risk that just isn't worth dealing with. While I may currently be short Netflix, note that I am a very active trader and that I may close my position at any time.

First of all, what league is Netflix in? Netflix is valued at $147B or $338 per share as of writing. At one point several weeks ago, it was worth more than Disney (DIS), which ranks 55 on the Fortune 500 List. Netflix is 205 places later at rank 261 because it doesn't make very much money relative to its Disney-like valuation. Here's the difference:

Last Quarter's Earnings Netflix Disney Revenue $3.9B $15.2B Net income $384M $2.9B Revenue Growth % YOY 40% 7% Net Income Growth % YOY 32% 23% Valuation as of writing $147B $167B

While the growth rate of Disney is far from Netflix, it's hard to ignore that it has nearly four times the revenue and a net income figure that's shockingly close to Netflix's total revenue. Netflix's impressive valuation is a little extreme. Even if both companies grew their revenues at the same rate as last quarter, it would take six years for their quarterly income to equalize:

# of years at last growth rate DIS Revenue NFLX Revenue 1 15.20 3.90 2 16.26 5.46 3 17.40 7.64 4 18.62 10.70 5 19.92 14.98 6 21.32 20.98

That chart was more play than realistic; whether Netflix can sustain a growth rate of 40% is questionable. However, Disney is a fairly valued company that pays dividends, has growth potential, and knows how to make money. Netflix is nowhere near its level and to put its valuation anywhere close as of today is risky, especially with all of the what ifs.

There are too many what ifs

Right now, the stars are seemingly aligned. Netflix is dominating an industry with its 130M subscribers, has a revenue growth rate of 40%, and a net income growth of 32%. It has blown away estimates in two out of the last three quarters. However, there are many what ifs.

Competition

The most mentioned is that Netflix's streaming competition was never as big as it's about to be with the recent entrances of many multi-hundred billion dollar corporations. Google (GOOG), Apple (AAPL), Comcast (CMCSA), AT&T (T), Disney, and many more huge corporations want a piece of this market. It's a race and Netflix had a big head start taking out many competitors, but it's never had to deal with what's about to come. These are big names with big intentions and if this affects Netflix's ability to grow, it may take even longer to grow into its current valuation - assuming it still could.

Subscriber Growth

There's also a what if of its recent subscriber growth. Was it a one-time flop or will it happen again? It missed its own domestic and international projections by 45% and 12% respectively. Netflix blamed it on being overly optimistic, and many investors thought of it as seasonal. What really hit me was that it added more subscribers in the same quarter of the previous year. The day after earnings, I watched a 15% decline in after-hours trading recover to a much lighter 5% loss. That was an invitation for me to go short and the fact that highly profitable Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) fell over 20% after forecasting negative growth several days later showed even more support of this decision.

Original Content

Another what-if is its own productions. Netflix's content is reliant on other media companies and to counter this it is taking a bold bet on original content. Your best bet to gauge this success is to personally watch or scroll through a few episodes/movies of original content. The last I (tried to) watched featured Kristen Bell and Seth Rogan in "Like Father" where I was sadly disappointed. Netflix may have its successes, but there are also many, many flops. In media, it's really, really hard to consistently be successful. Even Disney has its flops, but in many cases, those flops are still watch-able and are merely disappointing compared to one's Disney expectations. I don't think I would be a paying subscription if Netflix relied solely on original content, especially when price bumps are likely still on the way.

Conclusion

Netflix is a great company and with its current lineup of products, I'm a customer and maybe at a fair valuation, I would return as an investor. However, its current valuation is immense. It's okay to have a multi-hundred PE ratio and a PS ratio of 4+ when you're small, undergoing growth, or addressing a huge (or multiple) industries like Amazon (AMZN). However, Netflix is trading at a valuation that took media companies a hundred years of consistent success. It's a league that Netflix just isn't ready for and even with a promising future, there are many what-ifs that make it un-investible for anyone with even medium-high risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short Netflix, Long Disney and Apple