What Should GameStop Sell Itself For?

We think private equity could value GameStop's shares north of $20 each. GameStop has been awfully quiet of late.

We think the company's equity price could languish for years, but will private equity come to the rescue?

By The Valuentum Team

Although things aren't that bad yet, we think the end game has become clear at GameStop (GME). The company continues to generate considerable free cash flow, on average $400 million, during the past three fiscal years, and it has a relatively net-neutral balance sheet at fiscal-year ends. But GameStop faces an uphill battle. Its total global sales fell 5.5% during its fiscal first quarter, released late May, a decline almost wholly attributable to same-store sales weakness (though it did face a difficult comp given Nintendo’s (OTCPK:NTDOY) (OTCPK:NTDOF) launch of the Switch in the prior-year quarter).

Regardless, during the fiscal first quarter, GameStop’s adjusted earnings per diluted share came in at just $0.38 versus adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.63 in the prior-year period, and we would expect year-over-year weakness to persist, despite what is traditionally a back-end loaded fiscal year. The company's long-term outlook just isn't great, in our view, but at the time, we thought GameStop would be of interest to private equity as a wind-down story. On June 19, GameStop said that it was in exploratory talks with private equity, only confirming our views.

GameStop At A Glance

Image shown: GameStop's shares have faced considerably pressure of late, but they have been bouncing back.

• GameStop is a multichannel video game retailer. A sizable chunk of its gross profit (~32%) is generated from used (pre-owned) video game products. We think a decline in long-term profitability is inevitable, and we've factored this view into our valuation of the firm. GameStop has been in business since 1994 and is headquartered in Texas.

• GameStop believes it has an opportunity for additional growth in the collectibles market, and this segment looks to be doing well. However, the pressure the shrinking physical video game market is putting on its outlook cannot be ignored and may not wane anytime soon.

• GameStop plans to continue reducing its dependence on physical video games. Physical video games as a percent of total sales have fallen from 90% in 2010 to ~63% in fiscal 2016 and are expected to fall to ~50% in fiscal 2019. Collectibles, Digital, and Technology Brands will make up the remainder of 2019 revenue, with Technology Brands accounting for 25%-30% of sales.

• Sony (SNE) recently announced the launch of PlayStation Now, a cloud-based service that streams PS3/PS4 titles. That both old and new games can be streamed is a huge blow to GameStop, and ongoing developments in the area should be expected. Comparable store sales are expected to be flat to down 5% in fiscal 2018.

• Though GameStop boasts a hefty dividend yield, risks regarding the elimination of used (pre-owned) game sales and physical distribution could be devastating to future profits. Management will have its hands full in expanding revenue streams. Here's what we write about with respect to the company's dividend, an excerpt from the Dividend Report:

Key Strengths GameStop's multichannel video game retail business has put up solid performance in recent years. It expects a 3%-5% earnings CAGR through 2019, when it expects half of its operating earnings to be generated from non-physical gaming earnings (up from 25% of total operating earnings in fiscal 2015, ended January 2016). The firm's balance sheet is relatively net-neutral, but its free cash flow generation (averaging ~$400 million from fiscal 2015-2017) has been more than enough to cover annual run rate cash dividend obligations of ~$155 million. We see no reason for management to raise the dividend, but a cut is growing more likely. Shares yield so much that management simply doesn't have to sustain the current level to please investors. Potential Weaknesses GameStop's dividend coverage metrics and financial position appear to be healthy, but we have concerns about the sustainability of its dividend at present levels. For starters, performance of its used-game business may face pressure over the long haul, and the company's former net cash position was somewhat misleading due to its off-balance sheet debt that comes in the form of operating leases. Share repurchases can be expected to continue to eat up capital that could be otherwise used to augment dividend growth and ongoing investments to diversify GameStop's business model, which will be necessary for the long-term health of the company. At a 10% dividend yield, the market is all but expecting a dividend cut, in our view.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

Things have been quiet the past few months after GameStop announced it was in exploratory talks with private equity, but the company could still be shopping around. Based on our discounted cash flow process, we think GameStop’s shares are undervalued, but our fair value estimate may likely approximate what private equity may be valuing the equity at, rather than what the marketplace is willing to pay for shares. If we assume GameStop doesn’t lever up and generates half of its annual run-rate free cash flow into perpetuity ($200 million), approximating a gradual decline into obscurity, a discount rate of 8%-10% implies an equity market value of $2-$2.5 billion, about in-line with our in-depth fair value estimate calculation, which values shares north of $20 each. If private equity steps in, GameStop could be a winner from current levels. If not, its equity price could languish for years. Readers have a lot to evaluate as there might not be much middle ground, in our view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.