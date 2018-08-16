Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBSAA) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCPK:SBSAA) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 16, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Albert Rodriguez

On today’s call, we will provide an overview of recent operating developments and review our financial results. Joining me today are Joseph García, our Chief Financial Officer; Richard Lara, General Counsel. I would like to remind everyone that in the course of this call, to give you a better understanding of our operations, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. For information concerning these risks and uncertainties, see SBS’s publicly available feelings with SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information future events or otherwise.

Also on this conference call, we will discuss both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in our earnings press release and available on our Web site. Before I review our operating highlights, I will pass it over to Joseph García, who will provide an update on our continued recapitalization and restructuring efforts.

Joseph García

Thank you, Albert and good morning everyone. As we stated previously, we continue to evaluate

all options available to refinance the notes. While we assess how to best achieve the successful refinancing, we have continued to pay interest on the notes

In July, we announced the closing of the sale of our New York City real estate $14 million in cash. The net proceeds from the sale will be used to redeem the portion of the Company's outstanding senior notes. We have worked and continue to work with our advisors regarding a recapitalization or restructuring of our balance sheet, including the issuance of new debt or equity to raise the necessary funds to repay the notes. The Series B preferred stock litigation and the foreign ownership issue, which we discussed in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q have complicated our efforts to successfully refinance the notes. We do not have an expected timeframe to complete the refinancing. It is however our highest priority in addition to running our business successfully.

And now, let me turn the call to Albert.

Albert Rodriguez

Thank you, Joseph. We generated solid second quarter results that marked a continuation of our improving financial and operational performance. We generated strong year-over-year OIBDA expansion an industry-leading operation margins due to higher revenues as well as an ongoing focus on actively managing our costs. We continue to build upon the momentum in our business and effectively execute our strategy to transform SBS into a leading multimedia company.

Our aggregate audience is growing and today we connect brands with highly engaged and targeted audience groups, spanning key demographics, including adults 18 to 49 in Hispanic millennials. The most recent ratings both demonstrated our audio leadership across the nation's largest Hispanic DMAs, including New York, Los Angeles and Miami, we have introduced compelling new station formats and partners with some of the best talent in the industry has to offer and are driving accelerated growth at our AIRE Radio Network. We are building our audio leadership by expanding our brands and talent via digital mobile social media channels and our experiential platform.

Our LaMusica mobile entertainment platform is expanding its user base and our digital and social media engagement metrics are increasing. Today, we are connecting with Latinos nationwide in more ways than ever before and delivering attractive integrated advertising opportunities to our brand partners. We are focused on continuing to execute our strategy at high level and building upon the momentum in our business.

Now, let's review our AIRE radio network where revenues increased during the second quarter and are up for the full six month period. AIRE’s performance has been driven by our strong affiliate relationships and D&A coverage and leading content offerings, our reach and ability to deliver a growing audience across highly sought-after demographics, in expanding our advertising revenue pool with our brand partners. As of June 30th, AIRE was available in 85 Hispanic markets, including 47 on the top 50 U.S. Hispanic markets and reached over 17.4 million listeners each week. The network reaches over 94% of the U.S. Hispanic PMAs through its more than 250 audio affiliates in nationwide.

AIRE outperforms all other major Spanish-language networks by double-digit percentages across morning, midday and afternoon drives. AIRE covers over 94% of the U.S. Hispanic audience with 250 affiliates, providing advertisers with unique opportunity to tailor their reach and frequency of their messaging through its portfolio of various networks. Our ongoing rating success speaks to our established national reach, as well as the strength of our leading content offerings. We are growing our audience share and as a result of a growing number of brands, our view in AIRE has been increasingly trusted Hispanic targeted media company. We give brands attractive opportunities to commit with key demographics, including adults 18 to 49 and millenials. As of June 30th, AIRE roster of advertising partners remains healthy as we look further to leading content audience delivery.

Now turning to our audio segment where we have built a leadership position across the nation's largest Hispanic centers. We have leading content strong tower relationships and the commitment to introducing compelling station formats that provide unique experiences to our listeners. Most importantly, our strong station footprint and commitment to delivering the best content available is translating into strong ratings performance across the country.

SBS’s audio stations have been recently ranked number one and number two, regardless of language among adult 18 to 34, 18 to 49, 25 to 54 and 35 to 64 in our top markets, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Puerto Rico. In fact, SBS has seven stations rank number one or -two total week versus Spanish-language competition in their respective markets among adults 18 to 34, 18 to 49, 25 to 54 and 35 to 64. We are leveraging this audio leadership across key platforms, including mobile digital social and other events offerings. This is helping us further grow our aggregate multi platform audience.

Looking at some specific markets; first, New York, where we have a powerful combined 10.2 audience share per Nielsen with our two stations in the 18 to 49 demographics; our premier station WSKQ Mega 97.9 FM remains the number one Nielsen ranked station regardless of language or performance; WSKQ was the most listened to Spanish-language station in the country and has been for over five years with over 2.5 million average weekly listeners; this includes the top ranking and attractive demos, including adults 18 to 34 and 18 to 49; it also includes being number in mid-day with leading talent Alex Sensation regardless of language. The number two Hispanic ranked station in New York is also an SBS station, WPAT 93.1 Amor. And as of the latest Nielsen rankings for week has over 1.6 million average weekly listeners.

Moving now to the Los Angeles market, we reached over 3 million weekly listeners; KXOL mega 96.3 is ranked number one across Spanish language stations among adults 18 to 34 and 18 to 49, Monday through Sunday. This is a great example of our ability to take the pulse of the market and introduce a compelling new format that would quickly resonate with the listeners and lead to audience share growth. Our other premier station in Los Angeles is KLAX La Raza, which broadcasts the number one Spanish-language midday show El Chikilin Adal Loreto.

This past quarter, we built on our market position and audience share in Miami, the third largest Hispanic DMA. WXDJ El Zol 106.7 FM remains the number one ranked Spanish-language radio station among adults 18 to 34, 18 to 49, 25 to 54. This station is number one in total market beating all stations regardless of language, key programming highlights, included Vacilon de La Gatita. with Betzy Vazquez, the only leading female Hispanic morning show host ranked number two on the morning drive show among adults 25 to 54.

Also, in Miami Zeta 92.3 station, our morning show Ahora con Oscar Haza was ranked number one morning drive, adults 18 to 49, 25 to 54 and 35 to 64, regardless of language. Finally, our Puerto Rico station footprint has further strengthened its position in the market. At WODA FM La Nueva 94, we are ranked number one among adults 18 to 34 and 18 to 49, while also having the number one Spanish-language show in the morning-drive among adults 18 to 34, 18 to 49 and 25 to 54. WMEG FM, La Mega 106.9 has also captured meaningful audience share gains. The station currently has the number one ranked morning drive show among adults 18 -- 25 to 54 and the number one midday show among 18 to 49, and the number one afternoon drive show among 18 to 34, 18 to 49 and 25 to 50.

We continue to be the most listened-to media company in Puerto Rico and working to build on our ongoing success by premiering a new radio format on 96.5 Dale Play a la Variedad, top 40 format. Looking across our audio footprint advertising categories that showed strength in the second quarter included retail, automotive and political, categories that were soft included media, core audio revenue was up 5% versus last year. According to Miller Kaplan, we outperformed the markets we serve core video revenue was up 12% versus last year. Turning now to our video group, core video revenues were up in the second quarter due mainly to increases in local and subscriber base revenues.

Lastly, turning to an update on our digital and mobile initiatives, one of our primary strategic initiatives remains leveraging our audio leadership, strong content capabilities and expenses, industry relationships and growing our multiplatform presence. And we are having success through our LaMusica mobile entertainment platform increased online and mobile traffic digital listening metrics and our expanding social media presence. As of June 30th, our aggregate multiplatform audience was up 17% versus the same time last year in 2017. This total audience growth and commitment to being a multi-platform media company provides us with the opportunity to offer brand partners compelling integrated advertising opportunities. These opportunities give our advertising clients an effective way to connect our growing aggregate audience across our audio mobile digital and experiential offerings.

Several years ago, we made a strategic decision to elevate the development of unique mobile entertainment platform given Latino’s heavy mobile ownership and media consumption trends. That platform is LaMusica, which today offers daily videos, access to millions of songs, extensive customization options and deep connections with our industry leading talents. LaMusica currently reaches over 1.6 million people, including 500,000 downloads of the video app. We have also made a concerted effort to extend and monetize LaMusica brand across digital and social channels as we look to diversify our revenue streams. Traffic to LaMusica Web site continues to grow and our YouTube and Facebook social media channels are driving increased engagement metrics.

At the end of the second quarter of 2018, our LaMusica had reached an audience of over 152,000 active unique users per month with over 6.9 audio transmission tool and 3.8 million hours of video time watched on this platform alone. The app also introduce exciting new digital content to its users in Q2, including top-rated podcasts from many of SBSAA's flagship audio shows and most recently audio shows in Puerto Rico a model that will surely expand to other markets. LaMusica's Facebook page grew to over 260,000 likes and saw over 9.1 million views. During the second quarter on average our post and content reached 3.5 million unique users per week on Facebook.

Lastly, we have recently rebranded mega 97.9 FM's YouTube channel under LaMusica name, which has resulted in a significant acceleration in subscriber growth. The rebranded channel currently has over 180,000 subscribers, which is an increase of 140% compared to this time last year. The channel is currently driving 3 million views on our video content alone on YouTube and our account has now been seen over 45 million video views in its lifetime. Total streaming digital and mobile combined at the end of Q2 surpassed 1.1 million unique listeners per month, including a total of 13.7 million listening hours and over 9.3 total sessions. Our portfolio SBS websites currently have over 550,000 unique monthly visitors that drive over 1.9 million page reviews.

Today mobile accounts for 57% of our digital business and that number continue to grow. During the second quarter, we averaged 29 million audio sessions across all online and mobile properties with our social media following is over 6.8 million. In summary, we are delivering improved financial and operating performance as we execute our multimedia strategy, leverage the strength of our diverse assets and prudently manage our costs. Our audio stations remain among the top ranked across the nation’s largest Hispanic D&A. given our strong ratings performance and ongoing growth in our digital engagement metrics, we continue to expand our aggregate audience.

In summary, our second quarter results were in line with our strategic plan. We remain on track in executing our strategy to further build our unique audience reach and targeting capabilities, while prudently managing our costs with midterm elections across all our markets. We remain focused on maximizing our revenue potential in this important election cycle. The entire SBS team is committed to building upon our success during the first half of the year and continuing to connect leading brands with an engaged and vibrant Hispanic audience over the air, on video, via mobile, digital and social and on live events.

Now, let me turn the call over to Joseph Garcia for the financial overview.

Joseph García

Thank you, Albert. Turning to our results for the second quarter, consolidated net revenues totaled $34.8 million, up 2% compared to 434.2 million at the same prior year period. This increase was primarily due to higher revenues in our television segment. Radio revenues were flat in the second quarter due to increased network and local residents being offset by lower special events barter and national sales. Our television revenue increased by 21% due to increase in local and subscriber base revenue and hurricane related insurance proceeds.

Consolidated adjusted OIBDA, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $11.6 million compared to $8.1 million for the same prior year period, representing an increase of 44%. Through the first six months of the year, our consolidated adjusted OIBDA was up 50% compared to last year. Our Radio segment adjusted OIBDA increased $3.2 million or 30%, primarily due to a decrease in operating expenses of $3.2 million. Radio station operating expenses decreased mainly due to the impact of legal settlement and decreases in special events, taxes and licenses and barter expenses, partially offset by increases in professional fees and marketing expenses.

Our television segment adjusted OIBDA increased $1 million due to a decrease in operating expenses of $400,000, an increase in net revenues of $600,000. The decreases in operating expenses were primarily due to reductions in programming production costs, professional fees and bad debt expense, offset by decreases in Puerto Rico production tax credits. Our corporate expenses increased 700,000 or 25%, mostly due to increase in legal fees and bonuses.

Operating income totaled $9.1 million compared to $16.5 million for the same prior year period, representing a decrease of $7.3 million or 45%. This decrease was primarily due to having recognized a gain on the sale of our Los Angeles facility in the prior year, and in bearing an FCC broadcasting license in the current year, which were partially offset by increases in net revenues and the decrease in operating expenses and recapitalization costs. Our second quarter capital expenditures totaled approximately $733,000. As defined by the indenture governing our senior secured notes, our secure leverage ratio was 6.1 times as of June 30, 2018. Our current cash balance is approximately $19.2 million of cash in banks.

And this will conclude our formal remarks. And I would like to turn it over to the operator for any questions and answers. Please operator?

Patrick Fitzgerald

Sounds like you’re seeing nice ratings growth across the board. Do you expect revenue will be up in the third quarter?

Albert Rodriguez

Yes, we’re not giving formal guidance, Patrick. But I can tell you in terms of I'll give you some color; local for third quarter is single digit and nation is up double-digit; and network wise, we’re up double-digit as well.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Excluding special events, what would revenue in the Radio segment been up year-over-year?

Albert Rodriguez

Well, let’s say for -- I stated in my -- on the call. So core radio revenue was up 5% and core video revenue, which is television, was up gross 11%.

Joseph García

I will also add to that we have fewer events during the second quarter compared to last year.

Patrick Fitzgerald

So how much is legal?

Albert Rodriguez

Patrick, that’s great news. When you at the market and when you look at Miller Kaplan, we meet the markets where we serve about 620 basis points. So our core revenues that come from audio and video were up, so that’s great. And look, we make money on events. When we don’t have the events, obviously, we don’t have the counter revenues. But our core video and audio revenues were up.

Patrick Fitzgerald

And the lower events, I mean, I guess that's the main driver of the year-over-year reductions in costs. You also said there is some help from legal settlements. What were the -- if you could breakdown why the costs were down that would be helpful?

Joseph García

We have as you said that we have lower concerts so that was a driver for the lower expenses in addition to that that we have favorable legal settlements regarding some employees and outside vendors. They are right there with both in Los Angelis and in Puerto Rico. So we have a gain on that as well…

Albert Rodriguez

And we can also add up the New York tax assessments that we had last year in second quarter, which were about $1 million we don't have in the quarter. So when we’re looking out expenses prudently and moving forward, we thought the right management team we’re outperforming the markets with core audio and video revenues and we’re moving forward and I feel really, really good in terms of the outlook towards the future in terms of growing our core audio and video revenues. We’re on track to do it for the rest of the year.

Patrick Fitzgerald

And do you think that's mainly because you guys are just managing the business better than others in the industry, or do you think it’s your vertical? Where do you ascribe that to?

Albert Rodriguez

I think it’s the correct management team, focusing on delivering content, the correct content that the U.S. Hispanic market wants in all of our core markets. So when we look at Miller Kaplan and the markets that we serve are down and we are up, our formula is working and we’re doing something right. And when you look at all the other -- a lot of the audio performers that their revenues are below what they're supposed to be doing and ours is up, we’re in the right direction.

Joseph García

Patrick, we’re becoming more efficient in terms of our operating expenses while we continue to maintain or actually improve our content, which delivers audiences and then delivers revenues.

Patrick Fitzgerald

How much incremental costs will be renting in New York versus owning?

Albert Rodriguez

I think the cost is to in terms of our advantage. So the brownstone, what we had in New York when you look that the expense model with the property taxes and everything that we’re paying and now when we look at it to do a rent model, it’s more efficient to rent for us than to own.

Joseph García

Yes, there will be a small pickup that way you offset that by the real estate assets.

Patrick Fitzgerald

So not a big difference, expense wise?

Joseph García

Not necessarily, correct.

Albert Rodriguez

And in terms of what's having a lot more space for our content studios and for our sales and administration office, so we have two offices as supposed to one in terms of having a lot more space that we were tied in facility we had.

Patrick Fitzgerald

And then any update on the negotiations with the preferred?

RichardLara

We don’t have any update with respect to negotiations with the preferred. As we said in the last calls, we remain open and willing and look forward to a meaningful dialog with the preferreds. But in the meantime, we are awaiting a ruling, which we expect before the start of September on the current motion to dismiss that SBS filed in Wilmington in the lawsuit that was filed by the preferreds.

Albert Rodriguez

Thank you. I wanted to thank everyone that participated today on our second quarter earnings call. And I look forward to speaking to everyone again when we release our third quarter results. So have a good day and thank you.

