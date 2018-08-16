Inconsistency Continues To Offset HollySys's Potential

Weak orders in automation are a worry, but HollySys should benefit from Chinese tariffs on automation equipment, as well as ongoing diversification into new process and discrete markets.

China’s HollySys Automation (HOLI) remains a frustrating stock, as the company’s inconsistent operating performance makes it a difficult name for investors to trust. Now take explicit guidance for the next year out of the mix and it becomes an even murkier situation, particularly as there is not a lot of visibility as to rail order/contract win timelines.

HollySys still has attractive opportunities. The company is gaining share in China’s process automation market and is starting to make a bigger push into factory/discrete automation. Rail orders remain consistently inconsistent, but opportunities in subways/metro should offer upside, and the M&E business could still benefit from China’s long-term One Belt One Road initiatives. Valuation really doesn’t look very demanding, but consistent execution has never been a strong point to this story, and I can understand why investors would stay clear.

Another Mixed Set Of Results

HollySys seemingly always produces earnings reports with plenty to chew on for both bulls and bears. Fiscal fourth quarter earnings showed better than expected revenue growth, particularly in the automation and M&E businesses, but margins were weaker than expected and orders were not strong.

Revenue rose 7%, with 46% growth in the automation business, a 38% decline in the rail business, and 45% growth in the M&E business. Gross margin did improve 30bp yoy on a reported basis and about three points on a sequential basis, with a better mix and a recovery in the M&E business as it moved past some low-margin business. Operating income jumped 60%, but overall income still came in a little bit shy of sell-side expectations, due principally to a lower than expected mix of rail (high-speed rail especially) in the results.

Orders were not impressive, growing just 7%. Automation orders fell 1% from the year-ago level at a time when process automation leaders like ABB and Emerson are reporting double-digit growth in their order books on broadening strength across multiple markets. Rail orders were down 17%, and I’ll talk more about this in a bit, as tenders are coming in later than expected. M&E orders jumped 151%, but this business is so unpredictable that it’s hard to work up much enthusiasm about it.

In terms of backlog, HollySys did see 16% year-over-year growth in both automation and rail, with the automation backlog covering more than three quarters’ worth of business at the average of the past six quarters, while the rail backlog would cover more than five quarters at the average of the past six quarters’ revenue.

Can HollySys Use Trade Tension To Grow Automation?

Although none of the major automation players, including ABB (ABB), Emerson (EMR), Rockwell (ROK), or Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), could touch the growth rate in automation that HollySys reported, the weak pace of order growth is a significant “yeah, but” at a time when process automation markets are expanding.

While numerous companies have provided insights into slowing factory/discrete automation demand in China, so far that hasn’t impacted the process automation market to the same extent. China’s process automation market is dominated by power, chemicals, and petrochemicals, where investments are still being made and where HollySys is outgrowing the market largely by virtue of its ongoing expansion from power generation into chemicals.

HollySys is also starting to see rising aftermarket sales. Process automation systems, distributed control systems in particular, typically have significant ongoing maintenance and repair needs and aftermarket spending can be as much as 80% of the lifetime cost of a system. With this aftermarket business carrying a higher gross margin than initial equipment sales, this is a long-term opportunity for the company.

HollySys is also moving more aggressively to try to grow its discrete/factory automation business. The company has a pretty minimal presence in controls, instrumentation, hardware, and software for the discrete automation market today, but they do have a programmable logic controller product and have been building up their portfolio of integrated solutions while working with well-known manufacturers like Haier.

Perhaps the biggest near-term opportunity, though, is from the trade tensions between China and the U.S.. The Chinese government is implementing 25% tariffs on DCS and PLCs (as well as other imported automation components), and that could help drive process automation orders away from U.S. companies like Emerson and Honeywell (HON) toward HollySys in the coming quarters, as HollySys was already about 10% to 20% cheaper in most use cases.

No Real Clarity In Rail

The inconsistent pattern of HollySys’s rail orders and revenue is really nothing new, and unfortunately there’s not a lot that the company can do about it. Management has been trying to diversify the business, but virtually all of the high-speed rail products are sold to CRC, and that company follows its own schedule. Business that was supposed to come up for bid in the first half of this year has been postponed, and bid tendering in the first half was slow overall.

The good news for HollySys is that China continues to invest in high-speed intercity rail, and that is not likely to change very soon given the needs to accommodate the population and combat pollution. Another piece of good news is that the company’s metro/subway business should start to contribute more significantly. HollySys recently won some subway SCADA business in Beijing and the company should book its first metro signaling contracts later this year. With the Chinese government putting more pressure on local governments to issue bonds to finance infrastructure investments, including subway/metro rail construction, this should be a meaningful long-term opportunity for HollySys.

The Opportunity

One part of the HollySys story that does stand out to me is that actual top-line growth has been rather lacking – for the last four years, there’s really been no net top-line growth. HollySys has delivered no annualized growth in automation since FY14 and just 2% growth in rail. Granted, there were some tough times over that period, and it’s not like ABB or Emerson grew gangbusters, but shouldn’t the share-taking up-and-comer be able to do a little better?

As I said, the last few years were not easy ones for the automation industry, so I’m inclined to not harp on that point. Still, this is a company that has to show that it can generate reasonably consistent growth and I believe that remains a major impediment to the valuation argument.

I’m looking for mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth from HollySys, with high single-digit FCF growth. For that to happen, the company must continue to gain share in China’s growing automation market and it must figure out a way to generate more consistent growth from its rail business – success in the metro/subway business is increasingly important in my opinion.

The Bottom Line

I believe fair value for HollySys is in the mid-to-high $20’s, but this is not an easy company/stock to trust, and post-earning sell-offs have become too common as investors worry about the pace of order growth (particularly in rail) and management’s guidance (or, now, lack thereof). This is by no means a good idea for nervous investors, but I’d definitely keep an eye on this company to see whether the automation business can gain a tailwind from the trade disputes between the U.S. and China and whether the metro/subway business can start contributing in a bigger way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.