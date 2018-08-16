A Synopsis Of The HIV Market

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Vision and Value as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

In the competition to develop and market the best HIV-1 treatment, market leaders are striving for a combination of the safest and most effective HIV drug so that they not only prolong patients' lives, but improve them. While many variables are at play and HIV can severely affect patient more than current treatments can, improving quality of life for HIV patients is key. Market leaders are developing new HIV combination treatment regimens, using the occasional new drug, many new combinations of existing drugs, and other tactics like prodrugs and pharmacokinetic enhancers. Even less common is the emergence of a new effective and safe drug that has an innovative mechanism of action.

New drugs (large step) and new drug combinations (small steps) are both important for improving patient outcome and gaining market dominance. The companies who develop the best new combinations and new and safe mechanisms of action will be the long term winners.

Investment Thesis

I believe that Gilead Sciences' (GILD) long term market dominance and effective new combination treatments will result in continued market dominance, and that CytoDyn's (OTCQB:CYDY) new PRO-140 CCR5 inhibitor will become a popular treatment, either in combination or in monotherapy, in the HIV treatment space.

Improving patient compliance with HIV-1 treatment is another area where the main market competitors are moving. The top 4 pharmaceutical companies that develop and sell HIV treatments are Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Merck (MRK). They have realized that the best way to expand the market is to get better compliance and tap into the greater than 50% of potential patients that just don’t take medication because it’s too difficult and complicated. Prescribing HIV medicine is more of an art than a science initially, which is why the viral loads (concentration of viruses in the blood) are measured so frequently when HIV is first diagnosed. The major drug manufacturer’s goal is a once-a-day pill.

GILD leads the market with $14 billion in annual sales in HIV related products. Their chief competitor is GSK which markets two drugs in the top 10. JNJ has always had exposure but the recent approval of Symtuza is starting to shake things up in the HIV space. GILD lead product Biktarvy is ramping sales well, but JNJ’s drug coming on to the market so soon after the Bicktarvy launch may disrupt sales. GSK is not sitting idly by; they have a two drug combination of dolutegravir and lamivudine to take on Biktarvy, a three drug combination. On top of all of that, what happens if a viable wild-card treatment gets approved? CytoDyn's PRO-140 monotherapy could be that wild-card, as it has been shown to be completely safe with no adverse events, and able to be taken only once a week. Once-a-week dosing could result in much higher patient compliance.

HIV Synopsis

An estimated 36.7 million people are infected with HIV worldwide. In the United States, over one million people are infected with the HIV-1 virus, and almost 1 in 7 of them aren’t aware of their disease. The estimated incidence of HIV in the U.S. has declined by around 20% since 2008, and the rate of infection is close to 40,000 new infections per year. It is estimated that the HIV market could reach $22.5 billion by 2025. It will be difficult for emerging companies to penetrate the HIV market because of GILD’s leading Biktarvy, but $22 billion leaves enough room for multiple players in this space.

Treatment Matrix

There are generally 4 different classes of HIV drugs: Nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), Non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), Protease inhibitors (PIs) and Integrase inhibitors (INSTIs). Each of these types of drugs have different functions in inhibiting different processes in the HIV replication cycle. Therefore, as none of these drugs completely cures a person of HIV, multiple different drugs with different mechanisms of action, taken at the same time, has a strong effect in moderating the disease and reducing the viral load. The latest advances in HIV drug development have been developed to reduce the number of pills a patient takes in the quest of being compliant. It is as if the larger pharmaceutical companies are playing the classic TV game of “name that tune.” Biktarvy, made by Gilead, is a “three different treatments in one pill” treatment, and now JNJ and GSK have effective two-treatments-in-one-pill. Even better than a once-a-day pill would be a treatment that could be taken much less often, such as once a week.

Sample HIV Treatment Combination Table

Treatment Treatment Class NRTI NNRTI Protease Integrase Other Juluca ViiV Healthcare (GlaxoSmithKline) Rilpivirine (J&J) “Edurant” Dolutegravir (GlaxoSmithKline) “Tivicay” Biktarvy Gilead Sciences (Gilead) Emtricitabine (Gilead) “Emtriva” Tenofovir alafenamide (prodrug of Tenofovir) (Gilead) “Vemlidy” Bictegravir (Gilead) Symtuza Janssen (J&J) Emtricitabine (Gilead) “Emtriva”, Tenofovir alafenamide (prodrug of Tenofovir) (Gilead) “Vemlidy” Darunavir (J&J) “Prezista” Cobicistat “Tybost” Triumeq ViiV Healthcare (GlaxoSmithKline) Lamivudine (Gilead) “Epivir” Abacavir (GlaxoSmithKline) “Ziagen” Dolutegravir (GlaxoSmithKline) “Tivicay”

HIV Life Cycle and Points of Treatment

So, the name of the game has been to find optimal combinations of these drugs, while keeping the somewhat serious side effects of the therapies, to a minimum. Recently, the GSK dual drug HIV treatment made from dolutegravir and lamivudine, achieved closely similar virological suppression compared to a three-drug regimen. GlaxoSmithKline is also expecting to show results from other late stage HIV studies later this year and next year. The aim with these treatments is to show that patients can be treated in monthly or bi-monthly dosing instead of daily pills. This could be a huge boon for GSK. How few compounds can be used while maintaining reduction in viral load for a long period of time? How many compounds can be used while still minimizing side effects? How can patients be kept compliant? How often do they have to dose?

The Compliance Issue

Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) is extremely effective at maintaining viral load suppression in HIV patients if they are taken as prescribed over a long time (persistent). The issue of patient adherence is driving innovation in the field. This chart below shows the dramatic change between the viral load of the compliant versus the partial compliant patient.

The HAART treatment calls for keeping viral loads down as low as possible to avoid drug resistance. The drug resistance kicks in when the suppression levels vary due to lack of patient compliance, which allows for a greater chance of virus mutation. It’s a similar problem to antibiotics treatment compliance. The same article cites that “a study by Maggiolo et al found a 4.9% risk of resistance mutations in patients receiving NNRTI-based HAART who dropped below a 75% rate of treatment adherence.” The shocking part is that the adherence rate in the United States is only 55% based on a meta-analysis of adherence studies. In contrast, in sub-Saharan Africa the adherence rate was a much higher 77%. Why is it that a less developed area of the world can have a higher adherence rate than the United States? The issues are age, health literacy, psychological, and substance abuse. Many point the finger at the pill burden which is the number of pills a patient needs to take in a given time slot. Studies have show that adherence rates go up if the pill burden is low.

In addition to the factors of age, health literacy, psychological and cognitive issues, and substance abuse issues, the side effects of ART have a detrimental effect on patient adherence. Teaching patients about and how to manage side effects of ART may help the patients comply with treatment regimens, but toxic effects or other side effects of the ART drugs are commonly cited as a main reason for therapy switch. So again, the prompted question is: “Who has the least toxic ART therapy?”

Market Leaders

Patient compliance is at the cornerstone of the major HIV drug maker’s strategy. Each drug is posturing to be better than the next - easier to use and with fewer side effects. However, the nuances between the drugs are hard to distinguish. Additionally, each person is different, many doctors have a favorite treatment, and right now it’s almost impossible to tell which drug combination will work most effectively. There seems to be no clear combination drug development path to follow yet - just trial and error.

GILD – The lead ART candidate is Biktarvy, which launched in March 2018. The launch appears to be going well, but the question is, how well will they do with competing drugs launching? So far, most of the launch is cannibalizing existing sales, but about a quarter of the switches to Biktarvy are from dolutegravir containing therapies. So, it would seem that GILD is gaining market share. They have sold $185 million since last quarter (most of the sales since launch), and they are on their way to sell much, much more by the end of the year.

GSK – GlaxoSmithKline's Triumeq rounded up £653 million in sales in 2017 and Juluca sales are ramping up as Juluca has become the first two-drug treatment without an NRTI. Due to this, ViiV/GSK could take considerable market share as the drug combination is well tolerated compared to other treatments, as it has no NRTI. Will GSK see much less switching off of Juluca in the coming years? Juluca is poised for strong growth, as peak sales have been estimated around $5 billion.

JNJ - J&J’s Symtuza was recently approved and uses the company’s old drug Prezista in combination with GILD’s drugs, for a strong viral suppression. Symtuza is differentiated from the GILD and GSK concoctions as it has a protease inhibitor. It is therefore expected to garner $850 million in 2018 sales and peak sales of about $3 billion.

MRK - Merck is keeping up on the HIV scene as its integrase inhibitor Isentress HD recently got approved in early 2017. MRK’s HIV sales have declined since 2016, but still bring in a strong $1.2 billion in fiscal year 2017 sales.

Serious Competitive Threat

We have seen that differentiated HIV treatment products, such as JNJ’s combination treatment with their protease inhibitor, are expected to sculpt out a sizable chunk of the market for themselves. There are, of course many drugs in development that have differentiated mechanisms of action. One example is GSK’s maturation inhibitor GSK3640254, which was discontinued due to gastrointestinal intolerability. However, there is one drug in advanced clinical trials that could upset the current HAART treatment paradigm. PRO-140, the once-a-week injectable developed by CytoDyn, Inc., that has been able to sustain viral loads below 50 copies/mL (classified as undetectable) in monotherapy, much like leading combination treatments, has also been shown to lack adverse events and toxicity like many of the leading HIV treatments. Will this be the drug included in combination treatments in the future, or will it simply be used as monotherapy with no side effects? As PRO-140 has passed tests with flying colors, it seems to be the most promising new treatment in sight for struggling HIV patients. So what exactly are the benefits of PRO-140, and why might doctors and patients prefer it?

Celebrity Use – Charlie Sheen has bragged on The View and on CBS about taking PRO 140. Although silly, patients may feel more inclined to take a drug that a celebrity is using or advocating as superior. Now, for some more scientific and logical reasons: HIV Status Disclosure – If viral loads are at undetectable levels for 6 months, transmission is pretty much impossible, and might not even require disclosure to a partner, depending on state laws. When taking HAART treatment, if even one day of dosing is missed, viral loads could go up - making disclosure a necessity. With PRO 140, the half life of the drug is 3 days, so there is a grace period if the patient missed the their dosing. (This is the reason Cobicistat is used with other ART drugs - to increase the life of the drug in a person’s system). Ease of Use – The HAART treatment requires an iterative process of fine tuning the right regimen for the patient. PRO 140 is a one-size-fits-all treatment plan, where dose escalation takes the place of different drug combination. With PRO 140, dosage is increased until the viral load is undetectable. No Side Effects – HAART treatment has side effects like hypersensitivity, fever, nausea, and vomiting, bleeding, kidney/liver damage, and even bone loss, as discussed earlier. Use of PRO 140 has no side effects related to the use of the drug, to date. It is important to note that other CCR5 blockers have failed to become popular treatments because of the intense side effects experienced by patients. This is due to the CCR5 receptor being more completely blocked by the inhibitor, preventing the CCR5's interaction with cytokines. PRO-140 is geometrically designed in a way that allows the CCR5 receptor to do its job, while preventing its abuse by the HIV virus.

Investment Conclusion

While all the power players are searching for the magic bullet in HIV, a tiny $150 million upstart could be rewriting history with the first huge change to the HAART standard of care since 1995. PRO-140 has successfully completed two phase 3 studies and appears to be safer than the current standard of care, so it reasons that FDA approval might be imminent, and something the market leaders might want to consider as an acquisition, either for monotherapy, or to strengthen existing combination treatments without increasing side effects. At the moment, time may be on the major drug companies’ side as CytoDyn’s PRO-140 combination therapy approval doesn’t represent any immediate threat to the HAART standard of care. However, if the next cohort of patients on PRO 140, which includes patients who haven’t attained viral suppression yet but are undergoing a dosing increase, is able to increase its responder rate by just 5%, the drug seems slated for a monotherapy approval. This could rock the very foundation of the HIV treatment paradigm. Even if the big HIV players could concoct a once a day pill, how could that pill compete against a once a week injectable that has no side effects and gives a grace period where forgetting the injection doesn’t result in a loss of viral suppression? Investors in the major HIV companies would be wise to watch any development with PRO-140 as well as the inter-company battles for HIV dominance. Sales of Biktarvy, Symtuza, Triumeq, and Juluca are growing well, but they are all based on the current standard of care, which might change drastically.

Although CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) is just a small pre-commercial biotech, their promising therapy PRO-140 looks like it could at least carve itself out a small niche in the huge HIV market, set to be about $22.5 billion by 2025. As JNJ has shown with their protease inhibitor combination treatment, a different mechanism of action, if not groundbreaking for the whole HIV market, could at least enjoy a few billion in peak sales. CytoDyn seems substantially derisked as a pre-commercial biotech, and could bring in revenues many multiples of its current market cap within a year of approval. The main issues for CYDY are funding, and who will commercialize the drug. Barring a paradigm change, Gilead has a strong Biktarvy launch, a history of extremely successful acquisitions, and billions in liquid assets and cash that I believe will result in their continued success in the HIV market.

Risks

Any one of the main HIV market players who doesn't acquire PRO-140 or CytoDyn might be in danger of losing significant market share over the long haul, to PRO-140. If GILD does not acquire CYDY, there is a good chance that positive results and marketing of GSK's less frequent dosing treatment regimen will be a major competitive threat to GILD. Regardless of whether or not anyone acquires or licenses PRO-140, GSK's less frequent dosing regimen could steal market share from CYDY and GILD.

In addition, CYDY may fail to successfully and profitably bring PRO-140 to market, and as it is currently a pre-revenue company, this would most likely result in rapid price depreciation. Furthermore, any hint of HIV (in patients using PRO-140) mutating to use the CXCR4 co-receptor instead of the CCR5 would be a negative for the company, as so far, patients have taken PRO-140 for years without any signs of mutation, or HIV resurgence. However, this does not look like a likely event as CYDY's PRO-140 looks like the most promising HIV treatment developed in decades.

