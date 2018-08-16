U.S. Economic Growth Still Appears To Be Ascendant

The July retail sales figures seem to support this conclusion as actual sales continue to beat forecasts.

Historically, the statistics on industrial production, which come out monthly, have anticipated the trajectory of the statistics on real GDP, which only come out quarterly.

The latest numbers on industrial production still shows the U.S. economy is on the upswing.

The rate of growth of the United States economy still seems to be on an upward path.

Industrial production for the month of July came in 4.2 percent ahead of last July. This year-over-year figure was up from a revised 4.1 percent increase in June and an overall 3.3 percent increase, year-over-year for the second quarter of 2018.

The industrial production numbers seem to provide an advance indicator for what might happen to the growth of real GDP… that is, the two numbers run roughly in parallel with one another. It’s just that the industrial production numbers are monthly and the numbers for real GDP are quarterly.

Ever since the first quarter of 2017, real economic growth has been growing, as measured by the rate of increase in industrial production.

Note that during the ascendancy of economic growth, the rate of growth of industrial production is below that of real GDP.

So, in the first half of 2017, the rate of growth of industrial production was less than that of real GDP, which came in at 1.9 percent and 2.1 percent, in the first- and second-quarters, respectively.

In the second half of 2017, the rate of growth of industrial production picked up, as did the rate of growth of real GDP, the latter figure coming in at 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent in third- and fourth-quarters, respectively.

In the first quarter of 2018, the rate of growth of industrial production exceeded the rate of growth of real GDP. Industrial production grew at a year-over-year rate of 3.6 percent in the first quarter, while real GDP grew by 2.6 percent.

In the second quarter, the growth in industrial production remained well above 3.0 percent and real GDP grew by 2.8 percent.

This is why the 4.2 percent rate of growth in July can be looked at as a positive indicator. Historically, as long as the growth rate of industrial production remains above the rate of growth of real GDP, and the rate of growth of industrial production continues to increase, real GDP growth will continue to accelerate.

This conclusion is getting support from the demand-side of the economy as strong retail sales flowed from the second quarter into the third.

“Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent in July from the prior month….That was well ahead of economists’ forecasts for a 0.1 percent increase.” “Compared with a year earlier, they grew 6.4 percent in July. That is more than double the pace of inflation, which increased 2.9 percent in the year to July….”

This strength has been attributed to robust hiring, low unemployment, and tax cuts…all good news!

Another positive number to add to these reports is the fact that capacity utilization also continued to increase in July. The July number was 78.1 percent.

Weird things overall are happening to capacity in these days primarily due to the changing nature of industry and the spread of the usage of information technology.

Even though the U.S. economy has been growing for nine years, capacity utilization experienced a cycle during this time period. For example, from the trough in capacity utilization that was hit during the Great Recession…capacity utilization dropped to 66.7 percent in June 2009... capacity utilization rose steadily, reaching its next peak in November 2014, when it hit 79.6 percent.

But, then capacity utilization declined until it reached the next trough in November 2016.

The reasons for this cyclical swing during the current period of recovery have not yet been identified. It is, therefore, hard to say what we might expect from capacity utilization in the near future. Right now, it is increasing with the pickup in growth of the real economy described above.

The longer-term picture, reflecting the changing use of technology in the U.S. economy, continues.

This trend shows the secular decline in capacity utilization since the 1960s.

When this data series was begun in January 1967, capacity utilization was at 89.4 percent.

The trend of the series has been declining ever since, and, as remarked above, now stands at 78.1 percent. How much higher it will go…or, can go…is unknown.

So, all we can say right now is that the movement of capacity utilization is supporting the increases in the rate of growth of industrial production.

The basic news is that the rate of growth of the economy will continue upwards for a little longer. The downside from the numbers on industrial production is that in the past the acceleration in the rate of growth of industrial production was much faster than it currently is. Therefore, the conclusion can be drawn that economic growth may continue to rise, but at a diminishing rate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.