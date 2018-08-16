What's Ailing The Tech Sector?

The tech sector has led the market higher this summer but has also shown some signs of weakness below the surface in recent weeks. A closer look at the Nasdaq reveals some specific areas of vulnerability which need to be resolved before the techs are ready to take off again. In today's comments, we'll focus on these areas and will see why the Nasdaq faces short-term selling pressure from the emerging markets crisis.

In recent weeks, I've made consistent reference to the number one problem plaguing the Nasdaq. I'm referring to the fact that an elevated number of Nasdaq-listed stocks have been showing up on the new 52-week lows list all month long. On most days, there are far greater than 40 stocks making new lows, which is the classic sign of a market in less than ideal health. What this means specifically is that there are some areas of the Nasdaq which are seeing increased selling pressure. This would include the emerging markets ETFs and ADRs, metals and mining companies, and even some financial sector stocks.

Most of the new 52-week lows are coming from the emerging market sphere, including China ADRs. On Wednesday, for instance, there were nearly 200 Nasdaq-listed shares on the new 52-week lows list compared with only 68 new highs. The majority of those new lows were overseas ETFs and ADRs with direct exposure to the emerging markets. This bit of information tells us all we need to know about the potential spillover impact of the economic troubles which some emerging market countries are now experiencing. While the U.S. economy will likely be largely immune to an emerging markets crisis, the stock market - specifically the Nasdaq - is vulnerable on a short-term basis.

One of the most troubling aspects of the equity market in the last few weeks has been the downward drift of short-term internal momentum within the Nasdaq. My favorite way to measure the short-term path of least resistance for Nasdaq stocks is the 20-day rate of change in the new 52-week highs and lows. This indicator doesn't always predict which the immediate-term direction of stock prices, but it does tell us the near-term path of least resistance for stocks in the aggregate. This is good to know since a declining trend in the new highs-new lows rate of change makes it easier for sellers to raid the market when the news environment is particularly bad. That has certainly been the case lately.

Shown below is the latest 4-week rate of change in the Nasdaq new highs and lows. As you can see, it has been trending lower now for several weeks. This is a disturbing sign for the bulls since it means the sellers will be able to easily gain control when the market is surprised by negative news.

Source: WSJ

Recent negative developments in several emerging market countries, including Argentina, Columbia, Venezuela, and Turkey, have put downward pressure on the stock markets of most emerging countries. This can be seen in the following graph of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). The MSCI EM Index itself has fallen into bear market territory and continues to decline as investors remain apprehensive about the economic impacts of the Turkish lira crisis and weaker commodity prices.

Source: BigCharts

Speaking of commodities, the Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB Index (CRB) was down 1.83% on Wednesday on its way to its lowest level of the year. A sell-off in crude oil prices was largely to blame for the CRB's latest plunge, but even before the crude oil pullback, there were signs of weakness in other commodities. Trade tariff concerns and the effects of a strong dollar have also weighed on other commodities, including agricultural products like corn and soybeans, which has contributed to the panic levels of selling reflected in the CRB Index.

Source: BigCharts

There are also signs of lower demand for industrial metals like copper and steel. Both metals fell to new yearly lows on Wednesday as the industrial outlook for China and other developing nations remains in doubt. The price of copper has fallen to its lowest level in over a year (below). Dr. Copper is often used by economists to gauge the strength of the global economy. While the copper price is less useful for predicting the U.S. economy, it's a much better indication of the strength or weakness of EM economies which are huge consumers of industrial metals. Copper's slide suggests that the developing emerging markets crisis isn't just about the Turkish lira or trade tariffs. The diminished demand for industrial metals has been apparent all year and is a reason for believing that the emerging markets face deeper structural problems that won't be quickly resolved.

Source: BigCharts

What impact will emerging markets turmoil have on the U.S. equity market in the immediate term? For one, it will mean the Nasdaq remains more vulnerable to spillover weakness than the NYSE. As discussed in previous commentaries, there is still strong forward momentum reflected in the cumulative 52-week highs and lows for Big Board-listed issues compared to the Nasdaq. This should shield NYSE stocks from emerging market weakness to a far greater degree than the Nasdaq. Investors should not only avoid any kind of emerging markets exposure but should also hold off on initiating new long positions in Nasdaq stocks for now. I can only recommend that investors walk circumspectly in the days ahead and remain cautious for as long the new 52-week lows on the Nasdaq remain above 40. As previously stated, the potential for a pullback in the tech sector has greatly increased due to the above-average number of Nasdaq stocks making new lows.

On a strategic note, investors should continue to maintain longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes, in particular, the retail, transportation, and real estate sectors, as well as the tech sector (notwithstanding the recent choppiness of the NASDAQ). I also recommend raising of stop losses on existing long-term positions as well as taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.