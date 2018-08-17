Indexing Vs. A Portfolio Of Individual Stocks - Today's Editors' Picks

Research has shown that a small portion of stocks contribute to a massive percentage of the market's gains over time. The difficulty of selecting these stocks from others is up for debate, with some in favor of actively investing in equities and some in favor of a more passive indexing approach. In his EP, contributor Logan Kane discusses how Seeking Alpha articles help him continue to actively try and identify underpriced investment opportunities.

Fundamentals are certainly a foundation type of analysis that needs to be performed regardless of the stock ticker. Some of the statistics you have expressed in this article about stock values in general, I have found to be true in my own portfolio.

However, it is important to note that fundamentals are only one part of the due diligence that should be performed when deciding whether you will be long or short any stock.

One such analysis is the concept of sentiment. There are a lot of growth stocks out there where a nice % of their stock price is based upon sentiment. Tesla of course is the obvious one. Many of of the bears on this site would tell you that about 80-90% of its value is based on sentiment.

Without looking at sentiment as well as technicals, would cause you to potentially forgo a nice % of the stock universe that have a very good potential to be winners in the present. Tesla is also one of the poster childs in that respect.

Lastly, regardless of what the due diligence performed tells you about a specific stock, or package of stocks, one must also be prepared to know whether or not the stock meets your individual need as it relates to risk. The old adage that a 15% return on a high risk stock may be worth only a 3% return on a low risk stock, after adjusting for the risk premium that has been priced into the stock. Thanks for bringing this information to all of our attention. It really forces us to consider just how important the due diligence phase of any investment.