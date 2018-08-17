Indexing Vs. A Portfolio Of Individual Stocks - Today's Editors' Picks

Research has shown that a small portion of stocks contribute to a massive percentage of the market's gains over time. The difficulty of selecting these stocks from others is up for debate, with some in favor of actively investing in equities and some in favor of a more passive indexing approach. In his EP, contributor Logan Kane discusses how Seeking Alpha articles help him continue to actively try and identify underpriced investment opportunities.
Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Logan Kane, Aswath Damodaran, Alacran Investments, Joey Garrand, Achilles Research, Paul Nouri, CFP, Herve Blandin, and The Boyar Value Group bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.
Here are today's Editors' Picks:
- Diana Containerships (Alacran Investments)
- Ur-Energy Inc. (Joey Garrand)
- Peyto Exploration (Herve Blandin)
- MSG networks (The Boyar Value Group)
- U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Paul Nouri, CFP)
- Chatham Lodging Trust (Achilles Research)
- iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF (Logan Kane)
- Déjà vu In Turkey (Aswath Damodaran)
Chart of the day: Annualized Returns 83-06
Comment of the day, by contributor jsantmyer
Fundamentals are certainly a foundation type of analysis that needs to be performed regardless of the stock ticker. Some of the statistics you have expressed in this article about stock values in general, I have found to be true in my own portfolio.
However, it is important to note that fundamentals are only one part of the due diligence that should be performed when deciding whether you will be long or short any stock.
One such analysis is the concept of sentiment. There are a lot of growth stocks out there where a nice % of their stock price is based upon sentiment. Tesla of course is the obvious one. Many of of the bears on this site would tell you that about 80-90% of its value is based on sentiment.
Without looking at sentiment as well as technicals, would cause you to potentially forgo a nice % of the stock universe that have a very good potential to be winners in the present. Tesla is also one of the poster childs in that respect.
Lastly, regardless of what the due diligence performed tells you about a specific stock, or package of stocks, one must also be prepared to know whether or not the stock meets your individual need as it relates to risk. The old adage that a 15% return on a high risk stock may be worth only a 3% return on a low risk stock, after adjusting for the risk premium that has been priced into the stock. Thanks for bringing this information to all of our attention. It really forces us to consider just how important the due diligence phase of any investment.
Image of the day: Apple hits $1 Trillion
Two of the worst stock-market crashes in which stock prices dropped precipitously occurred in October. As a result, the "Stock Trader's Almanac" considers the month jinxed. The first stock market crash occurred in 1929 when stocks declined 25 percent in two days and marked the beginning of the Great Depression. Decades later, in October 1987, stocks suffered a worse fate when the stock market lost nearly one-quarter of its value in a day, which goes down in history as the single-worst performance ever by stocks.
In this week's Behind The Idea Podcast, SA Managing Editors Mike Taylor, CFA and Daniel Shvartsman talk with, Brian Langis and Derek Thompson, two Disney (DIS) experts to get their take. How will the Fox deal impact the company going forward? Listen to find out.
Thanks for reading. Please share your 'Editor's Pick' with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.
Have a great day!
Jason