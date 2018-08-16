Alexion: Priced Right For Long-Term Investors

If you look at a typical brokerage summary page for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), one thing you might spot is negative earnings for the past year and a negative P/E (price to earnings) ratio. Clinical development stage biotechs often run for years at a loss, generating such figures, but Alexion has been profitable by most measures for years. Here, I will clear up the mystery, arguing that, in this case, non-GAAP numbers are more useful to predicting future profits than GAAP numbers.

Given Alexion's real profitability and its pipeline of potential drugs, I believe at the current price it is a long-term investment it should beat the market.

Alexion's commercial drugs

Alexion has specialized in orphan drugs. These drugs are for rare diseases and have special legal protections in the United States. They are typically priced very high for patients. I will not go into the details about the diseases treated; I provide links instead.

Soliris (eculizumab) for PNH, gMG, and aHUS sales were $898 million, up 12% sequentially from $800.1 million and up 10% y/y from $813 million year-earlier.

Strensiq (Asfotase Alfa) for HPP (pediatric-onset hypophosphatasia) generated $125 million in revenue in the quarter, up 13% sequentially from $110.7 million and up 49% from $84 million year-earlier.

Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for LAL-D (lysosomal acid lipase deficiency) generated $21.4 million, up 9% sequentially from $19.6 million and up 40% from $15.3 million year-earlier.

The bulk of revenue and profit is from Soliris. Eventually, Soliris will lose its exclusivity, and the number of new patients added will also slow, as they exist in limited numbers. But, for now, Alexion revenue and profit are on an upward trajectory.

GAAP v. Non-GAAP earnings

That there is a difference between reported GAAP and non-GAAP (aka adjusted) numbers is clear from this table of the last four reported quarters for Alexion (data is from past Alexion press releases):

Quarter GAAP EPS Non-GAAP EPS Q3 2017 $0.73 $1.44 Q4 2017 $0.13 $1.48 Q1 2018 $1.11 $1.68 Q2 2018 -$2.05 $2.07 TTM -$0.08 $6.67

A decade or so ago, there were companies giving out deceptive non-GAAP numbers, so I learned to check the differences between GAAP and non-GAAP to avoid pitfalls. However, there are also times when GAAP accounting rules lead to numbers that are, for investing purposes, misleading. Usually, in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, the space I mostly invest in, GAAP numbers for net income and EPS are lower because the expense of stock-based employee compensation is left out of the non-GAAP numbers.

But sometimes GAAP numbers are hit by other large accounting charges that do not have an impact on future profits. In the above table, you can see that the reason the TTM (trailing twelve month) GAAP EPS is negative is the loss of $2.05 per share in the most recent quarter. That contrasts with a rather good non-GAAP EPS of $2.07. What gives?

In the quarter, Alexion acquired Wilson Therapeutics. This resulted in a one-time expense of $804 million, mainly for the R&D expenses Wilson had incurred. The GAAP accounting rule makes sense, but it is not indicative of R&D expenses from the Wilson drug candidates going forward. To predict future cash flows, non-GAAP earnings, and even GAAP earnings, the non-GAAP number works better for Q2.

What are TTM non-GAAP earnings and P/E? $6.67 and (at $116 per share) 17.4.

For a company growing revenue and profits, with a healthy pipeline of future drug opportunities, a P/E of 17.4 is very attractive.

Pipeline

The latest addition to the pipeline is from the Wilson Therapeutics acquisition. WTX101 for Wilson Disease is in a Phase 3 trial. I believe it is highly likely to report positive results and receive FDA approval. No timing for trial completion has been announced, but the plan is to enroll about 150 patients, and the data will be for response at one year. My guess would be enrollment completes in 2019, and top-line data is reported in 2020. The drug is for a rare disease and so, we can expect rare disease pricing if it gains regulatory approval.

ALXN1210 is for PNH, like Soliris. It improves upon Soliris by reducing the time for transfusions to just two hours every 8 weeks. While this will help patients, of course, it also resets the clock as far as patent protection and maintaining premium pricing. It might not ramp overall revenue much because most patients will either be converting from Soliris or would have started treatment on Soliris, if not for the new option. ALXN1210 reported positive Phase 3 results and applications for approval were made to the FDA and EU in June.

ALXN 1101 for MoCD (Molybdenum Cofactor Deficiency) Type A is in a Phase 3 registrational study that is enrolling patients.

Drug Pricing Caveat

One reason pharmaceutical company stocks have been undervalued since 2016 is fear of government interference in pricing. This is particularly true of companies specializing in rare or orphan diseases, where drugs may run over $100,000 per patient per year. Even before 2016, nations in Europe were very tough negotiators about orphan drug pricing. I do not expect any actual pricing mandates under the Trump administration, but it bears mentioning.

Cash flow and debt

As shown in the above analysis of earnings, Alexion is a profitable company, except for one-time GAAP events. However, it does carry some debt.

The cash balance at the end of Q2 was $1.18 billion, which was down from $1.59 billion at the end of Q1. Free cash flow in Q2 was $358 million. Cash was used in the Wilson acquisition, and debt increased to end at $2.8 billion.

Alexion's cash flow makes the debt manageable. Cash flow should increase if WTX101 gets regulatory approval.

Conclusion

If you have been thinking of acquiring Alexion, as I have, now seems like a good time. All the lights look green to me, but the usual caveats apply. Even if there is a recession, people or their insurers will keep paying for life-saving drugs. Alexion may not bring the kind of gains you sometimes get in biotech from investing in a company that does not yet have positive phase 3 results for its first commercial product, but it does have growth potential and a lot less risk.

Alexion's 52-week low was $102.10 and its 52-week high was $149.34. I see $150 as a reasonable goal, which would be 30% above the August 15, 2018, closing price of $115.32. That should beat the market, if I am right.

