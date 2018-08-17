Is Argentina Drowning Itself In A Glass Of Water? Fed-Up Investors Are Talking: Don't Blame Turkey.

Argentina is a story of euphoria cycles, followed by depression.

If you are unable to understand the cause of a problem, it is impossible to solve it. Naoto Kan

At the start of this 2018, everything looked great! The JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMBI+) for Argentina was at 346 bps. A month later, the Merval Index was making all time high in USD.

This week, the Argentina 2024 USD bond reached 10% yield. CDS exploded to the upside, while the Peso reaches all time low, despite huge Central Bank FX intervention. The Merval Index? Down 50% in USD from that all time high.

Source: Bloomberg

What happened?

Some pundits blame Turkey. I believe that's an easy answer to the story, but not the real cause. Let me explain you why I believe Argentina is suffering from policies that didn't work in the past, together with an annoyed investor community.

History has the answer: Huge Increase in Debt, Strong Peso, Inflation

Over the last 40 years, Argentina had 3 Economic Teams that might be considered orthodox and "by the books". In all cases, with full external support. History shows all of them started with euphoria cycles, but ended in depression. Unfortunately, the previous two experiences ended with a debt default.

Epic bull market seen with Martínez de Hoz as Economy Minister during the dictatorship. From 1976 until 1980, there was a period of strong recovery, with an increase in the price of companies in more than 31 times, measured in hard currency. But the cycle was not magical, and ended with a huge collapse. The causes? An inability to contain a ballooning deficit, high inflation, strong peso. Budget deficits hit 15% of GDP, and Argentina went into debt. By the end of the military government, foreign debt had ballooned from $8 Billion in 1976 to $45 Billion in 1983.

Similar pattern happened during Cavallo Convertibility Plan, which fixed USD/ARS rate at 1:1 between 1991 & 2001. Budget deficits made Country's debt grew from $63 Billion to $137 Billion.

During the euphoria cycles, markets tend to discount everything. When an external shocks hit (higher rates on early 1980s, Asia 1997, Russia 1998 and Brazil 1999 crisis) depression followed.

The problem this time?

Public finances showed a deficit of 9.3% of GDP in 2017.

Government made a gradual approach to fiscal consolidation, and couldn't tackle the deficit on time. On top of that, tightening of global financial conditions, a poor harvest, and the introduction of a tax on nonresident holdings of short-term Central Bank paper generated significant anxiety among market participants.

I alerted from my personal Linkedin by mid February 2018 that a top might be in place, as history repeats itself.

Argentina Merval Index - Feeling a Déjà vu Is it Australia? Not yet.. and not even close...

Beginning of May, the investor community started to be widely aware after an article on Forbes, where I was quoted. And markets started to lost its nerves.

It Might Be Time To Get Out Of Argentina

Large external and fiscal deficits, a chronic high inflation and concerns about policymakers credibility, all flagged up the Argentina vulnerability.

Again this time, the USD started its rise. Local uncertainty became the name of the game, with increasing perception of risk. People started to get rid of the peso, it's value fell, which made everyone even more frightened.

The vicious circle is still going on, despite daily CB Forex interventions.

The Economic Team tried ortodox measures, and turned then into the IMF. Too quickly? Maybe, but they didn't want to risk. The IMF Executive Board quickly approved a $50 billion standby arrangement for Argentina.

Recent history of seeking IMF was not liked by investors, which continued the sell-off despite the size of the support. The argument? History repeats itself!

We all know that trust is built with consistency.

The Economic Team is trying to build that trust again, using all kind of conventional tools of monetary policy to avoid external contagion.

The IMF official mission is now in Argentina for 10 days. On Monday the delegation gave full support to the debt liability management announced. The new program is trying to minimize financial contagion from abroad and immunize the real economy, while continuing to deliver on fiscal adjustment.

But for the fundamentals, there's no quick fix.

Was it a Turkey influence?

In 2001, local newspapers were calling a potential parallelism with Turkey's massive devaluation. Few months later, it happened, and the Argentina crisis ended in default.

Now it's impressive to see the parallelism of both stock markets as they are down 50% in USD terms. They are showing a similar pattern, although for different reasons.

The negative effects might be equivalent in all countries, but not the causes, nor the potential turnaround.

President Erdogan is at the center of the stage in Turkey's crisis, as he maintained his defiance towards US and President Trump in several speeches.

A completely different cause than in the Argentina case.

But in both cases, local currencies are suffering too.

On Wednesday, EEM iShares MSCI Emerging Markets consolidated a 20% drop from its top, adding another cause of concern.

For many is a declaration of a Bear Market.

But we know it's still Summer. Thin trading volume usually exaggerates any Emerging Markets move.

CONCLUSIONS: Is Argentina a buying opportunity?

Let me expose what I believe must be considered over the next few days and weeks in order to take a decision.

Watch the Fed! If they it signals a pause on rates due to Emerging Markets unrest, Argentina assets are to rip! That's a plus Due to the size of Argentina Debt, its credit has become a proxy for Emerging Markets risk, and a popular short against broader Emerging Markets weakness. If the Emerging Markets confirmed it's bear trend, that's a minus. Local investors are already positioned with overweight positions and no ammunition for buying on price weakness. That's another minus. The agreement with the International Monetary Fund covers the financing needs until 2019. That's a plus. The profile of Argentina Corporate and Bank debt maturity is also a plus. Particularly if compared with Turkey' counterparts needs as this chart from Oxford Economics as shown below. Increasingly cheap valuations may begin to exert some support, particularly from Bargain Hunters. Latest selloff bought Argentina spreads to levels close to Ecuador -see below-. And that's a plus Last, but not least... As Nouriel Roubini team defined it, The "Notebook Case" Is the Argentine "Lava Jato". The case implicates private companies accused of bribing the Government over ten years, even President Macri cousin. It's implication still unknown, and it's an evolving case. That's another minus.

Argentina might well be a buying opportunity.

Stay tuned. I will be updating over the next few days.

Additional Charts

Profile of Turkey and Argentina Corporate and Bank debt maturity 2018-2020

Argentina spreads to levels close to Ecuador

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.