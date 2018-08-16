Axsome Therapeutics: Catalysts On The Horizon

The stock got cut in half in January after a poor trial result. However, the company has multiple 'shots on goal' and upcoming potential catalysts.

Today, we take a look at a 'Busted IPO' that has endured some hard times of late. Can the shares make a comeback? We take a look at that possibility in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. CNS disorders are difficult-to-treat and are often underserved with many disorders having no approved or satisfactory treatments. Axsome's objective is to design therapeutics that have novel mechanisms of action, novel delivery approaches, and well-characterized molecules. In the quest to becoming a fully integrated CNS player, Axsome has numerous product candidates. These consist of AXS-05, AXS-02 AXS-09, AXS-07, and AXS-06.

Axsome Therapeutics trades at right around at $2.50 a share and has a tiny market capitalization of $65 million. The stock had a setback in early January when it had to announce the termination of co-lead candidate AXS-02 for its primary indication. This Phase 3 study in patients with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), a chronic pain condition affecting a limb usually after an injury did not meet its primary endpoint due to futility. The shares were roughly cut in half as a result.

Pipeline:

The company now has 5 CNS product candidates after the failure of AXS-02. The prospects of the company's younger, newer assets were strengthened in May of this year when the company announced that AXS-09 met its primary endpoint in a Phase 1 trial. Some of the highlights of that trial are as follows: AXS-09 resulted in sizable increases in dextromethorphan plasma levels, clinically pure and stable single enantiomers of bupropion was achieved, and AXS-09 was well tolerated with no severe adverse effects (SAEs) reported.

AXS-05:

This is now the company's main late-stage pipeline asset. AXS-05 is a novel, oral treatment that combines bupropion and dextromethorphan. Dextromethorphan is an NMDA receptor antagonist, sigma-1 receptor agonist, and inhibitor of the serotonin and norepinephrine transporters and bupropion serves to increase the bioavailability of dextromethorphan and is a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor, and a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist.

AXS-05 is being evaluated in three different indications - AXS-05: treatment resistant depression (TRD), agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, and smoking cessation. The company has received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for both treatment resistant depression and agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease. Patients diagnosed with major depressive disorder are defined as having TRD if they have failed two or more antidepressant therapies. Its estimated that there are three million patients with TRD in the United States. Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that manifests initially as clouded memories and proceeds to advances to severe cognitive impairment and memory loss. Alzheimer's disease currently affects five million people in the United States and is expected to affect 14 million people by 2050. Furthermore, the company has received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for both indications.

AXS-05 is currently being investigated in two separate Phase 3 programs, the STRIDE-1 study and the ADVANCE-1 study. The STRIDE-1 study is a phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, active-controlled trial to assess the efficacy and safety of AXS-05 in Treatment Resistant Depression. In July 2017, Axsome announced enrollment of the first patient in the ADVANCE-1 study. The ADVANCE-1 study is a phase 2/3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, controlled trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AXS-05 in patients with agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease. Both studies incorporate two interim analyses.

All the interim analysis being conducted on both trials should all be available by the fourth quarter of this year. Furthermore, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Duke University to evaluate the drug in a Phase 2 clinical trial in smokers attempting to quit. The trial will be conducted at the Duke Center for Smoking Cessation. Results from this study should be available in the first quarter of next year.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial of AXS-07 in acute migraine later this year as well. AXS-07 is an oral and rapidly absorbed drug candidate consisting of MoSEIC meloxicam and rizatriptan. According to Axsome, 'The distinct mechanism of action and rapid absorption of MoSEIC meloxicam, combined with the known efficacy of rizatriptan, is expected to result in rapid, superior and consistent relief of migraine pain, with lower symptom recurrence, as compared to currently available therapies.'

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Only two analyst firms have chimed in since the stock's big fall in January of this year. BTIG reissued a Buy rating and $16 price target on the shares on April 29th. On June 7th, H.C. Wainwright initiated the shares as a Buy with a $10 price target. The company ended the first half of 2018 with just over $20 million in cash on hand. Axsome is burning approximately $7 million to $8 million a quarter. I would expect a secondary offering or other types of capital raise in the near future, probably after some trial results come out.

Verdict:

Axsome still has several 'shots on goals' as well as upcoming catalysts. Analyst coverage is sparse but positive. Even with a capital raise looming probably before the end of the year, the shares still appear to have a favorable risk/reward profile. Hopefully, positive trial results will get the stock moving in the right direction before the end of 2018.

Option Strategy:

An alternative way to accumulate an initial stake or add to existing holdings in AXSM is via a Buy-Write order. Using the March $2.50 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $1.70 to $1.80 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a more than solid potential return for its just over seven-month hold period.

