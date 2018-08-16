Is Cabot's Acquisition Of KMG Chemicals A Good Deal For Shareholders?

This deal looks like it will be a long-term win for Cabot's shareholders as it is immediately accretive and unlocks significant strategic value and synergies.

On August 15th, 2018, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) announced it would acquire KMG Chemicals (KMG) in a transformational deal for $1.6 billion in cash and stock. As a long-term shareholder of Cabot, I am interested in understanding the company they acquired and if this is a good deal for Cabot's shareholders. The answer to this question can also help inform KMG shareholders if they should opt for cash or stock consideration.

After some careful analysis detailed in this write-up, I've concluded that the acquisition should work out pretty well for CCMP shareholders. Cabot paid a fair price for a very good company. The deal will be immediately accretive and look to unlock significant strategic value and synergies.

Cabot Microelectronics Overview

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is a specialty chemicals business which primarily produces a chemical that is used to polish tungsten in the semiconductor manufacturing process. The process of polishing semiconductor surfaces allows for more accurate geometric positioning of semiconductor components during the manufacturing process. In other words, CCMP's chemical solution is critical for advanced semiconductor manufacturing and engineering. CCMP is the largest producer of these chemical solutions which are patent protected. CCMP's polishing solution accounts for a very small percentage of the overall cost of manufacturing semiconductors. Because CCMP's product is highly specialized but relatively inexpensive, the company has low customer churn and pricing power. This is a very high quality business and represents the vast majority of the company's earnings.

Cabot also produces polishing pads which are used in the same polishing process as the chemicals described above. Unlike CCMP's chemical business, the pads are a form of capital equipment that are not quickly disposed. CCMP entered the polishing pad market in 2007 and has a ~5% share which makes it the #2 player far behind market leader Dow Chemical.

Cabot is leveraged to the tailwinds of rising semiconductor production due to the proliferation of smart devices (chips going into everything) and the trend for chips to be smaller, faster, and more complex.

KMG Chemicals Overview

KMG Chemicals is also a specialty chemicals company. The company sells chemicals into three markets: electronic chemicals, pipeline performance, and wood treating chemicals.

Electronic chemicals represents ~2/3 of KMG's total revenue. This business involves selling high-purity process chemicals to semiconductor manufacturers. These chemicals are used to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, solar panels, and flat panel displays. This business is very similar to Cabot's chemicals business but is non-competitive, making it a really good fit to be combined with Cabot's core business.

KMG also sells chemicals used to improve oil pipeline performance and efficiency. Pipeline companies will use KMG's chemical to improve the flow of oil in their pipelines. This is especially useful for older pipelines with aging components. It is much, much cheaper to enhance an older pipeline with chemical lubricants than to replace the pipes. However, new pipelines can also benefit from higher throughput by using KMG's specialty chemicals. This business has been growing at a double-digit clip due to the increasing utilization of oil pipelines in the US. KMG is the leading provider of these chemical agents in the US and the number 2 supplier globally.

Finally, the wood treating chemical business produces a specialty chemical that is sold to customers interested in protecting wood beams. Most of the sales from this product are to utility companies which use the chemicals to enhance the useful life of utility poles.

Transaction Details

On August 15, 2018, Cabot Microelectronics announced that it agreed to acquire KMG Chemicals for an enterprise value of $1.6 billion in a transaction consisting of 70% cash and 30% equity. This came out to a purchase price of roughly $79.50 per share of KMG which was a ~20% premium to the stock's prior day close. Cabot expects to achieve $25 million in synergies within 2 years of the deal's closing. Including those synergies, the purchase price represents a 10.9x EV/Adjusted 2018E EBITDA multiple. The deal is expected to close before the end of 2018, pending regulatory approval (shouldn't be a big hurdle for this deal given both are US companies and the deal size is relatively small) and a KMG shareholder vote.

The deal nearly doubles Cabot's revenue and grows the company's expected Adjusted EBITDA by 82%. The announced synergies are expected to come out of corporate overhead (aka firing duplicative middle managers and accountants). Synergies from reducing corporate overhead tend to be more achievable than revenue synergies or pushing around customers and suppliers for better contracts, although the company will likely be able to achieve some revenue synergies, given that both CCMP and KMG primarily sell chemicals to semiconductor manufacturers.

The company has disclosed that the deal will be immediately accretive to earnings and cash flow. My back of the envelope math confirms that the deal will be about 10% accretive. However, this is imprecise, considering I do not know how the debt will be priced, the pro-forma tax rate, or the exact synergy schedule. But if you assume a blended interest rate on the total debt of ~7.5% and a 30% tax rate (this may be overly conservative), then incremental net income will be in the neighborhood of ~$30 million, which is roughly a 25% increase over a stand-alone Cabot. Cabot will issue approximately 3.5 million new shares which is ~14% share dilution. The net result is EPS boosted by just over 10% for the pro-forma company vs. stand-alone Cabot.

Was The Valuation Attractive?

CCMP is acquiring KMG for a synergized forward EBITDA multiple of 10.9x. Without any context, this seems like a very reasonable multiple for a high quality, profitable, and growing business. However, let's compare this multiple to how other chemical companies currently trade.

The KMG multiple is at a 20% premium to the chemicals peer group presented in the table above. This makes sense because CCMP had to pay a "control premium" to the minority shareholders of KMG. Control premiums usually run in the 15% to 30% range; therefore, the 20% premium in this deal seems about right. Adjusting for this control premium, it appears that CCMP paid a fair price for KMG.

The above table shows KMG's historical forward EV/EBITDA multiple. Over the last 5 years, the median forward multiple was 7.7x. However, KMG's historic multiple may not be comparable to the current valuation for 2 reasons: 1) in 2017, KMG made a transformational acquisition where it acquired the oil pipeline chemicals business. 2) KMG's semiconductor end-markets have significantly picked up in recent years and have lifted growth to a double digit pace. KMG's median forward EBITDA multiple over the past year is 11.0x, in line with what Cabot paid.

Bottom Line: Is This A Good Deal For Cabot's Shareholders?

As a long-term CCMP investor, what I really care about is the long-term implications of this deal. I care very little if CCMP slightly over or underpaid for KMG. I want to know if adding KMG to CCMP's business mix will improve compounded per share value for years to come. I have mixed thoughts about the deal, but I really like the assets CCMP acquired; therefore, I do think this will end up being a good deal for CCMP shareholders.

First, my considerations. It looks like CCMP paid a fair price for KMG but because CCMP is issuing 3.5 million shares as part of the consideration, it is using very expensive currency. Management noted they will issue shares because they wanted to keep leverage capped at 3x Debt/EBITDA. This seems like a very low cap to me, considering the stable and high-quality nature of both companies and the fact that the deal will be immediately cash flow accretive. I think CCMP could have easily pushed 4.5x or 5x leverage. More financial leverage would be more shareholder-friendly, it just would require cutting the dividend to focus on debt pay down for a couple of years.

My second consideration is that CCMP seems pretty committed to not rocking the ship at KMG. Based on the initial commentary from the M&A announcement call, CCMP seems content to run KMG as a standalone operation and not aggressively rationalize the assets or get aggressive about turning over rocks to find synergies. Perhaps this is just sensible public relations strategy, but I would prefer CCMP to take a more aggressive stance in terms of actively dumping the assets that are less core (oil pipeline and wood preservation) and laying out a more aggressive roadmap for synergy realization.

Turning to the positives, KMG's core electronic chemicals business appears to be a great fit with CCMP's legacy semiconductor chemicals products. There is significant customer overlap, but the products are non-competitive. There are some obvious cost synergies with the sales force and potentially revenue synergies by leveraging client relationships.

In regards to KMG's oil pipeline and wood preservation businesses, I am not very excited about the prospects here because they do not seem very synergistic with CCMP's legacy business. The flip side though is that these products serve totally different end-markets and are diversifying against the concentrated exposure to semiconductor producers. That being said, my original bullish thesis on CCMP was largely based on the tailwinds in the semiconductor industry. Most importantly, the oil pipeline and wood preservation products are specialty chemicals with similar asset-light business models. This gives me confidence that CCMP's management team will be able to handle these new assets. My questions stem more from whether they understand the customer base. However, I may be overthinking the differences between the end-markets.

KMG appears to be a good buy for CCMP that should pay off for shareholders over the long run. KMG provides Cabot with enhanced capabilities in its core semiconductor end-markets while providing some diversification with exposure to oil pipelines and utility company end-markets. I wish CCMP would more aggressively lever up the balance sheet to maximize shareholder value, but perhaps management's conservatism is well-reasoned.

